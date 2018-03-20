₦airaland Forum

2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says

2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says

2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:01pm
—-Preaches love, accommodation at Easter

—Orders security agencies to prioritise security in schools

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that the issue of rigging and political violence during elections now belongs to the dustbin of history.

The President in his Easter message he personnaly signd also called on Christians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by showing love, forgiveness and compassion.
He ordered security agencies to prioritise safety in schools in areas where the humanitarian and security situation are still dire.

The message read, “I am indeed delighted to join our Christian brothers and sisters to commemorate this year’s Easter celebration.

“We thank the Almighty God for granting us the opportunity to celebrate another Easter at a time of great promise and hope for our dear nation, despite the challenges we also have.

“Easter, the season in which Christians mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, represents the triumph of good over evil; and life over death. It is also a time to show love, forgiveness, compassion and renewed hope in the Grace of God.

“The Holy Scripture affirms that happiness and fulfilment in life do not flow from acquiring the best things in life, but in being richer in a relationship with God and fellow human beings.

“Let us use the opportunity of this special season to deeply reflect on how every one of us can imbibe the profound teachings of Jesus Christ with renewed vigour.

“In so doing and by placing the joy, comfort and happiness of others above ours, we will make a statement that vices such as, hate speech, bigotry, corruption, banditry and terrorism have no place in our nation. We must do all it takes to love our neighbours and display increased spirit of tolerance and accommodation.”

The President commended those that support efforts of his administration to prevent the spread of conflicts in communities; check wanton criminality and the taking of innocent lives; unite the country; and steer the ship of state to a steady path of economic growth, job creation and development.

While enjoining law-abiding citizens to work for peace and social justice in the country, he warned, “let there be no doubt of our resolve to firmly resist others who may want to make cheap political capital out of current national security challenges.”

He said that his programmes and policies in the last three years “have resulted in bringing down the prices of staple crops; gradual improvement of road, rail and electricity infrastructure; and making Nigeria the preferred destination for investors. More than ever before, we are ready to consolidate on these gains and ensure that we improve the lot of our communities in the years ahead.

“Thankfully, our Dapchi schoolgirls who were safely released recently after 30 agonizing days in the hands of their abductors, have been reunited with their families. I am very optimistic that all others, including the Chibok girls who are still in captivity will be safely released unconditionally to their families. I urge you to continue to pray for their safe return.

“In the meantime, I have given clear instructions to our security agencies to prioritise safety in schools in areas where the humanitarian and security situation are still dire, in addition to ensuring adequate protection of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“As we approach the period of campaigns, I appeal to our political actors and other stakeholders to resist any act that could mar the integrity of our electoral process.

“I am optimistic that with God on our side, the dark days of Nigeria’s elections being manipulated by violence and rigging by corrupt politicians and their agents are over. They are confined to the dustbin of history where they rightly belong. I remain committed to bequeathing a legacy of supremacy of the people’s will through the ballot box.”

He prayed that this year’s Easter celebration would bring renewed hope and confidence as a great nation.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/2019-rigging-political-violence-belong-dustbin-history-buhari/

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by ifyan(m): 7:22pm
Believe this at your peril,you know Bubu whenever he speak it mean different thing entirely.

Hmm hmm

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Hofbrauhaus: 7:34pm
We are being lead by a man that has mental problems..

Too bad.

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Ngokafor(f): 8:42pm
Story for the zombies.

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Tolumiide: 8:43pm
double standard dot come

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Damidave1124(m): 8:43pm
R
Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by nkul: 8:43pm
We shall defend our votes if they try to rig the elections. Period. everyone is now wise. you cant promise us change and give us this. PVC is ready

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by gurunlocker: 8:44pm
Lol.... See who is talking. Guess he has forgotten 2011 so fast.

