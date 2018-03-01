Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Protesters Storm Abuja National Mosque As Buhari Arrives For Prayers. Photos (7174 Views)

The protesters were restrained by stern looking security personnel who surrounded the premises as the president was driven into the mosque...



El-zakzakky was arrested in 2015 after his members had a confrontation with the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai in Zaria, Kaduna State.



Also, 53 of his followers were arrested on Wednesday by the Police in Abuja following a violent protest.



Since the arrest and detention of the group’s leader, his followers had organised series of protests in some cities in the country calling for his release.



Is this protesting or eulogising 9 Likes

and gay,was praying...praying to who?if I may ask. 3 Likes

A

But seriously APC is a party of use and dump





Zakzakky- used him to get shiite vote, dumped and jailed him after election



Oby Ezekwesili- used her to get sympathy vote cos of Chibok, dumped and disgraced her after election



Tinubu- used him to get southwest vote, dumped and ridiculed him after election, right now the brain washing to make him believe he's still relevant is still in process so that after election next year, the usual DUMPING will occur.





They should rush the place....





Wrong move... 3 Likes

I am very confused.

Who does a devil pray to? I am very confused.Who does a devil pray to? 18 Likes 2 Shares

Where's the protest?

Morelike they were hailing him

Don't tell me that it was done to curtail traffic congestion, because that was not the real reason. It was simply done to attempt to deify the president. Same or similar thing happened during Goodluck Jonathans time.



Several months ago, a lady rode a bicycle past the convoy of Donald Trump and she wasn't arrested or molested! Very good; let this man know he's just another human being. I just don't like the way Nigeria's Presidents see themselves (or they allow themselves to be treated) as gods. How can we explain the fact that Lagos with a population of over 10 million people had to be literally shut down because of one man.Don't tell me that it was done to curtail traffic congestion, because that was not the real reason. It was simply done to attempt to deify the president. Same or similar thing happened during Goodluck Jonathans time.Several months ago, a lady rode a bicycle past the convoy of Donald Trump and she wasn't arrested or molested! 1 Like

Rejected by 90% of his country yet he still has the need to cling unto power. This is so hearbreaking. 7 Likes

instead make dem bgin throw molotovs to them... 1 Like

But why isn't CAN defending d rights of ds Shiite ppl? They have always associated with mainstream xtians, but CAN keeps treating them like outcasts, even when they keep drawing close to highly placed and vocal xtians 2 Likes

The man they are protesting for has a heart of stone...



They are just wasting their valuable time



He will soon send his army to terrorise them

JasonScolari:

The bastard was lucky this time, trust me, there will be no next time to test how lucky you would get.











Kindly ignore the dumb zombie below me.





This is exactly how they yap,

from the comfort of their living rooms. This is exactly how they yap,from the comfort of their living rooms. 1 Like

The President Buhari

No placards? 1 Like

Largas:

they should lynch that useless vegetable of a president. And what are you tomato or bush meat. And what are you tomato or bush meat. 1 Like

I am very confused.

Who does a devil pray to?

It's all for the gullible

It's all for the camera



A picture of the thing in the mosque leaves the zombies salivating for more It's all for the gullibleIt's all for the cameraA picture of the thing in the mosque leaves the zombies salivating for more 1 Like

KOPT33:

Rejected by 90% of his country yet he still has the need to cling unto power. This is so hearbreaking. Who tell you he is rejected by 90% of his country?

Where are your statistics to prove?

like wanted to..... bt couldnt.......



DO YOU UNDERSTAND I Legit think that Buhari is mad. Like Yho! why is he holding this man without trial, he even....like wanted to..... bt couldnt.......DO YOU UNDERSTAND

these set of religious fanatics are cowards they should start bombing north. 1 Like

