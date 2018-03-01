₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by GLeesMODEL(m): 5:52pm On Mar 28
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday stopped the Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant to be judged by RMD, Betty Irabor, Eucharia Anunobi from staging the Lagos Beauty Pageant scheduled for March 30. The event which was unveiled on November 18th 2017 was expected to feature Reekado Banks and other Top musical artists before the hammer from the court today.
This followed an order of interlocutory injunction granted by the court, restraining the organizers of the event to be staged at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.
Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari, issued the orders following an interlocutory application filed by Mr Daniel Opuene, founder of Beauty of Africa International Pageant, seeking the order of restraint.
Joined as first to third defendants in the suit are Roses and Rubbies International Ltd, Precious Ogarekpe, and Lagos Oriental Hotel Ltd. Opuene had filed the suit through his lawyers, seeking among others an order restraining the defendants, their agents or privies, from going ahead with the event.
He wants an order of the court halting the staging of any pageant on March 30, 2018, under the name of “Africa Beauty Queens International Pageant” or any other similar name, likely to suggest that the first and second defendant’s business is similar to the plaintiff’s. Opuene also wants the organisers barred from reproducing, publishing or distributing the pictures belonging to the plaintiff, in the said defendant’s beauty pegeantry activities or any other business pending the final determination of the substantive suit.
At the last adjournment on March 22, the court had ordered the plaintiff to put the defendants on notice, while the court adjourned the suit for hearing of the motion on notice. When the case was called on Wednesday, the plaintif’s counsel, Mr Justin Ige, informed the court that the defendants had yet to respond to his application in spite of being served with the processes.
He added that he had not received any processes from the defence. Moving his application, Ige told the court that the defendants are scheduled to hold the Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant which name is similar to the plaintiff’s Beauty of Africa International Pageant on March 30 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel. He argued that the plaintiff is also the registered owner of the business name — Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant — and urged the court to grant the application of the plaintiff and issue the restraining order.
In a short ruling, Justice Shagari granted the application as requested and ordered the parties to maintain “status quo” pending the determination of the suit. By status quo maintenance, parties are to stop or desist from taking any action or step in relation to the subject of the pending suit. The judge adjourned the case until April 17 for the hearing of the substantive suit.
http://www.abujapress.com/2018/03/gbese-court-stops-lagos-pageant-to-be.html?m=1
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by Nutase: 6:06pm On Mar 28
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by Sarang(f): 8:10am
Beauty pageant is like a full blown business in Naija
If only Education will be recognized this much, the people who are deserving will be rewarded, still thats btw, but what is wrong with the judges??
Please see my signature
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by salbis(m): 8:11am
The hustle is deal. Bad market for the judges and the artists.
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by Justbeingreal(m): 8:11am
I don't care about the post sha...I just wan comment and buy waka...
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by FanYogo1(f): 8:12am
At the end of the day, there's no kingdom. Foolishness.
This is how my continent differed from developed nation's; more contest than inventions and discoveries.
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by CASTOSVILLA(m): 8:12am
you say.......
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by yomalex(m): 8:12am
ok
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by cutefergiee(m): 8:14am
Naija and copy copy. Dem no go even copy well.. Copy ur name join for inside class test sef..
Na frm sch e don master dem
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by inoki247: 8:15am
Court now rulling in nudity case. All is well
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by Authoreety: 8:15am
Yuuuu
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by jospepper: 8:17am
Someone wants to reap where they have not sown.
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by israelmao(m): 8:20am
Their headache
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by omooba969(m): 8:23am
OP, your construction of sentences is so poor, sorry to say - no hard feelings. You need to go back to school and learn how to convey your message to your readers without struggling to arrive on time & without many unnecessary words.
I struggled to make sense of your intro & the intent of your post.
Just my observation, no hard feelings.
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by san316(m): 8:24am
Interessante. What about those that applied and paid to be part of it? well, that is their business.
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by Boyooosa(m): 8:24am
Some pple are wicket sha, waited patiently till the deal day is less than 24 hrs...
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by ukejejohnson(m): 8:25am
I hate names like...Opuene mehn
How do I even pronounce that ?
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by odehaj: 8:26am
Beauty pageant, Bbnaija,Bbafrica, Nigerian idol, ultimate search,etc name it. Adding nothing positive to the society except prostitution.
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by samjake: 8:30am
What's ma own
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by mclorenzo(m): 8:31am
Didn't read, too long.
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by talk2percy(m): 8:32am
Modern way of exploiting and prostituting young and desperate girls
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by JohnieWalker2: 8:33am
Get your premium and lifetime grammarly acct for proofreading and editing services ..Contact on siggy
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by technuel: 8:36am
omooba969:His Lead is not that bad nah.
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by RZArecta2(m): 8:43am
There are even too many beauty pageants in Nigeria sef, they should all be scrapped
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by omooba969(m): 8:50am
technuel:
Initially I wondered if it's the judges that were being stopped or the contest.
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by Nydex: 8:50am
yomalex:
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by martineverest(m): 8:53am
pastor eucharia a judge?
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by omooba969(m): 8:54am
mclorenzo:
Effect of the problem I highlighted in the write up. Op failed to capture your attention/interest, he failed to lead you on.
The opening lines have defects.
|Re: Court Stops Africa Beauty Queen International Pageant by ybalogs(m): 9:08am
A son argued with his father insisting that 1+1 is equal to 11.
D father looked at him and said "Go and buy 2 boiled eggs", the son went and returned with the 2 eggs.
The father said, give one to me and another one to your brother. And the son asks: what about me? The father responds: Eat the remaining nine eggs that are left.....nonsense
