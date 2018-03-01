₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by dainformant(m): 12:40pm
After concluding a 2-day visit to Lagos state, president Muhammadu Buhari attended Jumma prayers at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday. Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) stormed the mosque premises to protest against the continuous detention of their leader, Sheikh El-Zakzaky.
The protesters were restrained by stern looking security personnel who surrounded the premises as the president was driven into the mosque...
El-zakzakky was arrested in 2015 after his members had a confrontation with the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai in Zaria, Kaduna State.
Also, 53 of his followers were arrested on Wednesday by the Police in Abuja following a violent protest.
Since the arrest and detention of the group’s leader, his followers had organised series of protests in some cities in the country calling for his release.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/el-zakzakky-protesters-storm-mosque-in-abuja-as-buhari-arrives.html
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by Baawaa(m): 12:48pm
Is this protesting or eulogising
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by stephleena(f): 12:54pm
and gay,was praying...praying to who?if I may ask.
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by ChilledPill: 1:03pm
A
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by Biglittlelois(f): 2:03pm
But seriously APC is a party of use and dump
Zakzakky- used him to get shiite vote, dumped and jailed him after election
Oby Ezekwesili- used her to get sympathy vote cos of Chibok, dumped and disgraced her after election
Tinubu- used him to get southwest vote, dumped and ridiculed him after election, right now the brain washing to make him believe he's still relevant is still in process so that after election next year, the usual DUMPING will occur.
Lol
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by NwaNimo1(m): 2:03pm
They should rush the place....
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by BruncleZuma: 2:04pm
Wrong move...
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by veacea: 2:04pm
Pls who is this Buhari that everybody is talking about sef
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:04pm
I am very confused.
Who does a devil pray to?
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by psychologist(m): 2:06pm
Where's the protest?
Morelike they were hailing him
Abohkki na abohkki
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by Daviddson(m): 2:07pm
Very good; let this man know he's just another human being. I just don't like the way Nigeria's Presidents see themselves (or they allow themselves to be treated) as gods. How can we explain the fact that Lagos with a population of over 10 million people had to be literally shut down because of one man.
Don't tell me that it was done to curtail traffic congestion, because that was not the real reason. It was simply done to attempt to deify the president. Same or similar thing happened during Goodluck Jonathans time.
Several months ago, a lady rode a bicycle past the convoy of Donald Trump and she wasn't arrested or molested!
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by KOPT33: 2:07pm
Rejected by 90% of his country yet he still has the need to cling unto power. This is so hearbreaking.
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by omoadeleye(m): 2:08pm
instead make dem bgin throw molotovs to them...
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by Quality20(m): 2:09pm
But why isn't CAN defending d rights of ds Shiite ppl? They have always associated with mainstream xtians, but CAN keeps treating them like outcasts, even when they keep drawing close to highly placed and vocal xtians
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 2:09pm
The man they are protesting for has a heart of stone...
They are just wasting their valuable time
He will soon send his army to terrorise them
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by tesppidd: 2:10pm
JasonScolari:
This is exactly how they yap,
from the comfort of their living rooms.
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by eddyslim(m): 2:10pm
The President Buhari
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by comshots(m): 2:10pm
No placards?
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by Fukafuka: 2:11pm
Aeyyaaa ! Who did this to you. ? Ehhn !
JasonScolari:
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by bros856: 2:12pm
Largas:And what are you tomato or bush meat.
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 2:12pm
NwaAmaikpe:
It's all for the gullible
It's all for the camera
A picture of the thing in the mosque leaves the zombies salivating for more
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by askorlogy: 2:12pm
KOPT33:Who tell you he is rejected by 90% of his country?
Where are your statistics to prove?
Do you have a PVC? Forming social media guru. You are the ones who will be complaining and yet are doing nothing. Show your PVC and if you really reject the president wait till 2019 and convince your friends and group members to vote for someone else beside this president.
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by oshe11: 2:12pm
I Legit think that Buhari is mad. Like Yho! why is he holding this man without trial, he even....
like wanted to..... bt couldnt.......
DO YOU UNDERSTAND
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by mathew247: 2:12pm
these set of religious fanatics are cowards they should start bombing north.
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 2:12pm
I support Buhari on the detention of Zakzaky. The man is evil
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by yesloaded: 2:13pm
I think they want to pray with Sai Baba
|Re: Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos by dumo1(m): 2:14pm
His nepositic reign of power won't be for so long, he should always remember that he will leave the throne one day. So let him enjoy his ganja weed minded power for the mean time whilst he feign ignorance to all the happenings around him..
