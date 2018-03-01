Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrest Man Who Poured Acid On UNIMAID Final Year Student. Photos (7305 Views)

Fatima Usman, a final year student of Department of Nursing, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) was attacked with corrosive fluid by suspected tricycle operators in Maiduguri on March 16.



The police boss also revealed that the suspect and the victim dated for over four years and Fatima Usman’s parents rejected the marriage proposal by Faisal.



She sustained serious injuries on the face and other parts of her body as a result of the attack.



Chukwu disclosed that the suspect, Musa Faisal, was arrested by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Kano.



He explained that the police had also arrested one Muhammad Babangida, who conspired with Faisal and attacked the girl.



The commissioner said preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects conspired and assaulted the girl, contrary to the notion that she was attacked by tricycle operators.



The police said that the suspects had admitted committing the offence, adding that they would soon be charged to court.



Acid should be poured on his face also.

Chikena!



I wonder what that kind of beautiful girl is doing with this animal in the first place! 7 Likes 1 Share

The idiot still pour acid for him hand





















Lolz 4 Likes

taylor89:

The idiot still pour acid for him hand





















Lolz

The guy hand go rotten inside prison. The guy hand go rotten inside prison. 2 Likes

Kai musa wan marry fine gal by fire and by thunder. 3 Likes

I hereby sentence the animal in human form to death by Highly Concentrated Acid. 2 Likes

Abookis and heartlessness. Why is the vermin still alive?





☣ ☠





∆ This man no try oo.... Relationship is not a do-or-die affair. If she no gree shift. You con spoil her fine girl.



Zero Joy!! ∆







☣ ☠

Hmm although it's painful after 4years of courtship but, he's a mad man, old school style 'acid' 1 Like

Dumb criminal







We must not forget to give honour to whom honour is due.

The Borno Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu has proven himself to be a seasoned dedicated professional policeman.



Unlike the likes of Dolapo and Abba who love fame, sensationalism and social media his own passion is just to be a true policeman.



Chukwu was probably posted to Borno to go and be killed by Boko Haram.

But he has relatively tamed the demons in the state. Crime shivers even at the mention of his name.

It's a feat that a crime like this was solved in a matter of days.



Sadly, they will never consider him for Inspector General of police because he is neither Northerner nor muslim.

May the good Lord keep him from harm's way

May God grant him more success.

May God protect him,

And always make a table for him in the presence of his enemies.

Just like Chukwu is in his name, God will never depart from him.



Good, he serve same punishment

And one good guy will be begging this girl for a relationship, he will even sell everything he has for her but she won't reason him cos he is a "nice guy".. Then she fell for this idiot and see what happened?



That's d cycle



Maybe God NEVER us meet a partner that will Mar us, partner that will leave us forced with a scar, a partner that will minus from us...



God, let them NEVER locate us 2 Likes

Any guy who sponsors a gal thru school is a fool. Seems this is the case here

Most northerners seem to have very mean hearts ooo

Hope the two innocent tricycle operators found with charm and arrested in the past will now be released

Though this guy's conscience is a dead one. But, maybe that he financed the ladies education at the University level.,the parent later woke up on a morning to discover he is not fit the lady in class after four year in relationship. Certainly the guy is aggrieved of something but not measurable to that act. Sorry Lady!!!

Ok, so what are they waiting for?? They should pour acid on his face and prick too as well

The Suspect if found guilty should be made to face persecuted.



The Girl! After 4 years you rejected the man's Proposal, why didn't you reject it in the first month or first year. No man will go down with out a fight after 4years of investment.



Parents also to blame, you rejected at the 4th year, while not the 1st year. Positioning your daughter in harms way.



To all the sisters, if you don't like a man, don't like his money and Time. What you sow is what you reap.

The Girl! After 4 years you rejected the man's Proposal, why didn't you reject it in the first month or first year. No man will go down with out a fight after 4years of investment.



Parents also to blame, you rejected at the 4th year, while not the 1st year. Positioning your daughter in harms way.



To all the sisters, if you don't like a man, don't like his money and Time. What you sow is what you reap.

What if the man has not been spending on her as you have alluded but being sponsored by her family but the lady just loves him and has agreed to marry him then he got rejected when he approached the girl's parents because of his background or probably looked irresponsible to them? What if the man has not been spending on her as you have alluded but being sponsored by her family but the lady just loves him and has agreed to marry him then he got rejected when he approached the girl's parents because of his background or probably looked irresponsible to them?

The guy never loved the gal. He only loved his insane self

Aboki and mumu na 5&6. You arranged with your fellow Aboki to pour someone acid, and your Aboki carry the acid pour on both of you...lol, you're real soji Aboki.

Why would any sane Igbo man agreed to be posted in hell hole called North, I will never allow any member of my family there dead or alive. Why would any sane Igbo man agreed to be posted in hell hole called North, I will never allow any member of my family there dead or alive.

You where making sense , and I was about to press like, until I saw "Igbo Amaka" tribalistic bigot grow up fast. You where making sense , and I was about to press like, until I saw "Igbo Amaka" tribalistic bigot grow up fast.