|Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by emmalezy(m): 4:22pm
Former governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians not to accept the apology of the People’s Democratic Party, likening it to the case of a thief who is only begging because he was caught in the act.
He made the call while speaking at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium- an event organized to celebrate his 66th birthday. Recall that PDP through it’s National chairman, Uche Secondus had earlier in the week asked Nigerians to forgive his party’s misdeeds.
SOURCE
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/29/dont-accept-pdps-apology-tinubu-tell-nigerians/
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by MyPWisINCORRECT: 4:26pm
Chai
See person wey Oyegun take go cleaners don get mouth
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 4:26pm
See this decayed teeth thief talking. Will you close that your odourized mouth. Ole!
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by Ngokafor(f): 4:28pm
Thieffffnubu i accept their apology..Go and die.
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by SarkinYarki: 4:29pm
Corruptly Richer than any PDP era politician living or dead yet he can open his mouth to yarn gibberish..Tinubu clearly has no respect for Nigerians
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by AustineE1: 4:31pm
if we dont forgive PDP for stealing billions then what would happen to you that stole trillions of Lagos money alone and you are stll raping and ravaging Lagos to stupor....sir, fear God!
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by tesppidd: 4:34pm
Lol
PDP apologizing is like a cheating man who is not sorry for cheating but being sorry for getting caught.
PDP, NEVER AGAIN!
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by kutchs: 4:37pm
To err is human
To realize and accept your mistake is golsen
And
To forgive is divine.
I would rather have a friend who accepts responsibility for his mistakes to one who continually pushes the blame for his mistakes to another.
I would rather have a PDP made of humans who errs to a APC made of pretending and decayed 'saints'.
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by tomakint: 4:37pm
See who dey talk sef the original thief himself forming elder statesman
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by yarimo(m): 4:45pm
Sir no any honest nigerians will accept PDP apologies, infact GEJ remains PDP Last president of Nigeria.
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by kanubiafra: 4:46pm
APC MUST APOLOGISE TO NIGERIA FOR ALL HER LIES
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by izaray(f): 4:48pm
See him decayed teeth like
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by sunnysunny69(m): 4:50pm
APC not a saint but PDP is pure evil .
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by Clerverly: 4:51pm
You see frustrated ipob miscreants supporting their Regional corrupt Party!
Tinubu wey no gree separate from Buhari dey pain dem go...
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by Amaso99(m): 4:52pm
SarkinYarki:.this same corrupt Tinubu made Lagos state what it's today that we are all celebrating including pdp governors! My brother just imagine if pdp had ruled Lagos state from 99 till date! Do u think Lagos would have achieve this fit?
Abeg celebrate the man jor
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by cpapa: 4:52pm
yarimo:u well or are u suffering from idiotism
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by Fadiga24(m): 4:53pm
A corrupt rotten toothed drug dealer telling people not to accept apologies
Buhari has pulled his few puppet strings and he thinks he is still part of the running
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by dlaw70: 4:54pm
tinubu and osinbajo,is my acceptance ur acceptance So even my acceptance too u pple want to collect it?? Oya kukuma come nd kee mee
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by yarimo(m): 4:54pm
cpapa:I am suffering from being honest
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by KEVIND: 5:09pm
Clerverly:
From all indices which region is the "fake changi" affecting the most and which region is rank lowest in poverty index in Nigeria? Keep supporting failure because you out to spite the so called ipob.
By the time Buhari is done with Nigeria everyone's brain will auto-reset.
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by yesloaded: 5:11pm
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by Clerverly: 5:13pm
KEVIND:
So which Region are always online 24 hours abusing Buhari?
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by 1nigeriamyfoot: 5:14pm
Tinubu has gone mad again! hahahahahah
They looted, but never add more salt to peoples injury!
But APC looted, still looting but want to kill Nigerians with hardship, inflation& recession yet you this brown teeth Godforsaken Tinubu wants us to embrace APC?
TINUBH IS THE MOST FOOLISH MAN ON EARTH THINKING THAT HE WILL BECOMES PRESIDENT OF THIS COUNTRY BY 2023!
HE MISCALCULATED DURING THE 2015 ELECTION BECAUSE RELIGION KILLED HIM!
TINUBU, HOW ARE YOU SURE THAT YOU WILL LIVE TO SEE 2023?
BOLA AHMED TINUBU, MAY THUNDER RAPE YOU THERE!
STUPID MAN WEY TAKE IM SON DO SACRIFICE JUST BECAUSE OF POLITICS!
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by usba: 5:19pm
KEVIND:
Here are words on marble:
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by Nwaohafia1(f): 5:20pm
APC haven't understood that PDP is not a black kettle like them.
With the current situation
APC = Three legged firewood pot
PDP = Electric kettle...no soot on it.
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by eleojo23: 5:20pm
We are waiting for APC's apology for their numerous failures..
The apology must be nothing less than 30pages before we even look at it
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by Tikabodi2veq: 5:20pm
Ff
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by OSUigbo: 5:21pm
Of course
Only a mad man will forgive PDP
APC is a failure too but pdp planted everything.
PDP is a party of the OSUS
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by Gboyeboy(m): 5:21pm
Pot calling kettle black
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by Mutemenot: 5:21pm
Who's he to detect for Nigerians ? I hate elders talking rubbish
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:21pm
WE WILL NOT TAKE THIS 'APOLOGY'!!!
|Re: Don’t Accept Pdp’s Apology, Tinubu Tells Nigerians by Hemanwel(m): 5:21pm
...
