Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by dre11(m): 9:00pm
Posted By: Gbade Ogunwale, Abuja



Nigerians will have to pay more for fuel as the National Assembly on Wednesday passed the much touted Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) with 5 percent levy on fuel sold across the country.

According to the lawmakers, the levy will be used to fund the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) as reflected in the new bill.

The passage followed the consideration and adoption of the conference committee report on the bill.

Other sources of financing the PEF, as stated in the bill, include subventions, fees and charges for services rendered as well as net surplus revenue recovered from petroleum products marketing companies.

The bill empowered the PEF to collect all revenues and levies charged, determine the net surplus revenue recoverable from any oil marketing company and accruing to that company from the sale by it of petroleum products at such uniform prices as may be fixed by the minister and determine the amount of reimbursement due to any oil marketing company for purposes of equalisation of price of products among others.

It also seeks to provide for the governance and institutional framework for the petroleum industry.

One of the major highlights of the bill is one seeking to unbundle the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), provide for the establishment of Federal Ministry of Petroleum Incorporated, Nigerian Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Petroleum Assets Management Company and National Petroleum Company and Petroleum Equalisation Fund.

The regulatory bill also seeks to replace the NNPC with the National Petroleum Commission.


http://thenationonlineng.net/nass-passes-pigb-imposes-5-fuel-levy/
Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by CoolFreeday(m): 9:10pm
ok
Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by obonujoker(m): 9:12pm
Lai lai, not possible..... we will protest these... thieves

6 Likes

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by Corrinthians(m): 9:16pm
Pigs will still blame Buhari. angry

7 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by kurt09(m): 9:26pm
Good Development
Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by nairavsdollars(f): 9:26pm
Almost three years down the line, Buhari has not fixed a single refinery. Where is the monies recovered from looters. Why should Nigerians continue to suffer because of this man's cluelessness?

20 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by yeyeboi(m): 9:26pm
smiley
Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by Biglittlelois(f): 9:26pm
This is insane, anyone that is not a politician that gets free petrol, that is a common man, that still supports this government, is a certified idiot

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by dgr8truth(m): 9:27pm
Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by emeijeh(m): 9:27pm
5% on Buhari 's 5%?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by benrtt: 9:27pm
Ok
Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by TheKingIsHere: 9:27pm
May God punish this evil government and leaders.

9 Likes

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by Built2last: 9:27pm
obonujoker:
Lai lai, not possible..... we will protest these... thieves

Protest on nairaland?

1 Like

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by vision2050: 9:27pm
Kuku kill us.[color=#990000][/color]

1 Like

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by northvietnam(m): 9:28pm
cyber ba
Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by Johnspino(m): 9:28pm
Issssssssssokay, next topic.
Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by BMCSlayer: 9:28pm
grin grin grin grin grin
Change ya zo!

1 Like

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by Sheuns(m): 9:28pm
These people just enjoy making life harder for the masses. No hope for this country again, if u fit find ur way? RUN!!

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by DonPiiko: 9:28pm
Nonsense, we no longer need a national assembly, shithole country and shithole leaders

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by JohnieWalker12(m): 9:28pm
APC NO EVEN TRY AM. WE NO DEY SMILE WITH UNA angry

1 Like

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by Built2last: 9:28pm
Corrinthians:
Pigs will still blame Buhari. angry

Will he accent to it, then blame him
Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by gurunlocker: 9:29pm
Watch as zombies avoid this thread....

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by chidiebere2020(m): 9:29pm
Ok
Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by tragergeorge(m): 9:29pm
Corrinthians:
Pigs will still blame Buhari. angry
how dem go blame buhari ,when your papa de der to blame../

8 Likes

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by TheKingIsHere: 9:29pm
APC is useless and wicked

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by JohnieWalker12(m): 9:29pm
Get your PVC ready. We go donate money for Buhari transportation back to Daura.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by enemyofprogress: 9:30pm
Make dem kuku kill us
Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by gurunlocker: 9:30pm
Corrinthians:
Pigs will still blame Buhari. angry

It's like anybody supporting this government don't always use their brain, that's if they have one...

5 Likes

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by collabo4me(m): 9:30pm
worse Senators ; worse house Reps; useless presidency since 1963.

back to daura a most in 2019 angry angry angry angry

3 Likes

Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Fuel As NASS Passes PIGB, Imposes 5% Fuel Levy by canalily(m): 9:30pm
Dont comment yet cos they will denny it before morning

1 Like

