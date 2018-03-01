Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Nabila Fash Celebrates Joseph Yobo Following His Visit (9739 Views)

She shared the above throwback photos with him and wrote;



"Allow me celebrate this great man. I'm still buzzing after watching him on #BBNaija. He accomplished so much; first African to captain #Everton, he played in 3 World Cups, 6 Nations Cups, first player to get 100 caps for the #SuperEagles, Captain of the Super Eagles... If you don't know, he is a philanthropist, a great man, husband, father, brother, uncle and a friend you can depend on. I can keep going but let me stop now Ok, a great ambassador. I celebrate you Chief Joseph Yobo. I'm excited about the bigger things ahead. Cc @chiefadaezeyobo #Chief #Yobo... and yes he is trending, so I gat to jump on the trend. #PRGirl #Notyourordinarygirl "





https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-oritse-femis-wife-gushes-joseph-yobo-following-visit-house.html



"Woman I understand you're stunned, but please remember you're married he's married. I don't/haven't seen you list your husband accomplishment/throw him grand accolades like you're doing here.



Slow down before we start believing all that DJ said about you"







-concupiscent 17 Likes 1 Share

This babe has bn around alot of famous dckkss sha.

Just saying 2 Likes 2 Shares

real Ikeja Runs babe real Ikeja Runs babe 7 Likes

WHAT A TOPIC!!!

nigerians have finally gone mad..i swear...allow me celebrate buhari for coming to lagos to commission bus terminal..am sick of the bbnaija crap...this is why nigeria will forever be a poo hole..if you want to make it leave that poo hole unless your father is a military man or politcian 2 Likes

MANNABBQGRILLS:

WHAT A TOPIC!!!



the thing weak me..is this kind of poo supposed to even make front page the thing weak me..is this kind of poo supposed to even make front page 2 Likes

Another BBN thread on FP with just few comments... 4 Likes

Did she need yobo dickkkk?

Oritsefemi be looking at her like...

Another of yobo's previous flings back in the days. [

unknownsolja:





the thing weak me..is this kind of poo supposed to even make front page Na real wa my brother! Na real wa my brother!

Yanyanyan



Sheybi na u go tell us say na fish dey inside Geisha 2 Likes

Once debe nah always debe.... Hope you got me right 1 Like





I'm Hmmmmm.......I'm

I like white pant....

madam wan trend ...since the 'festival and crusade' marriage nobody Don hear her





but seun why are u employing immature mods to post rubbish on frontpage? 1 Like

This nabila sha

Hmmm, e be like say oga Joe don chop dis bae before o with all this different pictures

Kittex7:

Once debe nah always debe.... Hope you got me right

Feeling you my nigga Feeling you my nigga 2 Likes

kikiwendy:

This nabila sha

Omo U sweet ooo Omo U sweet ooo

How the matter concern BBNAIJA

This babe ain't loyal. Which kind gushing be dat?





Simply because he visited BBN?



Naaaaaaaaa 1 Like

Who cares

I was elated, delighted, exhilarated, hysteria, seeing Yobo visit the housemates and the way he confabulted with them was delectable

So?

One of the old dick she digs....













Ikeja olosho

DaddyKross:

Yanyanyan



Sheybi na u go tell us say na fish dey inside Geisha

lmao lmao

Wetin oritsefemi dey wait before e give this girl belle

unknownsolja:

nigerians have finally gone mad..i swear...allow me celebrate buhari for coming to lagos to commission bus terminal..am sick of the bbnaija crap...this is why nigeria will forever be a poo hole..if you want to make it leave that poo hole unless your father is a military man or politcian You’re only grateful that you have a long day off from work, lazy bone. You’re only grateful that you have a long day off from work, lazy bone.