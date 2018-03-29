₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by Tuteebrain: 12:06pm
The actress shared the photo online today. throwback photo of actress Tonto Dikeh.
She said
I have always been A Gee.. tamunoelienai why are you even dressed like a man tou
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:08pm
Throw back Thursday. Tonto always been beautiful. ...
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by DrinkLimca(m): 12:11pm
Her boobs fell like Olympus so many many years ago..
Tonto has been a bad girl for so long.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by ClintonEmex: 12:15pm
The bad girl of nollywood. When she never too tear eye.
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by TemiGod: 12:48pm
just some little changes
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by Treasure17(m): 12:50pm
When she was still looking pretty with her natural body. But the guy issa bad guy, haba.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by eleojo23: 1:27pm
That was before she started copying Los Angeles celebrities
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by Damoxy(m): 1:28pm
My problem is not even this babe.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by dionysus7: 1:28pm
sorry tonto but that nigga right there was the real gee... that's the face of a gee who just tamed two sheilas
5 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by paymentvoucher: 1:28pm
Now I understand the meaning of "Tonto DICK eh"
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by DrToche: 1:29pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by funkymeky: 1:29pm
And now you aff use bleaching to kill yourself. Well, is you that know
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by NOC1(m): 1:29pm
DrinkLimca:
sagged boos most times have nothing to do with sex or way of life. most times the sizes of the boos and hormonal imbalance leads to that. i hate it when i see people crediting it to sex.
17 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by KingAzari: 1:29pm
And that was why she couldn't stay in marriage with another Gee. G no dey marry G unless them be gay because Like poles repel.
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by miqos02(m): 1:29pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by mikeczay: 1:29pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by ipobarecriminals: 1:30pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by majorgeneral000: 1:32pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by nextstep(m): 1:32pm
Treasure17:
"tamunoelienai why are you even dressed like a man tou"
I was looking at that face in the middle, and thinking that's a girl... her comment convinced me...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by Jokkarm2: 1:37pm
NOBI TODAY YOU START DEE CHOPP SOMETHING
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by 1shortblackboy: 1:37pm
Hahahaha see iyingi
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by Kotodoctor: 1:37pm
Women who can't take shiiiit can't stay married cus men are full of shiiiiit!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by Deltayankeeboi: 1:41pm
funkymeky:WETIN CONCERN YOU. mr bleaching detector
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by akidioko101: 1:42pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by deavicky(m): 1:45pm
DrinkLimca:just wondering how u take see the breast.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by DIKEnaWAR: 1:48pm
Some things are wrong with this pi ture
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by Vince77(m): 1:50pm
Im very interested in knowing who that guy is.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by Malawian(m): 1:50pm
Na the homeboy wey dey inbetween i dey feel him swagg
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by ceononi: 1:51pm
Abeg which one be tonto dicki? anyways from what I can observe those girls don open eye wella, obviously no be today e start
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by hustler86(m): 1:54pm
Damoxy:
When you become the president or the likes you will understand buddy...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh With 2 Friends by UDUJ: 1:56pm
Tuteebrain:
Toto Decay has always been a spoilt child
