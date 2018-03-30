Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl (1889 Views)

A 52-year old woman, Ozioma Ezeugwa displayed her boxing prowess in Lagos by beating a man, Mr. Onuzulike Chukwujekwu and knocked him down in a public brawl.



The incident happened at Jakande Estate in Ejigbo area where the fight took place.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that the victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment where he was said to be recuperating. What started the quarrel that led to fight was not yet clear because the police declined to speak up.



However, it was scooped that the suspect and the victim had little disagreement to the extent that the victim first threatened to beat her up.



According to an eye witness, unknown to the victim the suspect possessed enormous strength despite the fact that she was a woman and had beaten some men in the past.



Ozioma in anger grabbed the victim and first gave him a headbutt, slapped him, he became confused, she rained blows on him and he fell down. The victim was rescued after the people present intervened and separated them.



By then, he had sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he was being treated.



The matter was reported at Ashamu Police Station, the suspect was arrested and detained at the police station.



She was later charged before Ejigbo Magistrates court for assault.

She pleaded not guilty.



The Presiding Magistrate Mr. L.K.J. Layeni granted her bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.



The prosecutor, Mr. G. Simon did not object to her bail condition.



She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till 30 April, 2018.



Where are the pics? 2 Likes

Nawa oo.



Imagine,"she gave him a headbutt and slapped him,and he became confused".



Ozioma nah mayweather sister nii? 5 Likes

orunto27:

Kikikikiki,if you're waiting for pics from Cyriakus Izuekwe,you're sitting on a long thing.





∆ You try this with some men and the next thing you hear is:



Public Service Announcement:

"This is to announce the passing away of our beloved mother Ozioma Ezegwua. Aged 52



May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.



Announcer: Family





I just hate the stories of women beating up men... ∆







Evablizin:

Kikikikiki,if you're waiting for pics from Cyriakus Izuekwe,you're sitting on a long thing.





∆ Like a rope ∆







Ozioma in anger grabbed the victim and first gave him a headbutt, slapped him, he became confused, she rained blows on him and he fell down.









The Nairaland feminist chapter headed by one frustrated Mod will declare today 'WOMENS DAY'













The Nairaland feminist chapter headed by one frustrated Mod will declare today 'WOMENS DAY'

But the way Cyriacus take narrate this story, you go think say the woman use Jazz or dem tie the man hand.

When i read the part that said "she has unique strength and is known to have beaten men in the past" na there i know say the man don enter gbege.





But if the scenerio was the other way round.Calibre of jonkies would pop out from God knows where screaming men are this,men are that.

Hahahahaha � � �. so funny!÷

Sonya Blade exists. 1 Like

I only came to confirm location. It had to be ikotun, ejigbo or ijegun

Is because of picture-less stories like this that Barca can never win the champions leauge

This woman must be related to Randy Orton.

A disgrace to manhood.

Good example of what man can do, woman can do better. Sorry sir, better luck next time.

Lagos and the grace to produce IGBORO person anytym....

Lagos naturally turns u to thug sha...

Yeebo men are weaklings and coward, they only beat their chest on the internet 1 Like

My kind of woman I swear, I will teach all my daughters deadly martial arts skills for Street fight.

This is what you call what a man can do, a woman Co do better.



Come to think of it why would adults be going physical in the public?

The man bit more than he could chew 1 Like

JasonScolari:

Ozioma in anger grabbed the victim and first gave him a headbutt, slapped him, he became confused, she rained blows on him and he fell down.









The Nairaland feminist chapter headed by one frustrated Mod will declare today 'WOMENS DAY'













Is this news worthy? Are men and women supposed to fight like animals and have the public celebrate one for beating the other?

Pictures? I smell lies.....

When the Bush meat catch the Hunter

best thing I heard this year, blame the APC for that...

This looks like what could happen if Tinubu insults Oby Ezekwesili in public.

nollywood package. .......

kimbraa:

Is this news worthy? No.... You changed alot No.... You changed alot