

Diesel and gasoline are the main kinds of fuel used to run most today's cars. The proper function of the car requires a right amount of fuel mixed with a proper amount of air burned in the engine.







If the ratio significantly changes, it will cause numerous negative effects on your car



The perfect air fuel mix of 14.7:1 (1 part fuel to 14.7 parts air) called “stoichiometric fuel ratio." However, most engines cannot reach this gold ratio. Instead, they usually run a little richer, especially when cold, under a load or when accelerating. If the ratio significantly changes, it will cause numerous negative effects on your car.



In case there is not enough air and too much fuel, the car “has a rich mixture or “is running rich”. A rotten egg or gassy smell will release from the exhaust resulting in black smoke and a burning effect to your eyes. That also makes the car run hot and causes a clogging up of the catalyst leading to the honeycomb’s degradation.



In contrast, if there is not enough fuel and excessive air, the car is "running lean" or "has a lean mixture" will cause jerking.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPWI8QTRg9g

Air/Fuel Ratio - How Does Being Rich/Lean Affect Your Engine?



Both running lean and running rich will cause poor fuel mileage and engine damage. An amber check engine light will appear alerting drivers to the "system too lean" or "system too rich."



Following is the reason why your car gets a rich mixture or lean mixture:



Reasons for a rich mixture



[center]Bad Engine Coolant Temperature (ECT) Sensor

Bad Mass Airflow sensor

Retrofitted cooling system (Thermostat removed, double cell radiator, fan running direct)

Faulty ECU

Bad Mass Airflow sensor

Stuck open injectors

Bad oxygen sensors

Dirty air filter[/center]



Reasons for a lean mixture



[center]Vacuum leak

Bad fuel pressure

Pump regulator

Stuck open EGR valve

Insufficient fuel[/center][/b]



