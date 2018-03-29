Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) (13477 Views)

https://mobile.twitter.com/FirstBankngr/status/979345994881085440?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet Dear Twitter Family. A tweet from us earlier in the day was totally inappropriate. As a responsible organization, we do not support or share humor taken too far. And that is what this was; humor taken too far. We take it back and apologize unreservedly.

They did nothing wrong. #WalkOfchange 57 Likes 1 Share





Talk of tyranny in a democratic government being justified with a particular world "hate speech"



This country is doomed!!! I'm very sure that the almighty "presidency" has threatened them because of the fact they stated in their humorous "Lagos trek" post.Talk of tyranny in a democratic government being justified with a particular world "hate speech"This country is doomed!!! 25 Likes 3 Shares

In those days we often say first word gets to God ahead of others . Therefore I solidly take the first tweet. The same way Tinubu said we shouldn't accept pdp's apology, I also ask Nigerians not to accept first bank apology. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Their social media manager needs some coaching from that guy who handled the EFCC twitter page.



Humor gone wrong.. 10 Likes 2 Shares

BRANDS SHOULD LOOK OUT FOR WHO HANDLES THEIR TWITTER /SM PAGES. 5 Likes

that's how Buhari is paying Coneheads Back after they voted him... The ones that promised to trek for him from Lagos To Abuja if he wins that didn't fulfil it, are doing it today.. Ndi iberibe see them below trekking 22 Likes 2 Shares

Nothing wrong about the tweet.









Dear First bank, no need to sound politically correct, your tweet reflected the mood of the day among Nigerains, especially Lagosians. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Why are they apologizing? They actually tweeted what happened, so what's wrong with that? Abi dem dey fear say Govt go withdraw their money to another bank? 11 Likes

That was quite too far... But I like it.









Trekking is part of exercise now. Trekking is part of exercise now.





If u know u know Hmmm someone just got sacked in first bankIf u know u know 11 Likes 2 Shares

BRANDS SHOULD LOOK OUT FOR WHO HANDLES THEIR IG PAGES. Brands Hate Buhari Brands Hate Buhari 1 Like

Anywhere Buhari goes something worrisome must happen





Walkofchange Seems like they mocked the govermentWalkofchange 2 Likes

Nairalanders, please apply to handle First Bank's SM pages. The handler must have been fired by now. 10 Likes

Zombies : we wont. First bank is ipob n their employees are pigs. 1 Like

People needed to go out today,they just ruined everything all because some disgruntled old man was coming in...

Abeg you have nothing to apologise for you, you merely stated the truth. 1 Like

season of apologies from pdp to firstbank apc next 1 Like

Somebody was queried 2 Likes

Anywhere Buhari goes something worrisome must happen

He's worse than a natural disaster.



That's why Ambode wisely shut down Lagos to avoid Buhari infecting Nigerians with his bad luck. He's worse than a natural disaster.That's why Ambode wisely shut down Lagos to avoid Buhari infecting Nigerians with his bad luck. 1 Like

I find the apology more weird 3 Likes