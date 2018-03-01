₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,479 members, 4,164,349 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018 at 06:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) (3815 Views)
"You Can't Stop Nnamdi Kanu From Holding A Rally In Lagos" - FFK / NYCN Youths Stage Solidarity Rally To Welcome Buhari (Photos) / 'Buhari Is Alive': Bauchi Youths Storm The Streets To Support Buhari (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:39pm
March4Buhari in Bauchi
Bauchi ypuths today staged in a rally in support of President Buhari.Many were pictured with placards with inscription 'Baba2019'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/bauchi-youths-stage-rally-in-support-of.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:39pm
1 Like
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:40pm
stephenduru:more
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 4:41pm
The #500 you people collected won't last for 4hours. Most of them have taken Tramadol to convert their hunger and anger to strengthen.
In lagos We all know how they engage in tedious and hard labour in exchange for food money. How will they've sense?
THE FUTURE OF THE NORTHERNERS IS WORRISOME.
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 4:41pm
See how lean they are all looking. Mostly unemployed. Not source of income. Zero intellect and no hope for the future. Mostly uneducated and completely useless.
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe1stSon(m): 4:43pm
Bunch of paid zombies.
The are just an animals, how furious it is to their wretched family for giving birth to a semi-mad people.
I repeat nobody in his/her right senses will want Buhari to governed again, except paid lunatics above.
17 Likes
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:45pm
Sai Baba everywhere
Sai Baba 2019
15 Likes
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by papoudaupolos: 4:48pm
Hofbrauhaus:Damn u r sadman
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by waveybrah: 4:49pm
Rented crowd.
4 Likes
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 4:54pm
papoudaupolos:
Fools make me sad. Zombies make me sadder.
17 Likes
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by papoudaupolos: 4:57pm
Hofbrauhaus:The sadder you are the happier they became
4 Likes
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 5:00pm
papoudaupolos:
A fool cannot be happy. He doesn't even know what happiness is...
People are given 5h to colour themselves and chant SaiBaba and you think that's happiness? The fools are not even thinking about 2moro.
Dem no go build house?
Dem no go marry?
Dem no go buy car?
Dem no go train children?
That's not even in their brain...just give them 5h...let's drink and smoke today, 2moro we die...where is the happiness there?
Zombies make me sick.
16 Likes
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by tayebest(m): 5:07pm
Hofbrauhaus:
sorry o! I can see the tin dey really pain you oo!
5 Likes
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 5:09pm
tayebest:
I only pity you poor people...
10 Likes
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by 4kDdullard: 5:12pm
Dem go use the 500 naira smoke weed and before 2 days it will finish
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by tayebest(m): 5:16pm
Hofbrauhaus:...rather pity your self!
2 Likes
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 5:19pm
I truly don't think NDLEA and NAFDAC impounded all those hard drugs.
These folks are certainly under the influence of something strong; something that has blocked their brain from reason or perception.
11 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by Captain8: 5:20pm
Na human being dey de state?
3 Likes
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by chiefadv1: 5:20pm
Ok
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by TIDDOLL(m): 5:21pm
Awon OPONU
Just watch this Joke of a President re-elected come 2019.
The masses may vote against him.
still have got a hunch, that the 2019 election will not be credible.
Northern Nigeria= Definition of Backwardness
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by chiefadv1: 5:21pm
They have been paid?
1 Like
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:22pm
The game is over for Buhari
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by Inanslove(m): 5:22pm
i wonder hw long the youths who are suppose to be the strength and power of this great nation continue like this........YOUTHS UNA NEVER STILL OPEN EYE
1 Like
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by Alejob: 5:22pm
Any set of political jobbers can come together to do anything for recognition.....
IMO not many sane Nigerian will openly roll out drum for a Buhari Candidacy come 2019
He was sick like every mere mortal and was flown abroad for months and I doubt if has upgraded any hospital in Abuja or Daura to attend to his own needs.... His son was involved in an accident and had to be flown abroad too for further treatment.....things that people he is ruling over can only do with alms and contributry funds from the public and yet we can't point to one solid hospital.....
Imagine if the UK Doctor has inserted chips into his brains and remotely controlled his thoughts and dictates... What sort of national risk is that?
I mean who does that.... Can a Putin go to UK for treatment? What kind of people are we really?"How was his son able to afford a powered bike that amount to milloins? Has he fully paid back his loan for his APC ticket? Why are his children schooling abroad?
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:23pm
It is well.
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by ogaJona(m): 5:24pm
northern almajiris South get your pvc
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by OSUigbo: 5:24pm
Useless baba
Hopeless cows (youths)
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by GrammarlyDude: 5:25pm
The Youth is the problem of this country
Please check my signature for more
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 5:26pm
These are the people enjoying the massacre of the innocent.... They don't care about the whereabouts of little miss sheribu probably because she is from the Christain minority...
All they care about is the continuity of sai barber agenda
Wicked things
1 Like
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by ajulu8000(m): 5:26pm
Bauchi can not progress....the only progress that state have is putting up posters of the governor and president at evey corner. Brainwashed people. God help them
1 Like
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by musa234(m): 5:26pm
Who did this to the north? We've been so impoverished by this same leaders we hail and applaud.. Walahi stupidity at its peak!
2 Likes
|Re: Bauchi Youths Stage A Rally In Support Of Buhari's Continuity (Photos) by Jabioro: 5:26pm
The lost of common sense is a worrisome issues.,someone somewhere is thinking for them,use and dumb the fools like pack of cigarrate.
2 Likes
Nigeria Can’t Meet Vision 20-20 Target, Says UNIDO / Funny Comments By Americans On Ebola In Their Country / Breaking News: Fayose Dares Ekiti Assembly, House Sets For Showdown
Viewing this topic: BUHARImyDOG, johnbosco97(m), Dank1u(m), IjeomaJulien, Akpan107(m), Humility017(m), tayebest(m), enigmae90, nNEOo(m), Donbosco22, d4real890(m), onemanonewife(m), kabarka(m), kennydee05(m), scully95, Eagle75, deboski6, psp2pc(m), Ndyoo(m), shegzhkn, mrsheidu(m), Ndolarr and 51 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 210