#bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Tessyama1: 9:45am
Last night, during a conversation with Tobi and Alex, Miracle revealed his plans for Nina after the show.

Tobi asked him if he plans dating Nina after the house, and he revealed that as for him, nothing is going to change between himself and Nina.

He said despite not defining their relationship now, he thinks what they have would continue outside the house, but they would wait to get out of the house first.

He also said Nina was open to him about having a boyfriend outside the house. He said no matter what happens, Nina will be part of his life and he already told her they will do a lot of things together like storm Imo state.

Watch video here; http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-miracle-reveals-plans-nina-show.html

Cc; lalasticlala

Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Royaldave200(m): 12:22pm
FTC wow ....am not tryna be negative, but I don't think this relationship can stand the test of time smiley

My nigga below, keep it up grin u almost there.
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Freciprocal: 12:22pm
smiley
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Loving1: 12:22pm
Watch The Video Here


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-47_1I64Fbg
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Crownbefitsme: 12:23pm
Scam

2 Likes

Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by stevodot22(m): 12:23pm
So dat she will give u more free punna.

2 Likes

Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Loving1: 12:23pm
That is sincerity
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Tunjasko(m): 12:23pm
That is their own business not mine!
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by primeFestus: 12:23pm
Bigbrother has lost FOCUS on this one for this year.

It's just not it!!!

1 Like

Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by funkymeky: 12:23pm
The Bbn stuff is scripted. And I'm don't with it, since Khloe and Anto came back
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Bossontop(m): 12:23pm
undecided
I don't know Wat to say

Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by KingAzari: 12:23pm
.
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Macnnoli4(m): 12:24pm
She don finally capture the pilot grin
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by MissAprokoMedia(f): 12:24pm
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Olukat(m): 12:25pm
Is the program about linking people together?
Still confused on the relevance of BBN shocked
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Mutemenot: 12:25pm
A typical igbo man Like miracle using Nina brain n puna

1 Like

Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Kingwizzy16(m): 12:25pm
After trekking today una wan make I de comment for bbnaija thread






Rubbish rubbisher rubbishest
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Kingwizzy16(m): 12:25pm
RuRubbish
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by oshe11: 12:26pm
Some Hypocrites will come here to say rubbish but still go to the live thread to view updates....

Awon didirin
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Oturutax: 12:27pm
"we will do things together like storm Imo State"..

What a promise.
Why am I even interested self after all women have refused to get sense.
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by freshdude99(m): 12:28pm
funkymeky:
The Bbn stuff is scripted. And I'm don't with it, since Khloe and Anto came back
NTA is free to air, why pay to watch bbn yet come and be wasting mb and complaining.
That's why I tell people say if madness wan catch sombori, the format get levels shocked
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by enemyofprogress: 12:28pm
Deceit of the century
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Kingwizzy16(m): 12:28pm
oshe11:
So Hypocrites will come here to say rubbish but still go to the live thread to view updates....

Awon didirin





Keep watching bbnaija while your mates are hustling to make money



Tomorrow now you will call them blood money people



Rubbish again undecided
Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by oshe11: 12:29pm
Kingwizzy16:






Keep watching bbnaija while your mates are hustling to make money



Tomorrow now you will call them blood money people



Rubbish again undecided
If making money is my only problem, then I have none...

Rubbish

(0) (Reply)

