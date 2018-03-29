₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,664 members, 4,161,131 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 05:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment (6619 Views)
Video Of Yusuf Buhari's Arrival In Nigeria After His Medical Treatment Abroad / Igbos Should Not Accept Any Medical Treatment From The Military - Ezeife / Photo Of President Buhari Leaving Abuja For UK Medical Treatment (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Islie: 3:35pm
by Chinedu Asadu
https://www.thecable.ng/aisha-buhari-condemns-medical-tourism-husband-son-treated-abroad
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by taylor89(m): 3:37pm
Only God knows when Buhari touched this woman last
I even heard Buhari has erectile dysfunctional disease
A husband that doesn't remember anything including his age how would he remember his wife has a hole between her legs
I pity Aisha the kind of konji that this woman is facing only the gods of the land knows
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by taylor89(m): 3:39pm
Madam preach that to your vegetable and shrubs husband
I blame you for marrying a man with infested ears and giraffe neck
38 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by stefanweeks: 3:39pm
She should direct this message to her husband who is getting ready to go on another round of Medical tourism.
Hypocrites.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by limeta(f): 3:40pm
Tell yr boko haram husband
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by kapelvej: 3:41pm
So this woman wants her husband to die so she can take her puna to a living man, not buhari who is dead among the living
8 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by SarkinYarki: 3:41pm
Yet her foolish Husband is billed to travel fro a medical check up abroad in 3 days time and her son just got back from a German hospital ..Aisha Buhari keep fooling yourself okay
17 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by obonujoker(m): 3:42pm
Lol.... said by a woman who flew her son to Germany....
17 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Ojiofor: 3:43pm
Talk to your husband and son.
12 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Evablizin(f): 3:49pm
taylor89:
If you see bubu,know that you've seen corruption.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by DrMuzungu: 3:50pm
If medical treatment abroad is bad then why did her husband spend months in the UK?!
Cr@p.
5 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by DrMuzungu: 3:50pm
Aisha should just shut her gutter mouth up. As someone said above, her hubby bubu and her son did get the treatment abroad.
7 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Evablizin(f): 3:59pm
Madam,thank you for what you said,since your husband said that you belong to the other rooms,table this matter before him there,perhaps,he might listen.
#BACK2DAURA#
6 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Phythondancer(f): 4:02pm
See who is talking
6 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by izaray(f): 4:19pm
Who is fooling who self
4 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by JasonScolari: 4:23pm
NgeneUkwenu step mother is so funny.....
5 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Iyajelili(f): 4:39pm
After her son's treatment abroad?
7 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:39pm
Wailers are just so pathetic.... This kinda statement never came out from their corrupt ex first lady's mouth in 6 years.
Bunch of hypocrites.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by UnknownT: 4:40pm
After preaching, Oga will be jetting out for another medical tourism.
Even after he was flown abroad for further medical attention, they (hospitals and surgeons abroad) did not do anything for him,” she added.
“They asked where the accident happened, where the surgery took place, I said Nigeria, they said excellent.” The emboldened, hope the hospital won't say otherwise if someone make out time to inquire? Audu Ogbeh and that Ambassador's chit chat is still fresh in our memories
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Thisis2raw(m): 4:40pm
“Even after he was flown abroad for further medical attention"
You condemn it.. But every other day your family members do the same thing
You can fool me. sorry ma'am
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by sotall(m): 4:40pm
According to some people...Aisha Buhari is a wailer
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by obonujoker(m): 4:41pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Buh you know she's a hypocrite ba, with what she said??
6 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:41pm
GOD BLESS THE WIFE OF MY PRESIDENT.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by canalily(m): 4:41pm
Where was yusuf treated?
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Thisis2raw(m): 4:41pm
izaray:herself... Some Nigerians maybe dumb not me
4 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Bede2u(m): 4:41pm
This one na hypocrisy madam. Ur family are the most culpable for this. Why dont u practice wat u preach?
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by IamSINZ(m): 4:41pm
Nah... she gotta be furking kidding me!!
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Hofbrauhaus: 4:41pm
Aisha Buhari is a complete fool.
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:41pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by Kaxmytex(m): 4:42pm
That awkward moment when you don't give her what she wants in the other room.. ..
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by gurunlocker: 4:42pm
I think she didn't remember Buhari and Yusuf are one of our Tourism Health ambassador abroad in the last 3 years..
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari Condemns Foreign Medical Treatment by KingSango(m): 4:42pm
Islie:
She is right. Not only that African leaders going abroad for medical treatment puts themselves at risk for assassignation via poisoning. I thought African people were on to Europeans but it seems you trust them too much.
Build a worldclass medical facility and name it after your President or First lady so that way it will receive always national support.
Ase
Love Sango
3 Likes
Yesterday's Sun Girl / Name National Library After Achebe: Reps To FG / Gov Okorocha Climbs Table Just To Take Picture With Ban Ki Moon. Picture.
Viewing this topic: laurelbae(f), tchimatic(m), 4kDdullard, Mizhoneywealth, warm, mistercharles, Countdown(m), b4dawn(m), evy4ch, EdwardRandy(m), ajebuter(f), seyiseyi11, Zeromoney(m), AlBaqir(m), amebovillage(m), Dondbuzor, Mkpakala, excel001, POPVT, Sundouglas, motivate555, delpee(f), etrader(m), chinene1(f), bojar(m), eedreez505(m), bigblxd(m), Dandsome, crosart(m), Chevronstaff, oladapo123, Milldon(m), Ademat7(m), topclem(m), sharpwriter, dcambition(m), So101, dsocioemmy(m), lee818(f), brainbox80(m), Lomprico2, toluxa1(m), NAVTINO45, BossLaifay(f), lastempero, dohyn(m), Johnrake69, Ositebello1, dannyville2(m), acqiusitions042(m), oxbowlake, Dijaga(m), akinsagain, chimaraiyke(m), fijabs(m), siri1(m), sinorte, johnjose68, olagamalin(m), nwadiuko1(m), Samueldodo781(m), skitozblog, Premiumwriter, Ubomm, Sam567, casydigital(m) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31