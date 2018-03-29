Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested (8377 Views)

PUBLISHED MARCH 28, 2018



The Nigerian police this evening surrounded the Nigerian Bar Association NBA Ikeja Branch Bar Centre with armed police to effect the arrest of the Branch Chairman, Mr Adeshina Ogunlana .



This is believed to be in a desperate effort to stop the Association’s scheduled tomorrow protest against Lagos State tax Increase.



Details Later……



FOI and FOA are but a farce in my COUNTRY.

The poor are not only oppressed but suppressed from voicing out their GRIEVANCES.





The judiciary are cajoled and manipulated to dance to the tune of the executive who dictates IT,

Like a puppet in the hands of a VENTRILOQUIST.





Security forces are a nightmare to those who they were supposedly employed and paid to PROTECT.

Human lives are far less important than that of a beaf source in a local MARKET.





My people pray for power outage during the day cos they fear for their lot when night FALLS.

Generator smoke and noise pollutes every air our tender lungs INHALES



Endless queues are common sights at fuel stations,

petroleum products are sold with inflated PRICES

A natural resource so abundant we could see them with our bare EYES.





Human development and capacity building is neglected at the expense of a morally degrading reality tv SHOW

Like the Brazen Brothers of Nudity #BBN we already KNOW



* Yet like a slave under the diabolical spell of his master, my people troop out in their millions, many on empty stomachs, penniless pockets, fear of bandits, tugs and "security men." waiting under the scorching heat of the Sun, standing in a long queue and dehumanized by those in the corridor of power just to cast their votes for a "plate of meal" *





There really was a Country!

If you think there was!

But now it's gone; If there ever was.



So I pledge my SUPPORT for:



#Jesus-TheOnlyKing

#God'sKingdomRules

#LetGod'sKingdomCome

#YourWillBeDoneOnEarth. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Idiotic pigs of Biafra will claim Mr adeshina to be their lovely brother 10 Likes 2 Shares

This is serious! We are really in trouble. If a man whose first tenure is a gross failure and any one that says so is intimidated, arrested, keep behind bars, and with some killed secretly, then imagine what will happen when he gets the next term. Then. . . Iya Bekky abeg where my waka book for Cameroun? 30 Likes 2 Shares

Well done APC

Well-done Buhari

Well done NPF

Well done Ambode



Na una voted for change 10 Likes 2 Shares

buhariguy:

Idiotic pigs of Biafra will claim Mr adeshina to be their lovely brother is like the only English you can write or speak is "idiotic pigs of Biafra" is like the only English you can write or speak is "idiotic pigs of Biafra" 60 Likes 1 Share





NIgeria has fallen



Nigeria has gone to the dogs



Thunder fire Ambode



Thunder fire Tinubu



Thunder fire Buhari



Thunder fire all APC supporters



Thunder fire APC

Lol, because the wanna protest when the infectious asswipe leading this sh1thole visits Lagos...

Democracy, democrazy ni.



Let us stop ranting online, register and get your PVC, and vote this insane tadpole out of Aso Rock

I have my PVC, and I will try my very best to Vote...

I am ready to vote in a Vulture instead of the Daura piglet 5 Likes 1 Share

The Nigeria police are a bunch of

uncivilized and unprofessional scumbags. How can you arrest someone for campaigning against the new tax law in Lagos ? 3 Likes 1 Share

Is this the change you people voted for?



Public holiday dey tomorrow, king of the herdsmen is coming to town. 1 Like

buhariguy:

Idiotic pigs of Biafra will claim Mr adeshina to be their lovely brother

What the hell is actually wrong with you guys?



A fellow countryman is being intimidated by the evil APC and all you can contribute is the above trash...



Dont wori, 2morow it will be your turn What the hell is actually wrong with you guys?A fellow countryman is being intimidated by the evil APC and all you can contribute is the above trash...Dont wori, 2morow it will be your turn 27 Likes 1 Share

TYRANT BUHARI WILL SURELY FACE ICC.





DEY WILL USE BUHARI TO DEMONSTRATE FOR THE REMANINING ETHNIC TYRANT ON THE CONTINENT. 4 Likes 1 Share

The war isn’t you vs the state. It is you vs Capitalism. You vs the greed and carelessness of one man. Ambode has detached himself from the sufferings of the masses and this is wrong. Lagos is not for the rich alone. 1 Like

livinglion:

is like the only English you can write or speak is "idiotic pigs of Biafra"

THAT GUY IS SENSELESS THAT GUY IS SENSELESS 9 Likes 1 Share

buhariguy:

Idiotic pigs of Biafra will claim Mr adeshina to be their lovely brother Zombie oh zombie Zombie oh zombie 17 Likes 1 Share

Ambode!!!!!!!!!!



Dem de arrest lawyer, who go come bail am 5 Likes

buhariguy:

Idiotic pigs of Biafra will claim Mr adeshina to be their lovely brother

Afonja goat, have u taken your pill today? Afonja goat, have u taken your pill today? 9 Likes 1 Share

Lmao. This country is finished. If people don't have the right to hold protests, then there is no freedom. Nigeria is officially a Police state. For my guys who have read George Orwell's 1984. 5 Likes 1 Share

psucc:

This is serious! We are really in trouble. If a man whose first tenure is a gross failure and any one that says so is intimidated, arrested, keep behind bars, and with some killed secretly, then imagine what will happen when he gets the next term. Then. . . Iya Bekky abeg where my waka book for Cameroun?

Please, who did he kill secretly? Please, who did he kill secretly?

I don't expect less from this govt.

And we lay claim to be practicing true democracy. This government is just a disappointment in many areas 1 Like 2 Shares

Nigeria is on fire.....which way naija. . . Oluwa please pick my call 1 Like

.Na wa oo...why will they arrest him na.. All in an attempt to stop the protest tomorrow... No matter what they do, the protest will go on.

Talk and die government

buhariguy:

Idiotic pigs of Biafra will claim Mr adeshina to be their lovely brother

Dear Buhariguy, l wish you what APC did to Nigerians and may you receive it hundred folds.

Can l hear an Amen? ... Dear Buhariguy, l wish you what APC did to Nigerians and may you receive it hundred folds.Can l hear an Amen? ... 9 Likes 1 Share

Just like an authoritarian form of government, are we still practising democracy gaan self?

To those magician that steal ppl's head, Oooo God! I seek you:

Emi olori re oluwa gba ori mi funmi



awon kan ti dite, lati gbori mi funra won (2x)



Emi olori re oluwa gba ori mi funmi 1 Like

nobi afonja? wetin concern me!

buhariguy:

Idiotic pigs of Biafra will claim Mr adeshina to be their lovely brother

This sounds like Idiotic pigs of Oduduwa (ipoo) matter This sounds like Idiotic pigs of Oduduwa (ipoo) matter 3 Likes

I wonder if it’s related to this pic. I wonder 1 Like