₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,139 members, 4,162,967 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 08:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 (3023 Views)
Top 3 Most Difficult Exams In The World. / JAMB Change Of Institution In Ikoyi, Lagos Gone Wild (Photos) / 2017 JAMB Change Of Course/Institution Thread (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by Yoclan: 6:14pm
Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018
1. Not Scoring Up To Or More Than Jamb Cut Off Mark:
Every Jamb candidate usually have the dream of scoring above 300. However, this doesn’t work for everybody in reality. If you scored less than the general cut off mark for your school of choice, you will not be admitted.
On the other hand, If you score around the Jamb cut off mark, you may also not get admitted as a result of competition. This is a good reasons to change your course or school of choice.
2. Lost Of Interest In The Study Course Or Institution:
Some candidates say, “I don’t want to study in the University I chose earlier, in fact, I have lost interest in the choice of course I put in during Jamb registration.”
This could be that you never liked the school or your parents asked you to change the course. In addition, it could just be that you have a Jamb score that can take you to a better school.
3. You Made A Mistake When Filling Jamb Form And Subject Combinations:
So many persons reported to me that the wrong institution was chosen for them during registration.
For others, they had issues in their Jamb subject combinations and could not fix it when Jamb gave room for correction of details.
If this is your situation you may want to change to your desired institution. Change of course and institution form gives you room to do this.
How To Do Jamb Change Of Institution/Course Of Choice For Jamb 2018
1. Visit jamb.org.ng/efacility/.
2. Use your Jamb profile email address and password to login in.
3. Once logged in, you will be taken to the landing page where you will see all available services.
4. Select “Application for Correction of Data”. This is available on the sidebar or on the Home page
5. Once selected, the menu item “Course/Institution” will be revealed. Click this and select the year you wrote Jamb, then enter your registration number to fetch your details.
6. Once you select this service, a Transaction ID is generated for this service. This will be displayed on the confirmation page screen.
7. Review the details displayed on the Confirmation Page. Also, note the Transaction ID displayed in a bold red font. The Transaction ID is useful for all future references concerning the Transaction. A copy of this transaction ID will be sent to your registered email address.
8. Click on the Continue button if you wish to pay with your card immediately. If you wish to use other payment channels like ATM, Cash at the Bank or Quickteller, please note the transaction ID as it will be required.
9. On the Interswitch Payment page, enter your card details and click on the Pay button.
10. The status of your payment will be displayed on the “My Payment Section” An SMS and email containing your unique Transaction Identification and payment status will be sent to you after payment. Click on the Continue button.
11. Once payment is completed, you will be asked to provide the following:
a. Year of Exam and
b. JAMB Registration Number
12. After entering the information correctly, new options for Preferred course/Institution and second choices will appear. Options available will be based on availability.
13. Click Submit to complete your application.
14. JAMB will now process your application. If Approved, your details will be changed as requested.
Credit: https://eduextra.org.ng/jamb-enables-portal-change-course-institution/
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by Yoclan: 6:16pm
Cc:lalasticlala
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by bolt000(m): 7:12pm
Hmm
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by Adebowale89(m): 7:15pm
nice one Op.
those changing course/institution must as well note that, the change of course/institution/age correction/name correction cannot be done in a cafe or personal reg except CBT centres, take note.
each correction entails 2,500 plus 1,000 service fee depend on CBT centres
so doing change of name and change of course/institution for example is 7k
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by Gabbygunz(m): 7:15pm
How much does it cost?
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by Memories12411: 7:16pm
Thanks for this information. Is it applicable to students who have gotten admission in 2017/2018 academic session or is those who are looking for admission?
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by invigilator(m): 7:16pm
Who else is tired of always scrolling past "observe the following rules" when trying to comment on a post,
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by aniblue(m): 7:18pm
Nice info
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by Adebowale89(m): 7:18pm
Gabbygunz:
2,500 for each correction you want to make and 1,000 CBT service fee #3,500
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by ONYEBUCHI93: 7:20pm
Gabbygunz:
I think it costs only 2,500 naira
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by PrinceJoeWan(m): 7:23pm
Pls has d portal for change/correction open or when r they opening it?
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by Adebowale89(m): 7:25pm
PrinceJoeWan:
is available since last week I guess
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by asdfjklhaha(f): 7:34pm
Ok
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by olan4ward: 7:37pm
U can only effect Change of course and institution at the accredited CBT centres.U can no longer do it at cyber café.
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by emazy10(m): 7:39pm
Can we do change of course and change of institution at the same time for #2500
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by frankputer: 7:53pm
All candidate that tempered with their profile(change of course or institution) last year where not admited , The CAP(central admission processor ) did not capture them hence over half of students were not admited , do not get your self into such trap until CAP is fully working. Moreover Most university do not accept you immediatly u change institution oor course(alter your original registration info)
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by frankputer: 7:56pm
All candidate that tempered with their profile(change of course or institution) last year where not admited , The CAP(central admission processor ) did not capture them hence over half of students were not admited , do not get your self into such trap until CAP is fully working. Moreover Most university do not accept you immediatly u change institution oor course(alter your original registration info). Jamb eat people money last year and clean mouth.it was tereble, they even when to the extend to reduce cut off mark in order to lure more people into change of institution and course their by making more money and smiling to the Bank.
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by rookiy(m): 7:59pm
Yoclan:Remember no be everybody were go skool ,lo mo we ,
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by emmans1994: 8:02pm
frankputer:that's not true. A friend of mine who did COC last year was admitted, though it took time before the change reflected on her profile.
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by cocodante: 8:09pm
Thank you
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by STARKACE(m): 8:14pm
Please when is it closing?
|Re: Top 3 Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018 by jonnyrichie(m): 8:21pm
plz,,can i change my address and state of origin?
(0) (Reply)
Admission At Unimaid / 2009/2010 Post-ume In Federal University Of Petroleum Resources, Effurun / Problem With Submission Of Jamb 2010 Direct Entry
Viewing this topic: BunbleBee, Edddie(m), chykmoni(m), abdulskulboy(m), samtiter, engrrash, Prinzcharmin, Dapromzy333(m), Tejiri41, pepemendy(m), Fuckingmallam45(m), ameeeen(m), mikkymaths(m), Need2learnmuch, Sexytzee1, Oju4190, kachimoore and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 68