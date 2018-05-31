₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by tiwaz(m): 9:11pm On May 30
Jolly Nyame, a former governor of Taraba State and clergyman, has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison, 14 years of which was for criminal breach of trust.
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by kennygee(f): 9:14pm On May 30
If only this will extend to all corruot past governors as well as the ones serving in this government.
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by Philistine(m): 10:13pm On May 30
kennygee:What is this one saying? U PDP sycophants can never be satisfied, when nobody was jailed u complained, now a former governor has just been jailed,yet u are still complaining.Smh!
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by kennygee(f): 10:15pm On May 30
Philistine:
PDP sycophants?
Is that all your brain has to offer or is there no truth in what I've said?
I'm neither a politician nor I'm I a sympathizer to any political party. All Nigeriabs want is that the "we will fight corruption" promise should stick and not be used for selected past public holders.
Or are the ones in your APC cabinet saints?
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by egorov(m): 10:51pm On May 30
Ojú olè ré
This is the face of the.thief
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by dheilaw1(m): 10:54pm On May 30
ipob pigs in whose blood scam runs will still come and spit nonsense.. they are never satisfied
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by balosunky(m): 11:07pm On May 30
Kokolet11:sense is far from u
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by otosa(m): 11:16pm On May 30
We have to give kudos to the government on this because this is the first time i will see the former governor send to jail in Nigeria.
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by micfoley: 12:34am
He deserves it. I wish other corrupt governors get similar sentences
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by DIKEnaWAR: 3:36am
Jolly Nyame has been used as the scapegoat. Other politicians in the opposition il now run and follow Buhari and the APC to avoid being jailed.
The first person his government would have jailed was Joshua Dariye. His case was already concluded and judgement about to be delivered when he ran into APC and up till today, the matter has been dragging.
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by KnowAll(m): 5:31am
Taraba is minority state in Northern Nigeria. Let them jail a Yoruba, Hausa / Fulani or ex Igbo Governor. Then we would no they are trying.
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by adedayoa2(f): 6:05am
kennygee:madam this man's case started in 2007, abi was Buhari our president then?
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:12am
Kudos..... Any Update on Ikoyi Millions,Babachir Lawal or Buratai's Dubai Mansions?
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by Godpolymath: 6:19am
The man dont want to comply with buhari in 2019...
buhari had to remove targets from each state for him to secure votes ..
That man is a tyrant,lack democratic rule and not fit to be a class captain
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by abokibuhari: 6:28am
He's a Christian
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by kennygee(f): 6:37am
tribalmall:
So anyone who's is neither a PDP nor APC member is a fool?
You will only reason like this when you have nothing but coconut water in your brain.
I believe a lot was invested in your education, don't let it go to waste.
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by Lipscomb(m): 6:58am
abokibuhari:kid noted.
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by abokibuhari: 6:59am
Lipscomb:I'm old enough to impregnate all living female souls in your lineage
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by ednut1(m): 7:10am
Good one. There is no ex gov that didnt steal. They shud all be jailed
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:41am
OLEEEEEEEEEE!!!
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by lockupnop: 7:42am
Very soon we will hear he is sick and need to fly abroad for threatment.
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by emeijeh(m): 7:42am
I hope 2face is still feeling like Jolly Nyame?
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by JoeShiGma(m): 7:42am
Is anyone hiring??... I need a job
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by ibkgab001: 7:42am
First one
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by karna63: 7:43am
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by SoNature(m): 7:43am
This is a plus to this government
Thank you, PMB
Jonathan institutionalized corruption, but Buhari is changing the game
As an apolitical Nigerian, I can only ask that the fight is thorough
Some persons have been fingered for corruption
. Babatunde Fashola
. T.A Orji
. Chibuike Amaechi
. Ike Ekweremadu
. Bola Ahmed Tinubu
. Timiprie Sylva
. And everyone whose name has been linked to corrupt practices.
The above-mentioned names have petitions hanging round their necks, they should be investigated and brought to justice if found wanting.
It's either we fix this nation or die like fools
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by salbis(m): 7:44am
abokibuhari:Yeah, any problem with that?
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by obembet(m): 7:44am
U should have decamp to APC.. And support BUHARI...
How I wish the same judge can do same for
1 Oyinlola osun start
2. Gbenga Daniel
3 Amechi
4. Fayemi
5. Fayose
6. Omishore
7. Obanikoro
8 Tinubu
9. Jonathan I mean GEJ
10. Jonathan wife
11. Aregbesola
12. Wike
And if BUHARI fail to let us knw the amount he spent for his health, Jail him too
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by godquality: 7:44am
Get ready for the next appeal... No be naija we dey... This case will reach supreme court.
|Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by 9aiboard: 7:45am
Smh
