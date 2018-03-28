₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,186 members, 4,159,322 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 05:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects (9119 Views)
BREAKING: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects / Ipalibo Harry Banigo: "Escape Of Ritual Murder Suspect Embarrassing" / Breaking; Gov.yahaya Bello, Kogi CP Storm House Of Assembly, Stop Plenary From H (1) (2) (3) (4)
|IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by ijustdey: 3:35pm
Adelani Adepegba , Abuja
Following the escape of six suspects from custody early this morning, the Inspector -General of Police , Ibrahim Idris , has ordered the immediate removal of Kogi State Commissioner of Police , Ali Janga .
http://punchng.com/breaking-ig-removes-kogi-cp-over-escape-of-six-suspects/
2 Likes
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by freeze001(f): 3:36pm
Drama upon drama
The IGP himself should be shown the door with a presidential foot firmly planted on his dirty arse but unfortunately, the President is not aware.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by ERockson: 3:38pm
Governor Yaya Bello must have paid them very well for the political drama. The conspiracy is very clear
17 Likes
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by Gullah: 3:45pm
Too much drama in the shithole, clowns and fools everywhere
5 Likes
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by Doerstech(m): 3:46pm
hmmmm
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by ubongokon(m): 3:53pm
Nice move by IGP whoever is involved should face the music
7 Likes
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by Blizzy9ja: 3:58pm
Kogi state is now the national theatre... We are watching and enjoying the drama
12 Likes
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by bmxshop: 4:00pm
Hmm, sometin tells me the IGP will retract this statement.
2 Likes
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by Okoroawusa: 4:08pm
If this news is true then it is a welcome development
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by suyamasta(m): 4:09pm
The IGP should also be removed he is clearly playing lead role in all this clannish drama
4 Likes
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by amidel(m): 4:12pm
Good one by the IGP.
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by fahren(m): 4:31pm
Suspects that alleged Dino recruited them have now escaped from detention. APC seriously thinks we are fools, this is where 15 million gullible Nigerians have brought us.
Just go and Get your PVCs so we can send Buhari back to Daura.
20 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by everlymoore86(m): 4:31pm
If the Nigerian police can remove the person incharge immediately, that means there is hope for this corrupt country.
1 Like
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by samigben(m): 4:31pm
amidel:
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by fahren(m): 4:31pm
D
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 4:32pm
all these are mere propaganda to douse public outcry over the corruption from above that led to release of the thugs.
Guess what, bleeping nothing will happen to anyone involved in this case.
the IGP forming boss is the biggest beneficiary of the ghana-must-go bags that has changed hands
7 Likes
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by Benbellamor: 4:32pm
gbese re o
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by 12345baba: 4:32pm
All these one nah planned script.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by pweshboi(m): 4:32pm
National theatre kogi state chapter. In Falz voice (We are WASHING you in 3D)
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by fakeprophet(m): 4:32pm
it is a win win win game for Dino. the next move now is to sue the IG to produce those suspects.
4 Likes
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by chrisxxx(m): 4:32pm
Dont only remove them sack them to show that it is not a planned work as claimed by Melaye. Not removing them and compensating them with juicing posting.
1 Like
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by Follygunners: 4:32pm
Blizzy9ja:
Kofi ko, Nene ni. E be Ghanaian ni?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by crownedprinz(m): 4:33pm
Kogi is trending oh. The most trending state in Buhari's Tenure
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by shankara7: 4:33pm
IGP should also be removed.
1 Like
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by uncleiykeman: 4:33pm
Politriks
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by lakeside30: 4:33pm
Controversy trailing this Apc led Government is just too much to take, everyday there is always a new drama .Haba"
2 Likes
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by kunletexs: 4:35pm
oga police, you are fast in dishing out directive and firing the people under you (which by the way is good) but why are you not fast in obeying the presidency's directive of you relocating to borno
1 Like
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by jayson87: 4:35pm
Up Dino. The most vibrant Senator of our time. your haters will rot in disgrace and stink with fury while you progressing. Dino Dino Dino Melaye
4 Likes
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by sekundosekundo: 4:36pm
If this news is true then Buhari is a coward. If the same IGP who disobeyed Buhari's order could remove Kogi CP for negligence all I can say is that Buhari is very stupid for not sacking the IGP.
10 Likes
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by tayo4ng: 4:36pm
the drama continue
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by ifeanyija(m): 4:38pm
haha haha, sorry
|Re: IG Removes Kogi CP Over Escape Of Six Suspects by Olukat(m): 4:40pm
I hope the country survives the madness currently going on
1 Like
N1.305b Not Enough For Refreshments, Meals, Presidential Villa Tells Senate / Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku Has Won The Governor In Taraba State / Senators Debate State Policing, Lament Security Situation
Viewing this topic: tdayof(m), IAMTHEHERO, rockcitie, fredosky111(m), NwaEzefuNaMba(m), visita(m), iswallker(m), Jintata, ijustdey, toyinjimoh(m), bomasek(m), ecosystm(m), FrankSean, sammylala, abiderx, ilyasom(m), MisterGrace, collinkz, aoafeez(m), jaybee(f), omosuper(m), ifashola(m), BeautifulGuy(m), Muh(m), fortunejum, lekantruth, okura, skytouch2(m), BlackDuke(m), omocalabar(m), ifyloveme(m), Randomshotz, kuboy, switchmax8, lobbyist(m), nellyelitz(m), boldx(m), osaswellington(m) and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14