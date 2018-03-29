Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kufre Umoh Uwem Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen, Scotland, Months After Wedding (8506 Views)

Nigerian Oil And Gas Engineer Jailed For Rape In Aberdeen Months After His Lavish Society Wedding



Nigerian born oil and gas engineer, Kufre Umoh Uwem was, yesterday, slammed with a seven years jail term for allegedly raping an 18-year-old student in Aberdeen. The incident reportedly happened just three months after his lavish wedding in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in December, 2017.



According to reports, 34 year old Kufre Umoh Uwem, of 6 Waterton Lawn, Stoneywood, Aberdeen, who was a sub-sea project engineer, detained the woman against her will in his flat, removed her clothing and proceeded to rape her. He was also convicted of intent to rape a second woman in her flat. The offences were committed on October, 18, 2012, and October 30, 2016, at flats in Aberdeen.



Delivering the judgement at the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Lord Arthurson said;



“This was a course of violent and predatory sexual offending, notwithstanding the four years between the two offences.”



The court heard that Uwem’s first victim was a first-year student who Uwen met by chance and invited her to his flat. Once there he raped her. In a victim impact statement to the court the victim said that the rape had “a monumental impact on her life”. Uwem’s second victim was attacked in her own home. Uwem restrained her, removed her lower clothing with intent to rape her. He stood with his head bowed as Lord Arthurson told him: “The consequences are truly catastrophic for you.” Uwem, who has an MSc in pipe engineering, was placed on the sex offenders’ register



This is so sad!

This is so sad!

Now this Story is in the Crime Section.

A thread about a Woman been impregnated by a 14 year old boy was in the Romance Section.



So back to the matter at Hand

How do you people enjoy Forceful Sex,Are you normal at all?

SEX is overrated sef



A life without Sex will still go well.

Na Adam and Eve just cause all this wahala sha



Judas thanks for this holiday sha 10 Likes

Konji Na bastard, tomorrow he will say it is the Devil that caused it 1 Like

All this westerners and their rape story, must every interracial S*x be rape. 3 Likes

Nigerian men are yet to understand that the way they test their 'chyking prowess' in Nigeria changes the moment they go abroad. Any unnecessary relationship talk with these white girls...they say you attempted to rape them. Most of them intentionally do it to get fame, especially Latin America girls 5 Likes 1 Share

This whole thing is a setup.

I know a friend who knows this guy and says he's one of the calmest guys he knows.



In the UK, all it takes is for a lady to scream rape and as a guy you're done.

I have a friend who was accused of rape and the only thing that saved him is the day the girl claimed she was raped was the day his son was born (He was in the hospital for the birth), so how the Bleep did he rape her.

There are loads of men in prison for false rapes, I hear the so-called victims get some sort of compensation, as a result some ladies have now turned it into a money making scheme.



ok.

Kai! I suspect his village people. Why e be say na after wedding the judge deliver the judgement after about 5 years of the case. Chai! They have finally catch up with him 1 Like

Abroad girls are not smiling, NO MEANS NO,

BEING UNRESPONSIVE MEANS NO, SQUEEZING HER FACE MEANS NO,



In short Everything means No.



If u want sex go and marry.



Dats how tuborsun is now serving 15yrs in strange way prison , because of a girl he brought home from the club , the girl slept over, by the time drink clear for her eyes she start to cry kidnap and rape. That is how this guy was prosecuted and jailed.



I hope he rots in prison and in hell.

Na set up. 1 Like

Am 100% sure this man didn't rape any girl but he is a black man in a white mans land...that's what they get 2 Likes 1 Share

HE GOAT ...

Calabar witches still follow this one to scotland.. 2 Likes

No single grain of sense. Always thinking with the dickkk... Smhhh



He thinks this is Nigeria, where he can rape and go Scot free...



Nonsense foollll 1 Like

He did d first one 2012 and d second 2016, na now dem com jail am.

Three months after lavish wedding in his village.

Am I d only one seeing d work of his village people? 1 Like

It's not village people









It's stupidity

simply because the man has refused to marry their daughter. white men are so wicked!

Was that part necessary? I mean?.... Was that part necessary? I mean?....

Village people things

I see no set up here.



But I only wonder why the case took so long if there was substantial evidence or was the accusation made years later after the act? 1 Like

Three months after his wedding?? The dude is stupid and a foreign he goat

He did d first one 2012 and d second 2016, na now dem com jail am.

Three months after lavish wedding in his village.

Am I d only one seeing d work of his village people?

That guy is too cute to rape someone