Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Amaechi Is Irresponsible" – Igbo Leaders Of Thought (3704 Views)

Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike / Osinbajo Meets With Igbo Leaders (Photos) / Igbo Leaders & Hamza Almustapha Meet Prof Ango Abdullahi (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





ILT described the statement as not only comical but irresponsible.



Amaechi had called on the Igbos to apologise to Buhari and back him up for second term in 2019.



But the ILT, through its Secretary, Prof. Elochukwu Amucheazi told Vanguard that people like Amaechi were major problems to progress in the country, as he was being theatrical in his actions.



Amucheazi said, “People like Chibuike Amaechi are some of the problems of Nigeria.



“The man is comical, almost irresponsible.



“People are talking about more serious things like restructuring and he is talking about irrelevant issues.



“This is why we are not developing. He is comical and this is unfortunate.”



http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/03/amaechi-is-irresponsible-igbo-leaders.html The Igbo Leaders of Thought, ILT, has attacked the Minister of Transport, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, for asking Ndigbo to apologise to President Muhammadu Buhari for not voting for him in 2015.ILT described the statement as not only comical but irresponsible.Amaechi had called on the Igbos to apologise to Buhari and back him up for second term in 2019.But the ILT, through its Secretary, Prof. Elochukwu Amucheazi told Vanguard that people like Amaechi were major problems to progress in the country, as he was being theatrical in his actions.Amucheazi said, “People like Chibuike Amaechi are some of the problems of Nigeria.“The man is comical, almost irresponsible.“People are talking about more serious things like restructuring and he is talking about irrelevant issues.“This is why we are not developing. He is comical and this is unfortunate.” 14 Likes 2 Shares

Rotimi Iscariot, the great Judas of Ubima 40 Likes

Igbos, make Buhari win in 2019, get Igbo Presidency in 2023.

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew all this IPOB miscreants claiming leaders up and down, issuing useless and provocative statements on an elder Statesman and lion of the niger delta .are not to be taken seriously again 3 Likes 5 Shares

igbodefender:

Igbos, make Buhari win in 2019, get Igbo Presidency in 2023.

Shove the igbo presidency up your black azz we dont need it. Shove the igbo presidency up your black azzwe dont need it. 41 Likes 4 Shares

BankeSmalls:





Shove the igbo presidency up your black azz we dont need it.

You will one day call an Igbo person as your president. Smell the coffee. You will one day call an Igbo person as your president. Smell the coffee. 2 Likes

igbodefender:





You will one day call an Igbo person as your president. Smell the coffee.

While you smell your hand after you pull it out from where you shoved it While you smell your hand after you pull it out from where you shoved it 18 Likes 1 Share

igbodefender:

Igbos, make Buhari win in 2019, get Igbo Presidency in 2023.

What rubbish. The same useless Buhari or another one?



Even if he wasn't a failure do you think Yorubas, Tinubu and Osinbajo will leave it for you? Wake up man What rubbish. The same useless Buhari or another one?Even if he wasn't a failure do you think Yorubas, Tinubu and Osinbajo will leave it for you? Wake up man 10 Likes

nku5:





What rubbish. The same useless Buhari or another one?



Even if he wasn't a failure do you think Yorubas, Tinubu and Osinbajo will leave it for you? Wake up man

He isn't Igbo, just an impostor. He should be praying to be Igbo in his next life. He isn't Igbo, just an impostor. He should be praying to be Igbo in his next life. 13 Likes

See Finishing. God bless u sir for putting that lizard at its place 12 Likes

nku5:





What rubbish. The same useless Buhari or another one?



Even if he wasn't a failure do you think Yorubas, Tinubu and Osinbajo will leave it for you? Wake up man Quit having a victim's mentality. Embrace possibility. Quit having a victim's mentality. Embrace possibility. 1 Like

adadike:

See Finishing. God bless u sir for putting that lizard at its place You are not a very smart person. What a pity. You are not a very smart person. What a pity. 1 Like





YET, Amaechi represents many Easterners who are confused, lost, and have accepted the One Nigeria joke. They will be there wearing Isi Agu for wedding, or for one occasion and deny Biafra. That is an abomination.





