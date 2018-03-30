Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Help: Crazy Nepa Bill In My New Apartment In Ibadan (6925 Views)

www.nairaland.com/4424406/how-customer-stood-ground-against/



Now to my story.



I moved to a new house in Ibadan in May, 2017. The building has 7 flats and I occupied one of the flats.



On moving in, the landlady told me that she already paid for 7 prepaid meters for each of the flats and they will be installing them as soon as possible.



Unfortunately, the transformer of my area was faulty from May till December 25th, 2017. It was eventually fixed by the community, not PHCN (NEPA).



Then, in February of 2018, the man who collected the money for the prepaid meter brought some Nepa bills for each of the flats saying that we need to pay #3000 each for "loss of revenue". This fee is to cover for the power we're consuming pending the time that our prepaid meter will be ready.



Also, we'll be paying #2000 monthly per flat while our prepaid meter is processing.



I said no. The others tenants also stood their ground.



This man then went to bring more officials to justify his actions. This time around, they added that they can remit the money for us.



This is a new house and it's obvious that they are not being truthful.



The receipt they gave us is not attached to any meter number. No A/C no. Nothing. Just a stamp that contains a name and phone number.



I see this as daylight robbery and corruption because it's obvious that they are deliberately delaying the prepaid meters for their selfish interest.



What steps can I take to correct this?



These guys are threatening to disconnect my power supply. I'm not bothered because I use a solar inverter to power my flat.



I just want to let these guys know that they are wrong. I want to take this up.



Lalasticlala, help push this to to the right section.

Thank you

Only in Nigeria..

Just keep 2k per month

Whenever they come, give it to them and they would call U OGA









PS: MAKE SURE YOU HAVE THEIR NUMBER, SO YOU'D KNOW WHEN THEY ARE COMING 3 Likes

I think you should visit the head quarters of the distributing company. 3 Likes

If u have read the "stood his ground" post, what do u want again?



You sef too stingy ooooo. The first guy fought because of about 350k potential bill. You Na because of 5k u want write petition?



Give those guy money to support their family hope. If u can't give them all, just slap them with 1k5 each.



Case closed 2 Likes

Buhari is working na what do you expect?

Make we fry watermelon �??

I don't know what to say because most of us are victim of this corruption, unless a victim will advice a victim

nepa wahala don tire us. wat is the landlord saying about the issue

Shebi you haven't started paying over 9k bill? 1 Like

Let's wait for Nepa officials in house

2000 naira bill outrageous?





Wait till you start begging to pay 20k when they bring 35k bill 7 Likes

What this man wrote is absolutely true because we are experiencing the same thing in my area in Ibadan, this IBEDC are just doing as they like.....They even brought 8000 naira for a small mosque where people only converge on Friday alone for prayer 6 Likes 1 Share

It can only happen in a shithole jungle

go n c d area manger if he talks trash move to d ones above him n report

Are u asking me wat u shld. Beta start arranging deir money

Me wey them billed 200k for 3 months. I dey wonder if I dey produce rod for house to warrant such bill. 3 Likes

Send it to the crazy department in Nepa.

Oga go siddown the bill no even reach 50k you dey do like you no sabi where you dey

U have been WARNED severally.....

If you are a THIEF or an intending one....

Please, Avoid UYO, ABA, ONITSHA and CALABAR.



U may be shocked at what you may get in return.



Be warned..! Be warned..!! 1 Like

Naija things!

Forward your complaints to NERC, I hear they're competent.



