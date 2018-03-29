₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by iliyande(m): 8:48pm
Dear Twitter Family. A tweet from us earlier in the day was totally inappropriate. As a responsible organization, we do not support or share humor taken too far. And that is what this was; humor taken too far. We take it back and apologize unreservedly.
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by KendrickAyomide: 8:58pm
They did nothing wrong. #WalkOfchange
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by ozoebuka1(m): 8:59pm
I'm very sure that the almighty "presidency" has threatened them because of the fact they stated in their humorous "Lagos trek" post.
Talk of tyranny in a democratic government being justified with a particular world "hate speech"
This country is doomed!!!
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by Mutemenot: 8:59pm
In those days we often say first word gets to God ahead of others . Therefore I solidly take the first tweet. The same way Tinubu said we shouldn't accept pdp's apology, I also ask Nigerians not to accept first bank apology.
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by free2ryhme: 8:59pm
iliyande:
Who send Una message before
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by mitchyy(f): 9:00pm
Their social media manager needs some coaching from that guy who handled the EFCC twitter page.
Humor gone wrong..
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by 1acre: 9:00pm
BRANDS SHOULD LOOK OUT FOR WHO HANDLES THEIR TWITTER /SM PAGES.
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by Spuggie: 9:00pm
I see
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by cyberdurable(m): 9:00pm
that's how Buhari is paying Coneheads Back after they voted him... The ones that promised to trek for him from Lagos To Abuja if he wins that didn't fulfil it, are doing it today.. Ndi iberibe see them below trekking
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by noahnaira: 9:00pm
Ok
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by luvinhubby(m): 9:00pm
Nothing wrong about the tweet.
Dear First bank, no need to sound politically correct, your tweet reflected the mood of the day among Nigerains, especially Lagosians.
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by pp802: 9:00pm
Why are they apologizing? They actually tweeted what happened, so what's wrong with that? Abi dem dey fear say Govt go withdraw their money to another bank?
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:00pm
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by IamAirforce1: 9:00pm
Apology accepted
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by code11(m): 9:01pm
That was quite too far... But I like it.
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by Evablizin(f): 9:01pm
Trekking is part of exercise now.
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by IHATEPUZZY(m): 9:01pm
Hmmm someone just got sacked in first bank
If u know u know
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by KendrickAyomide: 9:01pm
1acre:Brands Hate Buhari
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by DKM123: 9:01pm
So?! What is wrong with that?!
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:01pm
Anywhere Buhari goes something worrisome must happen
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by chloride6: 9:01pm
Seems like they mocked the goverment
Walkofchange
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by Hotfreeze: 9:01pm
Nairalanders, please apply to handle First Bank's SM pages. The handler must have been fired by now.
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by kings09(m): 9:01pm
Do not accept d apology - tinubu
Zombies : we wont. First bank is ipob n their employees are pigs.
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by noona(f): 9:01pm
People needed to go out today,they just ruined everything all because some disgruntled old man was coming in...
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by freecocoa(f): 9:01pm
Abeg you have nothing to apologise for you, you merely stated the truth.
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by mysteriousman(m): 9:01pm
I beg where the humor there?
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by alphaconde(m): 9:02pm
season of apologies from pdp to firstbank apc next
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by omowolewa: 9:02pm
Somebody was queried
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by Hotfreeze: 9:02pm
Tajbol4splend:
He's worse than a natural disaster.
That's why Ambode wisely shut down Lagos to avoid Buhari infecting Nigerians with his bad luck.
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by 1acre: 9:02pm
RELAX NA...
KendrickAyomide:
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by toluxa1(m): 9:02pm
I find the apology more weird
|Re: First Bank Apologises About Lagos Trekking Today (Screenshots) by Kingspin(m): 9:02pm
See country
