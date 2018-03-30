Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Releases The Names Of Looters In Nigeria And How Much They Looted (24808 Views)

PDP Now In The Hands Of Looters – Ali Modu Sheriff's Spokesman / Fayose: Looters In Buhari's Presidency Burying Their Loot In Aso Villa / 10 Biggest Nigerian Looters And The Amount They Looted In History (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Federal Government has released a list of some of those who have allegedly looted the nation’s treasury.



The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammad, released the list during a press conference in Lagos on Friday.



Mohammad said the individuals include officials in the past government.



The names in the list revealed by the Federal Government include PDP chieftains who are currently being tried for corruption and financial crimes.



“The PDP has challenged us to name the looters under their watch. They said they did not loot the treasury. Well, I am sure they know that the treasury was looted dry under their watch. Yet they decided to grandstand. This shows the hollowness of their apology,” Mohammed said as he released the names.





Find the list below and the allegations against them by the Federal Government…







1 PDP Chairman Uche Secondus

Allegation: On the 19th of Feb 2015, he took N200 million only from the office of the NSA.





2. Then PDP Financial Secretary



Allegation: On the 24th of Oct 2014, he took N600 million only from the office of then NSA.





3. Then National Publicity Secretary Olisah Metuh



On trial for allegedly collecting N1.4bn from the office of then NSA.





4. Dr Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman of DAAR Communications



On trial for allegedly taking N2.1 billion from the office of then NSA.





5. Former SSA to President Jonathan, Dudafa Waripamo-Owei



On trial, over N830 million allegedly kept in accounts of four different companies.





6. Former President Jonathan’s Cousin Robert Azibaola



On Thursday, a Federal High Court ruled that he has a case to answer for allegedly collecting $40 million from the office of then NSA.





The decision by the APC government to reveal the names of the alleged looters and the funds stolen is in response to the opposition party, PDP’s, challenge to the government to name those alleged to have looted the country and destroyed the economy.



Mohammed said this list is just a tip of the iceberg, and the APC did not make these cases up as some of them currently have cases in court.



“They are in court and the records are available. Some of the people on this list are seeking to plea bargain, and that is a fact.



“We insist that Nigeria was looted blind under the watch of the PDP and that the starting point in tendering an apology is for them to return the loot,” he said.

source: source: https://www.channelstv.com/2018/03/30/breaking-fg-releases-names-of-looters/ 12 Likes 4 Shares

Fools in Government









Why is GEJ and patience not there







So GEJ ain't corrupt after all







Where are the former PDP Members who decamped to APC





Likes of Saraki, Amaechi Orji Uzor etc.....





And why is Yusuf Buhari's name not on the list





I don't blame these idiots





I blame my Rivers brothers for not teaming up with all south-south states and South-east to disintegrate this country let's see how the hausa's and their slave yorubas will survive





I've been 3 months now in Lagos but i can boldly point out the roof of a yoruba man's build and that of an igbo man







Do you know that 99.8% bubbling places and centers belongs to the igbo men?







Do you know that the lagos u hype today is courtesy of the average igbo man







Chaiii that was when i knew Biafra will be very difficult to come because igbos have invested all their savings in Lagos







SS/SE let's team up and cut this food chain between these people and watch them perish of hunger and poverty





Don't quote me and say nonsense before thunder from shanghai China will fire u 167 Likes 24 Shares

The APC should as well name looters in the present govt 71 Likes 9 Shares

If these people dont sue the FG for defamation then something else is at work 76 Likes 2 Shares

You promised to fight corruption not to name them. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Eventually, as expected, it's filled with the names of the opposition...







And none of them has been convicted for over 3 years...





Propaganda for the upcoming elections... 2019,the most anticipated year in the history of Nigeria... 95 Likes 5 Shares

Can Barcelona start a season without the name of Messi in the squad list?



How can Lai release an incomplete list without



(1) Releasing the source of fund of Mr .Integrity's campaign?



(2) Amaechi?



(3) Tinubu?



(4) Fashola?



(5) Orji Uzor?



Or is it another means of distraction since Mr Integrity has not achieved anything for 3 years?



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 51 Likes 4 Shares

nice. Sincerely not doubting the list.

but no one in their cabinet

only PDP

Its bad when you use public office solely for revenge...be objective nice. Sincerely not doubting the list.but no one in their cabinetonly PDPIts bad when you use public office solely for revenge...be objective 54 Likes 2 Shares

PDP...now you have the names, if you know say you clean...Sue dem! 10 Likes

Thank God my name is not included 18 Likes 1 Share

lol not only is buhari mad and dull, he is also a joke i swear. how can the national government instead of prosecuting their supposed corrupt looters, are confidently displaying their names for the already embittered citizens to see. are the citizens to arrest them? If buhari and his retar.ded followers could spend as much time as they spent to produce this rubbish list on the interest and welfare of nigeria and her people, our economy d'be 1 million times better than the past 3 years they have been in power and idle.

I wonder how many days or months it took the re.tards to produce this nonsense

#my brothers and sisters lets join our hands together and send this dullard we have as a president back to daura so he can lead his cows over there. he is not fit to lead us nigerians. we were all deceived three years ago but come 2019 we can send them back to the pit of hell where they reared their ugly heads out from

#sayno to buhari 2019

#the journey to daura starts now

#PVC

#like if you agree 20 Likes 3 Shares









http://dailypost.ng/2016/06/28/dubai-houses-scandal-sack-buratai-now-group-tells-buhari/ How about General two house Dubai Buratai? 18 Likes 3 Shares

Please release all the names of the so-called looters..why only 6? But you claimed they stole over $500b while your 6 names is totaling about #6bn 36 Likes 2 Shares

Amaechi, buratai nd fashola nko 37 Likes 4 Shares

In Tekno's voice - story story o... 5 Likes

Mynd44:

If these people dont sue the FG for defamation then something else is at work

You can only sue when your hands are clean You can only sue when your hands are clean 34 Likes 2 Shares

big lol.. 1 Like

PDP Army roober

Is that all? 4 Likes

So these few people are the only corrupt people in the PDP?



Then PDP is a saint. 46 Likes 3 Shares

We knw them before nah.... all we want is RETURN OF LOOTED FUNDS cest's fini 1 Like

Hmmm



That's more like it

To court... Be that



The allegedly that they smuggled into the sentence will not even save APC..

This is character assassination of the highest level

And media trial 4 Likes

What about babachir



And amaechi



And $1 million dollar website designer, tunde fashola 26 Likes 2 Shares

Rubbish 1 Like

Lol.... That's what I'm saying.



The list contain name of looters from the opposition party, that means every one in the ruling party APC is a saint and free of corruption...



Someone like Babachir lawal, Ameachi, Tinubu, Ubah, Saraki, Every PDP defectors and many others





You release a list of people on TRIAL who are even yet to be prosecuted? I guess they don't know what defamation is.



The list is pointing at former NSA, Dasuki, but his name is not even on the list.



Obviously, this government is mad! 31 Likes 1 Share

Story for the gods





You are fighting corruption or corruption is fighting you.



APC never again will I vote for you people even PDP 5 Likes

All na wash... so na 5.130billion naira + $40 million be the whole loot wey no make APC fir deliver on their promises... jst continue 4 Likes

.