BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by jiblotech: 9:54am
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Tobi Bakre, has told Alex that he is desperate to win the N45million prize money.
In a heart-to-heart session with Alex, he said: “I am here for the money.”
Tobi also admitted his love for her, but made it clear his love for the money was stronger.
“I like you a lot, Alex. But I am here for the money and I will compete against you for the money.
“However, I will not kill you or do anything that will hurt you for the money.”
Tobi encouraged Alex to be more competitive, not just for herself but for her family as well.
“I look forward to winning the Head of House challenge every time. I am here for the money and every other is extra and important as well.
“Always put your best foot forward. Now that you realise you are doing this not just for you but for yourself and your family, avoid letting negative people affect your vibe,” Tobi added.
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by kellynoah: 11:33am
B4 nko?
|Re: BBNaija: “I Am Here For The Money” – Tobi To Alex by edo3(m): 11:33am
I get angry anytime this Alex addressed bambam as a dirty girl...
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by Jung: 11:33am
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by Royaldave200(m): 11:33am
Ok
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by TheAngry1: 11:34am
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by Omooniya1: 11:34am
ok carry go!!
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by chrisbaby24(m): 11:34am
Ok
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by kofo844: 11:34am
He sure does....
He sure does....
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by Royaldave200(m): 11:34am
Tobi my man
Tobi my man
|Re: BBNaija: “I Am Here For The Money” – Tobi To Alex by PreyeIjo: 11:34am
Buts its not sure u will win , beta fvvck puzzy
|Re: BBNaija: “I Am Here For The Money” – Tobi To Alex by tree0flife(m): 11:34am
This is the most beautiful pic of Alex I have ever seen
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by grayht(m): 11:34am
Whoever pushed this to fp..
Whoever pushed this to fp..
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by kaycee125: 11:35am
ibk will like this statement
ibk will like this statement
|Re: BBNaija: “I Am Here For The Money” – Tobi To Alex by silento(m): 11:35am
like he will accept he came for the puna and money , the best show in the whole world bbnaija is either you get free cash or free puna for a whole three months
|Re: BBNaija: “I Am Here For The Money” – Tobi To Alex by CSTR1002: 11:36am
Of course na.
Who in his right mind will look for a partner in a show for male and female whorees. ?
|Re: BBNaija: “I Am Here For The Money” – Tobi To Alex by BabatCargo(m): 11:36am
Too much on this bbnaija,how i wish this how we can be getting news on our economy...
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by elderjo: 11:36am
nice one tobi
nice one tobi
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by kelesomething: 11:36am
Tobi tobi!!
Tobi tobi!!
|Re: BBNaija: “I Am Here For The Money” – Tobi To Alex by Macnnoli4(m): 11:36am
Bbnaija in patnership with nairaland brings to you bbnaija 2018 news, updates and gossips. Just passing
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by sinimapongolle(m): 11:37am
tree0flife:i swear...
tree0flife:i swear...
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by ojun50(m): 11:38am
with d pusssy too
with d pusssy too
|Re: BBNaija: “I Am Here For The Money” – Tobi To Alex by ZorGBUooeh: 11:40am
Mtccheewww!
Dis guy should forever be grateful to miracle for setting him free from the claws of cece.
If not for miracles friendship ad fans I don't think he will have much fans,plus cece would have still bin riding him anyhow like one mumu ad Nigerians will hate him for that.
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by adetes: 11:44am
Henhen
|Re: BBNaija: “I Am Here For The Money” – Tobi To Alex by SHAKABOOM: 11:53am
ZorGBUooeh:True talk..If no be miracle advice ad counseling the hommie for still dey wallow for cece shackles..The toracle friendship come increase im small fan base.
Im suppose sacrifice one cow for miracle,if not im family member for dey always dey social media dey defend im fucck up.
Re: BBNaija: "I Am Here For The Money" – Tobi To Alex by roarik(f): 12:06pm
Tobi for the money
Tobi for the money
|Re: BBNaija: “I Am Here For The Money” – Tobi To Alex by babatee1985(m): 12:16pm
I don't even knw why Tobi likes ugly girls?
|Re: BBNaija: “I Am Here For The Money” – Tobi To Alex by shepherd003: 12:20pm
Tobi the counselor,so if she no come win the money while you do,is she not going to be hurt? you thereby hurt her so you better let her win in order not to hurt her.adhere to this at your own peril.
