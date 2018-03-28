₦airaland Forum

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled

Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by KEVIND: 6:32pm
Names of Pro- Buhari senators have been unveiled as the Senate commenced the move to override President Muhammadu Buhari on the amendment of the 2010 electoral act.

The rejection of the amendment made to the electoral act by the National Assembly has polarized the Senate into two.

While a faction led by a former Governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is in support of the President's action, the second camp which has the backing of the Senate leadership is against President's action.

A bill to override the President scaled through first reading on Tuesday.

A source in the Pro- Buhari said a total of 42 senators have threw their weight behind action of the President on the electoral act.

Some of the senators in the President's camp are Ali Ndume, Ahmad Lawan, Jibrin Barau, Ovie Oma- Agege, Abdullahi Adamu, Abu Ibrahim and Tayo Alasoadura.

A list made available to our correspondent showed that the group has Abia 0 Adamawa 3, Anambra 1, Akwa Ibom 1, Bauchi 0, Benue 1, Bayelsa 0, Borno 1, Cross River 1, Delta 0, Ebonyi 1, Edo 1, Enugu 0, Ekiti 0, FCT 0 and Gombe 0.

Others are Imo 2, Jigawa 2, Kaduna 1, Kano 2, Katsina 3, Kebbi 1, Kogi 0, Kwara 0, Lagos 3, Nasarawa 1 Niger 1, Ondo 3, Osun 2, Oyo 2, Ogun 2, Plateau 2, Rivers 2, Sokoto 0, Taraba 1, Yobe 2 and Zamfara 0.


Section 58(5) of the 1999 Constitution reads: " Where the President withholds his assent and the bill is again passed by each House by two-thirds majority, the bill shall become law and the assent of the President shall not be required"

While the 2/3rd of the Senate is 73 that of the House is 240. The anti- Buhari senators require 73 to make do their threat and pro-Buhari senators only require 37 to thwart the move.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/election-sequence-names-of-pro-buhari-senators-unveiled.html

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Clerverly: 7:09pm
Okay, Counter Punch from the Presidency... It is now either you are with us or against us... grin grin

I expect the number to swell after today... Nobody in the North wants to be seen as an Enemy of President Buhari and Nigeria..

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Hofbrauhaus: 7:12pm
Who are those two leeches from imoStste...Name them!

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Clerverly: 7:47pm
lalasticlala
Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Clerverly: 7:48pm
Hofbrauhaus:
Who are those two leeches from imoStste...Name them!

Continue making noise online..

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Hofbrauhaus: 7:49pm
Clerverly:


Continue making noise online..

You talk too much..

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by yeyeboi(m): 7:58pm
Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Biglittlelois(f): 7:58pm
Kwara senators will definitely support saraki,they cant be pro-buhari

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by yeyeboi(m): 7:59pm
Clerverly:
Okay, Counter Punch from the Presidency... It is now either you are with us or against us... grin grin




Noice maker angry

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:59pm
Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Hofbrauhaus: 7:59pm
Buhari must fail.

I'm too sure of it..

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:59pm
Clerverly:
Okay, Counter Punch from the Presidency... It is now either you are with us or against us... grin grin



Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Okoroawusa: 8:01pm
Hofbrauhaus:
Who are those two leeches from imoStste...Name them!
Bro,IMO is an APC state

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by ObservantFellow: 8:01pm
Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by trustedward(m): 8:01pm
As bad as this gworo man, he still has supporters, na wah oo, even devil still get followers..

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by ipobarecriminals: 8:01pm
Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by GoroTango(m): 8:02pm
It seems the president might have his way on this

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Hofbrauhaus: 8:02pm
Okoroawusa:

Bro,IMO is an APC state

God forbid!

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by primaa: 8:02pm
Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Abfinest007(m): 8:02pm
that failure call omo agege from delta will support his kind buhari .failures

3 Likes

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Fadiga24(m): 8:03pm
Clerverly:
Okay, Counter Punch from the Presidency... It is now either you are with us or against us... grin grin




What happened to your NgeneUkwenu moniker? has it been banned for peddling false information on nairaland

transgendered Buhari ass licker

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by ajibolabd(m): 8:04pm
Time after time....
Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Clerverly: 8:04pm
GoroTango:
It seems the president might have his way on this

I expect the numbers to increase especially from the North... As nobodY will like to Be seen as an enemy of Buhari and Nigeria.

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by GoroTango(m): 8:05pm
Hofbrauhaus:
Buhari must fail.

I'm too sure of it..
Calm down. You talk too much

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Clerverly: 8:06pm
Fadiga24:


What happened to your NgeneUkwenu moniker? has it been banned for peddling false information on nairaland

Gay Buhari ass licker

Mynd44 rule 2
Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by BERNIMOORE: 8:06pm
Where are the names? OP go school at all? Or na amala/gbegiri roforofo school Op go] grin he wrote 'Names of ......." instead of Names of senators what we saw was names of States, some people needs to be schooled walahi!
Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by tesppidd: 8:06pm
Great!

Now Bubu has realized the essence of playing the politics in this shiit hole country of ours.

If he had played politics with the senate presidency election he wouldn't be in this situation.
He was very naive.

Instead of him to have taken a firm position on the issue of Saraki and Lawan he was there forming neutral, principled man and mr integrity.

Saraki has taught him a bitter lesson, now he's playing the politics.

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Hofbrauhaus: 8:07pm
GoroTango:
Calm down. You talk too much
angry
I can't keep quiet in the face of tyranny.

Continue keeping silent, your children would ask you!

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Okoroawusa: 8:08pm
Hofbrauhaus:

God forbid!
You n ur God should go to hell

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by Mainnigs: 8:08pm
Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by demoBaba: 8:09pm
Counting more than 40 senators behind baba

Re: Election Sequence: Names Of Pro-Buhari Senators Unveiled by gigabyte13: 8:10pm
And saraki and his boys think they can veto PMB......? I laugh in Swahili, vetoing PMB on this is tantamount to testing the impeachment move. Saraki and his goons are on a long thing concerning this matter.

