₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,186 members, 4,159,320 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 05:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers (2078 Views)
Buhari Summons IGP Over Benue Saga / Senator Melaye Lambastes Hameed Ali For Not Coming Down To Receive Committee / Senator Shehu Sani reacts To The Disappearance Of $500 Million Recovered Loot (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by edunwablog: 1:23pm
Senator Melaye threatens to sue IGP over the disappearance of his accusers from detention
Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has threatened to sue the Inspector-General of police, Ibrahim kpotun Idris for criminal trump-up allegation, undue harassment and intimidation over the allegation of conspiracy and illegal possession of fire arms preferred against him.
He declared on the floor of the upper chamber on Wednesday that the two criminal suspects who doubled as his accusers have escaped from detention.
This development was sequel to an adopted order 43 raised by the embattled senator.
In his explanation, Melaye said he was told this morning by his loyalists that there was an incident of jail break in Kogi state. And that the two suspects standing trial who had accused him of giving N430,000 to them and further equipped them with illegal fire arms have escaped from detention.
The lawmaker pointedly accused the police of masterminding the jail break to enable the suspects to escape. He said it was a panicky measure by the police following the panel constituted by the senate and the intervention of the international community in the matter.
It would be recalled that Melaye was due for arraignment today before the Federal High Court, Lokoja, capital of the state. He said the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Jimoh Moshood of the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja had threatened that the police would declare Melaye wanted if he fails to appear before the court today being March 28.
However, in the absence of the suspects in court, police was said to have asked that a warrant of arrest be granted against Melaye.
http://www.akelicious.net/2018/03/senator-melaye-threatens-to-sue-igp.html
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by HungerBAD: 1:24pm
Not my favourite politician.
But he has a point.
But it could have also been him, as I put nothing pass this man.If really those were his hired goons,then it is of course convenient they disappear.
The Police have a long history of arranging fake suspects,and if those goons are theirs, it will be wise they disappear before a competent lawyer tear their accusations to shreds.
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by madridguy(m): 1:24pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by ebujany(m): 1:29pm
Game of thrones
the fake thugs, fake police, fake arrest, fake jail break ...comedy state
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by hajoke2000(f): 1:35pm
sue them ....go ahead
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by Daviddson(m): 1:39pm
I thought they said the man has escaped Nigeria. How come he spoke from the Chambers today?
6 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by yarimo(m): 1:41pm
Mumu DINO MELAYE
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by ican2020: 1:47pm
yarimo:He is better that you
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by yarimo(m): 2:04pm
ican2020:you are always on imagination mode
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by kimjongJezebel(f): 2:10pm
Daviddson:
Any news from APC, Police, Army, INEC and some of these govt agencies and parastatals since the current government came onboard are mostly fake.
I don't believe anything the Buhari regime says any longer
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by Annie939(f): 2:13pm
good step , IGP and yahaya bello should provide the criminals within 24hours
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by Ratello: 3:09pm
No nation on earth can move forward, experience prosperity under this useless government of APC that prefers to fights its members, witch hunt oppositions and lie to the citizens with impunity.
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by Gullah: 3:34pm
Una drama for kogi don too much sef. Na wa o. E no dey possible make dem merge that state with kwara state ni? Make saraki loyal all this small small boys wey dey disturb the country
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by suyamasta(m): 3:53pm
I d provoke walahi see how dem d use us play kalo kalo i have lost hope in the IGP he is clearly partisan! Dem think say we no get sense ooo!
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by talk2archy: 5:24pm
maleye...mmm
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by ifyalways(f): 5:25pm
Go Dino
Bello thought he's mad but he didn't know that Dino has been the poster child of kolomental people since 1800
Kogi people are on a long something
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by BruncleZuma: 5:25pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 5:25pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by unknownsolja: 5:25pm
smart move by dino...now the bush meat don catch the hunter..hahaha
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by Bustincole: 5:26pm
Dino the bad guy
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by bedspread: 5:26pm
The NP FORCE: The More u look, the Less u see
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by bonnyhope: 5:27pm
drama upon drama..............APC GOVT
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by slawomir: 5:28pm
ok
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by Bustincole: 5:28pm
.
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by utenwuson: 5:29pm
the whole dramabis childish..... God punish bello
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by erico2k2(m): 5:31pm
HungerBAD:I agree with you.if these guys where on the side of the police they can never xcape.
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:32pm
Ok. Let's wait & see how it will unfold.
|Re: Dino Melaye Threatens To Sue IGP Over The Disappearance Of His Accusers by TPAND: 5:39pm
yarimo:Dino is far better than the senator your kinsmen elected from your senatorial district. quote me and report me to seun
(0) (Reply)
Vote For Sale / National Assembly Elections Postponed Till Monday April 4 / Breaking News!
Viewing this topic: Amolad111, ossy7881, dumero, Generalkaycee(m), emaduka, Osaib, zicoraads(m), udoanie(m), ebenezerdaniel(m), BiafraAmaka(m), Angelawhite(f), toobusy(m), TechAddiction, pek(m), PHfinest(m), kindnyce(m), pacifique(m), kashoki2017, 9jacelebrity, kingsmerit(m), prdjgood(m), InansBobo, Ayoakinn, cnnamoko(m), Mcanie, lanrally, ericsmith, dond411, sharpshooter01, Abfinest007(m), Teetol, emeshot, braining01, Donjiggar, chidexy(m), Omotoyosi98(m), LeakPlug(m), marowaterproof(m), Omotee10, deniboi(m), jonah19, Aieboocaar(m), TPAND, Adewunmi2017(m), fashoo2010(m), SIRTee15, donsteady(m), ChocolateBunny, MDJ03, mztubsy(f), talk2archy, assemble, pasroland, 2RUTHHURTS(m), osusuallstars, Lwafu, olowoba, lanrexdo(m), sKeetz(m), Kog45(m), wagesofsin and 132 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17