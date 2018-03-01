Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) (11192 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Watch As Pres. Buhari Arrives Lagos State:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUjibdLQv0I



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/photos-of-president-muhammadu-buhari-at.html We bring you the pictures and video of President Muhammadu buhari arriving and visiting the ikeja bus terminal in lagos state. 5 Likes

vgg

So it's true. He actually came to commission a bus stop built by Ambode! 34 Likes

Upload More pictures

emmy4lov:

Upload More pictures

More pictures coming More pictures coming





What an irony of life. The economic terrorist who cancelled a Metro Train line for Lagos in the 80s has arrived to commission an ordinary BUS-STOP.What an irony of life. 33 Likes 1 Share

APC's WORLD CLASS President commissioning APC's WORLD CLASS Bus Terminal





Maybe he can drop by and commission GIG terminal in Jibowu Maybe he can drop by and commission GIG terminal in Jibowu 30 Likes 2 Shares

Chai.. Bill Gates right now! 8 Likes 1 Share

doctokwus:

So it's true.

He actually came to commission a bus stop built by Ambode! pmb fall my hand! A mere bustop! pmb fall my hand! A mere bustop! 9 Likes

Nice one!

...

the old vegetable is highly welcome to Lagos, they should declare more public holidays, because we are enjoying this free work things ooooo 2 Likes

See this







http://www.nairaland.com/4410755/land-sale 1 Like

GOD BLESS THE GOVERNOR.

GOD BLESS THE PRESIDENT 7 Likes 2 Shares

Firefire:

The economic terrorist who cancelled a Metro Train line for Lagos in the 80s has arrived to commission an ordinary BUS-STOP.



What an irony of life. 1 Like

When an uneducated fellow is voted to preside over the affairs of the educated, disaster is always imminent.

Dullardino

Hmmm

Ok,after the cancellation of the metro Line in the 80s.





Bring your goods from China to Nigeria @ $4.5/kg,hurry to enjoy the discount..

The newly commissioned bus terminal will soon be used by COWS 2 Likes

doctokwus:

So it's true.

He actually came to commission a bus stop built by Ambode!

He came to commission the bus stop that will take him back to daura after he lost next year election He came to commission the bus stop that will take him back to daura after he lost next year election

Just to commission a bus terminal, most of the major roads in Victoria Island was blocked. Only God will deliver the black continent. 2 Likes

Dullapo is the motto

Let him do the commissioning and go to the state house and sleep jare. Make e no carry him wahala cause traffic for us. 2 Likes

Firefire:

The economic terrorist who cancelled a Metro Train line for Lagos in the 80s has arrived to commission an ordinary BUS-STOP.



What an irony of life. That metro line would have developed transport system in Lagos seriously at that time..... That metro line would have developed transport system in Lagos seriously at that time.....

chai...na ordinary bus terminal he come commission.

djFISH2017:





for what na he don help u ni So how should his prayers/wishes be your business? Can't people have opinion again because there exists some IPOBS? So how should his prayers/wishes be your business? Can't people have opinion again because there exists some IPOBS?

grayht:

pmb fall my hand! A mere bustop! that's not why he came though that's not why he came though





A whole president travelled all the way from Abuja to Lagos to commission bus stop/ garage.



Go to the bus stop tomorrow and all you see is Jumoke and Bola selling kparaga and Alao shouting " Owo load da" OkA whole president travelled all the way from Abuja to Lagos to commission bus stop/ garage.Go to the bus stop tomorrow and all you see is Jumoke and Bola selling kparaga and Alao shouting " Owo load da" 2 Likes