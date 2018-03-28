₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by ajibolajiblo: 1:09pm
Big Brother Naija 2018 Housemate, Bambam, has given reasons her parents will be disappointed in her actions in the house.
Speaking during her diary section, Bambam said her parents who are disciplinarians and conservative do not believe in some of the things she does in the house.
She further explained that her parents wants her to be a career woman but she wants to be on the reality show.
Bambam said,
”My parents might be disappointed with me but I just hope they are not.
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by hajoke2000(f): 1:44pm
hmmm
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by godliman: 2:21pm
You have no regrets yet you apologise to your parents for your shameless conduct. You are simply a prodigal daughter and i pity your parents for wasting their training effort and time on you. When you get evicted dont be in a hurry to leave hang around and wait for your randy toilet lover and go with him to his house. If I were your parents I will weep for you and bid you farewell
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by moscobabs(m): 3:04pm
Not only your parents will be disapointed in you even we your co church members and the whole community.
But its your life sa, use it anyhow cos you will not have opportunity to come back and its going to be a total lost if you are deny of enjoying life and still go to hell
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by Yomzzyblog: 3:04pm
*Bam Bam's Father* - I am disappointed in you, Now that you are up for eviction Bamike, just come home this sunday to apologise.
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by visijo(m): 3:05pm
Rubbish
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by icefish(m): 3:05pm
Is this even news ����
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by koolgee(m): 3:06pm
We have heard you
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by AryaSand(f): 3:06pm
Hehehehehehe. If your mom is Kris Jenner she won't.
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by Joseunlimited(f): 3:06pm
Olosho
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by gypsey(m): 3:06pm
what kinda ugly creature is this?
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by adeyemisadam: 3:06pm
godliman:
guy small small oo she offend you
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by rims4emmy(m): 3:06pm
for wht fuckerry sake is ur apology. u no know say ur porn don full nigeria yet. when u leave BBN house ur eyes go clear. fuckery porn star like u.
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by Firgemachar: 3:06pm
Omo igi
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by resurgentxtian4: 3:07pm
Sh!t happens jaree. Hold your head up high.
Nigerians will always talk but they have worse issues/vices in their lives that they rather keep private.
#everymallamwithhimkettle.
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by JasonScolari: 3:07pm
Fellow Nairalanders of sane mind,
I have decided to hold on to my Furck and never ever let it slip away from me. I, Jason, will never be tricked by BB9ja or the Mod into giving one, because i know that no one will nuture my Furcks like i do. No one else has invested so much time protecting and caring for my Furck. I hereby use this medium to advice you that no matter the circumstances, Do not give your Furck away.
God bless everyone.
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by Macnnoli4(m): 3:07pm
You will be forgiven just as baba buhari has forgiven new apc polithiefian members
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by iamprofralph: 3:07pm
I won't call you names, you only tend to nature call......well done ma
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by NaijaYahooBoy: 3:08pm
Saint godliman
godliman:
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by oluwadeeboi(m): 3:08pm
just go home this sunday to apologise. Simple!
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by BCISLTD: 3:08pm
Na till sunday
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by Artzdanielsz(m): 3:08pm
she only shows her real self on bbn, that she have been doing secretly
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by resurgentxtian4: 3:08pm
rims4emmy:
It’s either your O.T (orientation) is very low or you are a very young and inexperienced person.
You wey no act porn on TV, Wetin you don amount to? Y.O.L.O
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by resurgentxtian4: 3:09pm
oluwadeeboi:
Correct. No time for hanky panky.
Bisola wey give B.J on National T.V never die na!
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by PortableToDynam(m): 3:10pm
CONFUSE FELLOW
NO REGRET YET YOU APOLOGIZE
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by enesty77(m): 3:10pm
OK MA
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by kastroud(m): 3:10pm
godliman:
is it your life abegii leave the girl alone its not by force to be the person your parents want you to be. you have to be true to yourself and that's all. trust me should she win this money u will see how the parents u are defending will be ranting about how proud they are of their daughter
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by enemmo(f): 3:10pm
You Beta develop a thick skin...
Bisola ignored every single negative comment until they stopped.
|Re: BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises by tolulope1990(m): 3:10pm
And Buhari is somewhere now reading this
