Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians (1091 Views)

FG To PDP: Apology Accepted, But Return Funds You Looted In 16 Years / Festus Keyamo Reacts To Pdp's Apology To Nigerians (pics) / "I Don’t Accept Gifts From People" - Aisha Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



He made the call while speaking at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium- an event organized to celebrate his 66th birthday. Recall that PDP through it’s National chairman, Uche Secondus had earlier in the week asked Nigerians to forgive his party’s misdeeds.



SOURCE

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/29/dont-accept-pdps-apology-tinubu-tell-nigerians/ Former governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians not to accept the apology of the People’s Democratic Party, likening it to the case of a thief who is only begging because he was caught in the act.He made the call while speaking at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium- an event organized to celebrate his 66th birthday. Recall that PDP through it’s National chairman, Uche Secondus had earlier in the week asked Nigerians to forgive his party’s misdeeds.SOURCE 3 Likes 2 Shares

Chai



See person wey Oyegun take go cleaners don get mouth 7 Likes

See this decayed teeth thief talking. Will you close that your odourized mouth. Ole! 4 Likes

Thieffffnubu i accept their apology..Go and die. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Corruptly Richer than any PDP era politician living or dead yet he can open his mouth to yarn gibberish..Tinubu clearly has no respect for Nigerians 3 Likes 2 Shares

if we dont forgive PDP for stealing billions then what would happen to you that stole trillions of Lagos money alone and you are stll raping and ravaging Lagos to stupor....sir, fear God! 4 Likes 1 Share

Lol



PDP apologizing is like a cheating man who is not sorry for cheating but being sorry for getting caught.



PDP, NEVER AGAIN! 3 Likes 1 Share

To err is human

To realize and accept your mistake is golsen

And

To forgive is divine.



I would rather have a friend who accepts responsibility for his mistakes to one who continually pushes the blame for his mistakes to another.



I would rather have a PDP made of humans who errs to a APC made of pretending and decayed 'saints'. 4 Likes

the original thief himself forming elder statesman See who dey talk sefthe original thief himself forming elder statesman 2 Likes

Sir no any honest nigerians will accept PDP apologies, infact GEJ remains PDP Last president of Nigeria. 4 Likes

APC MUST APOLOGISE TO NIGERIA FOR ALL HER LIES 1 Like

See him decayed teeth like 2 Likes

APC not a saint but PDP is pure evil . 1 Like





Tinubu wey no gree separate from Buhari dey pain dem go... You see frustrated ipob miscreants supporting their Regional corrupt Party!Tinubu wey no gree separate from Buhari dey pain dem go... 3 Likes 3 Shares

SarkinYarki:

Corruptly Richer than any PDP era politician living or dead yet he can open his mouth to yarn gibberish..Tinubu clearly has no respect for Nigerians .this same corrupt Tinubu made Lagos state what it's today that we are all celebrating including pdp governors! My brother just imagine if pdp had ruled Lagos state from 99 till date! Do u think Lagos would have achieve this fit?

Abeg celebrate the man jor .this same corrupt Tinubu made Lagos state what it's today that we are all celebrating including pdp governors! My brother just imagine if pdp had ruled Lagos state from 99 till date! Do u think Lagos would have achieve this fit?Abeg celebrate the man jor 2 Likes 1 Share

yarimo:

Sir no any honest nigerians will accept PDP apologies, infact GEJ remains PDP Last president of Nigeria. u well or are u suffering from idiotism u well or are u suffering from idiotism

A corrupt rotten toothed drug dealer telling people not to accept apologies



Buhari has pulled his few puppet strings and he thinks he is still part of the running 5 Likes

So even my acceptance too u pple want to collect it?? Oya kukuma come nd kee mee tinubu and osinbajo,is my acceptance ur acceptanceSo even my acceptance too u pple want to collect it?? Oya kukuma come nd kee mee

cpapa:

u well or are u suffering from idiotism I am suffering from being honest I am suffering from being honest 1 Like

Clerverly:

You see frustrated ipob miscreants supporting their Regional corrupt Party!



Tinubu wey no gree separate from Buhari dey pain dem go...

From all indices which region is the "fake changi" affecting the most and which region is rank lowest in poverty index in Nigeria? Keep supporting failure because you out to spite the so called ipob.

By the time Buhari is done with Nigeria everyone's brain will auto-reset. From all indices which region is the "fake changi" affecting the most and which region is rank lowest in poverty index in Nigeria? Keep supporting failure because you out to spite the so called ipob.By the time Buhari is done with Nigeria everyone's brain will auto-reset.

KEVIND:





From all indices which region is the "fake changi" affecting the most and which region is rank lowest in poverty index in Nigeria? Keep supporting failure because you out to spite the so called ipob.

By the time Buhari is done with Nigeria everyone's brain will auto-reset.



So which Region are always online 24 hours abusing Buhari? So which Region are always online 24 hours abusing Buhari? 2 Likes 1 Share

Tinubu has gone mad again! hahahahahah



They looted, but never add more salt to peoples injury!



But APC looted, still looting but want to kill Nigerians with hardship, inflation& recession yet you this brown teeth Godforsaken Tinubu wants us to embrace APC?





TINUBH IS THE MOST FOOLISH MAN ON EARTH THINKING THAT HE WILL BECOMES PRESIDENT OF THIS COUNTRY BY 2023!



HE MISCALCULATED DURING THE 2015 ELECTION BECAUSE RELIGION KILLED HIM!



TINUBU, HOW ARE YOU SURE THAT YOU WILL LIVE TO SEE 2023?



BOLA AHMED TINUBU, MAY THUNDER RAPE YOU THERE!



STUPID MAN WEY TAKE IM SON DO SACRIFICE JUST BECAUSE OF POLITICS! 1 Like

KEVIND:





From all indices which region is the "fake changi" affecting the most and which region is rank lowest in poverty index in Nigeria? Keep supporting failure because you out to spite the so called ipob.

By the time Buhari is done with Nigeria everyone's brain will auto-reset.



Here are words on marble: Here are words on marble: 1 Like

APC haven't understood that PDP is not a black kettle like them.



With the current situation



APC = Three legged firewood pot



PDP = Electric kettle...no soot on it.





The apology must be nothing less than 30pages before we even look at it We are waiting for APC's apology for their numerous failures..The apology must be nothing less than 30pages before we even look at it

Ff

Of course





Only a mad man will forgive PDP





APC is a failure too but pdp planted everything.





PDP is a party of the OSUS

Pot calling kettle black

Who's he to detect for Nigerians ? I hate elders talking rubbish

WE WILL NOT TAKE THIS 'APOLOGY'!!!