Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled (7869 Views)

8 APC Governors Gag National Assembly Over Elections Sequence Bill – PDP / Elections Sequence: Pro-buhari, Pro-saraki Senators Spoil For War / 2019: Reps Unanimously Adopt New Election Sequence (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Names of Pro- Buhari senators have been unveiled as the Senate commenced the move to override President Muhammadu Buhari on the amendment of the 2010 electoral act.



The rejection of the amendment made to the electoral act by the National Assembly has polarized the Senate into two.



While a faction led by a former Governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is in support of the President's action, the second camp which has the backing of the Senate leadership is against President's action.



A bill to override the President scaled through first reading on Tuesday.



A source in the Pro- Buhari said a total of 42 senators have threw their weight behind action of the President on the electoral act.



Some of the senators in the President's camp are Ali Ndume, Ahmad Lawan, Jibrin Barau, Ovie Oma- Agege, Abdullahi Adamu, Abu Ibrahim and Tayo Alasoadura.



A list made available to our correspondent showed that the group has Abia 0 Adamawa 3, Anambra 1, Akwa Ibom 1, Bauchi 0, Benue 1, Bayelsa 0, Borno 1, Cross River 1, Delta 0, Ebonyi 1, Edo 1, Enugu 0, Ekiti 0, FCT 0 and Gombe 0.



Others are Imo 2, Jigawa 2, Kaduna 1, Kano 2, Katsina 3, Kebbi 1, Kogi 0, Kwara 0, Lagos 3, Nasarawa 1 Niger 1, Ondo 3, Osun 2, Oyo 2, Ogun 2, Plateau 2, Rivers 2, Sokoto 0, Taraba 1, Yobe 2 and Zamfara 0.





Section 58(5) of the 1999 Constitution reads: " Where the President withholds his assent and the bill is again passed by each House by two-thirds majority, the bill shall become law and the assent of the President shall not be required"



While the 2/3rd of the Senate is 73 that of the House is 240. The anti- Buhari senators require 73 to make do their threat and pro-Buhari senators only require 37 to thwart the move.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/election-sequence-names-of-pro-buhari-senators-unveiled.html 1 Like 1 Share

Okay, Counter Punch from the Presidency... It is now either you are with us or against us...



I expect the number to swell after today... Nobody in the North wants to be seen as an Enemy of President Buhari and Nigeria.. 5 Likes 3 Shares

Who are those two leeches from imoStste...Name them! 11 Likes

lalasticlala

Hofbrauhaus:

Who are those two leeches from imoStste...Name them!

Continue making noise online.. Continue making noise online.. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Clerverly:





Continue making noise online..

You talk too much.. You talk too much.. 19 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Kwara senators will definitely support saraki,they cant be pro-buhari 2 Likes

Clerverly:

Okay, Counter Punch from the Presidency... It is now either you are with us or against us...









Noice maker Noice maker 12 Likes 1 Share

watching closely......

Buhari must fail.



I'm too sure of it.. 4 Likes 1 Share

Clerverly:

Okay, Counter Punch from the Presidency... It is now either you are with us or against us...









Hofbrauhaus:

Who are those two leeches from imoStste...Name them! Bro,IMO is an APC state Bro,IMO is an APC state 8 Likes





How does that change anything? UnveiledHow does that change anything?

As bad as this gworo man, he still has supporters, na wah oo, even devil still get followers.. 3 Likes

It seems the president might have his way on this 5 Likes

Okoroawusa:



Bro,IMO is an APC state

God forbid! God forbid! 1 Like

ok na ok naok na

that failure call omo agege from delta will support his kind buhari .failures 3 Likes

Clerverly:

Okay, Counter Punch from the Presidency... It is now either you are with us or against us...









What happened to your NgeneUkwenu moniker? has it been banned for peddling false information on nairaland



transgendered Buhari ass licker What happened to yourmoniker? has it been banned for peddling false information on nairalandtransgendered Buhari ass licker 12 Likes 1 Share

Time after time....

GoroTango:

It seems the president might have his way on this

I expect the numbers to increase especially from the North... As nobodY will like to Be seen as an enemy of Buhari and Nigeria. I expect the numbers to increase especially from the North... As nobodY will like to Be seen as an enemy of Buhari and Nigeria. 4 Likes 1 Share

Hofbrauhaus:

Buhari must fail.



I'm too sure of it.. Calm down. You talk too much Calm down. You talk too much 3 Likes

Fadiga24:





What happened to your NgeneUkwenu moniker? has it been banned for peddling false information on nairaland



Gay Buhari ass licker

Mynd44 rule 2 Mynd44 rule 2

he wrote 'Names of ......." instead of Names of senators what we saw was names of States, some people needs to be schooled walahi! Where are the names? OP go school at all? Or na amala/gbegiri roforofo school Op go]he wrote 'Names of ......." instead of Names of senators what we saw was names of States, some people needs to be schooled walahi!

Great!



Now Bubu has realized the essence of playing the politics in this shiit hole country of ours.



If he had played politics with the senate presidency election he wouldn't be in this situation.

He was very naive.



Instead of him to have taken a firm position on the issue of Saraki and Lawan he was there forming neutral, principled man and mr integrity.



Saraki has taught him a bitter lesson, now he's playing the politics. 3 Likes

GoroTango:

Calm down. You talk too much

I can't keep quiet in the face of tyranny.



Continue keeping silent, your children would ask you! I can't keep quiet in the face of tyranny.Continue keeping silent, your children would ask you! 1 Like

Hofbrauhaus:



God forbid! You n ur God should go to hell You n ur God should go to hell 2 Likes

3 days To go....SINGLES MATHCMAKING EVENT...Live In lagos!

Counting more than 40 senators behind baba 3 Likes