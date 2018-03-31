Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Looters’ List: Afenifere, Junaid, Others Slam FG …for Releasing Just Six Names (5357 Views)

They described the list as laughable while accusing the government and the All Progressives Congress of spreading propaganda and lies.



The Federal Government on Friday made good its promise to release to Nigerians the list containing names of alleged treasury looters.



The list which was released by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in Lagos, on Friday, identified the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus; former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh; and the Chairman of DAAR Communications, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, as some of the people who looted the treasury.



Also on the list were the names of Dudafa Waripamo-Owei, a former Senior Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan; a cousin of former President Jonathan, Robert Azibaola; and an unnamed former PDP Financial Secretary.



In July 2017, the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the Federal Government would publish the names of treasury looters intermittently after it must have met some conditions.



This was after a Federal High Court in Lagos gave a ruling compelling the Federal Government to “immediately release to Nigerians information about the names of high-ranking public officials from whom public funds were recovered and the circumstances under which funds were recovered, as well as the exact amount of funds recovered from each public official.”



The Federal Government, through The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had on June 4, 2016, disclosed that it had recovered cash sums of N78,325,354,631.82, $185,119,584.61, £3,508,355.46 and €11,250, among others, between May 29, 2015, and May 25, 2016.



Twenty-two months after, the information minister released a list with six names.



The information minister said, “The PDP has challenged us to name the looters under their watch. They said they did not loot the treasury. Well, I am sure they know that the treasury was looted dry under their watch. Yet they decided to grandstand. This shows the hollowness of their apology to Nigerians.



“Let’s just give them a teaser with this list: PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus, (on the 19th of February, 2015, he took N200m only from the office of the then National Security Adviser); the then PDP Financial Secretary (on the 24th of October, 2014, he took N600m only from the office of the then NSA); the then National Publicity Secretary, Olisah Metuh, (on trial for collecting N1.4bn from the office of the then NSA.



“Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman of DAAR Communications, (on trial for taking N2.1bn from the office of the then NSA); former SSA to President Goodluck Jonathan, Dudafa Waripamo-Owei, (on trial over N830m kept in accounts of four different companies); former President Jonathan’s cousin, Robert Azibaola, (on Thursday, a Federal High Court ruled that he has a case to answer for collecting $40m from the office of the then NSA.)”



Mohammed, who stated that the list was just a tip of the iceberg, said, “We did not make these cases up. Many of these cases are in court and the records are available. Some of the people on this list are seeking plea bargain, and that is a fact.



“We insist that Nigeria was looted blind under the watch of the PDP, and that the starting point in tendering an apology is for them to return the loot."



So all the corruption fighting for 3 years and counting, which this administration has been firing from all cyclinders is only on 6 names, of which all is centred on Dansuki's (NSA) unproven court case?



Thought metuh is in court for N400m, lie mohammed alledged N1.4bn.



Where is dieziani and the alledged $90bn they said she stole? 26 Likes 1 Share

It will never be well with Lie Mohammed for his brand of lies, it will never be well with APC for distracting & deceiving Nigerians that they are phighting kworruption. Shame on the offensive body odor of the grand master of deceit for running a super clueless GONMENT of fraud. 22 Likes 2 Shares

In a sane society, lai would be fired for pre empting the courts. But we live in a banana republic so he can say whatever he likes 12 Likes

So all the high to low profile fellas involved & indicted in over whelming corruption from the presidency to the least in the heiracy of the APC failed to make the list

Of course they're now heavenly saints.Lets me refresh Lai's memory:Buhari's certificate scandal/Dubious asset worths,Budget padders,Abba Kyari-MTN scandal,Buratai's Dubai's mansions/arms scandal,Danbazzua arms scandal(reason why Buhari disband the probing committee),

Amaechi/Fashola/Fayemi gates, Ikoyi/NIA gate,Mikanti Baru/NNPC gate,Maina's saga,NHIS sec.scandal,SEC sec.-Gwarzo scandal,Yusuf Buhari's #55M power bikes scandal,Unremitted NNPC monies etc.

So Lai can see that he have lied again?

Meanwhile were are the- Meanwhile were are the- http://thenationonlineng.net/corruption-55-people-stole-6-2bn-lai-mohammed/ 10 Likes

even the 6 are still in court. 2 Likes

Firefire:

It will never be well with Lie Mohammed for his brand of lies, it will never be well with APC for distracting & deceiving Nigerians that they are phighting kworruption. Shame on the offensive body odor of the grand master of deceit for running a super clueless GONMENT of fraud. Say again let me feel you man.Jah,Jah fire burn all them APC babylon them ina the nation.Big up. Say again let me feel you man.Jah,Jah fire burn all them APC babylon them ina the nation.Big up. 4 Likes 1 Share

I love the way APC has turned Nigeria into a joke.



Just maybe people will be angry enough to stand their ground in ensuring they are not only voted out, but hounded for the destruction they have brought on the nation. 5 Likes 1 Share

Why is my good friend chief omeka no longer active? 4 Likes

Lol,their target is to tarnish PDP image,but is not going to work.Like the Gov fayose said,all the looters are now in APC,hence what we have now is the new PDP. Once again i stand with PDP in 2019. 10 Likes 1 Share

So Buhari was only able to catch six opposition looters. Great CHANGE! 1 Like

Now they are washing their dirty linen in the open. Truth is they are all corrupt - all the politicians!



But Buhari’s government is undemocratic here. What happened to the presumption of innocence? You don’t release a list of corrupt officials when they are yet to be found guilty or even convicted.



At best you title it ‘aledged corrupt officials’, not looters list. Let he that is holy cast the first stone. 1 Like

We all need to realize this is not about party politicking. Blame the ruling party all you want, it doesn't change the fact that these parties are simply formed for election purposes.

