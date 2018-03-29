



In a heart-to-heart session with Alex, he said: “I am here for the money.”



Tobi also admitted his love for her, but made it clear his love for the money was stronger.



“I like you a lot, Alex. But I am here for the money and I will compete against you for the money.



“However, I will not kill you or do anything that will hurt you for the money.”



Tobi encouraged Alex to be more competitive, not just for herself but for her family as well.



“I look forward to winning the Head of House challenge every time. I am here for the money and every other is extra and important as well.



“Always put your best foot forward. Now that you realise you are doing this not just for you but for yourself and your family, avoid letting negative people affect your vibe,” Tobi added.



