She opened the can of worms by calling out popular controversial Pastor, Apostle Suleman, then she mentioned Iyabo Ojo and now Daniella Okeke who was rumored to have dated the Apostle in the past. Cossy called all of them her enemies.



http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/cossy-ojiakor-calls-out-iyabo-ojo-and.html





https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg-XMdmnN40/





See where she started the story of her pimping business Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses

Nigerian actress and exotic model, Cossy Ojiakor is busy shaking tables on gram threaten to expose name of her former clients and other actresses in the industry involved in pimping services.She opened the can of worms by calling out popular controversial Pastor, Apostle Suleman, then she mentioned Iyabo Ojo and now Daniella Okeke who was rumored to have dated the Apostle in the past. Cossy called all of them her enemies.

She should just save us the story for another day maybe after 2019 election. 4 Likes

Fake pple everywhere........person wey someone supposed to dislike wey dey dislike pple.

Cossy is useless , in relevant and fugly without those two water melon she's carrying.

Uncle sule don't mind her , naa jealousy de worry her because Uncle Sule nor won near u , u de vexUncle sule don't mind her , naa jealousy de worry her 2 Likes

Can sombody tell her to move aside?

People will be looking for things that would make the relevant..

Otebo did her own and vanished..

She should just save us the story for another day maybe after 2019 election.





old olosho beefing young oloshos...happens on the streets all the time.. this is just the modern version. why she now hates their mutual client however I cannot tell 4 Likes

This country sha.



We are on the brink of moral, economical and societal collapse.



However, some people will always bring up trash to distract us from serious issues.



Ok, we go dey alright las las.



*sips kunu

Nice one Cossy,

I'd help you add more names to those you have correctly mentioned.



Stephanie Otobo,

Empress Njamah,

Ini Edo. Nice one Cossy,I'd help you add more names to those you have correctly mentioned.Stephanie Otobo,Empress Njamah,Ini Edo. 5 Likes 2 Shares

fvcking slut nobody gives a fvcking dis if u fvcking like them or fvcking not

Who is cossy

THEIR LIFE THEIR BUSINESS

Not news anymore... Iyabo Ojo and ~80% of all the Nollywood actresses are prostitutes!Not news anymore... 2 Likes

Apostle Sulickman

Nice one Cossy,

I'd help you add more names to those you have correctly mentioned.



Stephanie Otobo,

Empress Njamah,

Ini Edo.







A hoe! who give a FCK?

Side chicks get wahala sha

Cossy release this book of yours. 1 Like

That's ur own cup of tea...

Abeg we get better issue on the table to shake, and the only and only issue on the social media table is no one but the Dullard back to daura come 2019..



Nothing we distract us, if na another game plan una don fail Buhari must return back to Dauta now we kno

when otobo came out with her allegations all these nollywood prostitues kept quiet, its now you want to talk.

why didn't u speak up for otobo before..

now u too want to trend ur own..



she better keeps quiet, it's not your business who someone sleeps with, as far as they are not committing a crime, you benefited from the nollywood prostitution chain, so don't try and act as some kind of whistleblower..shes just unhappy iyabo and daniella have made millions and outshone her after she got them the link into the business.



even abroad, models and actresses are highcalss escorts, nothing new here...you can even pay them to date you for some months to boost your profile



but honestly that being said, I'll like her to spill all the gist oh, with evidence.the story go sweet die 1 Like

Aunty goan sleep

Wahala deh sleep, iyanga go wake am up



Next we will hear would be " Cossy Orjiakor apologizes and confessed to Apostle Suleiman that she was being paid by Nama Ero.......

a cryted message.........she indirectly revealed something to the public



otobo 2.0 loading.....

Mtcheew