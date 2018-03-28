Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: My Parents Will Be Disappointed In Me – Bambam Apologises (8344 Views)

Speaking during her diary section, Bambam said her parents who are disciplinarians and conservative do not believe in some of the things she does in the house.



She further explained that her parents wants her to be a career woman but she wants to be on the reality show.



Bambam said, ”My parents might be disappointed with me but I just hope they are not.



”They are disciplinarian and conservative, they don’t believe in somethings I have done in the house.





”I might have disappointed them with my actions in the house. My parents want me to be a career woman but I am here in Big Brother house because this is my life and I want this.



”Although I have no regrets, I want to apologize to my parents for my actions.”

hmmm

You have no regrets yet you apologise to your parents for your shameless conduct. You are simply a prodigal daughter and i pity your parents for wasting their training effort and time on you. When you get evicted dont be in a hurry to leave hang around and wait for your randy toilet lover and go with him to his house. If I were your parents I will weep for you and bid you farewell 20 Likes 2 Shares



Not only your parents will be disapointed in you even we your co church members and the whole community.



But its your life sa, use it anyhow cos you will not have opportunity to come back and its going to be a total lost if you are deny of enjoying life and still go to hell Not only your parents will be disapointed in you even we your co church members and the whole community.But its your life sa, use it anyhow cos you will not have opportunity to come back and its going to be a total lost if you are deny of enjoying life and still go to hell 3 Likes

*Bam Bam's Father* - I am disappointed in you, Now that you are up for eviction Bamike, just come home this sunday to apologise. 24 Likes 3 Shares

Rubbish 1 Like

Is this even news ���� 1 Like

We have heard you

Hehehehehehe. If your mom is Kris Jenner she won't. 3 Likes

Olosho 1 Like

what kinda ugly creature is this? 3 Likes

godliman:

You have no regrets yet you apologise to your parents for your shameless conduct. You are simply a prodigal daughter and i pity your parents for wasting their training effort and time on you. When you get evicted dont be in a hurry to leave hang around and wait for your randy toilet lover and go with him to his house. If I were your parents I will weep for you and bid you farewell

guy small small oo she offend you guy small small oo she offend you 2 Likes

for wht fuckerry sake is ur apology. u no know say ur porn don full nigeria yet. when u leave BBN house ur eyes go clear. fuckery porn star like u. 1 Like

Omo igi

Sh!t happens jaree. Hold your head up high.



Nigerians will always talk but they have worse issues/vices in their lives that they rather keep private.



#everymallamwithhimkettle. 4 Likes









I have decided to hold on to my Furck and never ever let it slip away from me. I, Jason, will never be tricked by BB9ja or the Mod into giving one, because i know that no one will nuture my Furcks like i do. No one else has invested so much time protecting and caring for my Furck. I hereby use this medium to advice you that no matter the circumstances, Do not give your Furck away.





God bless everyone. Fellow Nairalanders of sane mind,I have decided to hold on to my Furck and never ever let it slip away from me. I, Jason, will never be tricked by BB9ja or the Mod into giving one, because i know that no one will nuture my Furcks like i do. No one else has invested so much time protecting and caring for my Furck. I hereby use this medium to advice you that no matter the circumstances, Do not give your Furck away.God bless everyone. 2 Likes

You will be forgiven just as baba buhari has forgiven new apc polithiefian members

I won't call you names, you only tend to nature call......well done ma



godliman:

You have no regrets yet you apologise to your parents for your shameless conduct. You are simply a prodigal daughter and i pity your parents for wasting their training effort and time on you. When you get evicted dont be in a hurry to leave hang around and wait for your randy toilet lover and go with him to his house. If I were your parents I will weep for you and bid you farewell Saint godliman

just go home this sunday to apologise. Simple!

Na till sunday

she only shows her real self on bbn, that she have been doing secretly 1 Like

rims4emmy:

for wht fuckerry sake is ur apology. u no know say ur porn don full nigeria yet. when u leave BBN house ur eyes go clear. fuckery porn star like u.

It’s either your O.T (orientation) is very low or you are a very young and inexperienced person.



You wey no act porn on TV, Wetin you don amount to? Y.O.L.O It’s either your O.T (orientation) is very low or you are a very young and inexperienced person.You wey no act porn on TV, Wetin you don amount to? Y.O.L.O

oluwadeeboi:

just go home this sunday to apologise. Simple!

Correct. No time for hanky panky.



Bisola wey give B.J on National T.V never die na! Correct. No time for hanky panky.Bisola wey give B.J on National T.V never die na!

CONFUSE FELLOW



NO REGRET YET YOU APOLOGIZE

OK MA

godliman:

You have no regrets yet you apologise to your parents for your shameless conduct. You are simply a prodigal daughter and i pity your parents for wasting their training effort and time on you. When you get evicted dont be in a hurry to leave hang around and wait for your randy toilet lover and go with him to his house. If I were your parents I will weep for you and bid you farewell

is it your life abegii leave the girl alone its not by force to be the person your parents want you to be. you have to be true to yourself and that's all. trust me should she win this money u will see how the parents u are defending will be ranting about how proud they are of their daughter is it your life abegii leave the girl alone its not by force to be the person your parents want you to be. you have to be true to yourself and that's all. trust me should she win this money u will see how the parents u are defending will be ranting about how proud they are of their daughter 1 Like

You Beta develop a thick skin...



Bisola ignored every single negative comment until they stopped. 1 Like