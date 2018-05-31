₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,011,657 members, 4,269,810 topics. Date: Thursday, 31 May 2018 at 08:31 AM

Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years (15810 Views)

Court Jails Ex-taraba Gov Nyame 14 Years Without Fine / Jolly Nyame Jailed For 14 Years For Fraud / Nigeria Now In State Of Emergency - Dogara As Soldiers Are Deployed To 28 States (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by tiwaz(m): 9:11pm On May 30
Jolly Nyame, a former governor of Taraba State and clergyman, has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison, 14 years of which was for criminal breach of trust.

An outraged Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Federal High Court, while handing out the sentence, lashed out: “There’s no moral justification for the level of outright theft, and the Court must therefore, impose a statement, hopefully as a deterrent to other public officers, who may be similarly inclined”

The former Taraba state helmsman also bagged two years for criminal misappropriation, seven years for gratification and five years for obtaining money by dishonesty.

He was, however discharged of 12 counts, out of 41.

Source: http://www.currentnewsinnigeria.com/photos-of-ex-gov-nyame-after-he-was-sentenced-to-28-years-in-prison/

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by kennygee(f): 9:14pm On May 30
If only this will extend to all corruot past governors as well as the ones serving in this government.

37 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by Philistine(m): 10:13pm On May 30
kennygee:
If only this will extend to all corruot past governors as well as the ones serving in this government.
What is this one saying? U PDP sycophants can never be satisfied, when nobody was jailed u complained, now a former governor has just been jailed,yet u are still complaining.Smh!

56 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by kennygee(f): 10:15pm On May 30
Philistine:

What is this one saying? U PDP sycophants can never be satisfied, when nobody was jailed u complained, now a former governor has just been jailed,yet u are still complaining.Smh!

PDP sycophants?

Is that all your brain has to offer or is there no truth in what I've said?

I'm neither a politician nor I'm I a sympathizer to any political party. All Nigeriabs want is that the "we will fight corruption" promise should stick and not be used for selected past public holders.

Or are the ones in your APC cabinet saints?

121 Likes 14 Shares

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by egorov(m): 10:51pm On May 30
Ojú olè ré

This is the face of the.thief

3 Likes

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by dheilaw1(m): 10:54pm On May 30
ipob pigs in whose blood scam runs will still come and spit nonsense.. they are never satisfied

4 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by balosunky(m): 11:07pm On May 30
Kokolet11:
the last time I check yrrouba people are the one into yhaoo yhaoo business.
sense is far from u

16 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by otosa(m): 11:16pm On May 30
We have to give kudos to the government on this because this is the first time i will see the former governor send to jail in Nigeria.

12 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by micfoley: 12:34am
He deserves it. I wish other corrupt governors get similar sentences

4 Likes

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by DIKEnaWAR: 3:36am
Jolly Nyame has been used as the scapegoat. Other politicians in the opposition il now run and follow Buhari and the APC to avoid being jailed.

The first person his government would have jailed was Joshua Dariye. His case was already concluded and judgement about to be delivered when he ran into APC and up till today, the matter has been dragging.

11 Likes

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by KnowAll(m): 5:31am
Taraba is minority state in Northern Nigeria. Let them jail a Yoruba, Hausa / Fulani or ex Igbo Governor. Then we would no they are trying.

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by adedayoa2(f): 6:05am
kennygee:


PDP sycophants?

Is that all your brain has to offer or is there no truth in what I've said?

I'm neither a politician nor I'm I a sympathizer to any political party. All Nigeriabs want is that the "we will fight corruption" promise should stick and not be used for selected past public holders.

Or are the ones in your APC cabinet saints?
madam this man's case started in 2007, abi was Buhari our president then?

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:12am
Kudos..... Any Update on Ikoyi Millions,Babachir Lawal or Buratai's Dubai Mansions?

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by Godpolymath: 6:19am
grin The man dont want to comply with buhari in 2019...

buhari had to remove targets from each state for him to secure votes ..

That man is a tyrant,lack democratic rule and not fit to be a class captain

2 Likes

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by abokibuhari: 6:28am
He's a Christian shocked
Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by kennygee(f): 6:37am
tribalmall:


Do you truly mean you are neither a PDP ur APC member but rather a fool.

So anyone who's is neither a PDP nor APC member is a fool?

You will only reason like this when you have nothing but coconut water in your brain.

I believe a lot was invested in your education, don't let it go to waste.

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by Lipscomb(m): 6:58am
abokibuhari:
He's a Christian shocked
kid noted.

