₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,089 members, 4,162,806 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 06:01 PM

FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted (24808 Views)

PDP Now In The Hands Of Looters – Ali Modu Sheriff's Spokesman / Fayose: Looters In Buhari's Presidency Burying Their Loot In Aso Villa / 10 Biggest Nigerian Looters And The Amount They Looted In History (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Blacksodje(m): 4:27pm
The Federal Government has released a list of some of those who have allegedly looted the nation’s treasury.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammad, released the list during a press conference in Lagos on Friday.

Mohammad said the individuals include officials in the past government.

The names in the list revealed by the Federal Government include PDP chieftains who are currently being tried for corruption and financial crimes.

“The PDP has challenged us to name the looters under their watch. They said they did not loot the treasury. Well, I am sure they know that the treasury was looted dry under their watch. Yet they decided to grandstand. This shows the hollowness of their apology,” Mohammed said as he released the names.


Find the list below and the allegations against them by the Federal Government…



1 PDP Chairman Uche Secondus
Allegation: On the 19th of Feb 2015, he took N200 million only from the office of the NSA.


2. Then PDP Financial Secretary

Allegation: On the 24th of Oct 2014, he took N600 million only from the office of then NSA.


3. Then National Publicity Secretary Olisah Metuh

On trial for allegedly collecting N1.4bn from the office of then NSA.


4. Dr Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman of DAAR Communications

On trial for allegedly taking N2.1 billion from the office of then NSA.


5. Former SSA to President Jonathan, Dudafa Waripamo-Owei

On trial, over N830 million allegedly kept in accounts of four different companies.


6. Former President Jonathan’s Cousin Robert Azibaola

On Thursday, a Federal High Court ruled that he has a case to answer for allegedly collecting $40 million from the office of then NSA.


The decision by the APC government to reveal the names of the alleged looters and the funds stolen is in response to the opposition party, PDP’s, challenge to the government to name those alleged to have looted the country and destroyed the economy.

Mohammed said this list is just a tip of the iceberg, and the APC did not make these cases up as some of them currently have cases in court.

“They are in court and the records are available. Some of the people on this list are seeking to plea bargain, and that is a fact.

“We insist that Nigeria was looted blind under the watch of the PDP and that the starting point in tendering an apology is for them to return the loot,” he said.

source: https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/30/breaking-fg-releases-names-of-looters/

12 Likes 4 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by taylor89(m): 4:28pm
Fools in Government




Why is GEJ and patience not there



So GEJ ain't corrupt after all



Where are the former PDP Members who decamped to APC


Likes of Saraki, Amaechi Orji Uzor etc.....


And why is Yusuf Buhari's name not on the list


I don't blame these idiots


I blame my Rivers brothers for not teaming up with all south-south states and South-east to disintegrate this country let's see how the hausa's and their slave yorubas will survive


I've been 3 months now in Lagos but i can boldly point out the roof of a yoruba man's build and that of an igbo man



Do you know that 99.8% bubbling places and centers belongs to the igbo men?



Do you know that the lagos u hype today is courtesy of the average igbo man



Chaiii that was when i knew Biafra will be very difficult to come because igbos have invested all their savings in Lagos



SS/SE let's team up and cut this food chain between these people and watch them perish of hunger and poverty


Don't quote me and say nonsense before thunder from shanghai China will fire u

167 Likes 24 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Paperwhite(m): 4:28pm
Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Ofunaofu: 4:33pm
The APC should as well name looters in the present govt

71 Likes 9 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Mynd44: 4:34pm
If these people dont sue the FG for defamation then something else is at work

76 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Ojiofor: 4:35pm
You promised to fight corruption not to name them.

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Auxiliary(m): 4:35pm
Eventually, as expected, it's filled with the names of the opposition...



And none of them has been convicted for over 3 years...


Propaganda for the upcoming elections... 2019,the most anticipated year in the history of Nigeria...

95 Likes 5 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by guterMann: 4:36pm
Can Barcelona start a season without the name of Messi in the squad list?

How can Lai release an incomplete list without

(1) Releasing the source of fund of Mr .Integrity's campaign?

(2) Amaechi?

(3) Tinubu?

(4) Fashola?

(5) Orji Uzor?

Or is it another means of distraction since Mr Integrity has not achieved anything for 3 years?

THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN

51 Likes 4 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by darkid1(m): 4:36pm
smiley nice. Sincerely not doubting the list.
but no one in their cabinet
only PDP
Its bad when you use public office solely for revenge...be objective

54 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by adioolayi(m): 4:36pm
PDP...now you have the names, if you know say you clean...Sue dem!

10 Likes

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by tollytexy(m): 4:36pm
Thank God my name is not included

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Deltayankeeboi: 4:36pm
lol not only is buhari mad and dull, he is also a joke i swear. how can the national government instead of prosecuting their supposed corrupt looters, are confidently displaying their names for the already embittered citizens to see. are the citizens to arrest them? If buhari and his retar.ded followers could spend as much time as they spent to produce this rubbish list on the interest and welfare of nigeria and her people, our economy d'be 1 million times better than the past 3 years they have been in power and idle.
I wonder how many days or months it took the re.tards to produce this nonsense
#my brothers and sisters lets join our hands together and send this dullard we have as a president back to daura so he can lead his cows over there. he is not fit to lead us nigerians. we were all deceived three years ago but come 2019 we can send them back to the pit of hell where they reared their ugly heads out from
#sayno to buhari 2019
#the journey to daura starts now
#PVC
#like if you agree

20 Likes 3 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Edu3Again: 4:36pm
How about General two house Dubai Buratai?



http://dailypost.ng/2016/06/28/dubai-houses-scandal-sack-buratai-now-group-tells-buhari/

18 Likes 3 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Dozieson(m): 4:36pm
Please release all the names of the so-called looters..why only 6? But you claimed they stole over $500b while your 6 names is totaling about #6bn

36 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by ednut1(m): 4:36pm
Amaechi, buratai nd fashola nko

37 Likes 4 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Aden777(m): 4:36pm
In Tekno's voice - story story o...

5 Likes

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by UDUJ: 4:36pm
Mynd44:
If these people dont sue the FG for defamation then something else is at work

You can only sue when your hands are clean

34 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by dannybomb(m): 4:37pm
big lol..

1 Like

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by crackerspub: 4:37pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by brainpulse: 4:37pm
PDP Army roober
Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Pavore9: 4:37pm
Is that all? shocked

4 Likes

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by CSTR1002: 4:37pm
So these few people are the only corrupt people in the PDP?

Then PDP is a saint.

46 Likes 3 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by Jaytecq(m): 4:37pm
We knw them before nah.... all we want is RETURN OF LOOTED FUNDS cest's fini

1 Like

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by ZombieTAMER: 4:37pm
Hmmm

That's more like it
To court... Be that

The allegedly that they smuggled into the sentence will not even save APC..
This is character assassination of the highest level
And media trial

4 Likes

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by scribble: 4:37pm
What about babachir

And amaechi

And $1 million dollar website designer, tunde fashola

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by sirugos(m): 4:37pm
Rubbish

1 Like

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by gurunlocker: 4:37pm
Lol.... That's what I'm saying.

The list contain name of looters from the opposition party, that means every one in the ruling party APC is a saint and free of corruption...

Someone like Babachir lawal, Ameachi, Tinubu, Ubah, Saraki, Every PDP defectors and many others


You release a list of people on TRIAL who are even yet to be prosecuted? I guess they don't know what defamation is.

The list is pointing at former NSA, Dasuki, but his name is not even on the list.

Obviously, this government is mad!

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by amani63(m): 4:37pm
Story for the gods


You are fighting corruption or corruption is fighting you.

APC never again will I vote for you people even PDP

5 Likes

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by olaskul(m): 4:37pm
All na wash... so na 5.130billion naira + $40 million be the whole loot wey no make APC fir deliver on their promises... jst continue

