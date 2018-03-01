₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,533 members, 4,160,652 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 12:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) (11192 Views)
|President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by Muckross1122(m): 11:25am
We bring you the pictures and video of President Muhammadu buhari arriving and visiting the ikeja bus terminal in lagos state.
Watch As Pres. Buhari Arrives Lagos State:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUjibdLQv0I
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/photos-of-president-muhammadu-buhari-at.html
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by Ayhomes(m): 11:26am
vgg
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by doctokwus: 11:27am
So it's true. He actually came to commission a bus stop built by Ambode!
34 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by emmy4lov(m): 11:27am
Upload More pictures
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by Muckross1122(m): 11:28am
emmy4lov:
More pictures coming
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by Firefire(m): 11:28am
The economic terrorist who cancelled a Metro Train line for Lagos in the 80s has arrived to commission an ordinary BUS-STOP.
What an irony of life.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by three: 11:28am
APC's WORLD CLASS President commissioning APC's WORLD CLASS Bus Terminal
Maybe he can drop by and commission GIG terminal in Jibowu
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by grayht(m): 11:33am
Chai.. Bill Gates right now!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by grayht(m): 11:34am
doctokwus:pmb fall my hand! A mere bustop!
9 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by dahmie2013: 11:37am
Nice one!
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by Hemanwel(m): 11:45am
...
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by ruggedised: 11:45am
the old vegetable is highly welcome to Lagos, they should declare more public holidays, because we are enjoying this free work things ooooo
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by Maradonna: 11:46am
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:47am
GOD BLESS THE GOVERNOR.
GOD BLESS THE PRESIDENT
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by ChiefSweetus: 11:47am
Firefire:
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by paulchineduN(m): 11:47am
When an uneducated fellow is voted to preside over the affairs of the educated, disaster is always imminent.
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by VonTrapp: 11:47am
Dullardino
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by jerrybakermillz(m): 11:48am
Hmmm
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by BabatCargo(m): 11:49am
Ok,after the cancellation of the metro Line in the 80s.
Bring your goods from China to Nigeria @ $4.5/kg,hurry to enjoy the discount..
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by NaijaMutant(f): 11:49am
The newly commissioned bus terminal will soon be used by COWS
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by jerrybakermillz(m): 11:49am
doctokwus:
He came to commission the bus stop that will take him back to daura after he lost next year election
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by sirfemoz(m): 11:50am
Just to commission a bus terminal, most of the major roads in Victoria Island was blocked. Only God will deliver the black continent.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by chuks34(m): 11:50am
Dullapo is the motto
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by Eberex(m): 11:50am
Let him do the commissioning and go to the state house and sleep jare. Make e no carry him wahala cause traffic for us.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by tofolo(m): 11:51am
Firefire:That metro line would have developed transport system in Lagos seriously at that time.....
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by deepsuk(f): 11:52am
chai...na ordinary bus terminal he come commission.
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by jnfoage: 11:52am
djFISH2017:So how should his prayers/wishes be your business? Can't people have opinion again because there exists some IPOBS?
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by MRSANITY(m): 11:52am
grayht:that's not why he came though
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by sotall(m): 11:52am
Ok
A whole president travelled all the way from Abuja to Lagos to commission bus stop/ garage.
Go to the bus stop tomorrow and all you see is Jumoke and Bola selling kparaga and Alao shouting " Owo load da"
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Visits The Ikeja Bus Terminal In Lagos State (Photos & Video) by Ambitionsway: 11:52am
Ambode dey try, Delta state governor Mr Okowa dey commission petrol station for Asaba. that man na mad man.
2 Likes
Jonathan Will Contest In 2015 – Edwin Clark / Picture Of Kano Riot (di8sturbing) / Soyinka Accuses Leaders Of Patronising Marabouts, Prophets
Viewing this topic: walex2(m), dultmax(m), Onyemabright(m), AdeOracle(m), DPointMan(m), dmola(m), OhiOfIhima, wellmax(m), JaeSharp(m), anishe(m), Rollins777(m), admirable22, seuncyber(m), fridayomali(m), iconize(m), adedejisy, loabb2(m), Butterflyleo, IamSINZ(m), papaolare, ganye1, erakab2006, babadee1(m), buJu234, ruggedized1, Ayangba, mide8e(m), fyneguy, Dwizeone, impactmind, Goderlist(m), bukifemi1, qleap2all(m), madeofhuman(m), Cromcruach91, Realdeals(m), femliany(m), leoabey(m), onyichick(f), MitrikDenholm, udemeudofia, habibest06(m), Hendrixtzee(m), owhizkid, popes001, origima, verocharles(m), Safari29, GavelSlam, dejavski(m), GentlePEACE, seivey(m), Feemmy(m), Pokerface1(m), Dnevasaynevaguy, MrJorge(m), unight(m), LeOstrich, Dino4458, critic007(m), McReoz, Omotofineo(f), lanre9ja, ptassystems, Nkwazemakennyj(m), weiwei(m), damimola(m), gtown, sagitariusbaby(m), kaffyadeakeem(f) and 152 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18