|Happy Easter Nairalanders by NaijaTechnician(m): 12:00am
Happy Easter to you and your families as we celebrate our Father's greatest sacrifice through his Son, Jesus Christ. Have a blessed Easter Nairalanders!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by nbisi: 12:01am
Same to all
2 Likes
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by NaijaTechnician(m): 12:02am
nbisi:You're blessed
1 Like
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by NwaAmaikpe: 12:12am
Please is easter only for Easterners?
Happy easter folks.
I wish you all can join me here, but it will be an orgy.
I've ejaculated almost 10litres today.
What better way do I show the Lord that I am grateful that he died for my sins other than by committing more sins so that his death won't be in vain.
3 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by adaksbullet(m): 12:12am
I am whiched all nlders an happy merry esther
Thank you Jesus that u are die too mine sinsin
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by evansjeff(m): 12:12am
All the witches above me, una well done o.
1 Like
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by suckmyPENIS: 12:13am
I need I babe to do what my moniker says this Easter
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by adaksbullet(m): 12:13am
NwaAmaikpe:if u are sayed nonsenses ehn
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by Angelmatilda(f): 12:13am
Same to you
1 Like
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by deepwater(f): 12:13am
he is risen
1 Like
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by themonk(m): 12:14am
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by kings09(m): 12:14am
Happy Easter
2 Likes
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by kaycyor: 12:14am
Happy Easter too
2 Likes
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by Ifeanyi4491(m): 12:14am
Till when i wake up
1 Like
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by Proxy001(m): 12:14am
Happy resurrection to y'll.... By virtue of Christ's resurrection, may every dead and dry bones in our lives resurrect again.
Chains of bareness are broken
Chains of sicknesses are broken
Chains of joblessness are broken
Chains of ancestral curses are broken
Chains of "nearly nearly" are broken
In Jesus mighty name, amen.
6 Likes
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by IMASTEX: 12:15am
Best of the celebration. Order mature snails from us to give your guest a special treat this season of celebration.
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by emmyw(m): 12:16am
Yea
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by kingchris30(m): 12:16am
wish you same, enjoy a lovely month
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by sunnywhyt007: 12:17am
Thank u op
1 Like
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by SamuelTurner(m): 12:18am
I give my self away so you can use me (william McDowell) dey bust my brain
1 Like
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by rawpadgin(m): 12:18am
NwaAmaikpe:are you a slowpoke
Just because you have gained a little popularity on nairaland for being stupid doesn't mean u have continue wallowing in ur stupidity
Fvcking chump!
3 Likes
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by HeyCorleone(m): 12:18am
Happy Easter one and all.
Happy New Month one and all.
Happy April Fool's Day to the atheists here.
1 Like
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by trendednews(f): 12:19am
Happy Easter!
1 Like
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by kurt09(m): 12:20am
Same here.
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by maldox(m): 12:20am
Happy Easter.
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by JerryLegend(m): 12:21am
Happy new month y'all
Happy Easter Sunday.
And to NwaAmaikpe receive sense in Jesus name.
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by Hofbrauhaus: 12:24am
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by jakD: 12:24am
JerryLegend:
But I'm still wondering why some Christians can type long essay without abbreviating but when it comes to "In Jesus name", then you can only write ijn . That's extremely bad.
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by PRESENTATION(m): 12:25am
Thanks
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by Kjking(m): 12:26am
ok
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 12:26am
Happy Easter, I am late for witches and wizards meeting after 12 already
|Re: Happy Easter Nairalanders by dessyberry22: 12:27am
Happy chicken day...
