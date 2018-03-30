₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Civil society group, Concerned Nigerians, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as his Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Relations and Diaspora Affairs, for calling Mr. Deji Adeyanju, its Convener, an idiot on live radio.
The call was made in a statement issued on Friday by Mr. Theophilus Abu Agada, its National Publicity Secretary.
The group noted that Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa used the abusive word during a live program on Ray Power FM because Mr. Adeyanju exposed the fraud around the Martin Luther King Jr’s Leadership Award conferred on President Buhari.
"An unrefined statement like this is unbefitting of the office Mrs.Dabiri-Erewa occupies. We find it amusing that instead of clarifying to Nigerians on the sham award, the Senior Special Assistant to the president, in her usual condescending way of responding to issues of national importance, resorted to insults and petty name-calling," said Concerned Nigerians.
It equally noted that the presidential aide refused to apologize to Mr. Adeyanju when the anchor of the programme, Political Platform, Mr. Amaechi Anakwe, asked her to withdraw her statement.
"It is baffling that Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa, with her wealth of experience as a broadcast journalist, would on a live radio program be so boorish and uncouth," the group said.
Concerned Nigerians contended that if Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa has any shame, she would immediately tender an unreserved apology to Mr. Adeyanju, whose only crime is to ask for accountability and transparency from her.
Concerned Nigerians recalled that it issued a statement condemning the family of the American civil rights activist, Mr. Luther King Jr’s and center established in his memory for conferring on President Buhari.
In addition to the demand for the sack of Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa, the group also called on the president to order an investigation into the allegation that she paid $3m paid for the fake award conferred on him.
The group insisted that the presidential aide and her team were incompetent for their inability to ascertain the authenticity of the award, thereby embarrassing the country and the president.
It noted that after it made phone calls and sent text messages to Martin Luther King’s Centre on the veracity of the award conferred on the president, the center replied through its official Twitter handle by saying:“The award given to President Buhari of Nigeria was not given by The King Center, at the request of The King Center or by the children of #MLK and #CorettaScottKing. @MrFixNigeria.”
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by stephleena(f): 5:18pm
fraudulent government,someone rightly said the only difference between this present government and Yahoo boys,is just computer.
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by taylor89(m): 5:18pm
Hmmm
$3million? Payed for an award to a madcow
A huge money the entire Northern states can't yield to the federal government in 10 years time
Buhari only God will judge you
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by Dreamer001(m): 5:28pm
Make una kukuma forgive her
God forgave us from our sins years ago
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by chibike69: 5:28pm
buhari thunder scatter ur left uncircumcised
ball
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by Omeokachie: 5:28pm
Abike night now
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by crisycent: 5:29pm
Since this woman begin run Tinubu pen!s she no get respect again.
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by Olalan(m): 5:29pm
The APC led govt. Isn't really different from the past administration.
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by yeyeboi(m): 5:29pm
Ok
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by sotall(m): 5:30pm
Ok
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by spartan117(m): 5:31pm
We all know that Buhari is not so intellectually sound, but he has chosen to surround himself with foolish people.
The major requirement Mr Buhari and his cabal seem to consider when making appointments or giving political support is to 'just be a very good Buhari ass-licker'
Just ask lie mohammed, amaechi, yahaya Bello and Co. Or without going too far ask sarrki, omenka, yarimo, and ngeneukwenu how they got their bmc appointment
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by frikpus: 5:31pm
The beginning of una problem for toiling with the mandate.
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 5:31pm
3 million dollars? Who pays to be awarded for heaven's sake?
How are we sure the story is real sef
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by IamSINZ(m): 5:31pm
Has anybody actually been sacked or has anybody resigned after all these "calls" and "demands" are made?
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by petrick10(m): 5:32pm
Naija keeps baffling me. fraudulent govt, animal kingdom and now fraudulent award for a fraudulent president. kwantinu
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by lestat(m): 5:33pm
Buhari it is finished
Your name has entered the gutter at empire in ojuelegba axis of lagis
This is a shame
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by EgunMogaji: 5:34pm
Fired ke?
How about she quits if she has any semblance of dignity in her body.
She won't though because she's probably fantastically corrupt as they all are.
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by YorubaAssasin: 5:34pm
Abike Dabiri... an ordinary NTA news caster back in the day, wey dey fvck top politicians... now she sef don get mouth.. 9ja and nepotism sha..
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by obowunmi(m): 5:34pm
Abike Dabiri na scammer.
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by Euouae: 5:34pm
When Buhari wins the 2019 election, less of this news will filter-in
Wailers are just very loud of recent because of the certain reality ahead
Buhari tilll 2023
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by Moreoffaith(m): 5:35pm
Everything about APC is lie
Why not send APC out of Aso rock and let's see if anyone called Abike will have the chance to lie again.
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by philantoxx(m): 5:35pm
tired of Buhari's shenanigans
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by CSTR1002: 5:37pm
And I like her o.
She is one of the very few active appointees.
She will make a good Vice president to a strong igbo president.
It is a shame that the inbred Yoruba sycophancy in her will undermine her credibility.
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by 360degreess(m): 5:37pm
this is fake story.believe it at your...
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by Deltayankeeboi: 5:37pm
Euouae:buhari till 2023. yes we know and we agree. but by then he will be no longer nigeria's president but just an ordinary citizen just like you and me. #byebuhari2019
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by Olukat(m): 5:38pm
These gang of fraudsters will kill the king of the North
They are taking advantage of the dullards lack of understanding to dupe him and in turn embarrassing the Nation
See Abike too chai
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by wayne4loan: 5:39pm
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by PortableToDynam(m): 5:39pm
IGBA DIE LOKU OOOOO
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by Seun360(m): 5:39pm
CSTR1002:
Igbo Presidency? you will dream forever.
Good luck with your dreams.
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by allstarfestus: 5:40pm
Everything about these government..... Lie lie and yet... They want people to vote them back... I don't think anyone with his or her right senses will vote these government again... Only the people in the government and there family or direct beneficiary can vote for them... Imagine... Every commodity catapoted, dollars , petrol, rice and all we get is Pdp this, Pdp that... May God deliver us...
|Re: Group Demands Abike Dabiri's Sack Over Fraudulent Martin Luther King’s Award by omoadeleye(m): 5:44pm
and you people think is possible to sack someone like that? eti gented
