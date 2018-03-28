Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit (9333 Views)

Secondus gives Lai Mohammad 48 hours to retract statement.





The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Prince Uche Secondus has given the Minister of Information and Culture 48 hours to withdraw his libelous statement against on friday or face litigation.





According to a statement from his media office signed by his Spokesperson Ike ABONYI, said that Prince Secondus through his lawyer Emeka Etiaba SAN in a letter ref no. EESE&C/1/31/03/18 dated March 31st 2018 addressed to the Minister titled Re:Publication of false and defamatory statement against Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party: Demand for retraction, Apology and Payment of damages is asking for N1.5b damages plus public apology.



The lawyer said that the said publication has damaged the image of Prince Secondus as he has been " humiliated, castigated and vilified by many as a result of the falsehood published by the Minister"





The letter told Alhaji Mohammad to note that if he fails to meet their demand after 48 hours, " We shall within 72 hours from today, proceed to a court of competent jurisdiction to ventilate our clients right under the law and shall further seek the protection of the court against you"





This is the right thing to do. Sue them because only the courts have the right to declare anyone a looter.



But again, there was "Allegedly" in front of everyone of them……



Anyway, lawyer must eat 30 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44:

This is the right thing to do. Sue them because only the courts have the right to declare anyone a looter.



But again, there was "Allegedly" in front of everyone of them……



Anyway, lawyer must eat

Why was the list published if it was mere allegations. Why was the list published if it was mere allegations. 19 Likes

Right direction...



The foolish party called APC keep deceiving their children of perdition with their fake fight against kworuption.





APC have no moral justification to brings out any names considering the content of PDP professional looters fully absorbed into the fraudulent party called APC.



PDP = APC. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Osetigoo 13 Likes

When you give some people microphone they will talk and forget themselves. 4 Likes

Just dey observe from afar,how it goes

Apc is evil, Apc is cursed! 16 Likes 4 Shares

hmmm, looters everywhere

in a real sense of it, hasn't secondus looted public fund in one way or the other? Let him come out and exculpate himself with evidence now or never 2 Likes 1 Share

This guys are not serious. They only play politics with masses brain. Posterity woukd judge them.

lol 7 Likes

Uche Secondus is a criminal come and arrest me 2 Likes

I think one of the important questions we have failed to ask is why those who allegedly returned monies were not included in the list.



Also why of all the allegations against the PDP top members that former Chairman Muazu's name has failed to appear in any of the allegations.



Btw, since prince Secondus has not been summoned, pettitioned or tried for corrupt practices the federal Governmemt might lose alot to him should he proceed to court. 4 Likes

... Mr Chairman, i stand with you!







very amazing how the likes of Ameachi, Lawal, Tinubu, Fashola, Fayemi, Kyari names failed to make it to the list APC is an assemblage of LOOTERS... Mr Chairman, i stand with you!very amazing how the likes of Ameachi, Lawal, Tinubu, Fashola, Fayemi, Kyari names failed to make it to the list 12 Likes 2 Shares

Mr Lai Mohammed, over to you.

Abeg Sue the fools! 1 Like

Nice

Na today





Nothing will happen. They know how they meet off camera

Let the battle begin





1 Like

Show him

I was here.

that is how people who lives in a zoo behave...there's always noise in the zoo

Exactly what Lai need. 1 Like

Lai-ing the 1st or the Secondus? Who's isthe 1st or the

You are a looter and a Big thief...

Secundo should shot up and go to court if he has any case rather issuing threat.

Indeed, the days are evil as long as evil APC remain at the helm of affairs. Instead of APC to try and stop the unwarranted killings in the land, they are busy chasing shadows. May God help us in this country. 4 Likes

Drama





I just can't wait for Lai Mohammed to start paying for his lies I really wish he was serious about this.I just can't wait for Lai Mohammed to start paying for his lies 1 Like