Source; Two suspected kidnappers were killed in a gruesome manner after they were apprehended by an angry mob some days ago. According to a Facebook user Emmanuel Akpan, the suspects were caught after allegedly kidnapping a 4-year-old child. The angry mob descended on both of them without wasting any time and stoned them to death with bricks.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/05/kidnappers-who-abducted-4-year-old-child-stoned-to-death-by-angry-mob-photo.html 1 Like

Nice one. That is how they would have gruesomely killed those kids.



Election is near keep your child nearer 7 Likes

Dem no even wait for cops.. chaii..

The cruelty of this murder can only be imagined, what a cruel way to die!



It will be so sad if they happen to be innocent!!





Why can't this same treatment be meted out to the CORRUPT POLITICIANS?!!! 2 Likes 2 Shares

Swift and EOD 1 Like

Politicians next...... 3 Likes

Nice one but what I don't support is justified justice







Hmmm







Clean pics or I don't believe this poo! Clean pics or I don't believe this poo!

where is the proof i am tired of fake news

it is well

Justice Jungle. 1 Like

They were killed in someone's compound?









Why did they kill them without first conforming their intent?



What if they were helping the child cross the road.

May Allah grant them Al Jannah firdaus. Why did they kill them without first conforming their intent?What if they were helping the child cross the road.May Allah grant them Al Jannah firdaus.

Nice if true.



I'm 100% all up for kill on sight and once caught red handed.



Go steal or kidnap politicians, leave hustlers and people sweating it out alone.

It's all fücked up down here mehnnnnnn

Who fit carry that kind stone

MANNABBQGRILLS:

The cruelty of this murder can only be imagined, what a cruel way to die!



It will be so sad if they happen to be innocent!!





Why can't this same treatment be meted out to the CORRUPT POLITICIANS?!!! The pains and suffering this act had they being successful would have caused the family can only be imagined.



The fate of the poor boy had they succeeded, best not imagined.



They should go steal from and kidnap their politicians and leave fellow suffer head Commons alone. The pains and suffering this act had they being successful would have caused the family can only be imagined.The fate of the poor boy had they succeeded, best not imagined.They should go steal from and kidnap their politicians and leave fellow suffer head Commons alone.

This is not fair

Them go don rape the child tire even until the many ransom collected.

it must have been a mob of gorillas. look at the size of them stones. one person exerted himself to lift this to take a life? wow!

This is not stoned to death. Bricks to death

oh what a sad one. RIP