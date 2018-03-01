



Tobi asked him if he plans dating Nina after the house, and he revealed that as for him, nothing is going to change between himself and Nina.



He said despite not defining their relationship now, he thinks what they have would continue outside the house, but they would wait to get out of the house first.



He also said Nina was open to him about having a boyfriend outside the house. He said no matter what happens, Nina will be part of his life and he already told her they will do a lot of things together like storm Imo state.



Watch video here;



Cc; lalasticlala Last night, during a conversation with Tobi and Alex, Miracle revealed his plans for Nina after the show.Tobi asked him if he plans dating Nina after the house, and he revealed that as for him, nothing is going to change between himself and Nina.He said despite not defining their relationship now, he thinks what they have would continue outside the house, but they would wait to get out of the house first.He also said Nina was open to him about having a boyfriend outside the house. He said no matter what happens, Nina will be part of his life and he already told her they will do a lot of things together like storm Imo state.Watch video here; http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-miracle-reveals-plans-nina-show.html Cc; lalasticlala