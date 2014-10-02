Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Airtel Megapack Problems: Users Are Experiencing This, No Response From Airtel (4819 Views)

Airtel Megapack Problems: Users Are Experiencing This, No Response From Airtel

I subscribed a 5K worth of airtel megapack data last month February. upon 3days to expiration with 2Gb+ left. I couldn't browse telling me am out of data, thereby directing me to the free facebook page.



I called customer care hoping it would be resolved as I was told to wait for 12hrs. after 12 hours they sent me a message saying the issue has been resolved meanwhile it was still same old story.



Later I realised that when I switch to edge I was able to browse, upon switching back to 3G it does not work and hence it brings out same out of data balance page. I then did another 1k5 subscription hoping it would work. only for it to give me thesame error. calling the customer care has proven abortive as they keep telling me they are busy. only God knows what all this is.



I have visited their twitter handle only to find out that am not the only one experiencing this. tons of people experiencing the glitch yet they pretend nothing is happening falling on deaf ears with so many complains and plea thrown around. as for NCC they are a dead organisation. 4 Likes

U mean, u still use Airtel when we ve Nitel. 5 Likes

Who else is experiencing horrible reception with Airtel? In terms of Internet and even calls. What ever happened to Airtel? 10 Likes

As much as I hate to admit it, mtn is the only reliable network to browse in this country. The rest will just give you one head ache or the other. 8 Likes

Airtel: one crappy network after glo 2 Likes

same here oo.. I can't use my Facebook data on 3g unless i switch to 2g

can you listen to yourself , the OP simply made a post on what he observed and you are here castigating him . See OP airtel customer service is useless you need to disturb them well before your issue is resolved same thing happened to a friend

Who else is experiencing horrible reception with Airtel? In terms of Internet and even calls. What ever happened to Airtel?

Same here



Called more than thrice Same hereCalled more than thrice

Glo & Airtel will start losing us in thousands.

Crappy networks

I get silly deductions & unwanted/illegal opt-ins/subscriptions by these networks.

If only Mtn can scale up the data quantity given to subscribers 1 Like

who's this? where did you crawl out from? did you hear yourself? why would I create a thread if it has been resolved. did you take time to think before you typed all this. am very frustrated as am typing this. if you don't have any meaningful contribution keep shut and move along. I didn't buy data with your money nor depending on free megabytes.

I had to subscribe to a weekend plan since am on smart trybe and thank God the weekend plan works with 3G to see me through the weekend.

Mine is blazing here in Ib, Sorry about urz though Op.

You came under somebody post to exhibit your stupidity.

Airtel network has been very bad lately



data fluctuates, poor reception with calls



I was forced to subscribe using mtn



I tried calling their customer call, no option to speak with customer care representative



sent them an email, no reply



very very sad



I have used airtel for many years, it has never been this bad 1 Like

That was how they were charging me 80 naira everyday on sports plan, which I never subscribed. They said I should dial *902# to leave the plan, but when I dial it I get that I am not on any promotional or advert. What ever they call it. Fake people





God bless you for creating this thread.



Thats is the problem I'm having right now.



I'm fed up,since three days now I can't browse on my phone.



I taught I was the only one cos when I called them they told me it's my phone that they fix it within 12hrs since Thursday.



The thunder wet go fire them.

God bless you for creating this thread.



Thats is the problem I'm having right now.



I'm fed up,since three days now I can't browse on my phone.



I taught I was the only one cos when I called them they told me it's my phone that they fix it within 12hrs since Thursday.



am unable to call them again, they keep saying their customers are busy, serving who? am I not a customer? they know about this. by Wednesday I will go to their office to show them madness. useless people.

Airtel is really messing up now. Pls I dunno if its just me buh have they stopped their double data offer, cuz its no more working.



Secondly, how do u guys get thru to speak with their agent when calling d customer care line? Its been impossible for me. seems like a deliberate act from them. It's a shame that in Nigeria, we don't have a NETWORK yet.

Stop posting fake reports here and stop blaming NCC, Once airtel tells u ur issue will be resolve after 12hrs and they sent u a message after 12hrs forget it has been resolve. Must you create meaningless thread to make people notice you? Ah Oga pls calm down o.. I thought I was the only one experiencing this shiit.. Can't browse on my Airtel sim for over three days now. And I still have over 850mb left from the subscription I did.. Spoken to over 8 customer care agents now but they kept telling me the same thing to wait for 12hours.. Did another sub of N100 yesterday thinking that will browse but no, still the same old story of "you do not have an active data balance"

Ah Oga pls calm down o.. I thought I was the only one experiencing this shiit.. Can't browse on my Airtel sim for over three days now. And I still have over 850mb left from the subscription I did.. Spoken to over 8 customer care agents now but they kept telling me the same thing to wait for 12hours.. Did another sub of N100 yesterday thinking that will browse but no, still the same old story of "you do not have an active data balance"

I don tire sef

Airtel is really messing up now. Pls I dunno if its just me buh have they stopped their double data offer, cuz its no more working.



I don get their wayo.. After dialing 121, select 1 for English, select 3 then select 6 for over scratched card.. Then you'll be directed to an agent.

Abeg you guys should come see this..

Happens to me too but I switch off the data,wait for some time and then switch it back on

using their network to call me often is another problem, time without number is it that I have call their customer representative centre to make report but still to no avail...they keep calling me always and I don't know what to do ooo





Glo on iPhone is the best. I have never regretted subscribing on glo network

I hv nt got that myself

I thanked God the day I lost my airtel Sim with 3k in my wallet



Useless network