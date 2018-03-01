₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,295 members, 4,159,713 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 10:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit (9739 Views)
Oritse Femi And Wife, Nabila Fash Celebrates Valentine With Cute Photo / "Oritsefemi's Wife, Nabila Fash Was A Prostitute In Ikeja" - Instagram User / Roman Goddess At Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash's Wedding, Bares Cleavage (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by Amagite3: 7:59pm
Following Joseph Yobo's visit to the house, and speaking on Nigerian football, Oritse Femi's wife, Nabila Fash has gushed about the former Nigerian professional footballer.
She shared the above throwback photos with him and wrote;
"Allow me celebrate this great man. I'm still buzzing after watching him on #BBNaija. He accomplished so much; first African to captain #Everton, he played in 3 World Cups, 6 Nations Cups, first player to get 100 caps for the #SuperEagles, Captain of the Super Eagles... If you don't know, he is a philanthropist, a great man, husband, father, brother, uncle and a friend you can depend on. I can keep going but let me stop now Ok, a great ambassador. I celebrate you Chief Joseph Yobo. I'm excited about the bigger things ahead. Cc @chiefadaezeyobo #Chief #Yobo... and yes he is trending, so I gat to jump on the trend. #PRGirl #Notyourordinarygirl "
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-oritse-femis-wife-gushes-joseph-yobo-following-visit-house.html
Cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by concupiscent: 8:02pm
"Woman I understand you're stunned, but please remember you're married he's married. I don't/haven't seen you list your husband accomplishment/throw him grand accolades like you're doing here.
Slow down before we start believing all that DJ said about you"
-concupiscent
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by Awaitingkopa(f): 8:38pm
This babe has bn around alot of famous dckkss sha.
Just saying
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by KendrickAyomide: 8:48pm
real Ikeja Runs babe
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:13pm
WHAT A TOPIC!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by unknownsolja: 9:13pm
nigerians have finally gone mad..i swear...allow me celebrate buhari for coming to lagos to commission bus terminal..am sick of the bbnaija crap...this is why nigeria will forever be a poo hole..if you want to make it leave that poo hole unless your father is a military man or politcian
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by unknownsolja: 9:13pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
the thing weak me..is this kind of poo supposed to even make front page
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by Arsenalholic(m): 9:14pm
Another BBN thread on FP with just few comments...
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by gurunlocker: 9:15pm
Did she need yobo dickkkk?
Oritsefemi be looking at her like...
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by DrinkLimca(m): 9:15pm
Another of yobo's previous flings back in the days. [
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:15pm
unknownsolja:Na real wa my brother!
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by DaddyKross: 9:16pm
Yanyanyan
Sheybi na u go tell us say na fish dey inside Geisha
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by Kittex7(m): 9:16pm
Once debe nah always debe.... Hope you got me right
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by oshe11: 9:16pm
Hmmmmm.......
I'm
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by statrboiTolu(m): 9:17pm
I like white pant....
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by martineverest(m): 9:18pm
madam wan trend ...since the 'festival and crusade' marriage nobody Don hear her
but seun why are u employing immature mods to post rubbish on frontpage?
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by kikiwendy(f): 9:19pm
This nabila sha
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by Burgerlomo: 9:20pm
Hmmm, e be like say oga Joe don chop dis bae before o with all this different pictures
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by Burgerlomo: 9:23pm
Kittex7:
Feeling you my nigga
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by Burgerlomo: 9:25pm
kikiwendy:
Omo U sweet ooo
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by deepwater(f): 9:25pm
How the matter concern BBNAIJA
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by Zionista(m): 9:29pm
This babe ain't loyal. Which kind gushing be dat?
Simply because he visited BBN?
Naaaaaaaaa
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by yeyerolling: 9:32pm
Who cares
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by passyhansome(m): 9:38pm
I was elated, delighted, exhilarated, hysteria, seeing Yobo visit the housemates and the way he confabulted with them was delectable
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by suckmyPENIS: 9:39pm
So?
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by IgbosAreOsus: 9:41pm
One of the old dick she digs....
Ikeja olosho
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by Bamz(m): 9:42pm
DaddyKross:
lmao
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by samjake: 9:49pm
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by jey4all(m): 9:59pm
Wetin oritsefemi dey wait before e give this girl belle
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by coolbarrie: 10:01pm
unknownsolja:You’re only grateful that you have a long day off from work, lazy bone.
|Re: BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit by Justbeingreal(m): 10:24pm
Person wife
Anita Isama, Paul Okoye's Fiancee's Look For Peter & Lola's Wedding / ....Anyone Know The Name Of This Nigerian Actress? / See How This Hot Idle Girl Is Showing-off In Her Room.
Viewing this topic: z07ion, PanickMode(m), cluewebhost(f), babasoji, valencia25(m), tayoponz(m), Dmec(m), shaklisco, michaelmo11(m), sucre450(f), trenchmonk(m), SirClad, webmaster001, Realsman405(m), Madamkilljoy(f), samkleen(m), Catastrophe1, MCFRESH, dipoley2k(f), Wangxiao(m), lekinsbaba, Man2utd, babzo(m), Noblefirstlady, biodex(m), Arckeen, Bambless1(m), Oliveronline(m), Ogechux(m), balogunakinwale(m), olamiposi007(m), Youngadvocate, VeniJu, prciouschika(f), adeyemmiesam(m) and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22