BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction
|BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by masterblessed: 12:21am
See Teddy A Crying After Bambam Eviction Watch video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8e9L0Y19WbY
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by efilefun(m): 12:30am
Dude crying cuz after all the shayo tonight no where to PLUGIN overnight Biggie wicked. Might be April fool thou or they evict one more person tomao.
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by alphacyborg(m): 12:30am
Fake alpha male....
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by scarletkinq(m): 12:30am
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by alienvirus: 12:30am
Useless show. The show corrupts moral values and promotes moral decadence to the highest zenith.
Awon alaileko omo jatijati
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by Fistop: 12:31am
Cry cry
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by JamaicanLove(f): 12:31am
See as chief dey cry codely
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by Lucid1(m): 12:31am
Funny poo
I said funny sh!t not poo
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by dessyberry22: 12:31am
I know all this BBN people through Nairaland
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by Standardcosting: 12:31am
Bullshit
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by scarletkinq(m): 12:31am
alphacyborg:go and sleep shameless tin
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by Jozzy1063: 12:31am
Hmmmm
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by emmyw(m): 12:32am
So I Should Fry Watermelon?
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by inoki247: 12:32am
Una no sleep people
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by JailBreaker: 12:32am
lol... Chief aff fall our hand.
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by alphacyborg(m): 12:32am
scarletkinq:
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by CLOUT(m): 12:32am
Its hard to shake off that feeling that you're gonna miss someone you've bonded with.
Been there and i cried like a baby.
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by SamuelTurner(m): 12:33am
Teddy A be like "so this babe don carry her toto go be that. poo!!!!"
Sorry bro....alex dey available
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by OSUigbo: 12:35am
alphacyborg:Fixed
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by alphacyborg(m): 12:36am
OSUigbo:
Is it ur love ??
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by amidel(m): 12:36am
I can't take this... This matured boy
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by Pharaoh001(f): 12:38am
so sad for her..... i'm expecting it to be ceeC
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by kingchris30(m): 12:38am
I don't understand, who is this guy?why is he crying?
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by BilltheDON(m): 12:38am
poo !!!
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by OSUigbo: 12:39am
alphacyborg:It becomes my business when stupìdity and Hypocrisy has been made public.
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by Izecson3D(m): 12:41am
lol
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by CSTR1002: 12:41am
Which guy wouldn't cry over a free lay that is now gone?
I may not cry, but i will feel sad too.
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by deepwater(f): 12:42am
lol
The game is in sync with the season...
People downgrade this show a lot...
I watch it for a reason..
The show has so many subliminal messages being passed on every occasion...
The moment your are able to pick the message and decode it and watch the result pan out, you become curios to watch more..
thereby increasing you reasoning and detective capacity....
Now, how many people saw this coming?
Ebuka kissed Bam Bam on the cheek when he entered the house...
Was is that simple? No.
He played judas, the one i kiss is the one you take
Would Bam Bam resurrect back into the house on the easter day to reign till the last day and win the price?
That s another discussion for next time..perhaps an April fool
Until then keep watching...
The shallow in heart see the top only, the deep ones see the bottom...
There is more that meet the eyes than you see....
Its @Deepwater for all....Dont drown
Same way the house mates were asked to pick the envelope last week with a guaranteed sum and leave the house. that was when i knew wisdom is profitable and the house mates are all daft people.
The instruction was clear from biggie, YOU DO NOT HAVE TO WAIT TILL THE 84TH DAY, PICK THE ENVELOPE AND LEAVE NOW that envelope was a cheque of 45M for crying out loud... that is the money to be issued on the 84th day.... while didn't anyone notice that.....The statistic is clear, the average so called social Nigeria doesn't reason deeply, all they do is complain
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by amansi(m): 12:42am
Chei na wao
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by hypnotic(m): 12:43am
sounds like April fool to me
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by alphacyborg(m): 12:44am
OSUigbo:
So loving and supporting who I want to is now stupidity and hypocrisy ?
Anyway if supporting and loving cee-c is the new definition of stupidity and hypocrisy then am fine with it.
I love cee-c !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Teddy A Crying After Bambam's Eviction by AnthonyJoshua: 12:53am
I am here on Nairaland
