Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s first lady, has condemned the practice of spending the nation’s resources abroad via medical tourism.



She said she does not believe in Nigerians travelling abroad to receive treatment because “we have all it takes” for world-class medical services.



Aisha said this on Wednesday when she inaugurated Cedarcrest Hospital — where Yusuf, her son, was once treated — in Abuja.



“I believe in making Nigeria a better place to be,” she said, adding: “I don’t believe in spending our resources abroad. We have all it takes to have a hospital like this, from manpower to personnel.”



Aisha said her son “almost lost his life” but the hospital saved him.



“Even after he was flown abroad for further medical attention, they (hospitals and surgeons abroad) did not do anything for him,” she added.



“They asked where the accident happened, where the surgery took place, I said Nigeria, they said excellent.”



In 2017, her husband spent a total of 152 days in a London hospital treating and undisclosed ailment.



He travelled on two different occasions.

Similarly, Yusu was treated abroad after he suffered injuries from a bike accident in Abuja.



He was first treated in Cedarcrest hospital but was later flown abroad for further treatment.



Aisha, who announced his return to the country after the medical trip, did not reveal the country he was treated in.



The first lady has made controversial comments in recent times, forcing commentators to conclude she is aiming her dig at her husband.



https://www.thecable.ng/aisha-buhari-condemns-medical-tourism-husband-son-treated-abroad







She should direct this message to her husband who is getting ready to go on another round of Medical tourism.



Hypocrites. 33 Likes 1 Share

Yet her foolish Husband is billed to travel fro a medical check up abroad in 3 days time and her son just got back from a German hospital ..Aisha Buhari keep fooling yourself okay 17 Likes

Lol.... said by a woman who flew her son to Germany.... 17 Likes

Talk to your husband and son. 12 Likes

If medical treatment abroad is bad then why did her husband spend months in the UK?!



Madam,thank you for what you said,since your husband said that you belong to the other rooms,table this matter before him there,perhaps,he might listen.



After her son's treatment abroad? 7 Likes

Even after he was flown abroad for further medical attention, they (hospitals and surgeons abroad) did not do anything for him,” she added.



“They asked where the accident happened, where the surgery took place, I said Nigeria, they said excellent.” The emboldened, hope the hospital won't say otherwise if someone make out time to inquire? Audu Ogbeh and that Ambassador's chit chat is still fresh in our memories After preaching, Oga will be jetting out for another medical tourism.The emboldened, hope the hospital won't say otherwise if someone make out time to inquire? Audu Ogbeh and that Ambassador's chit chat is still fresh in our memories 5 Likes 1 Share

“Even after he was flown abroad for further medical attention"

You condemn it.. But every other day your family members do the same thing

You can fool me. sorry ma'am 2 Likes







This one na hypocrisy madam. Ur family are the most culpable for this. Why dont u practice wat u preach? 2 Likes

