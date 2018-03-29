₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by chloride6: 10:33pm On Mar 28
BRIDGET EDOKWE
PUBLISHED MARCH 28, 2018
The Nigerian police this evening surrounded the Nigerian Bar Association NBA Ikeja Branch Bar Centre with armed police to effect the arrest of the Branch Chairman, Mr Adeshina Ogunlana .
This is believed to be in a desperate effort to stop the Association’s scheduled tomorrow protest against Lagos State tax Increase.
Details Later……
http://www.barristerng.com/breaking-police-surround-nba-ikeja-bar-center-chairman-adeshina-ogunlana-placed-under-arrest/
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by PurplePatch(m): 10:35pm On Mar 28
FOI and FOA are but a farce in my COUNTRY.
The poor are not only oppressed but suppressed from voicing out their GRIEVANCES.
The judiciary are cajoled and manipulated to dance to the tune of the executive who dictates IT,
Like a puppet in the hands of a VENTRILOQUIST.
Security forces are a nightmare to those who they were supposedly employed and paid to PROTECT.
Human lives are far less important than that of a beaf source in a local MARKET.
My people pray for power outage during the day cos they fear for their lot when night FALLS.
Generator smoke and noise pollutes every air our tender lungs INHALES
Endless queues are common sights at fuel stations,
petroleum products are sold with inflated PRICES
A natural resource so abundant we could see them with our bare EYES.
Human development and capacity building is neglected at the expense of a morally degrading reality tv SHOW
Like the Brazen Brothers of Nudity #BBN we already KNOW
* Yet like a slave under the diabolical spell of his master, my people troop out in their millions, many on empty stomachs, penniless pockets, fear of bandits, tugs and "security men." waiting under the scorching heat of the Sun, standing in a long queue and dehumanized by those in the corridor of power just to cast their votes for a "plate of meal" *
There really was a Country!
If you think there was!
But now it's gone; If there ever was.
So I pledge my SUPPORT for:
#Jesus-TheOnlyKing
#God'sKingdomRules
#LetGod'sKingdomCome
#YourWillBeDoneOnEarth.
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by buhariguy(m): 10:36pm On Mar 28
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will claim Mr adeshina to be their lovely brother
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by ebenice(m): 10:36pm On Mar 28
alright
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by psucc(m): 10:40pm On Mar 28
This is serious! We are really in trouble. If a man whose first tenure is a gross failure and any one that says so is intimidated, arrested, keep behind bars, and with some killed secretly, then imagine what will happen when he gets the next term. Then. . . Iya Bekky abeg where my waka book for Cameroun?
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by livinglion(m): 10:41pm On Mar 28
Well done APC
Well-done Buhari
Well done NPF
Well done Ambode
Na una voted for change
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by livinglion(m): 10:45pm On Mar 28
buhariguy:is like the only English you can write or speak is "idiotic pigs of Biafra"
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by ChangetheChange: 10:52pm On Mar 28
NIgeria has fallen
Nigeria has gone to the dogs
Thunder fire Ambode
Thunder fire Tinubu
Thunder fire Buhari
Thunder fire all APC supporters
Thunder fire APC
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by Mcowubaba: 10:53pm On Mar 28
Lol, because the wanna protest when the infectious asswipe leading this sh1thole visits Lagos...
Democracy, democrazy ni.
Let us stop ranting online, register and get your PVC, and vote this insane tadpole out of Aso Rock
I have my PVC, and I will try my very best to Vote...
I am ready to vote in a Vulture instead of the Daura piglet
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by Chevronstaff: 10:53pm On Mar 28
The Nigeria police are a bunch of
uncivilized and unprofessional scumbags. How can you arrest someone for campaigning against the new tax law in Lagos ?
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by fuckerstard: 10:54pm On Mar 28
Is this the change you people voted for?
Public holiday dey tomorrow, king of the herdsmen is coming to town.
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by KingsJohnson(m): 10:54pm On Mar 28
buhariguy:
What the hell is actually wrong with you guys?
A fellow countryman is being intimidated by the evil APC and all you can contribute is the above trash...
Dont wori, 2morow it will be your turn
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by Moreoffaith(m): 10:54pm On Mar 28
Are you mad?
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by hammer6F: 10:54pm On Mar 28
TYRANT BUHARI WILL SURELY FACE ICC.
DEY WILL USE BUHARI TO DEMONSTRATE FOR THE REMANINING ETHNIC TYRANT ON THE CONTINENT.
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by Damsonkc(m): 10:54pm On Mar 28
The war isn’t you vs the state. It is you vs Capitalism. You vs the greed and carelessness of one man. Ambode has detached himself from the sufferings of the masses and this is wrong. Lagos is not for the rich alone.
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by mike404(m): 10:54pm On Mar 28
livinglion:THAT GUY IS SENSELESS
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by ChangetheChange: 10:54pm On Mar 28
buhariguy:Zombie oh zombie
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by OboOlora(f): 10:54pm On Mar 28
Ambode!!!!!!!!!!
Dem de arrest lawyer, who go come bail am
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by GreatMahmud: 10:54pm On Mar 28
buhariguy:
Afonja goat, have u taken your pill today?
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by HeyCorleone(m): 10:55pm On Mar 28
Lmao. This country is finished. If people don't have the right to hold protests, then there is no freedom. Nigeria is officially a Police state. For my guys who have read George Orwell's 1984.
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by EgunMogaji: 10:55pm On Mar 28
psucc:
Please, who did he kill secretly?
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by amarachi06(f): 10:55pm On Mar 28
I don't expect less from this govt.
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by Olalan(m): 10:55pm On Mar 28
And we lay claim to be practicing true democracy. This government is just a disappointment in many areas
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by 360great(m): 10:56pm On Mar 28
Nigeria is on fire.....which way naija. . . Oluwa please pick my call
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by kaycyor: 10:56pm On Mar 28
.Na wa oo...why will they arrest him na.. All in an attempt to stop the protest tomorrow... No matter what they do, the protest will go on.
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by debossng: 10:56pm On Mar 28
Talk and die government
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by amarachi06(f): 10:57pm On Mar 28
buhariguy:
Dear Buhariguy, l wish you what APC did to Nigerians and may you receive it hundred folds.
Can l hear an Amen? ...
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by iamdannyfc(m): 10:57pm On Mar 28
Just like an authoritarian form of government, are we still practising democracy gaan self?
Mtcheeew
To those magician that steal ppl's head, Oooo God! I seek you:
Emi olori re oluwa gba ori mi funmi
awon kan ti dite, lati gbori mi funra won (2x)
Emi olori re oluwa gba ori mi funmi
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by kebrocity(m): 10:58pm On Mar 28
nobi afonja? wetin concern me!
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by IgboTyphoon: 10:58pm On Mar 28
buhariguy:
This sounds like Idiotic pigs of Oduduwa (ipoo) matter
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by Ussyberry: 10:58pm On Mar 28
I wonder if it’s related to this pic. I wonder
|Re: Police Surround NBA Ikeja, Chairman Adeshina Ogunlana Arrested by sexyking1: 10:58pm On Mar 28
buhariguy:get a life! Don't always show ur stupidity and tribalism online. This is how we leave the pressing matter to talk trash online. I blame network providers for making data cheap, and techno for producing cheap phones