Until Nigerian politicians (both APC & PDP) and her people start to put our differences aside, work collaboratively, see the nation's problems as a collective one NOT, a party's own.... from an objective perspective rather, than a subjective one.



'Bi-partisanship' is what we need NOT, 'Party-politicking'



Nigeria as a nation is fvcked up, which is a known fact. Every ruling party is ONLY working to the tune of their selfish interests and to spite the opposition party. This happens at the detriment of the populace especially the once at the grass root.

The opposition party/watch-dogging has become a very dirty one which results in nothing but, a state of quagmire... again at the expense of the reeling poor masses. Politics in this part of the world is a mere game for the corrupt and educated elites.



Both APC and PDP are the enemies of Nigeria's progress.



God bless Nigeria... God punish all the Politicians ! Until the average Nigeria breaks their shackles of ignorance, then we're still million miles away from reality.We all need to realize this is not about party politicking. Blame the ruling party all you want, it doesn't change the fact that these parties are simply formed for election purposes.Until Nigerian politicians (both APC & PDP) and her people start to put our differences aside, work collaboratively, see the nation's problems as a collective one NOT, a party's own.... from an objective perspective rather, than a subjective one.is what we need NOT, 'Nigeria as a nation is fvcked up, which is a known fact. Every ruling party is ONLY working to the tune of their selfish interests and to spite the opposition party. This happens at the detriment of the populace especially the once at the grass root.The opposition party/watch-dogging has become a very dirty one which results in nothing but, a state of quagmire... again at the expense of the reeling poor masses.Politics in this part of the world is a mere game for the corrupt and educated elites.Bothandare the enemies of Nigeria's progress.God bless Nigeria... God punish all the Politicians ! 6 Likes

Southerners are foolish, as usual it is only people from the south that loot money why didn't Apc put Lawal David Babachir even Dasuki 2 Likes

Cornerstone2020:

Southerners are foolish as usual it is only people from the south that loot money why didn't Apc put Lawal David Babachir even Dasuki

You're foolish as depicted in your comment. Thunder fire you! You're foolish as depicted in your comment. Thunder fire you! 1 Like 1 Share

YorubaAssasin:

Until the average Nigeria breaks their shackles of ignorance, then we're still million miles away from reality. We all need to realize this is not about party politicking. Blame the ruling party all you want, it doesn't change the fact that these parties are simply formed for election purposes.

Until Nigerian politicians (both APC & PDP) and her people start to put our differences aside, work collaboratively, see the nation's problems as a collective one NOT, a party's own.... from an objective perspective rather, than a subjective one.



'Bi-partisanship' is what we need NOT, 'Party-politicking'



Nigeria as a nation is fvcked up, which is a known fact. Every ruling party is ONLY working to the tune of their selfish interests and to spite the opposition party. This happens at the detriment of the populace especially the once at the grass root.

The opposition party/watch-dogging has become a very dirty one which results in nothing but, a state of quagmire... again at the expense of the reeling poor masses. Politics in this part of the world is a mere game for the corrupt and educated elites.



Both APC and PDP are the enemies of Nigeria's progress.



God bless Nigeria... God punish all the Politicians ! the worst of ignorance I see here is on the people that voted for someone like Buhari and hey God can never bless the shithole after the innocent blood they have wasted the worst of ignorance I see here is on the people that voted for someone like Buhari and hey God can never bless the shithole after the innocent blood they have wasted

YorubaAssasin:





You're foolish as depicted in your comment. Thunder fire you!

Zombilified idiot son of Ewedu, brown roof and head mining republic , suffersticated worshipper of Gworo chewing muderous Terrorist of the northern Shithole.

I hail you Yarimo. Zombilified idiot son of Ewedu, brown roof and head mining republic , suffersticated worshipper of Gworo chewing muderous Terrorist of the northern Shithole.I hail you Yarimo. 3 Likes 1 Share

Cornerstone2020:





Zombilified idiot son of Ewedu, brown roof and head mining republic , suffersticated worshipper of Gworo chewing muderous Terrorist of the northern Shithole.

I hail you Yarimo.

There's a new sherriff in town, FOOL! I'm here to execute my responsibilities as ordered from my region's Reich. I'm cold-blooded !



The below would remind you of my victory on Jan. 15 1970... Again, I'm cold-blooded! There's a new sherriff in town, FOOL! I'm here to execute my responsibilities as ordered from my region's Reich. I'm cold-blooded !The below would remind you of my victory on... Again, I'm 1 Like

Shame shame sham on this government

May God give us wisdom and courage to contest and take leadership positions in Nigeria so as to bring good governance to the poor and deliver many from bondage and poverty. 1 Like

I expect to see endless list













But I am disappointed







Mtsewwwww

Esseite:

So all the corruption fighting for 3 years and counting, which this administration has been firing from all cyclinders is only on 6 names, of which all is centred on Dansuki's (NSA) unproven court case?



Thought metuh is in court for N400m, lie mohammed alledged N1.4bn.



Where is dieziani and the alledged $90bn they said she stole? It's a DISGRACE that APC could only list 6 NAMES ...

.....meanwhile PDP unveiled a SCROLL of corrupt politicians...

PDP did it better...however i won't be around to join issues with them... It's a DISGRACE that APC could only list 6 NAMES ........meanwhile PDP unveiled a SCROLL of corrupt politicians...PDP did it better...however i won't be around to join issues with them...

I can take Junaid and others serious. but that Afenifere, since it represent one ethnic race "cowards backstabber" let me go back to sleep....

Chubhie:

Why is my good friend chief omeka no longer active? I thought I was the only one who noticed that. I thought I was the only one who noticed that.

I am disappointed you took the FG seriously

stupid country

Chai! My country, my country.

mtcheew

Hmmm...