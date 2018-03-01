₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by akelicious(m): 9:39am
The National caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the constitution of an Elders’ Council to replace the Board of Trustees (BoT).
The BoT model has been in use by many political parties in Nigeria.
It consists of top party members constitutionally-mandated to provided advice and counsel to the leadership of the National Working Committee and staff.
But the APC’s decision to have an Elders’ Council may not be unconnected with the inability of the party to constitute a Board of Trustees over thy years.
It was gathered that the new council will have 50 members.
Akelicious learnt that the approval of the Elders’ Council was part of the decisions taken at the Caucus meeting of the party held at the Presidential villa on Monday night.
Modalities for selecting members of the Council is expected to be worked out before the National Convention scheduled for June.
The APC has witnessed some developments this week alone.
Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday declared as illegal the tenure elongation of national and state executives.
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by kimjongJezebel(f): 10:20am
Rip APC!
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by Lipscomb(m): 10:41am
The board of elders will be a treating to a national working committee. So any silly mistake from them national chairman can be kicked out of office.
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by Esseite: 10:48am
#cheers.. we might be having factions within Apc soon.
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by osscarr(m): 10:56am
It is called spirit of confusion
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by ChangetheChange: 11:15am
Confusion and division in APC
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by Pepsi101: 11:21am
Elders council ko, Youngsters cartel ni
Just watch out for factions in the coming weeks, the party is about to implode.
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by tomakint: 4:30pm
This is the beginning of the end of APC, you replace Board of Trustees with an Elders Council? when it's not a village forum I am loving this confusion. Many factions within will soon spring up openly
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by Paperwhite(m): 4:37pm
The confusion called APC.No wonder Nigeria is also in chaos.
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by chriskosherbal(m): 4:38pm
Gbam !!! It has happened.
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by livinglion(m): 4:55pm
The days of APC on power are numbered
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by Dcomrade(m): 5:10pm
APC Elder's Council in Meeting ...
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by bamidelee: 6:08pm
Dcomrade:ipob
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by zeuchineesnacks: 6:41pm
bamidelee:afonja
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by ekems2017(f): 8:20pm
The downfall of almighty Apc has just begun. I am not sure they will get out of this crises.
God has picked the call of the mases
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by BMCSlayer: 8:20pm
Raise your hands where ever you are
I pray for you,
You shall never experience this level of confusion in the name of Jesus!
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by KingsleyCEO: 8:20pm
Elders that have not proven any reasonable point since 1960.
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by ElChidi: 8:20pm
The beginning of the end of the propaganda party
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by unknownsolja: 8:20pm
who the gods want to destroy he will first make them mad
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:21pm
Goodbye to APC
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by unknownsolja: 8:21pm
ajibolabd:
ask buhari..lol
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by BruncleZuma: 8:21pm
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by Blackfire(m): 8:23pm
I said it sometimes ago that in the coming weeks that APC monsters will be unleashed after buhari's comment on tenure elongation.
From now till this year end, APC will so disgrace themselves.
But if buhari contest ,he will win.
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by akanbiaa(m): 8:34pm
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by OBAGADAFFI: 8:41pm
They are stylishly creating a Official position for Jagaban.
National leader was never an official position in APC, that's why he has been operating from the sidelines.
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by Quality20(m): 8:42pm
yeah .That's a nice one. APC d best n great party, pls ride on. More wisdom
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by Devgist: 8:45pm
No escape for survivors. Is Elders council in APC Constitution? Bad omen.
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by livinglion(m): 8:46pm
KingsleyCEO:Elder like Muhammadu Buhari?
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by musa234(m): 8:46pm
A party built on lies, falsehood and propaganda can never stand the test of time..useless party
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by honestivo(m): 8:50pm
Too many issues
|Re: APC Dumps Board Of Trustees, Forms Elders’ Council by Ekoishome: 8:51pm
Dcomrade:
Obasanjo Is Trying To Bring About Political Balance In Nigeria / Osisikankwu Must Be Rejected As A Common Criminal / Should Nigeria Reverse Its Politics To A First Republic Style Of Government?
Viewing this topic: kimacent(m), jkendy(m), arthurous(m), santos247(m), Shonhairtaipei(m), MethodSoft, Igba123, amazingfrank, omowolewa, Chloekim(m), 2felix(m), JayJay0211, putin4, holyidol, johnseno, colossus91(m), nnanyereugo, vickay1759, kings09(m), sunstyle(m), adisaade2012(m), ejihand, DonLala1(m), eyeview, Vcojuro, elmisti(m), mosagbo, Europe(f), olorunwa5, pearldip, einsteino(m), tmoney4real1979(m), deovansa, themonk(m), truthstands12, mclorenzo(m), Patobanton, Built2last, praizj(m), VeeVeeMyLuv(m), Debroslink, Pat4t5, auwalabj(m), gunuvi(m), Irevac3, Sicillian, victor83(m) and 112 guest(s)
