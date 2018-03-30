₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
BBNaija: Lolu, Rico Get Strike From Big Brother
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Lolu and Rico, have been warned by organiser ‘Biggie’ for trespassing.
Big Brother issued the housemates a warning for eavesdropping even as he announced an impending punishment for them.
Big Brother said, “Lolu, Rico, you both think you are rather clever but you are not for attempting to eavesdrop on Big Brother’s conversation.
“There would be severe painful punishments later.”
Recall that the reality show on Sunday took a new twist when Biggie met with all the housemates.
Biggie announced that all strikes had been removed as a reward after no housemate picked up the money offered to them to leave the show.
