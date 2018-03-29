₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by Irukkanews: 12:39pm
Nigerian Oil And Gas Engineer Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen Months After His Lavish Society Wedding
Nigerian born oil and gas engineer, Kufre Umoh Uwem was, yesterday, slammed with a seven years jail term for allegedly raping an 18-year-old student in Aberdeen. The incident reportedly happened just three months after his lavish wedding in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in December, 2017.
According to reports, 34 year old Kufre Umoh Uwem, of 6 Waterton Lawn, Stoneywood, Aberdeen, who was a sub-sea project engineer, detained the woman against her will in his flat, removed her clothing and proceeded to rape her. He was also convicted of intent to rape a second woman in her flat. The offences were committed on October, 18, 2012, and October 30, 2016, at flats in Aberdeen.
Delivering the judgement at the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Lord Arthurson said;
“This was a course of violent and predatory sexual offending, notwithstanding the four years between the two offences.”
The court heard that Uwem’s first victim was a first-year student who Uwen met by chance and invited her to his flat. Once there he raped her. In a victim impact statement to the court the victim said that the rape had “a monumental impact on her life”. Uwem’s second victim was attacked in her own home. Uwem restrained her, removed her lower clothing with intent to rape her. He stood with his head bowed as Lord Arthurson told him: “The consequences are truly catastrophic for you.” Uwem, who has an MSc in pipe engineering, was placed on the sex offenders’ register
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:47pm
This is so sad!
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by Irukkanews: 1:01pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
It is indeed, I wonder what evidence they have because it all looks like a set up
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by Damoxy(m): 2:25pm
Now this Story is in the Crime Section.
A thread about a Woman been impregnated by a 14 year old boy was in the Romance Section.
So back to the matter at Hand
How do you people enjoy Forceful Sex,Are you normal at all?
SEX is overrated sef
A life without Sex will still go well.
Na Adam and Eve just cause all this wahala sha
Judas thanks for this holiday sha
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by AngelicBeing: 2:25pm
Konji Na bastard, tomorrow he will say it is the Devil that caused it
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by Yunjeezy(m): 2:25pm
All this westerners and their rape story, must every interracial S*x be rape.
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by ConcNiggress56(f): 2:26pm
ki
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by Nwaohafia1(f): 2:26pm
Nigerian men are yet to understand that the way they test their 'chyking prowess' in Nigeria changes the moment they go abroad. Any unnecessary relationship talk with these white girls...they say you attempted to rape them. Most of them intentionally do it to get fame, especially Latin America girls
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by chuckdee4(m): 2:26pm
Irukkanews:
This whole thing is a setup.
I know a friend who knows this guy and says he's one of the calmest guys he knows.
In the UK, all it takes is for a lady to scream rape and as a guy you're done.
I have a friend who was accused of rape and the only thing that saved him is the day the girl claimed she was raped was the day his son was born (He was in the hospital for the birth), so how the Bleep did he rape her.
There are loads of men in prison for false rapes, I hear the so-called victims get some sort of compensation, as a result some ladies have now turned it into a money making scheme.
I feel for the guy, the law always favours women, just look at divorces and see for yourself
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by Chukabiz(m): 2:26pm
ok.
Please who can help me with the explanation of what happened two days ago about dollar to Naira exchange rate. Still curious
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by veacea: 2:26pm
Kai! I suspect his village people. Why e be say na after wedding the judge deliver the judgement after about 5 years of the case. Chai! They have finally catch up with him
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by gergemam: 2:26pm
Konji Issa Golden One....
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by bebe2(f): 2:26pm
Since una refuse to hear word,
Abroad girls are not smiling, NO MEANS NO,
BEING UNRESPONSIVE MEANS NO, SQUEEZING HER FACE MEANS NO,
In short Everything means No.
If u want sex go and marry.
Dats how tuborsun is now serving 15yrs in strange way prison , because of a girl he brought home from the club , the girl slept over, by the time drink clear for her eyes she start to cry kidnap and rape. That is how this guy was prosecuted and jailed.
A WORD IS ENOUGH FOR THE WISE
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by obowunmi(m): 2:27pm
I hope he rots in prison and in hell.
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by davidtella(m): 2:27pm
Na set up.
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by lollyheart: 2:27pm
Am 100% sure this man didn't rape any girl but he is a black man in a white mans land...that's what they get
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by 1acre: 2:27pm
HE GOAT ...
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 2:27pm
Irukkanews:
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by xsoonest7111: 2:27pm
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by lollyheart: 2:27pm
obowunmi:you're useless
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by edo3(m): 2:28pm
Calabar witches still follow this one to scotland..
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by victorian(f): 2:28pm
No single grain of sense. Always thinking with the dickkk... Smhhh
He thinks this is Nigeria, where he can rape and go Scot free...
Nonsense foollll
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by Hustlersdiary: 2:29pm
He did d first one 2012 and d second 2016, na now dem com jail am.
Three months after lavish wedding in his village.
Am I d only one seeing d work of his village people?
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by ZombieTAMER: 2:29pm
It's not village people
It's stupidity
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by Liturgy(m): 2:29pm
simply because the man has refused to marry their daughter. white men are so wicked!
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by introvertedsoul: 2:30pm
Irukkanews:
Was that part necessary? I mean?....
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by aspirebig: 2:30pm
Village people things
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by Throwback: 2:30pm
I see no set up here.
But I only wonder why the case took so long if there was substantial evidence or was the accusation made years later after the act?
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by talk2percy(m): 2:31pm
Three months after his wedding?? The dude is stupid and a foreign he goat
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by veacea: 2:32pm
Hustlersdiary:
My brother, me sef being dey reason am say e get one person wey no like the wedding
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by midehi2(f): 2:33pm
That guy is too cute to rape someone
|Re: Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding by Rolly83(m): 2:33pm
Irukkanews:
You think this is Nigeria? The ladies over there don't blink an eye reporting stupid acts like that to the authorities.
Besides that guy is a bloody foo.l !!! Does he think it's Nigeria where he can rape and go Scot free. 7 years of your life wasted and gone and I'm very sure the company he works has already disengaged him by now. Stupid Foo.l ... He just destroyed his life and career just for "nunu" Go to hell!!! I feel no pity him.
