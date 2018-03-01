₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,343 members, 4,163,749 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018 at 10:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" (6480 Views)
Iyabo Ojo And Her Mother, Olubunmi Fetuga Pictured Together / Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) / Iyabo Ojo And Mercy Aigbe’s Daughters Hang Out Together (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by TunezMediaTV: 6:40am
Nigerian actress and exotic model, Cossy Ojiakor is busy shaking tables on gram threaten to expose name of her former clients and other actresses in the industry involved in pimping services.
She opened the can of worms by calling out popular controversial Pastor, Apostle Suleman, then she mentioned Iyabo Ojo and now Daniella Okeke who was rumored to have dated the Apostle in the past. Cossy called all of them her enemies.
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/cossy-ojiakor-calls-out-iyabo-ojo-and.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg-XMdmnN40/
See where she started the story of her pimping business Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses
http://www.nairaland.com/3686487/cossy-orjiakors-ungrateful-delilah-story
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by abimbola74(m): 6:50am
She should just save us the story for another day maybe after 2019 election.
4 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by Stemkay: 6:51am
Fake pple everywhere........person wey someone supposed to dislike wey dey dislike pple.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by EvilChild: 6:59am
Cossy is useless , in relevant and fugly without those two water melon she's carrying.
Trash!
6 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by pyyxxaro: 7:17am
because Uncle Sule nor won near u , u de vex
Uncle sule don't mind her , naa jealousy de worry her
2 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by chinedubrazil(m): 7:23am
Can sombody tell her to move aside?
People will be looking for things that would make the relevant..
Otebo did her own and vanished..
So?
Abegi
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by OrestesDante(m): 7:47am
abimbola74:
☣ ☠
∆ I just tire Bros ∆
☣ ☠
4 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by nanakgh(m): 10:19am
old olosho beefing young oloshos...happens on the streets all the time.. this is just the modern version. why she now hates their mutual client however I cannot tell
4 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by Dhayor001(m): 10:20am
This country sha.
We are on the brink of moral, economical and societal collapse.
However, some people will always bring up trash to distract us from serious issues.
Ok, we go dey alright las las.
*sips kunu
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by Godsent4life: 10:20am
I offer best rate from r your iTunes card pm now
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by NwaAmaikpe: 10:21am
Nice one Cossy,
I'd help you add more names to those you have correctly mentioned.
Stephanie Otobo,
Empress Njamah,
Ini Edo.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by Saviour22(m): 10:22am
fvcking slut nobody gives a fvcking dis if u fvcking like them or fvcking not
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by Somebodydaddy01: 10:23am
Who is cossy
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by Sunkyphil(m): 10:23am
THEIR LIFE THEIR BUSINESS
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by YorubaAssasin: 10:23am
Iyabo Ojo and ~80% of all the Nollywood actresses are prostitutes! Not news anymore...
2 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by Queenext: 10:24am
Apostle Sulickman
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by noble71(m): 10:24am
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by PigMeat: 10:25am
A hoe! who give a FCK?
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by zlantanfan: 10:25am
Side chicks get wahala sha
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by Boss13: 10:27am
Cossy release this book of yours.
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by Histrings08(m): 10:27am
That's ur own cup of tea...
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by Dontquit: 10:28am
Abeg we get better issue on the table to shake, and the only and only issue on the social media table is no one but the Dullard back to daura come 2019..
Nothing we distract us, if na another game plan una don fail Buhari must return back to Dauta now we kno
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by hiroz(m): 10:29am
when otobo came out with her allegations all these nollywood prostitues kept quiet, its now you want to talk.
why didn't u speak up for otobo before..
now u too want to trend ur own..
she better keeps quiet, it's not your business who someone sleeps with, as far as they are not committing a crime, you benefited from the nollywood prostitution chain, so don't try and act as some kind of whistleblower..shes just unhappy iyabo and daniella have made millions and outshone her after she got them the link into the business.
even abroad, models and actresses are highcalss escorts, nothing new here...you can even pay them to date you for some months to boost your profile
but honestly that being said, I'll like her to spill all the gist oh, with evidence.the story go sweet die
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by kikiwendy(f): 10:29am
Aunty goan sleep
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 10:30am
Wahala deh sleep, iyanga go wake am up
Next we will hear would be " Cossy Orjiakor apologizes and confessed to Apostle Suleiman that she was being paid by Nama Ero.......
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by xsoonest741: 10:32am
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by 400billionman: 10:34am
Ho my God. Funke!!!
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by martineverest(m): 10:35am
a cryted message.........she indirectly revealed something to the public
otobo 2.0 loading.....
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by don4real18(m): 10:36am
Mtcheew
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor: "I Dislike Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke & Apostle Johnson Suleman" by LesbianBoy(m): 10:38am
Apostle like sweet things sha
Iyabo ojo with the big brezz o!
Daniella okeke with the big nyansh! *piano*
Hey: / My Geez / Accra Tour
Viewing this topic: Passenger27, AkinolaP, henrygale(m), clemsajayi07(m), MrPeterson(m), vikky47, ekenetheorg(m), olugabbie(m), iWise(m), chikeze(m), webmaster3, Pharoh, osas4ty, nanakgh(m), annibro(f), blogbaby(f), franzis(m), fasky(m), Michael781, b3llo(m), OritaIbadan, casmir001, memud001(m), fellory, opsynea2j(m), andrewozed, annexes, ITboymartin(m), manofxter(m), Quoran, Gboyee4fun(m), joggler(m), kevspens, Purehuman(m), chuzydon(m), 1stallon(m), SLOVFO(m), Yames70(m), Francisayo(m), lilfreezy, destinychild715, DelePhd, Provic45(m), AuntyAmope(m), BushWickBill, iboboyswag(m), Andking, ehardetola(m), youngbambiz, ideology(m), apokan200(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), Hidentity(m), anikkyberry, sand007, bellony, kejismuse, Jeezuzpick(m), Lovelynife, jacabi(m), georgeakins, akinade28(f), cana882(m), Sulaiman99, gabonsky, DrGabbi(m), bigsamuell, deeozi, Houseofglam7(f), verygudbadguy(m), goldincome(m), Zanxx(f), pweshboi(m), mightyokwy(m), BluntTheApostle, yourangel, emaxadey(m), Deseo(f), Ferdinandu(m), akabude, nnanyereugo, ollypapi(m), Dabigbroda(m), paparazy06(m), Ferrara, Ayo7, charlesdavis(m), nerdymufasa(m), Kunle97, wapu, harmless011, Olidawg247(m), Glokit(m), OldBeer, bwehdoneit(m), alkyno47, Version1point0, spotauto, MexicanWolf, overhypedsteve(m), babajeje123(m), AstuteJay, Kanta89(m), solomonope(m), 400billionman, Doctormarrvin and 179 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 162