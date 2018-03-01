



The game is in sync with the season...

People downgrade this show a lot...

I watch it for a reason..

The show has so many subliminal messages being passed on every occasion...

The moment your are able to pick the message and decode it and watch the result pan out, you become curios to watch more..

thereby increasing you reasoning and detective capacity....



Now, how many people saw this coming?

Ebuka kissed Bam Bam on the cheek when he entered the house...

Was is that simple? No.

He played judas, the one i kiss is the one you take

Would Bam Bam resurrect back into the house on the easter day to reign till the last day and win the price?

That s another discussion for next time..perhaps an April fool

Until then keep watching...

The shallow in heart see the top only, the deep ones see the bottom...

There is more that meet the eyes than you see....

Its @Deepwater for all....Dont drown



Same way the house mates were asked to pick the envelope last week with a guaranteed sum and leave the house. that was when i knew wisdom is profitable and the house mates are all daft people.



