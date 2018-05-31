Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years (15810 Views)

Jolly Nyame, a former governor of Taraba State and clergyman, has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison, 14 years of which was for criminal breach of trust.



An outraged Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Federal High Court, while handing out the sentence, lashed out: “There’s no moral justification for the level of outright theft, and the Court must therefore, impose a statement, hopefully as a deterrent to other public officers, who may be similarly inclined”



The former Taraba state helmsman also bagged two years for criminal misappropriation, seven years for gratification and five years for obtaining money by dishonesty.



He was, however discharged of 12 counts, out of 41.

Source: Source: http://www.currentnewsinnigeria.com/photos-of-ex-gov-nyame-after-he-was-sentenced-to-28-years-in-prison/

If only this will extend to all corruot past governors as well as the ones serving in this government. 37 Likes 1 Share

What is this one saying? U PDP sycophants can never be satisfied, when nobody was jailed u complained, now a former governor has just been jailed,yet u are still complaining.Smh!

What is this one saying? U PDP sycophants can never be satisfied, when nobody was jailed u complained, now a former governor has just been jailed,yet u are still complaining.Smh!

PDP sycophants?



Is that all your brain has to offer or is there no truth in what I've said?



I'm neither a politician nor I'm I a sympathizer to any political party. All Nigeriabs want is that the "we will fight corruption" promise should stick and not be used for selected past public holders.



PDP sycophants?

Is that all your brain has to offer or is there no truth in what I've said?

I'm neither a politician nor I'm I a sympathizer to any political party. All Nigeriabs want is that the "we will fight corruption" promise should stick and not be used for selected past public holders.

Or are the ones in your APC cabinet saints?

Ojú olè ré



This is the face of the.thief 3 Likes

ipob pigs in whose blood scam runs will still come and spit nonsense.. they are never satisfied 4 Likes 6 Shares

the last time I check yrrouba people are the one into yhaoo yhaoo business. sense is far from u sense is far from u 16 Likes 6 Shares

We have to give kudos to the government on this because this is the first time i will see the former governor send to jail in Nigeria. 12 Likes 3 Shares

He deserves it. I wish other corrupt governors get similar sentences 4 Likes

Jolly Nyame has been used as the scapegoat. Other politicians in the opposition il now run and follow Buhari and the APC to avoid being jailed.



The first person his government would have jailed was Joshua Dariye. His case was already concluded and judgement about to be delivered when he ran into APC and up till today, the matter has been dragging. 11 Likes

Taraba is minority state in Northern Nigeria. Let them jail a Yoruba, Hausa / Fulani or ex Igbo Governor. Then we would no they are trying. 9 Likes 2 Shares

PDP sycophants?



Is that all your brain has to offer or is there no truth in what I've said?



I'm neither a politician nor I'm I a sympathizer to any political party. All Nigeriabs want is that the "we will fight corruption" promise should stick and not be used for selected past public holders.



madam this man's case started in 2007, abi was Buhari our president then?

Kudos..... Any Update on Ikoyi Millions,Babachir Lawal or Buratai's Dubai Mansions? 20 Likes 2 Shares

The man dont want to comply with buhari in 2019...



buhari had to remove targets from each state for him to secure votes ..



That man is a tyrant,lack democratic rule and not fit to be a class captain The man dont want to comply with buhari in 2019...buhari had to remove targets from each state for him to secure votes ..That man is a tyrant,lack democratic rule and not fit to be a class captain 2 Likes

He's a Christian

Do you truly mean you are neither a PDP ur APC member but rather a fool.

So anyone who's is neither a PDP nor APC member is a fool?



You will only reason like this when you have nothing but coconut water in your brain.



So anyone who's is neither a PDP nor APC member is a fool?

You will only reason like this when you have nothing but coconut water in your brain.

I believe a lot was invested in your education, don't let it go to waste.

kid noted.

I'm old enough to impregnate all living female souls in your lineage

Good one. There is no ex gov that didnt steal. They shud all be jailed 3 Likes

OLEEEEEEEEEE!!!

Very soon we will hear he is sick and need to fly abroad for threatment. 2 Likes

I hope 2face is still feeling like Jolly Nyame? 6 Likes

Is anyone hiring??... I need a job

First one

This is a plus to this government



Thank you, PMB



Jonathan institutionalized corruption, but Buhari is changing the game



As an apolitical Nigerian, I can only ask that the fight is thorough



Some persons have been fingered for corruption



. Babatunde Fashola

. T.A Orji

. Chibuike Amaechi

. Ike Ekweremadu

. Bola Ahmed Tinubu

. Timiprie Sylva

. And everyone whose name has been linked to corrupt practices.



The above-mentioned names have petitions hanging round their necks, they should be investigated and brought to justice if found wanting.



It's either we fix this nation or die like fools

Yeah, any problem with that?

U should have decamp to APC.. And support BUHARI...



How I wish the same judge can do same for



1 Oyinlola osun start

2. Gbenga Daniel

3 Amechi



4. Fayemi



5. Fayose



6. Omishore



7. Obanikoro



8 Tinubu



9. Jonathan I mean GEJ

10. Jonathan wife



11. Aregbesola



12. Wike



And if BUHARI fail to let us knw the amount he spent for his health, Jail him too 3 Likes

Get ready for the next appeal... No be naija we dey... This case will reach supreme court.