|Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by KEVIND: 6:32pm
Names of Pro- Buhari senators have been unveiled as the Senate commenced the move to override President Muhammadu Buhari on the amendment of the 2010 electoral act.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/election-sequence-names-of-pro-buhari-senators-unveiled.html
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Clerverly: 7:09pm
Okay, Counter Punch from the Presidency... It is now either you are with us or against us...
I expect the number to swell after today... Nobody in the North wants to be seen as an Enemy of President Buhari and Nigeria..
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Hofbrauhaus: 7:12pm
Who are those two leeches from imoStste...Name them!
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Clerverly: 7:47pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Clerverly: 7:48pm
Hofbrauhaus:
Continue making noise online..
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Hofbrauhaus: 7:49pm
Clerverly:
You talk too much..
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by yeyeboi(m): 7:58pm
Ok
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Biglittlelois(f): 7:58pm
Kwara senators will definitely support saraki,they cant be pro-buhari
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by yeyeboi(m): 7:59pm
Clerverly:
Noice maker
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:59pm
watching closely......
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Hofbrauhaus: 7:59pm
Buhari must fail.
I'm too sure of it..
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:59pm
Clerverly:
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Okoroawusa: 8:01pm
Hofbrauhaus:Bro,IMO is an APC state
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by ObservantFellow: 8:01pm
Unveiled
How does that change anything?
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by trustedward(m): 8:01pm
As bad as this gworo man, he still has supporters, na wah oo, even devil still get followers..
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by ipobarecriminals: 8:01pm
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by GoroTango(m): 8:02pm
It seems the president might have his way on this
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Hofbrauhaus: 8:02pm
Okoroawusa:
God forbid!
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by primaa: 8:02pm
ok na ok na
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Abfinest007(m): 8:02pm
that failure call omo agege from delta will support his kind buhari .failures
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Fadiga24(m): 8:03pm
Clerverly:
What happened to your NgeneUkwenu moniker? has it been banned for peddling false information on nairaland
transgendered Buhari ass licker
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by ajibolabd(m): 8:04pm
Time after time....
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Clerverly: 8:04pm
GoroTango:
I expect the numbers to increase especially from the North... As nobodY will like to Be seen as an enemy of Buhari and Nigeria.
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by GoroTango(m): 8:05pm
Hofbrauhaus:Calm down. You talk too much
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Clerverly: 8:06pm
Fadiga24:
Mynd44 rule 2
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by BERNIMOORE: 8:06pm
Where are the names? OP go school at all? Or na amala/gbegiri roforofo school Op go] he wrote 'Names of ......." instead of Names of senators what we saw was names of States, some people needs to be schooled walahi!
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by tesppidd: 8:06pm
Great!
Now Bubu has realized the essence of playing the politics in this shiit hole country of ours.
If he had played politics with the senate presidency election he wouldn't be in this situation.
He was very naive.
Instead of him to have taken a firm position on the issue of Saraki and Lawan he was there forming neutral, principled man and mr integrity.
Saraki has taught him a bitter lesson, now he's playing the politics.
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Hofbrauhaus: 8:07pm
GoroTango:
I can't keep quiet in the face of tyranny.
Continue keeping silent, your children would ask you!
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Okoroawusa: 8:08pm
Hofbrauhaus:You n ur God should go to hell
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Mainnigs: 8:08pm
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by demoBaba: 8:09pm
Counting more than 40 senators behind baba
|Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by gigabyte13: 8:10pm
And saraki and his boys think they can veto PMB......? I laugh in Swahili, vetoing PMB on this is tantamount to testing the impeachment move. Saraki and his goons are on a long thing concerning this matter.
