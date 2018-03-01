₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by Muckross1122(m): 12:44am
BBC News Reporter "Stephanie Hegarty" troll the president of Nigeria "Muhammadu Buhari" for making lagosians stranded during his visits to the state to commission the ikeja bus terminal.
She does this while reacting to the news of South Africa president "Cyril Ramaphosa" who was spotted flying the economic class.
She Wrote:
The president of SA travels economy while the president of Nigeria shuts down the entire economic capital when he travels. �
https://mobile.twitter.com/stephhegarty/status/979660993482711041
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/bbc-reporter-stephanie-hegarty-troll.html
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by nwabobo: 12:51am
Epic.
21 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by SarkinYarki: 12:52am
Buhari is totally useless to everyone
74 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by stephleena(f): 12:55am
what have we done to deserve a man like buhari??
34 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by shortgun(m): 12:58am
I can't wait for 2019....d dullard will never disappoint.
How can you lock down an entire state just to commission a bus stop.
This is shameful
37 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by Earthbound(m): 1:31am
Just take a look at this stupid journalist. She cannot comprehend Africa. SA's former president was an epitome of corruption. The current president flying economy is nothing but a publicity stunt.
Idiot. Is it her father's economic capital?
15 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by sirusX(m): 1:43am
Well, in as much as he visited, I felt the holiday wasn't necessary on his behalf (although those that were grateful for it are numerous)
And the shutting down of roads were not necessary, after all his peeps are good at blowing sirens to clear traffic when they pass. If he doesn't want that he can stay in the holdup with us and experience Lagos proper
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by Omololu001: 1:53am
Earthbound:you're the one that is stup!!!d
Just look at the nonsense you wrote
139 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by guterMann: 2:05am
There's an air of negativity and bad news hovering around Buhari.
(1) Went to Germany--said West Germany, my wife belongs to the kitchen.
(2)Went to the UK--Nigerians are criminals.
(3)Went to Ghana---promised to help a country way less corrupt than Nigeria fight corruption.
(4)Went to Dapchi walked on 'red carpet'.
(5) Benue--- I didn't know that my IG didn't come.
He's helping to batter the already battered image of Nigeria abroad.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
75 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by GenbIoodykiller: 2:47am
Buhari is the worst president since mankind
Buhari is a criminal terrorist
Osibanjo is a vagabond puppet and a Hopless bastard vagabond Useless nonentity bribe eating scumbag fake pastor
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter all Buhari's supporters masha Allah amin
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by jayson87: 6:15am
Buhari' ineptitude as a president is giving us a bad name and image
13 Likes
Buhari' ineptitude as a president is giving us a bad name and image. Nothing good is reported about Nigeria, Nothing
6 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by ZombieTAMER: 6:34am
Buhari is a total disaster
27 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by SouthEastFacts: 7:18am
Earthbound:Zone Bs have started crawling out small small. Ogbeni, name only 1 project completed by your god and win 350k and SUV. Just 1 not 1 and half.
33 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by Ikwokrikwo: 7:31am
Yoruba Muslims on their way to attack her.
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by CodeTemplar: 7:33am
Sadly, that's how the average Nigerian functions.
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by mabea: 8:08am
Earthbound:A BMC spotted
7 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by nnachukz(m): 8:21am
The holiday and the Road blocks were done to make people to troop out and trek making it look like they came out because of Buhari.
23 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by Saviour22(m): 8:41am
the bicth should just shut the hell up
5 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by Dospix(m): 8:53am
Earthbound:This is a vivid and conspicuous depiction of the reasoning pattern of Buharist: they attack the messanger rather than the message!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by NaijaMutant(f): 8:54am
Earthbound:
No, its your father's economic capital
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by obaataaokpaewu: 8:54am
Earthbound:So according to your logic, why can't Buhari pull the same stunt since APC keeps saying our former president was an epitome of corruption? Where is the change if the same thing that happened under PDP(APC complaining that GEJ shut down Lagos when he visited) still happens under the administration that offered us change?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by SarkinYarki: 8:55am
Earthbound:
Is it your publicity stunt? Abeg take several seats there and mechonu
6 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by legitimatefrank1(m): 8:58am
Buhari is more or less made from a cow dunk in daura
3 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by easzypeaszy(m): 9:02am
Am still wondering in a country wer a qualified graduate is nt qualified fr a 30k job..now a certificateless idiot emerge its president..useless country
10 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by resurgentxtian4: 9:21am
Ikwokrikwo:
Stop this, you will only succeed in pushing them to the other side. And you know muslims are generally determined people so we don’t wanna create more enemies for the opposition in 2019.
By now we should know that pushing Buhari out of power will be heralded by serious pogroms by Muslims everywhere so we have to be careful with our rhetoric.
I will do a thread about this.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by Ikwokrikwo: 9:22am
resurgentxtian4:Tag me when you do
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by Earthbound(m): 9:36am
Omololu001:
See your life downstairs. How many African journalist throw jabs at foreign leaders, despite all of their evils? Take Putin for example. But them, noooooo, they will subtly or blatantly insult our leaders and we will be quick to hail them. I stand my ground!
Is it her father's economic capital?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by 1x2x3: 9:43am
BUHARI's media wing have lots of work to do this period. They will defend till their keyboards worn out. This is your last battle guys fight and die on duty cos by 2019 you all are heading to Daura with your gworo chewing master.
8 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Hegarty Trolls President Buhari For Making Lagosians Stranded by KingsleyCEO: 9:44am
Nigeria is a country... That's to say if American president is to visit they will move some of us to Ghana. While the rest will stay underground.
3 Likes
