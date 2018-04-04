₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,035 members, 4,162,565 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 03:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick (16699 Views)
BBNaija: Teddy A's Mugshot When He Was Arrested In 2013, In Texas / BBNaija: Teddy-A Celebrates After Sex With Bambam In The Toilet / BBNaija: Teddy A's Baby Mama And Son (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by Muckross1122(m): 12:30pm
While in the kitchen, Alex got into a challenge with Bambam lover "Teddy A" which later led to her grabbing his manhood and ran away. but to alex surprise, Teddy A retaliate by also grabbing and squeezing her breasts.
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RC0fZYdq90Y
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/bbnaija-teddya-squeeze-alex-breasts-for.html
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by lauwhyte: 12:34pm
Irresponsible fellows
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by stephleena(f): 12:37pm
toilet things loading!!!
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by veli1(m): 12:50pm
Where D Breast Dey? Cos Na Lemon Sized Chest I Dey C Wooh. Make I Go Wash My Eyes Come Back.
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by Muckross1122(m): 12:56pm
veli1:
You no do well bro, Alex after seeing this comment
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by ishowdotgmail(m): 1:41pm
Unserious fellows.....
Pls when are they ending this poo cos is over 3months dey started this
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:41pm
On front page with only two posts.
Guys look no further.
Viewing this topic
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by NwaAmaikpe: 1:41pm
What other proof does one need to believe that Teddy is a male scum.
He is a
A sexual predator,
A closet rapist,
And a woman abuser.
But, if you grab my preek....you must finish the job o
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by Flexherbal(m): 1:41pm
Hmmmm!
If you touch me , I touch you...
www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure-preMAture-EXpulsion-and-E.D-100%-natural
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by Nellizzy(m): 1:42pm
Wey the breast
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by Tolumiide: 1:42pm
I hope by the time I and my fellow nairalander will understand the purpose of BBNaija, it would not be too late for us to follow the programme.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by denkyw(m): 1:43pm
The mods should delete this my post
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by oshe11: 1:44pm
stephleena:U wee not kee me
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by sotall(m): 1:44pm
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by wese90(m): 1:44pm
Orisírisi
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by BuhariSelf(m): 1:44pm
Jakie Chan Will Win This Year's Ballon D'or
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by daviefm(m): 1:46pm
Hahaha
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by bekpo(m): 1:46pm
So, this is what this show is all about
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by White007(m): 1:46pm
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by cardoctor(m): 1:46pm
Thats cheating na. Brest and pwick no be the same thing na. Haba
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 1:47pm
Agbaya niyen... Just look at how he was manhandling the lady
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by sirusX(m): 1:47pm
BuhariSelf:Is Buhari doing you
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by buchilino(m): 1:48pm
N WAT AM I SUPPOSED TO BENEFIT FROM DIS INFO EXACTLY?.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by 3RNEST(m): 1:48pm
The fear of TeddyA.... Free Squeezinq
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by NonFarmPayrol: 1:50pm
Ah no see any breast
Some women be like men
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by clefortune: 1:50pm
Nice dramatic twist from Alex to escape evictition and stay relevant in the house, cos she knows you viewers will want to save her and see what this move will turn into thereafter. My thought tho
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by GrammarlyPro: 1:50pm
Nice one...
Get a premium grammarly account today for all your proofreading and editing services for just a token today...Contact on signature
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by Funjosh(m): 1:50pm
Radarada
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by JONNYSPUTE(m): 1:52pm
veli1:. Hahahahah. I don die for laugh here.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by Plutobaba1995(m): 1:52pm
BB soft porn
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy-A Squeezes Alex Breasts For Grabbing His Joystick by Laeroy(f): 1:52pm
It's actually a pity that pity didn't pity what pity pitied in the land of pity...
Anyways this is for the ladies alone..
As part of my Easter give away just to mark the Death of Christ and his resurrection, I'll be empowering my fellow women on how to make 4 different kinds of Autogele ...
(see link for more information)
http://www.nairaland.com/4426734/free-autogele-training-repeat-free#66286953
These are the kinds of autogele we will treating in this class:�
1. Round pleats
2. Vshaped shaped
3. Interlocked/zigzag
4. Detachable pleats with cap
Date : April 3rd - April 4th 2018.
VENUE :WhatsApp...
Mode of teaching:Notes and self made videos
I would have sent the video to Nairaland but Nairaland doesn't accept video upload..
do well to reach me via WhatsApp 07066800606 or drop your numbers...I'll add you myself...
N.B : PLEASE NOTE THIS TRAINING IS FOR THE LADIES ALONE......
BE EMPOWERED.....Jesus is Lord....
Who Is Your Favourite Comedian In Nigeria? / DOWNLOAD MOVIE: Black Panther (2018) / Stephanie Okereke's Accident
Viewing this topic: AustineCJ, splendidmessi, kayultimate(m), Sundouglas, SirElaw(m), horlorbah(m), billioniremind(m), methjuior(m), kodded(m), Nemma(m), tobiit(m), Kenad, skimanski(m), wallex1983(m), zlatan(m), Olu4all, Shally2, Solopy20(m), Olurinade10(m), pharmadek, Maestro024(m), sykeng(m), miller009(m), timmyblast(m), PMBuhari(m), trendednews(f), Justanodadude, Lordshola, ogunesan(m), goldcrest5, ezechigozie, chijindu34(m), mannyU, sp2002(m), echekings(m), uneducated, Bashirjaja01(m), crazypencils20, doctorgold(m), mogboyelade(f), owowa145(m), desiregold, Lekerhymes(m), Maxvasia(m), Nugwa29, cruzydal(m), donklint86, Squirrel01, festico, Babakenny(m), dclinton01(m), centurionpapa(m), ogogoroNo1, obinnauma, Vannlex(m), ccokwara, ourkobo(m), moscobabs(m), not4sure(m), beewhy009(m), dammyloye(m), Elanblaze01(m), Victorakats(m), peacettw(f), Robinscrusoe(m), deepmind(m), shinarlaura(f), olayokun(m), Tyenergie, kbshow100(m), marksleek25 and 155 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11