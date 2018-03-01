Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Mike Edwards Begs To Compete For Nigeria At The Commonwealth Games (Photos) (2777 Views)

According to Making of Champions, the 27-year old high jumper has become the latest victim of the IAAF’s indefinite freeze on the transfer of allegiance process, which was put in place on February 6 last year, largely for the purpose of protecting vulnerable African athletes from being poached by other nations.



However, Edwards was named on the Nigerian team to the Commonwealth Games in February, and revealed that he had been cleared by British Athletics to compete for Nigeria. The jumper is already in Australia for the Games and had been accredited by the Commonwealth Games Federation, only to receive a call from the IAAF telling him he was ineligible to compete at the Games because he represented Great Britain at the European Junior Championships nine years ago.



Edwards, who has a Jamaican father and Nigerian mother, has now picked a spot at the Games Village where he’s going to stand every single day in order to bring some awareness to his plight, while hoping that the international governing body changes its earlier stance before the competition begins.



He took to his Facebook page to share this:



“No shame. I’ll stand here every day until IAAF makes a change. It’s wrong what they’re doing. I’ve come too far. I’ve sacrificed way too much to fold at the Commonwealth Games. Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games



“As a law abiding dual citizen of Great Britain and Nigeria, I should have every right to represent #TeamNigeria regardless if I chose to represent my birth country GB almost a decade ago, at a Jr. level Championship.



“I may not be the most decorated athlete in the world but I’m resilient. Remember, it’s been nine years since my last major Championship. I don’t quit easy… This sign is a representation of the levels I’m willing to take it too. I just want to compete. Call me back IAAF”.



Someone is desperate to be and play for Nigeria





While some ungrateful pigs want to disunite Nigeria and break it into pieces 4 Likes 1 Share

I doubt this guy will win medals for Nigeria, if he had the potential of winning any medal, UK would have selected him.

The west don't joke with quality. 5 Likes









It is obvious he is mentally imbalanced for him to want to represent Nigeria. It is obvious he is mentally imbalanced for him to want to represent Nigeria. 7 Likes 2 Shares

I always believe that this shithole will be great again... It's just a matter of time.





God bless this shithole.

bruh are u sure you want to represent Nigeria. bruh are u sure you want to represent Nigeria.

IAAF makes the rules of the competition where they are a significant stakeholder.

fk001:

Someone is desperate to be and play for Nigeria





While some ungrateful pigs want to disunite Nigeria and break it into pieces

Shut up Shut up

Cinkq:

I doubt this guy will win medals for Nigeria, if he had the potential of winning any medal, UK would have selected him.

The west don't joke with quality. so because UK did not select him..he must be useless?....just like saying because you didn't gain admission into Harvard... You no sabi book?...,they are various reasons people don't pass a level.. so because UK did not select him..he must be useless?....just like saying because you didn't gain admission into Harvard... You no sabi book?...,they are various reasons people don't pass a level.. 1 Like

fk001:

Someone is desperate to be and play for Nigeria





While some ungrateful pigs want to disunite Nigeria and break it into pieces

Playing for Nigeria and being a Nigerian in Nigeria are two different things entirely. Please do not mix the two as it will never settle just like Oil and water!! Playing for Nigeria and being a Nigerian in Nigeria are two different things entirely. Please do not mix the two as it will never settle just like Oil and water!!

fk001:

Someone is desperate to be and play for Nigeria





While some ungrateful pigs want to disunite Nigeria and break it into pieces can u shut up can u shut up

I hope he does not regret

Where some people are criticizing and despising the country, someone wants to represent, GOOD VIBES

However, Edwards was named on the Nigerian team to the Commonwealth Games in February, and revealed that he had been cleared by British Athletics to compete for Nigeria. The jumper is already in Australia for the Games and had been accredited by the Commonwealth Games Federation, only to receive a call from the IAAF telling him he was ineligible to compete at the Games because he represented Great Britain at the European Junior Championships nine years ago.



Edwards, who has a Jamaican father and Nigerian mother, has now picked a spot at the Games Village where he’s going to stand every single day in order to bring some awareness to his plight, while hoping that the international governing body changes its earlier stance before the competition begins.

Thunder fire the IAAF, they should allow the young man compete for Nigeria



If there was a worthy cause to unite Nigerian youths, this would be it. But wait, Nigerian youths are busy either watching BBN or bashing Buhari on NL.



IAAF should not have the right to determine which country an athlete wants to represent. None of their business if you ask me.



Whoever wants to be poached should be poached.



When Nigerian athletes were being poached by the likes of UK and US it was OK abi?

Cinkq:

I doubt this guy will win medals for Nigeria, if he had the potential of winning any medal, UK would have selected him.

The west don't joke with quality. Exactly the same thing you clowns told Anthony Joshua... In fact thats the exact words. When will we learn Now the same shameless fools who denied him the opportunity of representing Nigeria are the same 4kers faking familiarity. Watch history repeat itself Exactly the same thing you clowns told Anthony Joshua... In fact thats the exact words. When will we learnNow the same shameless fools who denied him the opportunity of representing Nigeria are the same 4kers faking familiarity. Watch history repeat itself

Cinkq:

I doubt this guy will win medals for Nigeria, if he had the potential of winning any medal, UK would have selected him.

The west don't joke with quality.

fk001:

Someone is desperate to be and play for Nigeria





While some ungrateful pigs want to disunite Nigeria and break it into pieces

And you're so foolish to know that if only Britain gave him the opportunity, Nigeria would have been "God forbid ".



Your brain is fool of garbage And you're so foolish to know that if only Britain gave him the opportunity, Nigeria would have been "God forbid ".Your brain is fool of garbage

babyfaceafrica:

so because UK did not select him..he must be useless?....just like saying because you didn't gain admission into Harvard... You no sabi book?...,they are various reasons people don't pass a level..

if he's not good enugh to represent UK, then we should examine him before accepting him as our athlete.

What is the essence of accepting him if he's not better than local athletes? He shouldn't take their place if he would not win medals for us. And i doubt UK would release him for us if he had that potential. if he's not good enugh to represent UK, then we should examine him before accepting him as our athlete.What is the essence of accepting him if he's not better than local athletes? He shouldn't take their place if he would not win medals for us. And i doubt UK would release him for us if he had that potential.