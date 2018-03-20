Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says (2954 Views)

—-Preaches love, accommodation at Easter



—Orders security agencies to prioritise security in schools



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru



ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that the issue of rigging and political violence during elections now belongs to the dustbin of history.



The President in his Easter message he personnaly signd also called on Christians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by showing love, forgiveness and compassion.

He ordered security agencies to prioritise safety in schools in areas where the humanitarian and security situation are still dire.



The message read, “I am indeed delighted to join our Christian brothers and sisters to commemorate this year’s Easter celebration.



“We thank the Almighty God for granting us the opportunity to celebrate another Easter at a time of great promise and hope for our dear nation, despite the challenges we also have.



“Easter, the season in which Christians mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, represents the triumph of good over evil; and life over death. It is also a time to show love, forgiveness, compassion and renewed hope in the Grace of God.



“The Holy Scripture affirms that happiness and fulfilment in life do not flow from acquiring the best things in life, but in being richer in a relationship with God and fellow human beings.



“Let us use the opportunity of this special season to deeply reflect on how every one of us can imbibe the profound teachings of Jesus Christ with renewed vigour.



“In so doing and by placing the joy, comfort and happiness of others above ours, we will make a statement that vices such as, hate speech, bigotry, corruption, banditry and terrorism have no place in our nation. We must do all it takes to love our neighbours and display increased spirit of tolerance and accommodation.”



The President commended those that support efforts of his administration to prevent the spread of conflicts in communities; check wanton criminality and the taking of innocent lives; unite the country; and steer the ship of state to a steady path of economic growth, job creation and development.



While enjoining law-abiding citizens to work for peace and social justice in the country, he warned, “let there be no doubt of our resolve to firmly resist others who may want to make cheap political capital out of current national security challenges.”



He said that his programmes and policies in the last three years “have resulted in bringing down the prices of staple crops; gradual improvement of road, rail and electricity infrastructure; and making Nigeria the preferred destination for investors. More than ever before, we are ready to consolidate on these gains and ensure that we improve the lot of our communities in the years ahead.



“Thankfully, our Dapchi schoolgirls who were safely released recently after 30 agonizing days in the hands of their abductors, have been reunited with their families. I am very optimistic that all others, including the Chibok girls who are still in captivity will be safely released unconditionally to their families. I urge you to continue to pray for their safe return.



“In the meantime, I have given clear instructions to our security agencies to prioritise safety in schools in areas where the humanitarian and security situation are still dire, in addition to ensuring adequate protection of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).



“As we approach the period of campaigns, I appeal to our political actors and other stakeholders to resist any act that could mar the integrity of our electoral process.



“I am optimistic that with God on our side, the dark days of Nigeria’s elections being manipulated by violence and rigging by corrupt politicians and their agents are over. They are confined to the dustbin of history where they rightly belong. I remain committed to bequeathing a legacy of supremacy of the people’s will through the ballot box.”



He prayed that this year’s Easter celebration would bring renewed hope and confidence as a great nation.

Believe this at your peril,you know Bubu whenever he speak it mean different thing entirely.



Hmm hmm 20 Likes 3 Shares

We are being lead by a man that has mental problems..



Too bad. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Story for the zombies. 11 Likes 1 Share

double standard dot come 3 Likes 1 Share

R

We shall defend our votes if they try to rig the elections. Period. everyone is now wise. you cant promise us change and give us this. PVC is ready 5 Likes 1 Share

Lol.... See who is talking. Guess he has forgotten 2011 so fast. 7 Likes 1 Share

Anytime i see transformer one corner dance dey hungry me please i need some advice.

Hehehehe,next year will be interesting....

Say Baba



Baba no nonsense



The husband of IPOB Mother



The lion in the desert of BOKO HARAM



The unshakable presidio



The president of the people



That is why I like PMB 6 Likes 3 Shares

All your evil plans against Nigerians will never work.... we rejected you already but if possible Cows and some other foolish Nigerians can vote you 3 Likes 1 Share

Honor you word Mr President when the time comes

Cause it



DANKWAMBO TIME 1 Like

APC that I know? 1 Like 1 Share





So dogs and baboons will no longer be soaked in blood or is it because the opposition is no longer in government



Anyway it's a season of born agains....Boko haram too is so magnanimous now that they kidnap and do home delivery services without ransom, molestations and killings of their victims Hmnn? He really said thatSo dogs and baboons will no longer be soaked in blood or is it because the opposition is no longer in governmentAnyway it's a season of born agains....Boko haram too is so magnanimous now that they kidnap and do home delivery services without ransom, molestations and killings of their victims 3 Likes

Dem go soon start fight for this thread now.

Wailers vs Zombies, over to you guys 1 Like

Underage voting.. A thing of the future 1 Like

We can't trust u sir.

Who is this mallam deceiving, your niece is still in INEC as one of the high ranking commission, INEC chairman is from your side, IG is another terrible mallam ready to rig for you being in Kano when the REC was murdered with his family and many more. Buhari back to Daura 4 Likes

This man is a 419, election is at the corner, he start behaving like a normal human, don't be deceived he will call nNamdi KANU and IPOB for dinner at Aso Rock before election, then after election, he will order lion dance and legalise boko haram

IDIOT MAN

@signatur. Amz big codes also accepted

This old man will just be telling lies as he likes.

If you want to lie, lie well and make yourself proud.

The murderer of Benue ppl. The chief herdsman of Taraba n chief kidnapper of d Dapchi girls....make we continue? The murderer of Benue ppl. The chief herdsman of Taraba n chief kidnapper of d Dapchi girls....make we continue? 2 Likes

ifyan:

Believe this at your peril,you know Bubu whenever he speak it mean different thing entirely.



Hmm hmm u will die for hatred, the man u hate is moving keeping in the dark and dismay.





If i were u i will repent u will die for hatred, the man u hate is moving keeping in the dark and dismay.If i were u i will repent

Bubu should do and go for his medical leave,he looks stressed already. Bubu should do and go for his medical leave,he looks stressed already.

I'll rather believe a Judas than this integrity-deficient dude!....... #this ain't the change i voted. 1 Like

so the country will governable by one that will win the election now

When the entire INEC is in your pocket. The entire security apparatus in your pocket,power of incumbency to your advantage. Please Nigerians àre smarter. 1 Like

d lion that was chased from his office by rats



D only saint that is comfortable living among thieves (birds of d same feather flock together)



D most ignorant presido who doesn't whether d IG obeyed his directives or not



D president of both d living and d dead. D first presiding in d world 2 give dead people appointment.



D only president to get "international" award only 4d "givers" of d award 2 deny giving award



D man that defeated boko haram but withdrew $1b 2 fight boko haram he said he had defeated. d lion that was chased from his office by ratsD only saint that is comfortable living among thieves (birds of d same feather flock together)D most ignorant presido who doesn't whether d IG obeyed his directives or notD president of both d living and d dead. D first presiding in d world 2 give dead people appointment.D only president to get "international" award only 4d "givers" of d award 2 deny giving awardD man that defeated boko haram but withdrew $1b 2 fight boko haram he said he had defeated.

wherever a FULANI man is,problems are always lurking there. I'm currently living amongst them,they are beast and half human.