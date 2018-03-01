₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by 2Ebisco: 10:58pm On Mar 28
The Igbo Leaders of Thought, ILT, has attacked the Minister of Transport, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, for asking Ndigbo to apologise to President Muhammadu Buhari for not voting for him in 2015.
ILT described the statement as not only comical but irresponsible.
Amaechi had called on the Igbos to apologise to Buhari and back him up for second term in 2019.
But the ILT, through its Secretary, Prof. Elochukwu Amucheazi told Vanguard that people like Amaechi were major problems to progress in the country, as he was being theatrical in his actions.
Amucheazi said, “People like Chibuike Amaechi are some of the problems of Nigeria.
“The man is comical, almost irresponsible.
“People are talking about more serious things like restructuring and he is talking about irrelevant issues.
“This is why we are not developing. He is comical and this is unfortunate.”
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/03/amaechi-is-irresponsible-igbo-leaders.html
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by BankeSmalls(f): 11:01pm On Mar 28
Rotimi Iscariot, the great Judas of Ubima
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by igbodefender: 11:05pm On Mar 28
Igbos, make Buhari win in 2019, get Igbo Presidency in 2023.
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by yarimo(m): 11:06pm On Mar 28
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew all this IPOB miscreants claiming leaders up and down, issuing useless and provocative statements on an elder Statesman and lion of the niger delta .are not to be taken seriously again
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by BankeSmalls(f): 11:08pm On Mar 28
igbodefender:
Shove the igbo presidency up your black azz we dont need it.
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by igbodefender: 11:14pm On Mar 28
BankeSmalls:
You will one day call an Igbo person as your president. Smell the coffee.
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by BankeSmalls(f): 11:16pm On Mar 28
igbodefender:
While you smell your hand after you pull it out from where you shoved it
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by nku5: 11:17pm On Mar 28
igbodefender:
What rubbish. The same useless Buhari or another one?
Even if he wasn't a failure do you think Yorubas, Tinubu and Osinbajo will leave it for you? Wake up man
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by BankeSmalls(f): 11:20pm On Mar 28
nku5:
He isn't Igbo, just an impostor. He should be praying to be Igbo in his next life.
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by adadike(f): 11:46pm On Mar 28
See Finishing. God bless u sir for putting that lizard at its place
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by igbodefender: 11:47pm On Mar 28
nku5:Quit having a victim's mentality. Embrace possibility.
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by igbodefender: 11:49pm On Mar 28
adadike:You are not a very smart person. What a pity.
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by TheKingdom: 11:53pm On Mar 28
I pity Amaechi’s parents, especially his mother that took in sperm from what she thought was a brave Igbo...
YET, Amaechi represents many Easterners who are confused, lost, and have accepted the One Nigeria joke. They will be there wearing Isi Agu for wedding, or for one occasion and deny Biafra. That is an abomination.
See them, traitors and sellouts of their fatherland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tc9FcblLO1s
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by CarlosTheJackal: 12:19am
igbodefender:the problem you have is that nobody is ready to exchange you for anything but a stick of cigarette
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by fk002: 12:27am
Ameachi is one of the best politician from SS
I trust PMB he will surprise wailers come 2019
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by igbodefender: 12:37am
CarlosTheJackal:You have no political relevance. Igbodefender only talks to people who have practical or debatable solution for Ndigbo. You are just a no-
good deceiver. Next you will ask Igbos not to vote in 2019 okwa ya?!
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by igbodefender: 12:41am
BankeSmalls:
Stop telling the world of your favourite pastime.
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by TheKingdom: 12:51am
Amaechi= The first person sentenced in the Republic of Biafra...then his family
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by sekundosekundo: 1:46am
"People like Chibuike Amaechi are some of the problems of Nigeria.
“The man is comical, almost irresponsible.
“People are talking about more serious things like restructuring and he is talking about irrelevant issues.
“This is why we are not developing. He is comical and this is unfortunate.”
Idiotic pigs of oduduwa and arewa won't like this.
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by Annie939(f): 3:52am
wike have killed him politically
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by ogunsj: 5:21am
Annie939:Amachi saw, conquered his state politically, from speaker to a governor and has moved on to a higher pedestal of politics. so stop masturbating over an achiever.
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by orisa37: 6:08am
Impetuous, contemptuous and somehow irrational.
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by BrokenTV: 6:52am
igbodefender:Possibility not with Buhari, if he can handle Tinubu the way he did, when he still need him for second tenure. I can't imagine what will happen if he wins the next election which is not possible only through rigging. We knows who Buhari is and can't fall for his scam.
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by vengertime: 8:56am
Amaechi the traitor
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by ZarahBuhari: 8:57am
yarimo:
Obsession
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by ybalogs(m): 8:58am
A son argued with his father insisting that 1+1 is equal to 11.
D father looked at him and said "Go and buy 2 boiled eggs", the son went and returned with the 2 eggs.
The father said, give one to me and another one to your brother. And the son asks: what about me? The father responds: Eat the remaining nine eggs that are left.....nonsense
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by Mandrake007(m): 8:59am
Amaechi is only trying to secure his future and be on the good books of the Muslim for the forthcoming islamization and take over of the north.
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by NobleRomm(m): 9:00am
na today dem know
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by ybalogs(m): 9:00am
I just love Amaechi sha and that's cos of what he did as the Governor of Rivers state. Nothing any irresponsible sets of people conjure will change that. Keep on keeping on my man.
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by wisino1(m): 9:01am
yarimo:u just dey write abadabidi
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:04am
2Ebisco:No one could have said it better than the The Igbo leaders of thought
Buhari will not change his autocratic ways because of people like Amaechi!
Must everyone support your ideology what have this administration done to convince Nigerians that the Ndigbo was wrong by not voting Buhari
Then one ask "where they wrong?"
Was obasanjo's letter wrong was Bill Gate too wrong about Buhari
Infact they should be praised and emulated! If we all have the fore-sight they had, we would not be in this problem today!
|Re: "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought by freedomchild: 9:05am
Amaechi thinks we're sellouts like the brown roof republicans. He should understand that Igbos want either to leave Nigeria or stay only in a restructured Nigeria. But it seems the later might not be realised. therefore leaving Nigeria is the only option.
