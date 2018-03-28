₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by MDsambo: 9:01am
How time flies
CREDIT: Rariya
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by BleSSedMee(f): 9:05am
She has always been beautiful.
Those glasses are now in vogue. Fashion be revolving...
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by MDsambo: 9:08am
BleSSedMee:You can say that again
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by ifyan(m): 9:10am
Kai my people! This woman she be original pretty woman no be like others wet be fake.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by ifyan(m): 9:15am
I remember when l used her picture as my WhatsApp dp,one lady from only where trouble send am.
Lady= Hello
Me= long time
Lady=your dp,who is she?
Me= Don't you know her......
Lady=Hmmm,is she your sugermummy ( though jokingly )
Me =na thunder go fire you,idiot na so you hate me. Respect your self ba Bubu wife ( madam oza room )
Lady=Sorry oh I sw joke na + hiss
Me= (sharperly ho change my dp)
=Na the pic l use ohhhj
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by Crocky23: 9:16am
Aisha-wo Buhari
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by FarahAideed: 9:20am
Buhari was clearly married to a minor as an old man
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by ifyan(m): 9:22am
Abeg who be the other lady?just asking.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by JackBaueress1(f): 9:25am
Pretty as ever.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by dayo2me(m): 9:50am
How did he(buhari) manage to have this adorable woman as wife?
She's far above buhari's level.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by nairavsdollars(f): 10:00am
Sai mama....sure she is virgin here
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:01am
What a beautiful soul!
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by wolesmile(m): 10:02am
She beats any supposed slay queen hands down!!!
Quote me and get your caps peeled!
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by SweetJoystick(m): 10:02am
ok seen, she fine then, even now. next please
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by unknownsolja: 10:03am
looking for the beauty and i still can find it..if you know you are one almajeri kid..be careful when you quote me because.i am a train with no brakes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by pat077: 10:04am
The only tin buhari got right
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by unknownsolja: 10:04am
wolesmile:
shut up boy
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by obafemee80(m): 10:05am
PETERPAN, if you understand
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by otopxy: 10:05am
she later bleach? or na her normal skin just dey com out?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by dotyoung(m): 10:05am
Hmm, I wish our president was more like you... HBD to me & all march celebrants...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by fk002: 10:05am
She is beautiful, Yola people are naturally gorgeous
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by medexico(m): 10:06am
She no go ever think say she go marry a dullard o
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by crackhouse(m): 10:06am
I notice bleaching
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by Okoroawusa: 10:07am
dayo2me:enemy of progress
alabosi!
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by tesppidd: 10:07am
Bubu get eye sha.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:07am
otopxy:It's called paradigm shift in color. you should try it sometime
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by wolesmile(m): 10:07am
unknownsolja:
I am older than your dad, if you must know.
And by the way, your rant shows you agreed with me she's a Beau.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by mikool007(m): 10:08am
I see
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by BabatCargo(m): 10:08am
She is still Beautiful...
She is still Beautiful...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by unknownsolja: 10:08am
wolesmile:
only a fool would insult ones parent and it shows your just a little kid in daipers...gtfoh
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by mickapolo: 10:09am
Who should i choose to win, i must use this fight to make cool cash on NaijaBet
|Re: Throwback Photo Of A'isha Buhari by Hisxellency: 10:09am
From time immemorial..she has always been a fine woman
