|Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by Islie: 9:52am
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by orunto27: 10:01am
Where are the pics?
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by Evablizin(f): 10:04am
Nawa oo.
Imagine,"she gave him a headbutt and slapped him,and he became confused".
Ozioma nah mayweather sister nii?
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by Evablizin(f): 10:08am
orunto27:Kikikikiki,if you're waiting for pics from Cyriakus Izuekwe,you're sitting on a long thing.
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by OrestesDante(m): 10:38am
☣ ☠
∆ You try this with some men and the next thing you hear is:
Public Service Announcement:
"This is to announce the passing away of our beloved mother Ozioma Ezegwua. Aged 52
May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.
Announcer: Family
I just hate the stories of women beating up men... ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by OrestesDante(m): 10:51am
Evablizin:
☣ ☠
∆ Like a rope ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by JasonScolari: 11:24am
Ozioma in anger grabbed the victim and first gave him a headbutt, slapped him, he became confused, she rained blows on him and he fell down.
The Nairaland feminist chapter headed by one frustrated Mod will declare today 'WOMENS DAY'
But the way Cyriacus take narrate this story, you go think say the woman use Jazz or dem tie the man hand.
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by Cladez(m): 11:49am
When i read the part that said "she has unique strength and is known to have beaten men in the past" na there i know say the man don enter gbege.
But if the scenerio was the other way round.Calibre of jonkies would pop out from God knows where screaming men are this,men are that.
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:49am
Hahahahaha � � �. so funny!÷
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by sacluxisback(m): 11:49am
Sonya Blade exists.
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by ednut1(m): 11:49am
I only came to confirm location. It had to be ikotun, ejigbo or ijegun
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by frankmelv(m): 11:51am
Is because of picture-less stories like this that Barca can never win the champions leauge
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by fucklikant101(m): 11:51am
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by makydebbie(f): 11:51am
This woman must be related to Randy Orton.
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by ifyan(m): 11:51am
A disgrace to manhood.
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by salbis(m): 11:51am
Good example of what man can do, woman can do better. Sorry sir, better luck next time.
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by cutefergiee(m): 11:51am
Lagos and the grace to produce IGBORO person anytym....
Lagos naturally turns u to thug sha...
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by walemoney007(m): 11:51am
Yeebo men are weaklings and coward, they only beat their chest on the internet
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by ifyan(m): 11:51am
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by Movingcoil(m): 11:51am
My kind of woman I swear, I will teach all my daughters deadly martial arts skills for Street fight.
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by rebrandedwriter: 11:52am
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by Adekdammy: 11:52am
This is what you call what a man can do, a woman Co do better.
Come to think of it why would adults be going physical in the public?
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by Olalan(m): 11:52am
The man bit more than he could chew
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by kimbraa(f): 11:52am
JasonScolari:Is this news worthy? Are men and women supposed to fight like animals and have the public celebrate one for beating the other?
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by moscobabs(m): 11:52am
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by FRIYOPATRICK(m): 11:52am
Pictures? I smell lies.....
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by Offpoint: 11:53am
When the Bush meat catch the Hunter
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by NokiaN8(m): 11:54am
best thing I heard this year, blame the APC for that...
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by DonDiego(m): 11:54am
This looks like what could happen if Tinubu insults Oby Ezekwesili in public.
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by emyarndy(m): 11:54am
nollywood package. .......
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by JasonScolari: 11:54am
kimbraa:No.... You changed alot
|Re: Woman Batters Man In A Public Brawl by NokiaN8(m): 11:55am
Best thing I heard this year, blame the APC for that !!!!
