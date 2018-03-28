₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by TheTrueSeeker: 9:29pm
#FLASH: President Muhammadu Buhari is to embark on "medical leave" starting from 1st week of April 2018, he is reportedly attending Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) Meeting 2018 in London from April 16-20. No return date has been fixed. @MBuhari @NGRPresident @AsoRock
https://twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/979092198728839169?ref_src=twcamp%5Ecopy%7Ctwsrc%5Eandroid%7Ctwgr%5Ecopy%7Ctwcon%5E7090%7Ctwterm%5E3
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:29pm
*singing*
it shall be permaneeeeeent ....
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by firo08(m): 9:33pm
Another six month loading. Jubril why? All I can see is dooms.
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by guterMann: 9:34pm
Nawa oo.
Even China battery lasts longer than this man.
It has not been 8 months he was recharged in London hospital.
You cannot sanction the death of IPOB members, Shi'a Muslims, ethnic groups in the middle belt and have peace.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by LibertyRep: 9:34pm
As a mere mortal that he is, he's entitled to a medical leave.
However, there has to be a stop to medical tourism by elected government officials. I really do not subscribe to the idea of the head of government of a sovereign nation seeking medical help in another man's land. Isn't that shameful?
If I were PMB, I'll break banks to replicate the facilities in those nations at the National Hospital.
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by Thewesterner(m): 9:35pm
Long over due... I will gladly welcome him back earliest Jan 2020
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by jay2pee(m): 9:36pm
Lolz. We are already getting used the that... Its not new anymore
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by Clerverly: 9:36pm
Sahara Junk Reporters...
Sai Baba Till 2023...
Nnamdi Cownu Will Remain In The Bush Till 2051..Amen!
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by trillville(m): 10:10pm
If this is true, this is an example of what Bill Gates was saying the other day. If Nigeria had doctors (human capital) and medical facilities comparable to other mid economy countries, Buhari would not have to waste our precious dollars and pounds to get treatment in a foreign land.
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by Moreoffaith(m): 10:16pm
Is he a s***
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by Badgers14: 10:17pm
Wailers go be like...
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by cashlurd(m): 10:17pm
We would be seeing him again sometime in November. Or he may probably join his ancestors from there. We however pray that the latter becomes the case.
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by ojmaroni247(m): 10:17pm
This is same man pple want to contest in 2019.... Chai my country Nigeria.
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by OboOlora(f): 10:17pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by Spanner4(m): 10:17pm
We are expecting him as soon as the world cup commences
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by yeyeboi(m): 10:17pm
OK
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:17pm
Is it for the ear infection again?
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by SaintzPeter(m): 10:18pm
Walahi..
Buhari no geh plan for nigeria..
He's jst flyin upandan..
Seh na air your office dey??
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by Memories12411: 10:18pm
He will not stay long because 2019 election is around the corner.
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by Buhari2019: 10:18pm
That's good. Health is wealth.
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by omowolewa: 10:18pm
Heay yeaH
Over to the Cabals as Osinbajo starts emergency Cross Country visits.
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by OboOlora(f): 10:18pm
cashlurd:Let’s pray along Bruh
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by GoroTango(m): 10:18pm
We wish him Godspeed and a quick recovery so he can get back in good shape and defeat the Wailer's candidate. Does anyone have a problem with that?
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by hypnotic(m): 10:18pm
Quote me, the economy will improve immediately this guy leaves.
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by SaintzPeter(m): 10:19pm
I tire [quote author=Ladyhippolyta88 post=66245036]Is it for the ear infection again? [/quoqte]
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by lovesky1: 10:19pm
i wish this traveling will be the last one for him it has been a while i heard about plane crash bubu die for me ni
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by Bane2020: 10:20pm
GoroTango:Do you have a job?
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by BruncleZuma: 10:20pm
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by HORLADSTAR(m): 10:20pm
Medical leave again,better don't return till 2027
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by nairavsdollars(f): 10:21pm
Medical Vacation Season 3
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by ThinkSmarter(m): 10:21pm
some nigerians will wish that this man never returns till after 2019
|Re: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Leave In April - Sahara Reporters by lilfreezy: 10:21pm
Umaru, are you dead?
