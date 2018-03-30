Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody (2863 Views)

The Kogi state police command has confirmed the re-arrest of three out of the six suspects involved in the arms case against Senator Dino Melaye who escaped from custody on Wednesday.



The outgoing state commissioner of police, Ali Janga, who confirmed this, however, did not disclose the names of the arrested suspects.



“Yes, it is confirmed, but note that I am no longer the CP, I have been removed, so next time talk to the new CP, ” he said.



Our correspondent in Lokoja learnt that the suspects were re-arrested earlier today at an undisclosed location.



It was gathered that two of the suspects sustained gun shot wounds when they attempted to flee from the police.



They were said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, as of the time of filling this report.



Details later



Ftc.... this is a good sign..... God bless all my drunkard friends all over the world we will drink free beer througout dis weekend... ijn...by the ways ...APC UNA DRAMA DON DER TOO MUCH.... NIGERIANS are not fools







Dino has so much on his plate.

From wife battery,

To STD sharing,

From impregnating and abandoning an actress

To being an ABU Zaria dropout.



From jumping the fence to the House of Reps chambers to graduating with 3rd class.

From transforming to Dino from Daniel to visiting Bourdillon to intimidate Jagaban.

From the INEC recall process to his music video.

From an alleged staged assassination attempt to him stoned by his constituents.



This is a man who has survived the odds.



NOTE

He didn't survive all these negative odds because he is a great man but because Nigeria is a joke and his state Kogi is a tragedy. Dino has so much on his plate.From wife battery,To STD sharing,From impregnating and abandoning an actressTo being an ABU Zaria dropout.From jumping the fence to the House of Reps chambers to graduating with 3rd class.From transforming to Dino from Daniel to visiting Bourdillon to intimidate Jagaban.From the INEC recall process to his music video.From an alleged staged assassination attempt to him stoned by his constituents.This is a man who has survived the odds.He didn't survive all these negative odds because he is a great man but because Nigeria is a joke and his state Kogi is a tragedy. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Worst police force in the whole universe. Even police from Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter and mars are more effective than them.

Let's see why that physco above me will type.

Part 2

if these government had focused on how to improve the citizen's welfare, we wouldn't be in this mess.... from day one, they have embarked on wild goose chases... what happened to the forgery case instituted against saraki and ekweremadu , what about code of conduct case? how about the recall process of dino melaye? what happened to oke and ikoyi billions? what about Andrew's case? the government has not successfully prosecuted any single case since 2015... abubakar Malami should be the worst AG in our history, even the useless Adoke and Bayo Ojo were not this worse.., you probably wont be challenged enough when you work under a docile boss. 1 Like

lol. there are reasons for everything. PDP has always be there for us. our first love for that Mater, but we were not contended with their projects, with their love, with their leadership maturity and commitment we opted for a man that his highest level of qualification is postpaid NEPA bill.



God will see us through.... would have love to leave this Shithole for good, but mum won't let me



#Back2daura

Sh1thole police doing what they know how to do best, disgracing the country as usual. 1 Like

Nigeria - Land of unending drama!



God save us. 1 Like

God take me and my family out of this country. 1 Like

At least they can allow Dino Melaye rest...Dirty politics

This Melaye case is a joke. We all know it's political and stupid.

What is this "bring him down at all cost" all about? Naija Politics dirtier than any refuse dump I have ever seen.

Nigeria is full of the best selling movies in the world at the moment....

another set of arrangee people. Weldon kogite.







Toosure70:

God take me and my family out of this country. Please, who can help in relocating my families to Canada? I used to believe in thin country but seems we need a more orderly environment to grow

Interesting times.



Dino 2 : Bello 1



Kogites better stake wisely.

Scripted, IGP idis kpotum ibrahim is going mad...the dullard Should remove this man cause the embarrassment to govt is too much

And the drama continues.



I still don't understand how the police allowed itself to be enmeshed in the ego tussle between the two baby adults in the state



My heartfelt sympathy to th e people of that state.



Season film, we are all watching

These guys are jokers, as in serious jokers.



Alibaba still dey learn where this government dey... Its just a shame, this is shameful

Hope they include the two star witnesses in the case against Sen.Melaye? Anything less the IGP should prepare for a lawsuit as Dino have said.