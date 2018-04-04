Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick (16699 Views)

Watch The Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RC0fZYdq90Y



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/bbnaija-teddya-squeeze-alex-breasts-for.html While in the kitchen, Alex got into a challenge with Bambam lover "Teddy A" which later led to her grabbing his manhood and ran away. but to alex surprise, Teddy A retaliate by also grabbing and squeezing her breasts.

Irresponsible fellows 21 Likes 2 Shares

toilet things loading!!! 8 Likes

Where D Breast Dey? Cos Na Lemon Sized Chest I Dey C Wooh. Make I Go Wash My Eyes Come Back. 10 Likes

veli1:

Where D Breast Dey? Cos Na Lemon Sized Chest I Dey C Wooh. Make I Go Wash My Eyes Come Back.

You no do well bro, Alex after seeing this comment You no do well bro, Alex after seeing this comment 3 Likes

Unserious fellows.....



Pls when are they ending this poo cos is over 3months dey started this 3 Likes

On front page with only two posts.





Guys look no further.



Viewing this topic 6 Likes







What other proof does one need to believe that Teddy is a male scum.



He is a

A sexual predator,

A closet rapist,

And a woman abuser.



But, if you grab my preek....you must finish the job o What other proof does one need to believe that Teddy is a male scum.He is aA sexual predator,A closet rapist,And a woman abuser.But, if you grab my preek....you must finish the job o 17 Likes 2 Shares





If you touch me , I touch you...



www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure-preMAture-EXpulsion-and-E.D-100%-natural Hmmmm!If you touch me , I touch you...

Wey the breast

I hope by the time I and my fellow nairalander will understand the purpose of BBNaija, it would not be too late for us to follow the programme. 1 Like 1 Share

The mods should delete this my post

stephleena:

toilet things loading!!! U wee not kee me U wee not kee me 6 Likes

Orisírisi 1 Like

Jakie Chan Will Win This Year's Ballon D'or 3 Likes

Hahaha

So, this is what this show is all about

1 Like

Thats cheating na. Brest and pwick no be the same thing na. Haba 1 Like

Agbaya niyen... Just look at how he was manhandling the lady

BuhariSelf:

Jakie Chan Will Win This Year's Ballon D'or Is Buhari doing you Is Buhari doing you

N WAT AM I SUPPOSED TO BENEFIT FROM DIS INFO EXACTLY?. 1 Like

Free Squeezinq The fear of TeddyA....Free Squeezinq















Some women be like men Ah no see any breastSome women be like men

Nice dramatic twist from Alex to escape evictition and stay relevant in the house, cos she knows you viewers will want to save her and see what this move will turn into thereafter. My thought tho

Nice one...



Radarada 1 Like

veli1:

Where D Breast Dey? Cos Na Lemon Sized Chest I Dey C Wooh. Make I Go Wash My Eyes Come Back. . Hahahahah. I don die for laugh here. . Hahahahah. I don die for laugh here. 1 Like

BB soft porn