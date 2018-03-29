₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,707 members, 4,161,318 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 07:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award (5223 Views)
Kayode Ogundamisi Mocks Buhari Over Fake MLK Award / President Buhari Next To Resign After Zuma's Resignation - FFK Mocks Buhari / Omoyele Sowore Mocks Buhari & His Cabal. See Reactions (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by Akachukwuroland: 4:23pm
March 29, 2018
Press Statement
PDP Mocks Buhari over Fake Luther Award
…Demands Arrest, Prosecution of Presidency Officials
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the announcement by the Buhari Presidency that the family of human right activist, Martin Luther King jr conferred an award on President Muhammadu Buhari as a national disgrace and embarrassment.
The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday, said the lie by President Buhari’s handlers smacks of desperation by the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC), to procure international endorsement, ahead of the 2019 general elections.
The leading opposition party said this embarrassing act has again made our nation a laughing stock before the international community.
The party said the nation was jolted when the King Center distanced itself from the award and noted that, “the award given to President Buhari of Nigeria was not given by The King Center, at the request of The King Center or by the children of Martin Luther King jr”.
It is now clear that this sinking, incompetent and deceptive APC administration, in their desperation, can fabricate and stage-manage anything, including name-dropping of international figures and agencies, in their desperate attempt to delude Nigerians, once again, now that the 2019 general election is fast approaching.
Nigerians have discovered that having failed to gain any endorsement from reputable international figures such as Bill Gates, the APC and the Presidency have now cheapened the nation by resorting to this despicable act of name-dropping of world-renowned human right activist, Dr. Martin Luther King jr, further dragging down our once sterling image before the comity of Nations.
The fact remains that not many Nigerians believed in the authenticity of the award in the first place, as the Buhari-led administration, by its undemocratic and anti-people proclivities, including records of violations of rights of citizens, is not deserving of any form of recognition by any human rights group, let alone the family of the world-acclaimed Martin Luther King jr.
Today, the PDP has been vindicated in its stand that the APC government is not only hypocritical but overtly deceptive and must not be trusted.
It would be recalled that we had issued a statement, earlier this year, cautioning Nigerians and the international community to be wary of information and claims coming from the APC and the Presidency, particularly on endorsements and performances indices.
While we urge the Presidency to shed its proclivity for lies, we demand the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of all the Presidency officials involved in this messy scandal and crime against our nation.
Moreover, the Presidency and the APC should save the nation further embarrassment by jettisoning other planned endorsement stunts and fabricated performance indices, as Nigerians are already rallying with the repositioned and rebranded PDP in their collective quest to end the misrule of the APC and restore a sincere, purposeful and people-oriented government come 2019.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by Authoreety: 6:42pm
Pdp shldnt worry..... we are onit
6 Likes
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by ayourbamie: 6:42pm
Fake or no fake, PDP stands no chance against Buhari.
Even though I don't like Buhari, I detest PDP more
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by Owodiran1(m): 6:42pm
First to comment
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by Teekrayne(m): 6:42pm
FTC lomo
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by givan(m): 6:42pm
Mocking buhari makes no sense. He has no shame.
37 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by chrisbaby24(m): 6:42pm
Ok
Wetin concern me
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by badostic: 6:42pm
Na wao
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by badostic: 6:42pm
Owodiran1:lolzzzzzzzzzzzzz
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by gocac(m): 6:42pm
E
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by Owodiran1(m): 6:43pm
Authoreety:haaaa see as you spoil my record
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by Vicben(m): 6:43pm
Indeed
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:43pm
Bunch of failures
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by idamokoemmanuel(m): 6:43pm
He deserved every fake things because his government is fake
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by odeade1(m): 6:43pm
bring your payoneer funds now escrow allowed
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by Somebodydaddy01: 6:44pm
Second to comment
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by honestivo(m): 6:44pm
What is really the missing ring in this administration
1 Like
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by kings09(m): 6:44pm
Jesu!
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by visijo(m): 6:44pm
Hate speech
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by aby1976(m): 6:44pm
Akachukwuroland:
Na ipiggsss not Nigerians dey like ya rebranded pdp looterssss party.
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by 1Rebel: 6:44pm
This administration is really shameless
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by effty(m): 6:44pm
Thanks to Buhari, we are already an example of embarrassment.
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by tinktanker: 6:45pm
givan:truth talk. so epic
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by Buharimustgo: 6:46pm
Yahoo yahoo govt
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by Omeokachie: 6:46pm
And to think that Buhari and his gang of recessionists have concluded plans on how to use the fake award as election campaign material.
A government of propaganda that has nothing to offer.
This is how they will come for Abike Dabiri...
1 Like
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by Loverboi21: 6:48pm
Naija don finish
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by Robisky001: 6:48pm
Remove the first and two last letters from "DAPCHI",
you will know who kidnapped those school girls.
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by DonBobes(m): 6:48pm
givan:
AT ALL
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by Nancydearie(f): 6:49pm
Am so loving this.
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by Leurty: 6:52pm
kings09:
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by noona(f): 6:54pm
Senile old cow be messing up our ego everywhere...rubbish!!! Nigerians aren't worth a dime anymore all because of this slow man who's suffering from acute dementia..
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Fake Luther Award by cupidFlint(m): 6:55pm
What else do you expect from an octogenarian with memory issue leading a bunch of intellectuals... nothing good
1 Like
Dora Akunliyi - A Wolf Finally Putting Off Its Sheep Clothing / Nigeria Gunmen Kidnap First Civilian Governor Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife’s Wife / I Need Informaton On Mr Peter Esele, The Sec-general Of The Tuc
Viewing this topic: kalosky, szymanski(m), KOPT33, nonye6194(m), dsurest(m), kalemy(m), cosmos1440, Gbire111, acqiusitions042(m), finesounds01, rhef(m), GentlemanAyo(m), estyvino(m), callthefred, johngoodluck, PrinceAlPacino, Kunle28, Henryjr(m), enoks(m), CosmicJames(m), Lorax(f), kross01(m), Miwasky, Ahmeduana(m), Konkoja, GrammarCheck, ShySteady(m), 400billionman, mathew2oa(m), fx45(m) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 38