|Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by Jawshua(m): 11:54am
I got inspired to write and pursue this after reading this post here:
www.nairaland.com/4424406/how-customer-stood-ground-against/
Now to my story.
I moved to a new house in Ibadan in May, 2017. The building has 7 flats and I occupied one of the flats.
On moving in, the landlady told me that she already paid for 7 prepaid meters for each of the flats and they will be installing them as soon as possible.
Unfortunately, the transformer of my area was faulty from May till December 25th, 2017. It was eventually fixed by the community, not PHCN (NEPA).
Then, in February of 2018, the man who collected the money for the prepaid meter brought some Nepa bills for each of the flats saying that we need to pay #3000 each for "loss of revenue". This fee is to cover for the power we're consuming pending the time that our prepaid meter will be ready.
Also, we'll be paying #2000 monthly per flat while our prepaid meter is processing.
I said no. The others tenants also stood their ground.
This man then went to bring more officials to justify his actions. This time around, they added that they can remit the money for us.
This is a new house and it's obvious that they are not being truthful.
The receipt they gave us is not attached to any meter number. No A/C no. Nothing. Just a stamp that contains a name and phone number.
I see this as daylight robbery and corruption because it's obvious that they are deliberately delaying the prepaid meters for their selfish interest.
What steps can I take to correct this?
These guys are threatening to disconnect my power supply. I'm not bothered because I use a solar inverter to power my flat.
I just want to let these guys know that they are wrong. I want to take this up.
I've the phone numbers, email address, and address of IBEDC. What are the steps to take before I write a petition and start this long process.
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by Jawshua(m): 3:04pm
Lalasticlala, help push this to to the right section.
Thank you
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by yungmayor02(m): 4:29pm
j
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by osewanu(m): 4:29pm
Only in Nigeria..
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by oshe11: 4:30pm
Just keep 2k per month
Whenever they come, give it to them and they would call U OGA
PS: MAKE SURE YOU HAVE THEIR NUMBER, SO YOU'D KNOW WHEN THEY ARE COMING
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by Chloe88(f): 4:31pm
Sigh
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by luemz(m): 4:31pm
I think you should visit the head quarters of the distributing company.
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by san316(m): 4:31pm
If u have read the "stood his ground" post, what do u want again?
You sef too stingy ooooo. The first guy fought because of about 350k potential bill. You Na because of 5k u want write petition?
Give those guy money to support their family hope. If u can't give them all, just slap them with 1k5 each.
Case closed
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by jerryunit48: 4:31pm
Buhari is working na what do you expect?
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by profmnuhu: 4:31pm
Make we fry watermelon �??
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by profolaolu: 4:31pm
I don't know what to say because most of us are victim of this corruption, unless a victim will advice a victim
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by frubben(m): 4:31pm
nepa wahala don tire us. wat is the landlord saying about the issue
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by kennygee(f): 4:31pm
Shebi you haven't started paying over 9k bill?
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by legalwealth(m): 4:32pm
Hmmm
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by orlabass(m): 4:32pm
Let's wait for Nepa officials in house
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by sotall(m): 4:32pm
Ok
2000 naira bill outrageous?
Wait till you start begging to pay 20k when they bring 35k bill
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by hannysur8(m): 4:33pm
What this man wrote is absolutely true because we are experiencing the same thing in my area in Ibadan, this IBEDC are just doing as they like.....They even brought 8000 naira for a small mosque where people only converge on Friday alone for prayer
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by Chuks9000: 4:33pm
Haaa
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by AngelicBeing: 4:33pm
It can only happen in a shithole jungle
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by Quality20(m): 4:33pm
go n c d area manger if he talks trash move to d ones above him n report
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by EmmyG012(m): 4:34pm
Are u asking me wat u shld. Beta start arranging deir money
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by Mutemenot: 4:34pm
Me wey them billed 200k for 3 months. I dey wonder if I dey produce rod for house to warrant such bill.
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by Unik3030: 4:34pm
Jawshua:just hustle n get prepaid meter n they will be dead n gone forever
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by handsomeyinka(m): 4:34pm
Send it to the crazy department in Nepa.
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by fantasticone1: 4:34pm
Jawshua:
http://www.nairaland.com/4424406/how-customer-stood-ground-against
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by kushercain: 4:34pm
Oga go siddown the bill no even reach 50k you dey do like you no sabi where you dey
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by EVILFOREST: 4:34pm
U have been WARNED severally.....
If you are a THIEF or an intending one....
Please, Avoid UYO, ABA, ONITSHA and CALABAR.
U may be shocked at what you may get in return.
Be warned..! Be warned..!!
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by cocodante: 4:34pm
Naija things!
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by ReverseEngineer: 4:35pm
Forward your complaints to NERC, I hear they're competent.
|Re: Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan by gurunlocker: 4:35pm
Well, based on experience, You will have to be paying loss of revenue to their office while they process your prepaid meter. They will bring the meter few months after, but you won't pay any bill aside the loss of revenue.
