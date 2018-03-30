Reasons To Apply For Jamb Change Of Institution In 2018



1. Not Scoring Up To Or More Than Jamb Cut Off Mark:

Every Jamb candidate usually have the dream of scoring above 300. However, this doesn’t work for everybody in reality. If you scored less than the general cut off mark for your school of choice, you will not be admitted.



On the other hand, If you score around the Jamb cut off mark, you may also not get admitted as a result of competition. This is a good reasons to change your course or school of choice.



2. Lost Of Interest In The Study Course Or Institution:

Some candidates say, “I don’t want to study in the University I chose earlier, in fact, I have lost interest in the choice of course I put in during Jamb registration.”







This could be that you never liked the school or your parents asked you to change the course. In addition, it could just be that you have a Jamb score that can take you to a better school.







3. You Made A Mistake When Filling Jamb Form And Subject Combinations:

So many persons reported to me that the wrong institution was chosen for them during registration.



For others, they had issues in their Jamb subject combinations and could not fix it when Jamb gave room for correction of details.



If this is your situation you may want to change to your desired institution. Change of course and institution form gives you room to do this.



How To Do Jamb Change Of Institution/Course Of Choice For Jamb 2018

1. Visit jamb.org.ng/efacility/.



2. Use your Jamb profile email address and password to login in.



3. Once logged in, you will be taken to the landing page where you will see all available services.



4. Select “Application for Correction of Data”. This is available on the sidebar or on the Home page



5. Once selected, the menu item “Course/Institution” will be revealed. Click this and select the year you wrote Jamb, then enter your registration number to fetch your details.



6. Once you select this service, a Transaction ID is generated for this service. This will be displayed on the confirmation page screen.



7. Review the details displayed on the Confirmation Page. Also, note the Transaction ID displayed in a bold red font. The Transaction ID is useful for all future references concerning the Transaction. A copy of this transaction ID will be sent to your registered email address.



8. Click on the Continue button if you wish to pay with your card immediately. If you wish to use other payment channels like ATM, Cash at the Bank or Quickteller, please note the transaction ID as it will be required.



9. On the Interswitch Payment page, enter your card details and click on the Pay button.



10. The status of your payment will be displayed on the “My Payment Section” An SMS and email containing your unique Transaction Identification and payment status will be sent to you after payment. Click on the Continue button.



11. Once payment is completed, you will be asked to provide the following:

a. Year of Exam and

b. JAMB Registration Number



12. After entering the information correctly, new options for Preferred course/Institution and second choices will appear. Options available will be based on availability.



13. Click Submit to complete your application.



14. JAMB will now process your application. If Approved, your details will be changed as requested.