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Makaveli1166(m): 8:44pm
Anytime i see transformer one corner dance dey hungry me please i need some advice.
Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Bizibi(m): 8:44pm
Hehehehe,next year will be interesting....
Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by yazach: 8:44pm
Say Baba

Baba no nonsense

The husband of IPOB Mother

The lion in the desert of BOKO HARAM

The unshakable presidio

The president of the people

That is why I like PMB

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by SirClad: 8:44pm
All your evil plans against Nigerians will never work.... we rejected you already but if possible Cows and some other foolish Nigerians can vote you

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by wakeupafricanyo: 8:45pm
Honor you word Mr President when the time comes
Cause it

DANKWAMBO TIME

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by israelmao(m): 8:45pm
APC that I know?

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by TheFreeOne: 8:46pm
Hmnn? He really said that

So dogs and baboons will no longer be soaked in blood or is it because the opposition is no longer in government

Anyway it's a season of born agains....Boko haram too is so magnanimous now that they kidnap and do home delivery services without ransom, molestations and killings of their victims grin

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Charles4075(m): 8:46pm
Dem go soon start fight for this thread now.
Wailers vs Zombies, over to you guys

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by jeeqaa7(m): 8:46pm
Underage voting.. A thing of the future

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Baamivic: 8:47pm
We can't trust u sir.
Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Ratello: 8:47pm
Who is this mallam deceiving, your niece is still in INEC as one of the high ranking commission, INEC chairman is from your side, IG is another terrible mallam ready to rig for you being in Kano when the REC was murdered with his family and many more. Buhari back to Daura

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Onyochejohn(f): 8:48pm
This man is a 419, election is at the corner, he start behaving like a normal human, don't be deceived he will call nNamdi KANU and IPOB for dinner at Aso Rock before election, then after election, he will order lion dance and legalise boko haram
Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by FLYFIRE(m): 8:48pm
IDIOT MAN
Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by samjake: 8:49pm
@signatur. Amz big codes also accepted
Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by amidel(m): 8:49pm
This old man will just be telling lies as he likes.
If you want to lie, lie well and make yourself proud.
Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by kings09(m): 8:51pm
yazach:
Say Baba

Baba no nonsense

The husband of IPOB Mother

The lion in the desert of BOKO HARAM

The unshakable presidio

The president of the people

That is why I like PMB
The murderer of Benue ppl. The chief herdsman of Taraba n chief kidnapper of d Dapchi girls....make we continue?

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by ubongokon(m): 8:55pm
ifyan:
Believe this at your peril,you know Bubu whenever he speak it mean different thing entirely.

Hmm hmm
u will die for hatred, the man u hate is moving keeping in the dark and dismay.


If i were u i will repent
Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by HomeOfMe(f): 8:56pm
BeeBeeOoh:
—-Preaches love, accommodation at Easter

—Orders security agencies to prioritise security in schools

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/2019-rigging-political-violence-belong-dustbin-history-buhari/

Bubu should do and go for his medical leave,he looks stressed already.
Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Seenyo: 8:58pm
I'll rather believe a Judas than this integrity-deficient dude!....... #this ain't the change i voted.

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by judges: 8:59pm
so the country will governable by one that will win the election now
Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by HomeOfMe(f): 9:00pm
When the entire INEC is in your pocket. The entire security apparatus in your pocket,power of incumbency to your advantage. Please Nigerians àre smarter.

Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by lexy2014: 9:02pm
yazach:
Say Baba

Baba no nonsense

The husband of IPOB Mother

The lion in the desert of BOKO HARAM

The unshakable presidio

The president of the people

That is why I like PMB
d lion that was chased from his office by rats

D only saint that is comfortable living among thieves (birds of d same feather flock together)

D most ignorant presido who doesn't whether d IG obeyed his directives or not

D president of both d living and d dead. D first presiding in d world 2 give dead people appointment.

D only president to get "international" award only 4d "givers" of d award 2 deny giving award

D man that defeated boko haram but withdrew $1b 2 fight boko haram he said he had defeated.
Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Batifeori: 9:03pm
wherever a FULANI man is,problems are always lurking there. I'm currently living amongst them,they are beast and half human.
Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Kingspin(m): 9:04pm
To those you feel like they will re-elect the president again. Hear this, Buhari is an Imam but a president of a country and like every other leader who fail to deliver he/she must be shown way OUT.

