https://twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/979092198728839169?ref_src=twcamp%5Ecopy%7Ctwsrc%5Eandroid%7Ctwgr%5Ecopy%7Ctwcon%5E7090%7Ctwterm%5E3 #FLASH: President Muhammadu Buhari is to embark on "medical leave" starting from 1st week of April 2018, he is reportedly attending Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) Meeting 2018 in London from April 16-20. No return date has been fixed. @MBuhari @NGRPresident @AsoRock



it shall be permaneeeeeent .... *singing*it shall be permaneeeeeent .... 26 Likes 2 Shares

Another six month loading. Jubril why? All I can see is dooms. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Nawa oo.



Even China battery lasts longer than this man.



It has not been 8 months he was recharged in London hospital.



You cannot sanction the death of IPOB members, Shi'a Muslims, ethnic groups in the middle belt and have peace.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 25 Likes 3 Shares

As a mere mortal that he is, he's entitled to a medical leave.



However, there has to be a stop to medical tourism by elected government officials. I really do not subscribe to the idea of the head of government of a sovereign nation seeking medical help in another man's land. Isn't that shameful?



If I were PMB, I'll break banks to replicate the facilities in those nations at the National Hospital. 3 Likes

Long over due... I will gladly welcome him back earliest Jan 2020 1 Like 1 Share

Lolz. We are already getting used the that... Its not new anymore

Sahara Junk Reporters...





Sai Baba Till 2023...



Nnamdi Cownu Will Remain In The Bush Till 2051..Amen! 1 Like 1 Share

If this is true, this is an example of what Bill Gates was saying the other day. If Nigeria had doctors (human capital) and medical facilities comparable to other mid economy countries, Buhari would not have to waste our precious dollars and pounds to get treatment in a foreign land. 7 Likes 1 Share

Is he a s*** 1 Like

Wailers go be like...

We would be seeing him again sometime in November. Or he may probably join his ancestors from there. We however pray that the latter becomes the case. 1 Like

This is same man pple want to contest in 2019.... Chai my country Nigeria. 7 Likes 1 Share

Ok





We are expecting him as soon as the world cup commences

OK

Is it for the ear infection again? 2 Likes



Buhari no geh plan for nigeria..

He's jst flyin upandan..

He will not stay long because 2019 election is around the corner.

That's good. Health is wealth.

Heay yeaH



Over to the Cabals as Osinbajo starts emergency Cross Country visits.

cashlurd:

We would be seeing him again sometime in November. Or he may probably join his ancestors from there. We however pray that the latter becomes the case. Let’s pray along Bruh Let’s pray along Bruh 1 Like

We wish him Godspeed and a quick recovery so he can get back in good shape and defeat the Wailer's candidate. Does anyone have a problem with that?

Quote me, the economy will improve immediately this guy leaves. 2 Likes

i wish this traveling will be the last one for him it has been a while i heard about plane crash bubu die for me ni 1 Like

GoroTango:

We wish him Godspeed and a quick recovery so he can get back in good shape and defeat the Wailer's candidate. Does anyone have a problem with that? Do you have a job? Do you have a job?

Medical leave again,better don't return till 2027

Medical Vacation Season 3 1 Like

some nigerians will wish that this man never returns till after 2019