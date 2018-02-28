₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
What Is "Car Running Rich" And "Car Running Lean"?
Insufficient or too much fuel will result in your car running rich or running lean.
Diesel and gasoline are the main kinds of fuel used to run most today's cars. The proper function of the car requires a right amount of fuel mixed with a proper amount of air burned in the engine.
If the ratio significantly changes, it will cause numerous negative effects on your car
The perfect air fuel mix of 14.7:1 (1 part fuel to 14.7 parts air) called “stoichiometric fuel ratio." However, most engines cannot reach this gold ratio. Instead, they usually run a little richer, especially when cold, under a load or when accelerating. If the ratio significantly changes, it will cause numerous negative effects on your car.
In case there is not enough air and too much fuel, the car “has a rich mixture or “is running rich”. A rotten egg or gassy smell will release from the exhaust resulting in black smoke and a burning effect to your eyes. That also makes the car run hot and causes a clogging up of the catalyst leading to the honeycomb’s degradation.
In contrast, if there is not enough fuel and excessive air, the car is "running lean" or "has a lean mixture" will cause jerking.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPWI8QTRg9g
Air/Fuel Ratio - How Does Being Rich/Lean Affect Your Engine?
Both running lean and running rich will cause poor fuel mileage and engine damage. An amber check engine light will appear alerting drivers to the "system too lean" or "system too rich."
Following is the reason why your car gets a rich mixture or lean mixture:
Reasons for a rich mixture
[center]Bad Engine Coolant Temperature (ECT) Sensor
Bad Mass Airflow sensor
Retrofitted cooling system (Thermostat removed, double cell radiator, fan running direct)
Faulty ECU
Bad Mass Airflow sensor
Stuck open injectors
Bad oxygen sensors
Dirty air filter[/center]
Reasons for a lean mixture
[center]Vacuum leak
Bad fuel pressure
Pump regulator
Stuck open EGR valve
Insufficient fuel[/center][/b]
Source : https://naijauto.com/car-maintenance/what-is-car-running-rich-and-car-running-lean-361
