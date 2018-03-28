Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari (3497 Views)

How time flies





CREDIT: Rariya

She has always been beautiful.

Those glasses are now in vogue. Fashion be revolving... 2 Likes

She has always been beautiful.

You can say that again You can say that again

Kai my people! This woman she be original pretty woman no be like others wet be fake.

I remember when l used her picture as my WhatsApp dp,one lady from only where trouble send am.



Lady= Hello



Me= long time



Lady=your dp,who is she?



Me= Don't you know her......



Lady=Hmmm,is she your sugermummy ( though jokingly )



Me =na thunder go fire you,idiot na so you hate me. Respect your self ba Bubu wife ( madam oza room )



Lady=Sorry oh I sw joke na + hiss



Me= (sharperly ho change my dp)



=Na the pic l use ohhhj 1 Like

Aisha-wo Buhari

Buhari was clearly married to a minor as an old man

Abeg who be the other lady?just asking.

Pretty as ever.

How did he(buhari) manage to have this adorable woman as wife?

She's far above buhari's level.

Sai mama....sure she is virgin here

What a beautiful soul!

She beats any supposed slay queen hands down!!!









Quote me and get your caps peeled! 1 Like

ok seen, she fine then, even now. next please

looking for the beauty and i still can find it..if you know you are one almajeri kid..be careful when you quote me because.i am a train with no brakes

The only tin buhari got right

shut up boy shut up boy



PETERPAN, if you understand PETERPAN, if you understand

she later bleach? or na her normal skin just dey com out?

Hmm, I wish our president was more like you... HBD to me & all march celebrants...

She is beautiful, Yola people are naturally gorgeous

She no go ever think say she go marry a dullard o

I notice bleaching

alabosi! enemy of progressalabosi!

Bubu get eye sha.

shut up boy

I am older than your dad, if you must know.





And by the way, your rant shows you agreed with me she's a Beau. I am older than your dad, if you must know.And by the way, your rant shows you agreed with me she's a Beau.

I see

She is still Beautiful...





