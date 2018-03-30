₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,139 members, 4,162,965 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 08:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody (2863 Views)
|Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by LocalChamp: 7:59pm
Published March 30, 2018
The Kogi state police command has confirmed the re-arrest of three out of the six suspects involved in the arms case against Senator Dino Melaye who escaped from custody on Wednesday.
The outgoing state commissioner of police, Ali Janga, who confirmed this, however, did not disclose the names of the arrested suspects.
“Yes, it is confirmed, but note that I am no longer the CP, I have been removed, so next time talk to the new CP, ” he said.
Our correspondent in Lokoja learnt that the suspects were re-arrested earlier today at an undisclosed location.
It was gathered that two of the suspects sustained gun shot wounds when they attempted to flee from the police.
They were said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, as of the time of filling this report.
Details later
http://punchng.com/melaye-police-confirm-rearrest-of-three-suspects/
1 Like
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by edlion57(m): 8:22pm
Ftc.... this is a good sign..... God bless all my drunkard friends all over the world we will drink free beer througout dis weekend... ijn...by the ways ...APC UNA DRAMA DON DER TOO MUCH.... NIGERIANS are not fools
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by NwaAmaikpe: 8:22pm
Dino has so much on his plate.
From wife battery,
To STD sharing,
From impregnating and abandoning an actress
To being an ABU Zaria dropout.
From jumping the fence to the House of Reps chambers to graduating with 3rd class.
From transforming to Dino from Daniel to visiting Bourdillon to intimidate Jagaban.
From the INEC recall process to his music video.
From an alleged staged assassination attempt to him stoned by his constituents.
This is a man who has survived the odds.
NOTE
He didn't survive all these negative odds because he is a great man but because Nigeria is a joke and his state Kogi is a tragedy.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by priceaction: 8:22pm
Worst police force in the whole universe. Even police from Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter and mars are more effective than them.
Let's see why that physco above me will type.
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by Somebodydaddy01: 8:22pm
Part 2
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by Fadelex(m): 8:23pm
if these government had focused on how to improve the citizen's welfare, we wouldn't be in this mess.... from day one, they have embarked on wild goose chases... what happened to the forgery case instituted against saraki and ekweremadu , what about code of conduct case? how about the recall process of dino melaye? what happened to oke and ikoyi billions? what about Andrew's case? the government has not successfully prosecuted any single case since 2015... abubakar Malami should be the worst AG in our history, even the useless Adoke and Bayo Ojo were not this worse.., you probably wont be challenged enough when you work under a docile boss.
1 Like
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by fakeprophet(m): 8:23pm
lol. there are reasons for everything. PDP has always be there for us. our first love for that Mater, but we were not contended with their projects, with their love, with their leadership maturity and commitment we opted for a man that his highest level of qualification is postpaid NEPA bill.
God will see us through.... would have love to leave this Shithole for good, but mum won't let me
#Back2daura
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by adetes: 8:23pm
Non sense
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by fuckerstard: 8:23pm
Eku Oshi
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by CaptJeffry: 8:24pm
Sh1thole police doing what they know how to do best, disgracing the country as usual.
1 Like
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by Dee60: 8:24pm
Nigeria - Land of unending drama!
God save us.
1 Like
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by Toosure70: 8:25pm
God take me and my family out of this country.
1 Like
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by Einl(m): 8:25pm
h
1 Like
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by Alhkerimu(m): 8:26pm
.
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by IambackPro: 8:26pm
At least they can allow Dino Melaye rest...Dirty politics
Check my signature for an important offer
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by Einl(m): 8:26pm
This Melaye case is a joke. We all know it's political and stupid.
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by vikyno(m): 8:26pm
What is this "bring him down at all cost" all about? Naija Politics dirtier than any refuse dump I have ever seen.
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by gurunlocker: 8:26pm
Nigeria is full of the best selling movies in the world at the moment....
