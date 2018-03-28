Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects (9119 Views)

Following the escape of six suspects from custody early this morning, the Inspector -General of Police , Ibrahim Idris , has ordered the immediate removal of Kogi State Commissioner of Police , Ali Janga .



He also redeployed the Commander , Federal Special Anti - Robbery Squad in the state , the Divisional Police Officer ‘ A’ Division, Lokoja and other police officers implicated in the escape for negligence , dereliction of duty and gross misconduct .



The IG in a statement by the police spokesman , Jimoh Moshood, explained that the policemen are all facing serious disciplinary action.





Details later .



http://punchng.com/breaking-ig-removes-kogi-cp-over-escape-of-six-suspects/ Adelani Adepegba , Abuja 2 Likes





The IGP himself should be shown the door with a presidential foot firmly planted on his dirty arse but unfortunately, the President is not aware. Drama upon dramaThe IGP himself should be shown the door with a presidential foot firmly planted on his dirty arse but unfortunately, the President is not aware. 25 Likes 2 Shares

Governor Yaya Bello must have paid them very well for the political drama. The conspiracy is very clear 17 Likes

Too much drama in the shithole, clowns and fools everywhere 5 Likes

hmmmm

Nice move by IGP whoever is involved should face the music 7 Likes

Kogi state is now the national theatre... We are watching and enjoying the drama 12 Likes

Hmm, sometin tells me the IGP will retract this statement. 2 Likes

If this news is true then it is a welcome development

The IGP should also be removed he is clearly playing lead role in all this clannish drama 4 Likes

Good one by the IGP.

Suspects that alleged Dino recruited them have now escaped from detention. APC seriously thinks we are fools, this is where 15 million gullible Nigerians have brought us.



Just go and Get your PVCs so we can send Buhari back to Daura. 20 Likes 5 Shares

If the Nigerian police can remove the person incharge immediately, that means there is hope for this corrupt country. 1 Like

all these are mere propaganda to douse public outcry over the corruption from above that led to release of the thugs.

Guess what, bleeping nothing will happen to anyone involved in this case.



the IGP forming boss is the biggest beneficiary of the ghana-must-go bags that has changed hands all these are mere propaganda to douse public outcry over the corruption from above that led to release of the thugs.Guess what, bleeping nothing will happen to anyone involved in this case.the IGP forming boss is the biggest beneficiary of the ghana-must-go bags that has changed hands 7 Likes

All these one nah planned script. 1 Like 1 Share

National theatre kogi state chapter. In Falz voice (We are WASHING you in 3D)

it is a win win win game for Dino. the next move now is to sue the IG to produce those suspects. 4 Likes

Dont only remove them sack them to show that it is not a planned work as claimed by Melaye. Not removing them and compensating them with juicing posting. 1 Like

Kogi is trending oh. The most trending state in Buhari's Tenure

IGP should also be removed. 1 Like

Politriks

Controversy trailing this Apc led Government is just too much to take, everyday there is always a new drama .Haba" 2 Likes

oga police, you are fast in dishing out directive and firing the people under you (which by the way is good) but why are you not fast in obeying the presidency's directive of you relocating to borno 1 Like

Up Dino. The most vibrant Senator of our time. your haters will rot in disgrace and stink with fury while you progressing. Dino Dino Dino Melaye 4 Likes











If this news is true then Buhari is a coward. If the same IGP who disobeyed Buhari's order could remove Kogi CP for negligence all I can say is that Buhari is very stupid for not sacking the IGP. If this news is true then Buhari is a coward. If the same IGP who disobeyed Buhari's order could remove Kogi CP for negligenceall I can say is that Buhari is very stupid for not sacking the IGP. 10 Likes

the drama continue

haha haha, sorry