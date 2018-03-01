₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,743 members, 4,157,737 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 09:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting (856 Views)
Lai Mohammed Replies Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari (Full Statement) / Obasanjo’s Letter To President Buhari (Full Text Of The 13-paged Letter) / How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Tiwaz2: 6:14pm
Protocols:
http://www.ngyab.com/2018/03/president-muhammadu-buharis-speech-at-apc-nec-meeting/
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Burukpe: 7:29pm
Oyegun, how market?
1 Like
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by jaytee01(m): 7:38pm
See as Oyegun dey put hands for chin, dey pity himself
1 Like
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Proudlyngwa(m): 9:23pm
Nice speech
Unfortunately too late.
Buhari has no idea of internal wrangling of petty party politics.
He is still to realise his mistake, let him stay there and be forming Mr Nice guy, at this rate he will not even win APC party primaries.
1 Like
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:23pm
God continue to bless President Mohammed Buhari and those wishing him well
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by NothingDoMe: 9:23pm
Trash.
We are waiting for APC national convention. You people cannot dodge forever.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Buking1: 9:23pm
igbankwu.com
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by syndrum(m): 9:24pm
and you expect me to believe that's all?... en?
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by kings09(m): 9:24pm
Oyegun
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Ogbuefienubiaka: 9:25pm
This speech will not save APC. This government is sinking beyond redemption and failure is certain. Apc is a scam that will not happen again
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by ElChidi: 9:25pm
Anything from this man is considered rubbish. Countless lives have been lost due to his actions and inactions
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by doreto: 9:26pm
Looks like BAT won this round...
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Promismike(m): 9:26pm
Idiotic president. What does he have to say.
Nothing!
Except what is written by his media cows which the idiot himself does not understand.
1 Like
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by GenbIoodykiller: 9:27pm
Tinubu is a bastard drug dealing vagabond
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Dadurty(m): 9:27pm
Mad people ....stupid politicians
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by spartan50(m): 9:27pm
Nonsense talk.. Monster buhari
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by bettyy: 9:28pm
Ok
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Sweetcollins: 9:28pm
Never knew he speaks
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Bossontop(m): 9:30pm
(0) (Reply)
Cp-africa Interview: Interview With Seun Osewa, Founder, Nairaland / Breaking News: Five Killed, 10 Injured In Boko Haram Attack / Latest Update On Fuel Protests: Police Shoot Protesters In Kano, Wound 18
Viewing this topic: olowoba, wisino1(m), scarchiji, Czar01(m), olakab(m), Owiiziiiii(m), ElderAnchor, arobest10(m), leemond(m), Bsingle(m), abimicko, jeffrizzy1(m), Btoyob(m), Proudlyngwa(m), GenbIoodykiller, geefivez(m), Dadurty(m), Yeeyo, infohenry(m), omoobi(m), timilehin007(m), RafaelPLANET(m), Noccerino(m), odetola, ArmedRobber, sujexy(m), Sweetcollins, Morganjnr, chiventoline(m), MrPeterson(m), Wikidraw, Boyeseth(m), ventq, hamrad(m), visalo, IgboTyphoon, Hotsemo, dantyboy, id2010(m), sjibrin(m), bolex04(m), nnemmpi(m), bettyy, bamitek(m), ElChidi, Ogbuefienubiaka, jelel6, Milldon(m), Aladine(m), packagerz, Lexxyyla(m), olabeasea, obaataaokpaewu, samilo88(m), mathew247, sulesadat(m), lordgalore, LagBlogger(m) and 174 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23