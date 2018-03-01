₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,533 members, 4,160,646 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 12:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show (1380 Views)
Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) / BBNaija: Miracle Caught Putting On A Condom While Nina Was Asleep / BBNaija: Miracle And Nina Have Sex 'Birthday Sex Gift" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|#bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Tessyama1: 9:45am
Last night, during a conversation with Tobi and Alex, Miracle revealed his plans for Nina after the show.
Tobi asked him if he plans dating Nina after the house, and he revealed that as for him, nothing is going to change between himself and Nina.
He said despite not defining their relationship now, he thinks what they have would continue outside the house, but they would wait to get out of the house first.
He also said Nina was open to him about having a boyfriend outside the house. He said no matter what happens, Nina will be part of his life and he already told her they will do a lot of things together like storm Imo state.
Watch video here; http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-miracle-reveals-plans-nina-show.html
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Royaldave200(m): 12:22pm
FTC wow ....am not tryna be negative, but I don't think this relationship can stand the test of time
My nigga below, keep it up u almost there.
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Freciprocal: 12:22pm
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Loving1: 12:22pm
Watch The Video Here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-47_1I64Fbg
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Crownbefitsme: 12:23pm
Scam
2 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by stevodot22(m): 12:23pm
So dat she will give u more free punna.
2 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Loving1: 12:23pm
That is sincerity
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Tunjasko(m): 12:23pm
That is their own business not mine!
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by primeFestus: 12:23pm
Bigbrother has lost FOCUS on this one for this year.
It's just not it!!!
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by funkymeky: 12:23pm
The Bbn stuff is scripted. And I'm don't with it, since Khloe and Anto came back
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Bossontop(m): 12:23pm
I don't know Wat to say
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by KingAzari: 12:23pm
.
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Macnnoli4(m): 12:24pm
She don finally capture the pilot
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by MissAprokoMedia(f): 12:24pm
Trending on JoelsBlog!
Dstv set to launch Marvel Studios Pop Up Channel on the 13th of April - https://joelsblog.com.ng/dstv-set-to-launch-marvel-studios-pop-up-channel-on-the-13th-of-april/
Don Jazzy is Linda Ikeji Anonymous Boyfriend and Soon to be Husband, We just confirmed it - https://joelsblog.com.ng/don-jazzy-is-linda-ikeji-anonymous-boyfriend-and-soon-to-be-husband-we-just-confirmed-it/
Nigerian guy leaks video of his girlfriend cheating on him with her Lebanese Sugar daddy - https://joelsblog.com.ng/nigerian-guy-leaks-video-of-his-girlfriend-cheating-on-him-with-her-lebanese-sugar-daddy/
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Olukat(m): 12:25pm
Is the program about linking people together?
Still confused on the relevance of BBN
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Mutemenot: 12:25pm
A typical igbo man Like miracle using Nina brain n puna
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Kingwizzy16(m): 12:25pm
After trekking today una wan make I de comment for bbnaija thread
Rubbish rubbisher rubbishest
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Kingwizzy16(m): 12:25pm
RuRubbish
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by oshe11: 12:26pm
Some Hypocrites will come here to say rubbish but still go to the live thread to view updates....
Awon didirin
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Oturutax: 12:27pm
"we will do things together like storm Imo State"..
What a promise.
Why am I even interested self after all women have refused to get sense.
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by freshdude99(m): 12:28pm
funkymeky:NTA is free to air, why pay to watch bbn yet come and be wasting mb and complaining.
That's why I tell people say if madness wan catch sombori, the format get levels
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by enemyofprogress: 12:28pm
Deceit of the century
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by Kingwizzy16(m): 12:28pm
oshe11:
Keep watching bbnaija while your mates are hustling to make money
Tomorrow now you will call them blood money people
Rubbish again
|Re: #bbnaija: Miracle Reveals His Plans For Nina After The Show by oshe11: 12:29pm
Kingwizzy16:If making money is my only problem, then I have none...
Rubbish
(0) (Reply)
Watch American Reunion, Wrath Of The Titans, Titanic 3D Online / How To French-kiss A Babe Like A Gentleman - Ultimate 5 Techniques! / Pop Star Rihanna Steps Out In Skimpy Hot Pants!
Viewing this topic: Gloriagee(f), Fayoski, vikat, gidis1stson(m), jonsnow92, UjuJoan2, Ladipo10(m), everG, piratez, Jamersirwin1971, knaikky, Macnnoli4(m), Koolface4u(m), SayeJoe(m), courssy, redfly(m), AdelokikiMr(m), henrymorebaba(m), Rickyuzzy(m), candance, sexybaby22(f), Remix10(m), CSTR1002, tflourish9, dorcdrey1(m), Edipee(m), vicfy(m), sleekysleek, egedem(m), LadySarah(f), freshdude99(m), NanaF, ennytcathy(f), lanre9ja, ericuzor(m), caterpillar, flenjor(m), eaglez(m), Rhemata, kaycious, Chinachriss(m), belloabd1914(m), enemyofprogress, lamodespa, silverleaf(m), vincent561(m), RealTreas(f), Growingboi(m), wuyilistic(m), Bossontop(m), donifez(m), Sodiqsoda, Nabiss, duduade, excelinfotech, yemmybx(m), sexydiva00(f), PietraK(m), deleskizy, Royaldave200(m), primusmaximus, BroughtUp, Maxigrid, coolbarrie, twaintoy(f), Obinwenite(m), oshe11, wunmi590(m), rossyc(f), thinktanke, Ayomide93(m), stephleena(f), Queenext, enque(f), benny4wax(m), Turks, yuh2(m), regieboc, Gbadeyan1, Freshnex(f), ninetiethcrown7(m), chy200(f), emmylarinze(m), Loving1, Arise4Christ, krishfwesh(m), millyj(f) and 199 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14