7 Likes

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by abokibuhari: 6:59am
Lipscomb:
kid noted.
I'm old enough to impregnate all living female souls in your lineage

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by ednut1(m): 7:10am
Good one. There is no ex gov that didnt steal. They shud all be jailed

3 Likes

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:41am
OLEEEEEEEEEE!!!
Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by lockupnop: 7:42am
Very soon we will hear he is sick and need to fly abroad for threatment.

2 Likes

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by emeijeh(m): 7:42am
I hope 2face is still feeling like Jolly Nyame?

6 Likes

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by JoeShiGma(m): 7:42am
Is anyone hiring??... I need a job
Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by ibkgab001: 7:42am
First one
Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by karna63: 7:43am
shocked sad
Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by SoNature(m): 7:43am
This is a plus to this government

Thank you, PMB

Jonathan institutionalized corruption, but Buhari is changing the game

As an apolitical Nigerian, I can only ask that the fight is thorough

Some persons have been fingered for corruption

. Babatunde Fashola
. T.A Orji
. Chibuike Amaechi
. Ike Ekweremadu
. Bola Ahmed Tinubu
. Timiprie Sylva
. And everyone whose name has been linked to corrupt practices.

The above-mentioned names have petitions hanging round their necks, they should be investigated and brought to justice if found wanting.

It's either we fix this nation or die like fools
Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by salbis(m): 7:44am
abokibuhari:
He's a Christian shocked
Yeah, any problem with that?

1 Like

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by obembet(m): 7:44am
U should have decamp to APC.. And support BUHARI...

How I wish the same judge can do same for

1 Oyinlola osun start
2. Gbenga Daniel
3 Amechi

4. Fayemi

5. Fayose

6. Omishore

7. Obanikoro

8 Tinubu

9. Jonathan I mean GEJ
10. Jonathan wife

11. Aregbesola

12. Wike

And if BUHARI fail to let us knw the amount he spent for his health, Jail him too

3 Likes

Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by godquality: 7:44am
Get ready for the next appeal... No be naija we dey... This case will reach supreme court.
Re: Jolly Nyame's Face As He Is Jailed For 14 Years by 9aiboard: 7:45am
Smh

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

APC To Senate: Petitions Can’t Stop Amaechi, Others / Charly Boy And The Mob Of Animal Farm - By Abimbola Adelakun / Subsidy Fraud: How Eternal Oil MD, Others Forged Documents To Defraud FG

Viewing this topic: ebonge1, zinaunreal(m), Ovbioisena, jagabanjbl(m), Masterdeking(m), Hadeyemy, rman, makabia(m), tonyeverready(m), RAY12345(m), wesleygee, agabusta, frankpro27(m), genesishouse, Houstency(m), nzube89(m), femi4, Jbols2001(m), ethanmax(m), Zainaf(f), papaking1(m), Opemi93(f), Jerrosky1986(m), 35457788skyblue(m), shugarken(m), Orashiboy, vickykeyz(m), dedeen1424, dematino, ikoduduakpode(m), AlhajiBoss, binna77, Temitope91(f), 2oby, tolaxvalentine, Manufor(m), chenemi123, Elolam87(m), adekolaelect(m), Bayokun(m), Jamalj, Usefulusman(m), Sunbassen(m), pachukwu16, mradjoy, Bari22(m), abtywo(m), xmortalz, ONYEBUCHI93, polite2(m), raheema4u(f), Starigna12, leo2020, keneck1, Minyang(f), midolian(m), GExcess, bishopstan(m), ijobavibes, TMemos, enolife2(m), mikotim(m), empress101(f), karna63, Orubebe01, andyanders, afolabiwunmi, Slim101(m), Emotionless100, Jumybecks(m), DonSolo3013, Bellgal, passwelle, saaramis(m), overlord29(m), saxyminia, drkay(m), dexcira(f), ogele, TimmyBrass(m), tamertery(m), sdcf, asanwaph, jclassiq(m), delkinz(m), CastorOilSupply, adoniza(m), stupidity, monerozi5590(m), Machiny, Jonakez(m), emmydauner, princetom1(m), slimyshady30(f), lobbyist(m), ahbey(m), ifedo(m), Malaikadine, TFLAME(m), comos, intruxive(m), highchief3(m), blessedvisky(m), rolams(m), bagger293, Anuwumie(f), NextProdigy(m), chiketee(m), lawsbanks, ENGRAGHA2, Beewhy01(m), jagaban17, heskeyw(m), chudi55, mmrius(m), jieta, profnigga(m), lacode123, olabent85(m), Ogbobesinachi(m), Smhart1(f), babytolu28(f), Amedu3, morax101(m), petroski, sola12(m), alhajiwada(m), ibrokay(m) and 264 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.