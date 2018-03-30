Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist, Three Others Arrested (3215 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The vehicle conveying the suspect and three other members of the civilian vigilante (Civilian Joint Task Force), was intercepted by troops on Thursday 29th March 2018 at the Forward Operations Base along Kano - Azare road, in Bauchi State. On interrogation, the Civilian Joint Task Force members claimed to have arrested the suspects in Lagos and they are taking them to Department of State Service (DSS) office in Maiduguri for further investigations.



Efforts are being made to contact DSS office in Maiduguri for possible confirmation of the Civilian Joint Task Force claims. Meanwhile, troops have intensified search on the major highways to arrest any fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.



You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your medium.

Thanks for your kind cooperation

TEXAS CHUKWU

Brigadier General





http://www.army.mil.ng/wanted-boko-haram-terrorist-three-others-arrested/

Director Army Public Relations One of the Boko Haram suspects in white shirt is No.5 on the Nigerian Army wanted list and three other suspected members of the group have been arrested by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.The vehicle conveying the suspect and three other members of the civilian vigilante (Civilian Joint Task Force), was intercepted by troops on Thursday 29th March 2018 at the Forward Operations Base along Kano - Azare road, in Bauchi State. On interrogation, the Civilian Joint Task Force members claimed to have arrested the suspects in Lagos and they are taking them to Department of State Service (DSS) office in Maiduguri for further investigations.Efforts are being made to contact DSS office in Maiduguri for possible confirmation of the Civilian Joint Task Force claims. Meanwhile, troops have intensified search on the major highways to arrest any fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your medium.Thanks for your kind cooperationTEXAS CHUKWUBrigadier GeneralDirector Army Public Relations

Another film trick loading in failed wakanda kingdom.

The army is trying to launder their image. Stop the script writing and do something about the killers in the north (herdsmen).



Is it thesame Boko Haram you are negotiating with for total cease fire and amnesty you are arresting?



How does that help your negotiations.

Relocate to Zamfara, Taraba and Benue state. Nigeria Army!!! #ProtectNigerianLives. 8 Likes 3 Shares

Which one be arrest











Abi gun no dey sound for North?











Wetin even concern me







Anyday their madness go carry them enter port-harcourt na there them go know say Street cultism dey pay







All their cows will be used to bury great grandfather's wey still dey mortuary

1 Like 1 Share

Defeated BH. I hope the FG doesn't exchange these ones for Liya.

APC are scammers



nonsense 1 Like 1 Share

una still dey want.

Why ARREST them, when they will be RELEASED sooner than later for RANSOM exchanges...??



How did we get to this point of NATIONAL BRAIN MALADY.....??

They will latter be tagged "repentant book haram", rehabilitated, trained, bankrolled and released

FOOLIS.H GOVERNEMNT. YOU ARREST THEM AND SHOW US PICTURES AND AFTER FEW MONTHS YOU PARDON THEM, CLAIM THEY HAVE REPENTED AND LET THEM GO. WHO IN HIS RIGHT SENSES WILL PARDON A TERRORIST WHO HAS KILLED INNOCENT NIGERIANS INCLUDING SOLDIERS? BASTAR.D POLITICIANS 1 Like

If truly they are book haram then let them burn. 1 Like

thank God, PDP is short by one member 1 Like

No peace for the wicked 1 Like







http://download847.mediafire.com/8ogfzba120wg/11kkkuqt7zgp89d/FREE+IMPORTATION+MANUAL.pdf







Download for free a report on how to make a minimum of $500 Monthly from Fiverr via the link below



http://download1505.mediafire.com/4h9x29aw754g/nped2q26c24y622/Free+Report+On+Fiverr.pdf



You can also join our online business forum on Telegram via



http://url.sg/telegramforum Download for free a report on how to start your own mini importation business via the link belowDownload for free a report on how to make a minimum of $500 Monthly from Fiverr via the link belowYou can also join our online business forum on Telegram via 1 Like

And here comes 2019, the level of preparation will be at it's maximum...





All unfulfilled promises are bound to resurrect...





I wonder why we keep playing this sought of last-minute politics in this country... To score cheap political points?



Can't you do the bit you have to do and move on...

BH members arrested, BH defeated yet the govt. admits negotiating with them, what do we really believe

What's the point when they will soon be let back into the wild through one swap or amnesty. 1 Like 1 Share

They have been arresting Boko helmsmen since 1903 they even showed us a picture of killed Shekau. SMH for these mofos.

They would soon be released in exchange for the next set of school girls Boko Haram will kidnap!

The same people the FG claims to have negotiated a ceasefire deal with? Why arrest people who you claim have agreed to drop arms??





Buhari is just a joke!

Sai Dullardinhooo 1 Like 1 Share

I thought the government just granted this group amnesty ?





Wait or is this to justify the $1 billion loan? Tomothey will say when whole.money was pent fighting Boko Haram



It's time the nation arise in a bloody revolution the politicians take us for fools

Keep FOOLING yourselves. You will go back to Daura in 2019 1 Like

People that will be released tomorrow...

Bleep Buhari

Nice on NA...I believe we will overcome》》》Check my signature for an offer

Ok

Kudos to the army for the well done job just that the fight is far from being won





The same boko haram that the northerners were jubilating in the broad day light and the so call NA can't do anything



The same boko haram they claimed they've concluded cease fire with. Nonsense, complete hogwash, trash and insensitive.The same boko haram that the northerners were jubilating in the broad day light and the so call NA can't do anythingThe same boko haram they claimed they've concluded cease fire with.

Arrangee arrest, when dey will be released we no go know! Stewpid propaganda from herdsmen in power!

This Boko Haram seasonal film no dey end? Arrest today, free tomorrow...who dem dey deceive sef?.sick and tired of this Boko Boko things. The only perceived achievement of the government in power yet it failed woefully in it...



This government has caused more pains with no gains. I dey try use microscope find the achievement yet na HERDSMEN I dey see...



How did we get here... 2019....where art thou?