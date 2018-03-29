₦airaland Forum

Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Islie: 3:35pm
by Chinedu Asadu



Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s first lady, has condemned the practice of spending the nation’s resources abroad via medical tourism.

She said she does not believe in Nigerians travelling abroad to receive treatment because “we have all it takes” for world-class medical services.

Aisha said this on Wednesday when she inaugurated Cedarcrest Hospital — where Yusuf, her son, was once treated — in Abuja.

“I believe in making Nigeria a better place to be,” she said, adding: “I don’t believe in spending our resources abroad. We have all it takes to have a hospital like this, from manpower to personnel.”

Aisha said her son “almost lost his life” but the hospital saved him.

“Even after he was flown abroad for further medical attention, they (hospitals and surgeons abroad) did not do anything for him,” she added.

“They asked where the accident happened, where the surgery took place, I said Nigeria, they said excellent.”

In 2017, her husband spent a total of 152 days in a London hospital treating and undisclosed ailment.

He travelled on two different occasions.
Similarly, Yusu was treated abroad after he suffered injuries from a bike accident in Abuja.

He was first treated in Cedarcrest hospital but was later flown abroad for further treatment.

Aisha, who announced his return to the country after the medical trip, did not reveal the country he was treated in.

The first lady has made controversial comments in recent times, forcing commentators to conclude she is aiming her dig at her husband.


https://www.thecable.ng/aisha-buhari-condemns-medical-tourism-husband-son-treated-abroad



Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by taylor89(m): 3:37pm
Only God knows when Buhari touched this woman last







I even heard Buhari has erectile dysfunctional disease







A husband that doesn't remember anything including his age how would he remember his wife has a hole between her legs





I pity Aisha the kind of konji that this woman is facing only the gods of the land knows

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by taylor89(m): 3:39pm
Madam preach that to your vegetable and shrubs husband














I blame you for marrying a man with infested ears and giraffe neck

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by stefanweeks: 3:39pm
She should direct this message to her husband who is getting ready to go on another round of Medical tourism.

Hypocrites.

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by limeta(f): 3:40pm
Tell yr boko haram husband

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by kapelvej: 3:41pm
So this woman wants her husband to die so she can take her puna to a living man, not buhari who is dead among the living

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by SarkinYarki: 3:41pm
Yet her foolish Husband is billed to travel fro a medical check up abroad in 3 days time and her son just got back from a German hospital ..Aisha Buhari keep fooling yourself okay

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by obonujoker(m): 3:42pm
Lol.... said by a woman who flew her son to Germany....

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Ojiofor: 3:43pm
Talk to your husband and son.

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Evablizin(f): 3:49pm
taylor89:
Madam preach that to your vegetable and shrubs husband














I blame you for marrying a man with infested ears and giraffe neck
gringrin

If you see bubu,know that you've seen corruption.

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by DrMuzungu: 3:50pm
If medical treatment abroad is bad then why did her husband spend months in the UK?!

Cr@p.

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by DrMuzungu: 3:50pm
Aisha should just shut her gutter mouth up. As someone said above, her hubby bubu and her son did get the treatment abroad.

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Evablizin(f): 3:59pm
Madam,thank you for what you said,since your husband said that you belong to the other rooms,table this matter before him there,perhaps,he might listen.

#BACK2DAURA#

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Phythondancer(f): 4:02pm
See who is talking grin grin

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by izaray(f): 4:19pm
Who is fooling who self wink

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by JasonScolari: 4:23pm
grin NgeneUkwenu step mother is so funny..... grin

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Iyajelili(f): 4:39pm
After her son's treatment abroad?

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:39pm
Wailers are just so pathetic.... This kinda statement never came out from their corrupt ex first lady's mouth in 6 years.
Bunch of hypocrites.

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by UnknownT: 4:40pm
After preaching, Oga will be jetting out for another medical tourism.

Even after he was flown abroad for further medical attention, they (hospitals and surgeons abroad) did not do anything for him,” she added.

“They asked where the accident happened, where the surgery took place, I said Nigeria, they said excellent.” The emboldened, hope the hospital won't say otherwise if someone make out time to inquire? Audu Ogbeh and that Ambassador's chit chat is still fresh in our memories cheesy grin

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Thisis2raw(m): 4:40pm
“Even after he was flown abroad for further medical attention"
You condemn it.. But every other day your family members do the same thing
You can fool me. sorry ma'am

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by sotall(m): 4:40pm
grin grin grin


According to some people...Aisha Buhari is a wailer

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by obonujoker(m): 4:41pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
GOD BLESS THE WIFE OF MY PRESIDENT.

Buh you know she's a hypocrite ba, with what she said??

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:41pm
GOD BLESS THE WIFE OF MY PRESIDENT.
Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by canalily(m): 4:41pm
Where was yusuf treated?

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Thisis2raw(m): 4:41pm
izaray:
Who is fooling who self wink
herself... Some Nigerians maybe dumb not me

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Bede2u(m): 4:41pm
This one na hypocrisy madam. Ur family are the most culpable for this. Why dont u practice wat u preach?

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by IamSINZ(m): 4:41pm
Nah... she gotta be furking kidding me!!

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Hofbrauhaus: 4:41pm
Aisha Buhari is a complete fool.

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:41pm
grin
Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Kaxmytex(m): 4:42pm
That awkward moment when you don't give her what she wants in the other room.. ..

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by gurunlocker: 4:42pm
I think she didn't remember Buhari and Yusuf are one of our Tourism Health ambassador abroad in the last 3 years..

Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by KingSango(m): 4:42pm
Islie:







https://www.thecable.ng/aisha-buhari-condemns-medical-tourism-husband-son-treated-abroad





She is right. Not only that African leaders going abroad for medical treatment puts themselves at risk for assassignation via poisoning. I thought African people were on to Europeans but it seems you trust them too much. grin


Build a worldclass medical facility and name it after your President or First lady so that way it will receive always national support.


Ase

Love Sango