4 Likes

Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by BMCSlayer: 4:37pm
.
Re: FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted by oshe11: 4:37pm
Blacksodje:
“The PDP has challenged us to name the looters under their watch. They said they did not loot the treasury. Well, I am sure they know that the treasury was looted dry under their watch. Yet they decided to grandstand. This shows the hollowness of their apology,” Mohammed said as he released the names.
Find the list below and the allegations against them by the Federal Government…
PDP Chairman Uche Secondus
On the 19th of Feb 2015, he took N200 million only from the office of the NSA.
2. Then PDP Financial Secretary
On the 24th of Oct 2014, he took N600 million only from the office of then NSA
3. Then National Publicity Secretary Olisah Metuh
On trial for collecting N1.4b from the office of then NSA
4. Dr Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman of DAAR Communications
On trial for taking N2.1 billion from the office of then NSA
5. Former SSA to President Jonathan, Dudafa Waripamo-Owei
On trial, over N830 million kept in accounts of four different companies
6. Former President Jonathan’s Cousin Robert Azibaola
On Thursday, a Federal High Court ruled that he has a case to answer for collecting $40 million from the office of then NSA.
The decision by the APC government to reveal the names of the alleged looters and the funds stolen is in response to the opposition party, PDP’s, challenge to the government to name those alleged to have looted the country and destroyed the economy.



source: https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/30/breaking-fg-releases-names-of-looters/
Mumu

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)

ACF, CPC, CNPP, & Some Nigerians Defend Buhari's Statement / Banks Dishonour Taraba’s Cheques / Federal Government, States N13.1b Richer In December – Adeosun

Viewing this topic: 3plet, SirVee27(m), harrycoco123(m), writerights, ayoflyn(m), gomman, Terver90, alextywo(m), Jamersirwin1971, Veetee(m), olaniyi50(m), Babaalawo, Gaddafiyusf, chronique(m), midolian(m), segunfunmi(f), 12stinep, akereconfi, Onbami(m), survivor1986(m), Nwaisuochi(m), daannyy, Dootty(m), Lipscomb(m), xrisdon(m), ogbonnajose(m), ABDUL2121, kkevin, Snow87(m), wondaboi2010(m), kachoski007(m), Millionjeff, bekpo(m), Gamesmart, Erotex(m), yme77, JayBeeu, escober90(m), nwabobo, durangokid, colossus2, babatops(m), HZwriters, know, yungmill(m), RaeTunechi, Obinuesa(m), hidee20(m), tolayemi, Clardo, vncntluv(m), DaDon2, Stanley1155, Iliyasdass(f), latbas(m), oluphilip2008(f), piroski09(m), jeliok4us, cassyrooy(m), chidx27(m), tunsjimmy, ItzLaw(m), mayenmi, chiefadv1, Unic1, CoolAmbience(m), agadamalik(m), movetoca, Holymann(m), timijoseph01(m), naijaking1, Marsnizz, davodyguy, senatorobi(m), olerugod, PossibleUN(m), fishing, Frenchkiss564, kenoc, Uniquewise, ThundrCork(m), Waleabimbola(m), psychopunk(m), OLAMINREWA(m), Justphil, Sunmolar(m), Emmanuelbruno, openmine(m), la1(m), lukecent, explosive04(m), meculo, ikechemez(m), TheEminentLaity, zeezboy(m), Domif, nsien1(m), wessey(m), engrrash, Kinikini, justlikedat, erinalex, EASY32, olahero(m), KTeddy10(m), ezekiel2099, 8keens(m), Segunj8(m), vizboy(m), zkri(m), MCLMPL, mikkycoins(m), Malocity(m), hajiabdullahi, Sassychik(f), Chichaope, Horlalek(m), nwanneni(m), Harkinyemi(m), PoliticalThuG(m), omoajiri(m), Thegamingorca(m), dajo74, deomelo, freetongue(m), hasbil, TEYA, e2ky4real, lizzycreations(m), abeychemica(m), tvcblogspot, kayemdy, Heanry(m), spyx64(m), Philistine(m), foxychev(m), LargeBreed(m), doubler(m), bakaredc, sidvinci(m), Comrade360(m), Emyemyberry(m), Remimadrid(m), KehindeOmololu(m), OCHOdee(f), sphinx54, Jackossky(m), arigold1304(m), jamace(m), linkoafo(m), kennygee(f), Codeblues(m), famfour, sara2007, olaraz, GreatSuccess, kingdave(m), lordonwils(m), ritababe(f), jjwilliams(m), temmyz16(m), veecovee, Herdsmen, kakameks, alwayzonlyn(m), Lombardi, LIFEisSIMPLE, kogiguy(m), Ayoemrys(m), makaveli19, Marshalxv(m), sola5(f), Horlartunji21(f), Umartins1(m), crytabel, mercurial, nansng, innobets(m), Abdulcisse, Sunkaeme and 330 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.