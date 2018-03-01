Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) (3815 Views)

Bauchi ypuths today staged in a rally in support of President Buhari.Many were pictured with placards with inscription 'Baba2019'.





stephenduru:

The #500 you people collected won't last for 4hours. Most of them have taken Tramadol to convert their hunger and anger to strengthen.



In lagos We all know how they engage in tedious and hard labour in exchange for food money. How will they've sense?



THE FUTURE OF THE NORTHERNERS IS WORRISOME. 34 Likes 2 Shares

See how lean they are all looking. Mostly unemployed. Not source of income. Zero intellect and no hope for the future. Mostly uneducated and completely useless. 27 Likes 3 Shares

















Bunch of paid zombies.







The are just an animals, how furious it is to their wretched family for giving birth to a semi-mad people.



Sai Baba everywhere



Sai Baba 2019 15 Likes

Hofbrauhaus:

See how lean they are all looking. Mostly unemployed. Not source of income. Zero intellect and no hope for the future. Mostly uneducated and completely useless. Damn u r sadman Damn u r sadman 7 Likes 1 Share

Rented crowd. 4 Likes

papoudaupolos:



Damn u r sadman

Hofbrauhaus:





papoudaupolos:



The sadder you are the happier they became

A fool cannot be happy. He doesn't even know what happiness is...

People are given 5h to colour themselves and chant SaiBaba and you think that's happiness? The fools are not even thinking about 2moro.

Dem no go build house?

Dem no go marry?

Dem no go buy car?

Dem no go train children?



That's not even in their brain...just give them 5h...let's drink and smoke today, 2moro we die...where is the happiness there?



Hofbrauhaus:





sorry o! I can see the tin dey really pain you oo! sorry o! I can see the tin dey really pain you oo! 5 Likes

tayebest:





sorry o! I can see the tin dey really pain you oo!

Dem go use the 500 naira smoke weed and before 2 days it will finish 9 Likes 1 Share

Hofbrauhaus:



I truly don't think NDLEA and NAFDAC impounded all those hard drugs.



These folks are certainly under the influence of something strong; something that has blocked their brain from reason or perception. I truly don't think NDLEA and NAFDAC impounded all those hard drugs.These folks are certainly under the influence of something strong; something that has blocked their brain from reason or perception. 11 Likes 4 Shares

Na human being dey de state? 3 Likes

Ok







Just watch this Joke of a President re-elected come 2019.

The masses may vote against him.

still have got a hunch, that the 2019 election will not be credible.







Northern Nigeria= Definition of Backwardness Awon OPONUJust watch this Joke of a President re-elected come 2019.The masses may vote against him.still have got a hunch, that the 2019 election will not be credible.Northern Nigeria= Definition of Backwardness

They have been paid? 1 Like

The game is over for Buhari 1 Like 1 Share

i wonder hw long the youths who are suppose to be the strength and power of this great nation continue like this........YOUTHS UNA NEVER STILL OPEN EYE 1 Like

Any set of political jobbers can come together to do anything for recognition.....







IMO not many sane Nigerian will openly roll out drum for a Buhari Candidacy come 2019







He was sick like every mere mortal and was flown abroad for months and I doubt if has upgraded any hospital in Abuja or Daura to attend to his own needs.... His son was involved in an accident and had to be flown abroad too for further treatment.....things that people he is ruling over can only do with alms and contributry funds from the public and yet we can't point to one solid hospital.....





Imagine if the UK Doctor has inserted chips into his brains and remotely controlled his thoughts and dictates... What sort of national risk is that?







I mean who does that.... Can a Putin go to UK for treatment? What kind of people are we really?"How was his son able to afford a powered bike that amount to milloins? Has he fully paid back his loan for his APC ticket? Why are his children schooling abroad?

It is well.

northern almajiris South get your pvc

Useless baba







Hopeless cows (youths)

The Youth is the problem of this country



Please check my signature for more

These are the people enjoying the massacre of the innocent.... They don't care about the whereabouts of little miss sheribu probably because she is from the Christain minority...



All they care about is the continuity of sai barber agenda



Wicked things 1 Like

Bauchi can not progress....the only progress that state have is putting up posters of the governor and president at evey corner. Brainwashed people. God help them 1 Like

Who did this to the north? We've been so impoverished by this same leaders we hail and applaud.. Walahi stupidity at its peak! 2 Likes