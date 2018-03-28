₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by dre11(m): 9:00pm
Posted By: Gbade Ogunwale, Abuja
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by CoolFreeday(m): 9:10pm
ok
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by obonujoker(m): 9:12pm
Lai lai, not possible..... we will protest these... thieves
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by Corrinthians(m): 9:16pm
Pigs will still blame Buhari.
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by kurt09(m): 9:26pm
Good Development
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by nairavsdollars(f): 9:26pm
Almost three years down the line, Buhari has not fixed a single refinery. Where is the monies recovered from looters. Why should Nigerians continue to suffer because of this man's cluelessness?
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by yeyeboi(m): 9:26pm
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by Biglittlelois(f): 9:26pm
This is insane, anyone that is not a politician that gets free petrol, that is a common man, that still supports this government, is a certified idiot
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by dgr8truth(m): 9:27pm
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by emeijeh(m): 9:27pm
5% on Buhari 's 5%?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by benrtt: 9:27pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by TheKingIsHere: 9:27pm
May God punish this evil government and leaders.
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by Built2last: 9:27pm
obonujoker:
Protest on nairaland?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by vision2050: 9:27pm
Kuku kill us.[color=#990000][/color]
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by northvietnam(m): 9:28pm
cyber ba
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by Johnspino(m): 9:28pm
Issssssssssokay, next topic.
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by BMCSlayer: 9:28pm
Change ya zo!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by Sheuns(m): 9:28pm
These people just enjoy making life harder for the masses. No hope for this country again, if u fit find ur way? RUN!!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by DonPiiko: 9:28pm
Nonsense, we no longer need a national assembly, shithole country and shithole leaders
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by JohnieWalker12(m): 9:28pm
APC NO EVEN TRY AM. WE NO DEY SMILE WITH UNA
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by Built2last: 9:28pm
Corrinthians:
Will he accent to it, then blame him
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by gurunlocker: 9:29pm
Watch as zombies avoid this thread....
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by chidiebere2020(m): 9:29pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by tragergeorge(m): 9:29pm
Corrinthians:how dem go blame buhari ,when your papa de der to blame../
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by TheKingIsHere: 9:29pm
APC is useless and wicked
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by JohnieWalker12(m): 9:29pm
Get your PVC ready. We go donate money for Buhari transportation back to Daura.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by enemyofprogress: 9:30pm
Make dem kuku kill us
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by gurunlocker: 9:30pm
Corrinthians:
It's like anybody supporting this government don't always use their brain, that's if they have one...
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by collabo4me(m): 9:30pm
worse Senators ; worse house Reps; useless presidency since 1963.
back to daura a most in 2019
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by canalily(m): 9:30pm
Dont comment yet cos they will denny it before morning
1 Like
