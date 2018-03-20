₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:01pm
—-Preaches love, accommodation at Easter
—Orders security agencies to prioritise security in schools
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that the issue of rigging and political violence during elections now belongs to the dustbin of history.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/2019-rigging-political-violence-belong-dustbin-history-buhari/
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by ifyan(m): 7:22pm
Believe this at your peril,you know Bubu whenever he speak it mean different thing entirely.
Hmm hmm
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Hofbrauhaus: 7:34pm
We are being lead by a man that has mental problems..
Too bad.
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Ngokafor(f): 8:42pm
Story for the zombies.
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Tolumiide: 8:43pm
double standard dot come
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Damidave1124(m): 8:43pm
R
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by nkul: 8:43pm
We shall defend our votes if they try to rig the elections. Period. everyone is now wise. you cant promise us change and give us this. PVC is ready
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by gurunlocker: 8:44pm
Lol.... See who is talking. Guess he has forgotten 2011 so fast.
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Makaveli1166(m): 8:44pm
Anytime i see transformer one corner dance dey hungry me please i need some advice.
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Bizibi(m): 8:44pm
Hehehehe,next year will be interesting....
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by yazach: 8:44pm
Say Baba
Baba no nonsense
The husband of IPOB Mother
The lion in the desert of BOKO HARAM
The unshakable presidio
The president of the people
That is why I like PMB
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by SirClad: 8:44pm
All your evil plans against Nigerians will never work.... we rejected you already but if possible Cows and some other foolish Nigerians can vote you
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by wakeupafricanyo: 8:45pm
Honor you word Mr President when the time comes
Cause it
DANKWAMBO TIME
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by israelmao(m): 8:45pm
APC that I know?
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by TheFreeOne: 8:46pm
Hmnn? He really said that
So dogs and baboons will no longer be soaked in blood or is it because the opposition is no longer in government
Anyway it's a season of born agains....Boko haram too is so magnanimous now that they kidnap and do home delivery services without ransom, molestations and killings of their victims
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Charles4075(m): 8:46pm
Dem go soon start fight for this thread now.
Wailers vs Zombies, over to you guys
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by jeeqaa7(m): 8:46pm
Underage voting.. A thing of the future
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Baamivic: 8:47pm
We can't trust u sir.
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Ratello: 8:47pm
Who is this mallam deceiving, your niece is still in INEC as one of the high ranking commission, INEC chairman is from your side, IG is another terrible mallam ready to rig for you being in Kano when the REC was murdered with his family and many more. Buhari back to Daura
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Onyochejohn(f): 8:48pm
This man is a 419, election is at the corner, he start behaving like a normal human, don't be deceived he will call nNamdi KANU and IPOB for dinner at Aso Rock before election, then after election, he will order lion dance and legalise boko haram
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by FLYFIRE(m): 8:48pm
IDIOT MAN
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by samjake: 8:49pm
@signatur. Amz big codes also accepted
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by amidel(m): 8:49pm
This old man will just be telling lies as he likes.
If you want to lie, lie well and make yourself proud.
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by kings09(m): 8:51pm
yazach:The murderer of Benue ppl. The chief herdsman of Taraba n chief kidnapper of d Dapchi girls....make we continue?
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by ubongokon(m): 8:55pm
ifyan:u will die for hatred, the man u hate is moving keeping in the dark and dismay.
If i were u i will repent
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by HomeOfMe(f): 8:56pm
BeeBeeOoh:Bubu should do and go for his medical leave,he looks stressed already.
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Seenyo: 8:58pm
I'll rather believe a Judas than this integrity-deficient dude!....... #this ain't the change i voted.
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by judges: 8:59pm
so the country will governable by one that will win the election now
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by HomeOfMe(f): 9:00pm
When the entire INEC is in your pocket. The entire security apparatus in your pocket,power of incumbency to your advantage. Please Nigerians àre smarter.
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by lexy2014: 9:02pm
yazach:d lion that was chased from his office by rats
D only saint that is comfortable living among thieves (birds of d same feather flock together)
D most ignorant presido who doesn't whether d IG obeyed his directives or not
D president of both d living and d dead. D first presiding in d world 2 give dead people appointment.
D only president to get "international" award only 4d "givers" of d award 2 deny giving award
D man that defeated boko haram but withdrew $1b 2 fight boko haram he said he had defeated.
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Batifeori: 9:03pm
wherever a FULANI man is,problems are always lurking there. I'm currently living amongst them,they are beast and half human.
|Re: 2019: Rigging, Political Violence Belong To Dustbin Of History - PMB Says by Kingspin(m): 9:04pm
To those you feel like they will re-elect the president again. Hear this, Buhari is an Imam but a president of a country and like every other leader who fail to deliver he/she must be shown way OUT.
