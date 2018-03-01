₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,743 members, 4,157,737 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 09:31 PM

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting (856 Views)

Lai Mohammed Replies Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari (Full Statement) / Obasanjo’s Letter To President Buhari (Full Text Of The 13-paged Letter) / How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Tiwaz2: 6:14pm
Protocols:

I am delighted to once again welcome you to this National Executive Committee Meeting of our great party. As we usually do, I hope we will take the opportunity of this gathering to resolve outstanding issues and consolidate our plans towards making APC the strongest defender of the interests of our people.

​In particular, I think it is important for me to speak quickly on the contentious issue of the tenure of our National and State Executive Officers. As we all know, a motion was moved at the last National Executive Committee meeting of February 27, 2018, to the effect that when the tenure of the current executives expire in June this year, they should be allowed to continue for one year.

This motion was duly carried by a majority of members present at the last NEC Meeting, even though some of our party members have since spoken up very vehemently against it. Others have even taken the matter to court.

On my own part, I have taken some time to review and seek advise on the resolution. And what I found is that it contravenes both our party Constitution and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

While the APC Constitution, in Article 17(1) and 13.2(B), limits the tenure of elected officers to four years, renewable once by another election, the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), in section 223, also prescribes periodic elections for party executives at regular intervals, which must not exceed four years.

Furthermore, Article 31 of our Party Constitution provides that any principal officer wishing to re-contest or contest for another post, must resign from his current post at least one month before the election

​In this circumstance, what is expected of us is to conduct fresh elections, once the tenure of the current executives approaches its end. A Caretaker Committee cannot remedy this situation, and cannot validly act in place of elected officers.

Furthermore, I think if we deviate from the constitutional provisions, we might be endangering the fortunes of our party. If the tenure of our party executives can be legally faulted, then it means that any nominations and primary elections that they may conduct, can also be faulted.

This is not to talk of divisions that would arise, and is already arising within the party, when some of our members feel that they are being denied the right to aspire to executive positions, or that internal democracy is not at play within the party.

I am therefore of the firm view that it is better to follow strictly the dictates of our party and national constitutions, rather than put APC and its activities at grave risk.

Fortunately, we have already approved a timetable for the holding of congresses and elections. I think these should be allowed to go forward and all efforts should now be geared towards making them a great success.

​Once again, I welcome you all to this meeting with the hope that we will promote, always, the highest interest of the party and of our people.

Thank you.

http://www.ngyab.com/2018/03/president-muhammadu-buharis-speech-at-apc-nec-meeting/

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Burukpe: 7:29pm
Oyegun, how market?

1 Like

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by jaytee01(m): 7:38pm
See as Oyegun dey put hands for chin, dey pity himself grin

1 Like

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Proudlyngwa(m): 9:23pm
Nice speech
Unfortunately too late.

Buhari has no idea of internal wrangling of petty party politics.

He is still to realise his mistake, let him stay there and be forming Mr Nice guy, at this rate he will not even win APC party primaries.

1 Like

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:23pm
God continue to bless President Mohammed Buhari and those wishing him well
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by NothingDoMe: 9:23pm
Trash.

We are waiting for APC national convention. You people cannot dodge forever.
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Buking1: 9:23pm
igbankwu.com
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by syndrum(m): 9:24pm
and you expect me to believe that's all?... en?
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by kings09(m): 9:24pm
Oyegun
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Ogbuefienubiaka: 9:25pm
This speech will not save APC. This government is sinking beyond redemption and failure is certain. Apc is a scam that will not happen again
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by ElChidi: 9:25pm
Anything from this man is considered rubbish. Countless lives have been lost due to his actions and inactions
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by doreto: 9:26pm
Looks like BAT won this round...
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Promismike(m): 9:26pm
Idiotic president. What does he have to say.

Nothing!

Except what is written by his media cows which the idiot himself does not understand.

1 Like

Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by GenbIoodykiller: 9:27pm
Tinubu is a bastard drug dealing vagabond
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Dadurty(m): 9:27pm
Mad people ....stupid politicians
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by spartan50(m): 9:27pm
Nonsense talk.. Monster buhari
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by bettyy: 9:28pm
Ok
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Sweetcollins: 9:28pm
Never knew he speaks
Re: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Speech At APC NEC Meeting by Bossontop(m): 9:30pm
undecided

(0) (Reply)

Cp-africa Interview: Interview With Seun Osewa, Founder, Nairaland / Breaking News: Five Killed, 10 Injured In Boko Haram Attack / Latest Update On Fuel Protests: Police Shoot Protesters In Kano, Wound 18

Viewing this topic: olowoba, wisino1(m), scarchiji, Czar01(m), olakab(m), Owiiziiiii(m), ElderAnchor, arobest10(m), leemond(m), Bsingle(m), abimicko, jeffrizzy1(m), Btoyob(m), Proudlyngwa(m), GenbIoodykiller, geefivez(m), Dadurty(m), Yeeyo, infohenry(m), omoobi(m), timilehin007(m), RafaelPLANET(m), Noccerino(m), odetola, ArmedRobber, sujexy(m), Sweetcollins, Morganjnr, chiventoline(m), MrPeterson(m), Wikidraw, Boyeseth(m), ventq, hamrad(m), visalo, IgboTyphoon, Hotsemo, dantyboy, id2010(m), sjibrin(m), bolex04(m), nnemmpi(m), bettyy, bamitek(m), ElChidi, Ogbuefienubiaka, jelel6, Milldon(m), Aladine(m), packagerz, Lexxyyla(m), olabeasea, obaataaokpaewu, samilo88(m), mathew247, sulesadat(m), lordgalore, LagBlogger(m) and 174 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.