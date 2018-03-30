₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Blacksodje(m): 4:27pm
The Federal Government has released a list of some of those who have allegedly looted the nation’s treasury.
source: https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/30/breaking-fg-releases-names-of-looters/
12 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by taylor89(m): 4:28pm
Fools in Government
Why is GEJ and patience not there
So GEJ ain't corrupt after all
Where are the former PDP Members who decamped to APC
Likes of Saraki, Amaechi Orji Uzor etc.....
And why is Yusuf Buhari's name not on the list
I don't blame these idiots
I blame my Rivers brothers for not teaming up with all south-south states and South-east to disintegrate this country let's see how the hausa's and their slave yorubas will survive
I've been 3 months now in Lagos but i can boldly point out the roof of a yoruba man's build and that of an igbo man
Do you know that 99.8% bubbling places and centers belongs to the igbo men?
Do you know that the lagos u hype today is courtesy of the average igbo man
Chaiii that was when i knew Biafra will be very difficult to come because igbos have invested all their savings in Lagos
SS/SE let's team up and cut this food chain between these people and watch them perish of hunger and poverty
Don't quote me and say nonsense before thunder from shanghai China will fire u
167 Likes 24 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Paperwhite(m): 4:28pm
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Ofunaofu: 4:33pm
The APC should as well name looters in the present govt
71 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Mynd44: 4:34pm
If these people dont sue the FG for defamation then something else is at work
76 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Ojiofor: 4:35pm
You promised to fight corruption not to name them.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Auxiliary(m): 4:35pm
Eventually, as expected, it's filled with the names of the opposition...
And none of them has been convicted for over 3 years...
Propaganda for the upcoming elections... 2019,the most anticipated year in the history of Nigeria...
95 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by guterMann: 4:36pm
Can Barcelona start a season without the name of Messi in the squad list?
How can Lai release an incomplete list without
(1) Releasing the source of fund of Mr .Integrity's campaign?
(2) Amaechi?
(3) Tinubu?
(4) Fashola?
(5) Orji Uzor?
Or is it another means of distraction since Mr Integrity has not achieved anything for 3 years?
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
51 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by darkid1(m): 4:36pm
nice. Sincerely not doubting the list.
but no one in their cabinet
only PDP
Its bad when you use public office solely for revenge...be objective
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by adioolayi(m): 4:36pm
PDP...now you have the names, if you know say you clean...Sue dem!
10 Likes
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by tollytexy(m): 4:36pm
Thank God my name is not included
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Deltayankeeboi: 4:36pm
lol not only is buhari mad and dull, he is also a joke i swear. how can the national government instead of prosecuting their supposed corrupt looters, are confidently displaying their names for the already embittered citizens to see. are the citizens to arrest them? If buhari and his retar.ded followers could spend as much time as they spent to produce this rubbish list on the interest and welfare of nigeria and her people, our economy d'be 1 million times better than the past 3 years they have been in power and idle.
I wonder how many days or months it took the re.tards to produce this nonsense
#my brothers and sisters lets join our hands together and send this dullard we have as a president back to daura so he can lead his cows over there. he is not fit to lead us nigerians. we were all deceived three years ago but come 2019 we can send them back to the pit of hell where they reared their ugly heads out from
#sayno to buhari 2019
#the journey to daura starts now
#PVC
#like if you agree
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Edu3Again: 4:36pm
How about General two house Dubai Buratai?
http://dailypost.ng/2016/06/28/dubai-houses-scandal-sack-buratai-now-group-tells-buhari/
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Dozieson(m): 4:36pm
Please release all the names of the so-called looters..why only 6? But you claimed they stole over $500b while your 6 names is totaling about #6bn
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by ednut1(m): 4:36pm
Amaechi, buratai nd fashola nko
37 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Aden777(m): 4:36pm
In Tekno's voice - story story o...
5 Likes
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by UDUJ: 4:36pm
Mynd44:
You can only sue when your hands are clean
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by dannybomb(m): 4:37pm
big lol..
1 Like
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by crackerspub: 4:37pm
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by brainpulse: 4:37pm
PDP Army roober
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Pavore9: 4:37pm
Is that all?
4 Likes
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by CSTR1002: 4:37pm
So these few people are the only corrupt people in the PDP?
Then PDP is a saint.
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Jaytecq(m): 4:37pm
We knw them before nah.... all we want is RETURN OF LOOTED FUNDS cest's fini
1 Like
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by ZombieTAMER: 4:37pm
Hmmm
That's more like it
To court... Be that
The allegedly that they smuggled into the sentence will not even save APC..
This is character assassination of the highest level
And media trial
4 Likes
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by scribble: 4:37pm
What about babachir
And amaechi
And $1 million dollar website designer, tunde fashola
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by sirugos(m): 4:37pm
Rubbish
1 Like
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by gurunlocker: 4:37pm
Lol.... That's what I'm saying.
The list contain name of looters from the opposition party, that means every one in the ruling party APC is a saint and free of corruption...
Someone like Babachir lawal, Ameachi, Tinubu, Ubah, Saraki, Every PDP defectors and many others
You release a list of people on TRIAL who are even yet to be prosecuted? I guess they don't know what defamation is.
The list is pointing at former NSA, Dasuki, but his name is not even on the list.
Obviously, this government is mad!
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by amani63(m): 4:37pm
Story for the gods
You are fighting corruption or corruption is fighting you.
APC never again will I vote for you people even PDP
5 Likes
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by olaskul(m): 4:37pm
All na wash... so na 5.130billion naira + $40 million be the whole loot wey no make APC fir deliver on their promises... jst continue
4 Likes
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by BMCSlayer: 4:37pm
.
|Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by oshe11: 4:37pm
Blacksodje:Mumu
2 Likes