See them, traitors and sellouts of their fatherland





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tc9FcblLO1s I pity Amaechi’s parents, especially his mother that took in sperm from what she thought was a brave Igbo...YET, Amaechi represents many Easterners who are confused, lost, and have accepted the One Nigeria joke. They will be there wearing Isi Agu for wedding, or for one occasion and deny Biafra. That is an abomination.See them, traitors and sellouts of their fatherland 2 Likes

igbodefender:





You will one day call an Igbo person as your president. Smell the coffee. the problem you have is that nobody is ready to exchange you for anything but a stick of cigarette the problem you have is that nobody is ready to exchange you for anything but a stick of cigarette 7 Likes

Ameachi is one of the best politician from SS









I trust PMB he will surprise wailers come 2019 1 Like 1 Share

CarlosTheJackal:

the problem you have is that nobody is ready to exchange you for anything but a stick of cigarette You have no political relevance. Igbodefender only talks to people who have practical or debatable solution for Ndigbo. You are just a no-

good deceiver. Next you will ask Igbos not to vote in 2019 okwa ya?! You have no political relevance. Igbodefender only talks to people who have practical or debatable solution for Ndigbo. You are just a no-good deceiver. Next you will ask Igbos not to vote in 2019 okwa ya?!

BankeSmalls:





While you smell your hand after you pull it out from where you shoved it

Stop telling the world of your favourite pastime. Stop telling the world of your favourite pastime. 1 Like

Amaechi= The first person sentenced in the Republic of Biafra...then his family 3 Likes

"People like Chibuike Amaechi are some of the problems of Nigeria.



“The man is comical, almost irresponsible.



“People are talking about more serious things like restructuring and he is talking about irrelevant issues.



“This is why we are not developing. He is comical and this is unfortunate.”







Idiotic pigs of oduduwa and arewa won't like this. 7 Likes

wike have killed him politically 5 Likes

Annie939:

wike have killed him politically Amachi saw, conquered his state politically, from speaker to a governor and has moved on to a higher pedestal of politics. so stop masturbating over an achiever. Amachi saw, conquered his state politically, from speaker to a governor and has moved on to a higher pedestal of politics. so stop masturbating over an achiever.

Impetuous, contemptuous and somehow irrational. 1 Like

igbodefender:



Quit having a victim's mentality. Embrace possibility. Possibility not with Buhari, if he can handle Tinubu the way he did, when he still need him for second tenure. I can't imagine what will happen if he wins the next election which is not possible only through rigging. We knows who Buhari is and can't fall for his scam. Possibility not with Buhari, if he can handle Tinubu the way he did, when he still need him for second tenure. I can't imagine what will happen if he wins the next election which is not possible only through rigging. We knows who Buhari is and can't fall for his scam. 4 Likes

Amaechi the traitor 2 Likes

yarimo:

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew all this IPOB miscreants claiming leaders up and down, issuing useless and provocative statements on an elder Statesman and lion of the niger delta .are not to be taken seriously again

Obsession Obsession 4 Likes



D father looked at him and said "Go and buy 2 boiled eggs", the son went and returned with the 2 eggs.

The father said, give one to me and another one to your brother. And the son asks: what about me? The father responds: Eat the remaining nine eggs that are left.....nonsense A son argued with his father insisting that 1+1 is equal to 11.D father looked at him and said "Go and buy 2 boiled eggs", the son went and returned with the 2 eggs.The father said, give one to me and another one to your brother. And the son asks: what about me? The father responds: Eat the remaining nine eggs that are left.....nonsense 1 Like

Amaechi is only trying to secure his future and be on the good books of the Muslim for the forthcoming islamization and take over of the north. 1 Like

na today dem know

I just love Amaechi sha and that's cos of what he did as the Governor of Rivers state. Nothing any irresponsible sets of people conjure will change that. Keep on keeping on my man.

yarimo:

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew all this IPOB miscreants claiming leaders up and down, issuing useless and provocative statements on an elder Statesman and lion of the niger delta .are not to be taken seriously again u just dey write abadabidi u just dey write abadabidi 2 Likes

2Ebisco:

The Igbo Leaders of Thought, ILT, has attacked the Minister of Transport, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, for asking Ndigbo to apologise to President Muhammadu Buhari for not voting for him in 2015.



ILT described the statement as not only comical but irresponsible.



Amaechi had called on the Igbos to apologise to Buhari and back him up for second term in 2019.



But the ILT, through its Secretary, Prof. Elochukwu Amucheazi told Vanguard that people like Amaechi were major problems to progress in the country, as he was being theatrical in his actions.



Amucheazi said, “People like Chibuike Amaechi are some of the problems of Nigeria.



“The man is comical, almost irresponsible.



“People are talking about more serious things like restructuring and he is talking about irrelevant issues.



“This is why we are not developing. He is comical and this is unfortunate.”



http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/03/amaechi-is-irresponsible-igbo-leaders.html No one could have said it better than the The Igbo leaders of thought



Buhari will not change his autocratic ways because of people like Amaechi!



Must everyone support your ideology what have this administration done to convince Nigerians that the Ndigbo was wrong by not voting Buhari



Then one ask "where they wrong?"

Was obasanjo's letter wrong was Bill Gate too wrong about Buhari



Infact they should be praised and emulated! If we all have the fore-sight they had, we would not be in this problem today! 2 Likes 2 Shares