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by Varsitystories(m): 8:26pm
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by princeade86(m): 8:27pm
another set of arrangee people. Weldon kogite.
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by omowolewa: 8:27pm
Please, who can help in relocating my families to Canada? I used to believe in thin country but seems we need a more orderly environment to grow
Toosure70:
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by ifyalways(f): 8:28pm
Interesting times.
Dino 2 : Bello 1
Kogites better stake wisely.
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by NaijaMutant(f): 8:29pm
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by osuofia2(m): 8:29pm
Scripted, IGP idis kpotum ibrahim is going mad...the dullard Should remove this man cause the embarrassment to govt is too much
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by AngelicBeing: 8:30pm
NwaAmaikpe:And because Nigeria is a jungle
1 Like
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by LibertyRep: 8:30pm
And the drama continues.
I still don't understand how the police allowed itself to be enmeshed in the ego tussle between the two baby adults in the state
My heartfelt sympathy to th e people of that state.
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by IAmSkinny: 8:31pm
People be arresting and re-arresting anyhow in 9ja. Even my grand parents are still arresting each in the bed room the way sony is arresting Canon and Nikon right now
http://www.fototech.com.ng/sony-a7iii-the-canon-and-nikon-killer/
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by Olalan(m): 8:31pm
Season film, we are all watching
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by OkpaAkuEriEri: 8:31pm
Dino onye SK na Thailan
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by AutoReportNG: 8:31pm
These guys are jokers, as in serious jokers.
Alibaba still dey learn where this government dey... Its just a shame, this is shameful
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by Paperwhite(m): 8:31pm
Hope they include the two star witnesses in the case against Sen.Melaye? Anything less the IGP should prepare for a lawsuit as Dino have said.
|Re: Melaye - Police Confirm Rearrest Of Three Suspects Who Escaped From Custody by Deltayankeeboi: 8:34pm
PLEASE where can i get a bus from nigeria to china. am leaving this country this week
5 Ways To Captivate Every Generation / Jonathan Is A Terrorist! So? / Free Goodies, Join Nw
Viewing this topic: theSpark(m), Dee60, Adezworld(m), mwhy(m), mitje(m), Jebosh(m), sholey4love, Pivot, Akinsanyayemi2(m), olex88, XcelMan, pedrilo, ladiesreject(m), SmartMugu, Pitamack(m), gmoni2(m), bekpo(m), Darected(m), bskyb(m), abogjohn(m), seyiseyi11, nnenna311, Francisayo(m), selectedhero(m), chidex28, handsomenonny(m), topsyking, scabele(m), VeeVeeMyLuv(m), maydogg(m), bolakale23(m), wengerjay(m), delkinz(m), henryvictor(m), Masterdeking(m), Mendowed, olapink, Aridunnuoluwa(m), Elliot2(m), xtivin(m), kingkhana007(m), Fyzt, sonogo(m), Akumjum, yemaldo(m), Gabbyking(m), abaaynla(m), macaphan007(m), Bonmoren(m), Jaylap, oladapoa1(m), chimerase2, Vondoola, RightOrWrong, gentlemayor(m), rhetorical17, wayne4loan, dyangprof(m), EkeBarry(m), Dannyset(m), lameda07, Remmybaby, Uyiii, Babgee01(m), Deltayankeeboi, chima014(m), vizboy(m), Bimpe29, Dracoe(m), haykayjay(m), Alal(m), henrinco(m), Hahnemann, Truthbtold1, stan83, Daviddson(m), escoly(m), shoneye2oluseyi(m), IAmSkinny, Hapigirlxoxo(f), tefla(m), PANDOGARI, Jowonloju(m), SayeJoe(m), AutoReportNG, teflonjake(m), ogundeleai(m), Olajohn5, gwuchi(m), Goddson(m), mamangoma, AXYZ, Iolo(m), ayaside(m), Ralph2211, DonCandido, iamarvye(m), Sociology55 and 202 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22