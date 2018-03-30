₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
One of the Boko Haram suspects in white shirt is No.5 on the Nigerian Army wanted list and three other suspected members of the group have been arrested by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.
The vehicle conveying the suspect and three other members of the civilian vigilante (Civilian Joint Task Force), was intercepted by troops on Thursday 29th March 2018 at the Forward Operations Base along Kano - Azare road, in Bauchi State. On interrogation, the Civilian Joint Task Force members claimed to have arrested the suspects in Lagos and they are taking them to Department of State Service (DSS) office in Maiduguri for further investigations.
Efforts are being made to contact DSS office in Maiduguri for possible confirmation of the Civilian Joint Task Force claims. Meanwhile, troops have intensified search on the major highways to arrest any fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.
You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your medium.
Thanks for your kind cooperation
TEXAS CHUKWU
Brigadier General
http://www.army.mil.ng/wanted-boko-haram-terrorist-three-others-arrested/
Director Army Public Relations
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by MIPNIG: 5:02pm
Another film trick loading in failed wakanda kingdom.
The army is trying to launder their image. Stop the script writing and do something about the killers in the north (herdsmen).
Is it thesame Boko Haram you are negotiating with for total cease fire and amnesty you are arresting?
How does that help your negotiations.
Relocate to Zamfara, Taraba and Benue state. Nigeria Army!!! #ProtectNigerianLives.
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by taylor89(m): 5:06pm
Which one be arrest
Abi gun no dey sound for North?
Wetin even concern me
Anyday their madness go carry them enter port-harcourt na there them go know say Street cultism dey pay
All their cows will be used to bury great grandfather's wey still dey mortuary
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by CodeTemplar: 5:07pm
Defeated BH. I hope the FG doesn't exchange these ones for Liya.
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by chibike69: 5:32pm
APC are scammers
nonsense
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by frikpus: 5:32pm
una still dey want.
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by EVILFOREST: 5:32pm
Why ARREST them, when they will be RELEASED sooner than later for RANSOM exchanges...??
How did we get to this point of NATIONAL BRAIN MALADY.....??
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by icon02(m): 5:33pm
They will latter be tagged "repentant book haram", rehabilitated, trained, bankrolled and released
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by Sagay212: 5:33pm
FOOLIS.H GOVERNEMNT. YOU ARREST THEM AND SHOW US PICTURES AND AFTER FEW MONTHS YOU PARDON THEM, CLAIM THEY HAVE REPENTED AND LET THEM GO. WHO IN HIS RIGHT SENSES WILL PARDON A TERRORIST WHO HAS KILLED INNOCENT NIGERIANS INCLUDING SOLDIERS? BASTAR.D POLITICIANS
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by ALVA001: 5:33pm
If truly they are book haram then let them burn.
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by Appetizer(m): 5:33pm
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by divicoded: 5:33pm
thank God, PDP is short by one member
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by NtumStephen: 5:34pm
No peace for the wicked
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by Werby: 5:34pm
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by Auxiliary(m): 5:34pm
And here comes 2019, the level of preparation will be at it's maximum...
All unfulfilled promises are bound to resurrect...
I wonder why we keep playing this sought of last-minute politics in this country... To score cheap political points?
Can't you do the bit you have to do and move on...
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by Olalan(m): 5:34pm
BH members arrested, BH defeated yet the govt. admits negotiating with them, what do we really believe
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by oglalasioux(m): 5:35pm
What's the point when they will soon be let back into the wild through one swap or amnesty.
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by opribo(m): 5:35pm
They have been arresting Boko helmsmen since 1903 they even showed us a picture of killed Shekau. SMH for these mofos.
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by Pavore9: 5:36pm
They would soon be released in exchange for the next set of school girls Boko Haram will kidnap!
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by IamSINZ(m): 5:36pm
The same people the FG claims to have negotiated a ceasefire deal with? Why arrest people who you claim have agreed to drop arms??
Buhari is just a joke!
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by Afonjas: 5:36pm
Sai Dullardinhooo
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by lestat(m): 5:37pm
I thought the government just granted this group amnesty ?
Wait or is this to justify the $1 billion loan? Tomothey will say when whole.money was pent fighting Boko Haram
It's time the nation arise in a bloody revolution the politicians take us for fools
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by FLYFIRE(m): 5:38pm
Keep FOOLING yourselves. You will go back to Daura in 2019
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by wayne4loan: 5:39pm
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by Britishcoins: 5:41pm
People that will be released tomorrow...
Bleep Buhari
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by IambackPro: 5:42pm
Nice on NA...I believe we will overcome》》》Check my signature for an offer
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by sotall(m): 5:42pm
Ok
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by Chanchet: 5:42pm
Kudos to the army for the well done job just that the fight is far from being won
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by Newpride(m): 5:42pm
Nonsense, complete hogwash, trash and insensitive.
The same boko haram that the northerners were jubilating in the broad day light and the so call NA can't do anything
The same boko haram they claimed they've concluded cease fire with.
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by begwong: 5:43pm
Arrangee arrest, when dey will be released we no go know! Stewpid propaganda from herdsmen in power!
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by maestroz: 5:44pm
This Boko Haram seasonal film no dey end? Arrest today, free tomorrow...who dem dey deceive sef?.sick and tired of this Boko Boko things. The only perceived achievement of the government in power yet it failed woefully in it...
This government has caused more pains with no gains. I dey try use microscope find the achievement yet na HERDSMEN I dey see...
How did we get here... 2019....where art thou?
|Re: Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested by ozoebuka1(m): 5:45pm
Arrest Boko Haram and shoot ipob... Nigeria should be the eighteth wonder of the world.
