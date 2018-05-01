₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 9:12pm On May 30
Two suspected kidnappers were killed in a gruesome manner after they were apprehended by an angry mob some days ago. According to a Facebook user Emmanuel Akpan, the suspects were caught after allegedly kidnapping a 4-year-old child. The angry mob descended on both of them without wasting any time and stoned them to death with bricks.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/05/kidnappers-who-abducted-4-year-old-child-stoned-to-death-by-angry-mob-photo.html
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by Donald95(m): 9:17pm On May 30
Nice one. That is how they would have gruesomely killed those kids.
Election is near keep your child nearer
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by fuckerstard: 9:23pm On May 30
Dem no even wait for cops.. chaii..
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by Shalomc(f): 9:25pm On May 30
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:08am
The cruelty of this murder can only be imagined, what a cruel way to die!
It will be so sad if they happen to be innocent!!
Why can't this same treatment be meted out to the CORRUPT POLITICIANS?!!!
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by ednut1(m): 8:08am
Swift and EOD
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by Lexusgs430: 8:08am
Politicians next......
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by oyetunder(m): 8:08am
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by EzendiEgo1: 8:08am
Nice one but what I don't support is justified justice
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by OrestesDante(m): 8:09am
☣ ☠
∆ ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by israelboy1(m): 8:10am
Hmmm
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by abbaapple: 8:10am
Clean pics or I don't believe this poo!
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by superjaks(m): 8:11am
Nairalanders, let's do this. I need 500 likes as a birthday gift
Happy birthday to me!
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by Godpolymath: 8:12am
where is the proof i am tired of fake news
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by Gkay1(m): 8:12am
it is well
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by Godpolymath: 8:13am
superjaks:smh your mate they ride 50 million naira bike
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by EternalBeing: 8:13am
Justice Jungle.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by adisabarber(m): 8:15am
They were killed in someone's compound?
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 8:18am
Why did they kill them without first conforming their intent?
What if they were helping the child cross the road.
May Allah grant them Al Jannah firdaus.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by ifyalways(f): 8:21am
Nice if true.
I'm 100% all up for kill on sight and once caught red handed.
Go steal or kidnap politicians, leave hustlers and people sweating it out alone.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by Nofav0rs: 8:23am
It's all fücked up down here mehnnnnnn
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by meekmillery: 8:23am
Who fit carry that kind stone
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by ifyalways(f): 8:23am
MANNABBQGRILLS:The pains and suffering this act had they being successful would have caused the family can only be imagined.
The fate of the poor boy had they succeeded, best not imagined.
They should go steal from and kidnap their politicians and leave fellow suffer head Commons alone.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by Gangster1ms: 8:24am
This is not fair
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by brodalokie: 8:24am
Them go don rape the child tire even until the many ransom collected.
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by geozone: 8:24am
it must have been a mob of gorillas. look at the size of them stones. one person exerted himself to lift this to take a life? wow!
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by dkronicle(m): 8:26am
This is not stoned to death. Bricks to death
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by joenor(m): 8:27am
oh what a sad one. RIP
|Re: Kidnappers Who Abducted 4-Year-Old Child Stoned To Death By Angry Mob. Photo by Acepen(m): 8:27am
superjaks:wetin The Likes The Do For U, u Wan Sell Am Or Do Rituals
