|Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by UcheSecondus: 7:05pm
PUBLICATION OF FALSE AND DEFAMATORY STATEMENT AGAINST PRINCE UCHE SECONDUS, THE NATIONAL CHAIRMAN OF THE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY: DEMAND FOR RETRACTION, APOLOGY AND PAYMENT OF DAMAGES.
Secondus gives Lai Mohammad 48 hours to retract statement.
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Prince Uche Secondus has given the Minister of Information and Culture 48 hours to withdraw his libelous statement against on friday or face litigation.
According to a statement from his media office signed by his Spokesperson Ike ABONYI, said that Prince Secondus through his lawyer Emeka Etiaba SAN in a letter ref no. EESE&C/1/31/03/18 dated March 31st 2018 addressed to the Minister titled Re:Publication of false and defamatory statement against Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party: Demand for retraction, Apology and Payment of damages is asking for N1.5b damages plus public apology.
The lawyer said that the said publication has damaged the image of Prince Secondus as he has been " humiliated, castigated and vilified by many as a result of the falsehood published by the Minister"
The letter told Alhaji Mohammad to note that if he fails to meet their demand after 48 hours, " We shall within 72 hours from today, proceed to a court of competent jurisdiction to ventilate our clients right under the law and shall further seek the protection of the court against you"
https://www.facebook.com/princeuchesecondus/posts/227708834445730
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by Mynd44: 7:16pm
This is the right thing to do. Sue them because only the courts have the right to declare anyone a looter.
But again, there was "Allegedly" in front of everyone of them……
Anyway, lawyer must eat
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by jodeci(m): 7:19pm
Mynd44:
Why was the list published if it was mere allegations.
19 Likes
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by Firefire(m): 8:10pm
Right direction...
The foolish party called APC keep deceiving their children of perdition with their fake fight against kworuption.
APC have no moral justification to brings out any names considering the content of PDP professional looters fully absorbed into the fraudulent party called APC.
PDP = APC.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by ruggedized1: 8:13pm
Osetigoo
13 Likes
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by KingsleyCEO: 8:13pm
When you give some people microphone they will talk and forget themselves.
4 Likes
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by Jboy5050(m): 8:14pm
Just dey observe from afar,how it goes
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by Jflex07(m): 8:14pm
Apc is evil, Apc is cursed!
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by Lincoln275(m): 8:14pm
hmmm, looters everywhere
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by castrol180(m): 8:15pm
in a real sense of it, hasn't secondus looted public fund in one way or the other? Let him come out and exculpate himself with evidence now or never
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by undisputed25(m): 8:15pm
This guys are not serious. They only play politics with masses brain. Posterity woukd judge them.
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by victorazyvictor(m): 8:15pm
lol
7 Likes
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by nonoski: 8:15pm
Uche Secondus is a criminal come and arrest me
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by baybeeboi: 8:15pm
I think one of the important questions we have failed to ask is why those who allegedly returned monies were not included in the list.
Also why of all the allegations against the PDP top members that former Chairman Muazu's name has failed to appear in any of the allegations.
Btw, since prince Secondus has not been summoned, pettitioned or tried for corrupt practices the federal Governmemt might lose alot to him should he proceed to court.
4 Likes
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by temitemi1(m): 8:15pm
APC is an assemblage of LOOTERS ... Mr Chairman, i stand with you!
very amazing how the likes of Ameachi, Lawal, Tinubu, Fashola, Fayemi, Kyari names failed to make it to the list
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:16pm
Mr Lai Mohammed, over to you.
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by tommykiwi(m): 8:16pm
Abeg Sue the fools!
1 Like
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by Correspondence(m): 8:16pm
Nice
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by Hoii(m): 8:16pm
Na today
Nothing will happen. They know how they meet off camera
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by massinola(m): 8:17pm
Let the battle begin
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by BruncleZuma: 8:17pm
1 Like
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by jerryunit48: 8:17pm
Show him
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by Akalia(m): 8:17pm
I was here.
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by ugolinze123: 8:19pm
that is how people who lives in a zoo behave...there's always noise in the zoo
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by Lawalemi(m): 8:19pm
Exactly what Lai need.
1 Like
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by Proffdada: 8:19pm
Who's is Lai-ing the 1st or the Secondus?
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by laffwitmi: 8:19pm
You are a looter and a Big thief...
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by focus7: 8:19pm
Secundo should shot up and go to court if he has any case rather issuing threat.
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by imalexzoro: 8:20pm
Indeed, the days are evil as long as evil APC remain at the helm of affairs. Instead of APC to try and stop the unwarranted killings in the land, they are busy chasing shadows. May God help us in this country.
4 Likes
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by Apexprogrammers: 8:20pm
Drama
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by NaijaMutant(f): 8:20pm
I really wish he was serious about this.
I just can't wait for Lai Mohammed to start paying for his lies
1 Like
|Re: Uche Secondus Gives Lai Mohammad 48 Hours To Retract Statement Or Face Lawsuit by tesppidd: 8:21pm
Lol
Why is he giving 48 hours?
Uchenna go ahead and sue let's see.
2 Likes
