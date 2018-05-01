₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,011,656 members, 4,269,808 topics. Date: Thursday, 31 May 2018 at 08:31 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement (1972 Views)
Sultan Slams Ortom, Fani-Kayode For Linking Herdsmen Killings To Danfodio / CAN Calls For Nationwide Protest Against Herdsmen Killings / Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by 7Ebisco: 11:19pm On May 30
Benue State Government has reacted to the recent comment by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll-led Jama’atu Nasril that the herdsmen killings across Benue, Taraba and other parts of the North, were not continuation of the late Usman Danfodio’s jihad.
The Sultan, who doubles as President General of the JNI with its headquarters in Kaduna, warned against taking Nigerian Muslims for granted by denigrating the Islamic community.
Reacting, however, the state government in a statement by Tever Akase, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, insisted that JNI should rather blame Miyetti Allah over the alleged Jihad statement.
His statement below:
Another instance where the same group declared jihad on the country can be obtained in the following link: .
Governor Ortom who referred to such statements including the ones quoted above from the Fulani Nationality Movement, reiterated his call for the arrest of the leadership of the groups to prevent further killings in the state.
Governor Ortom used the programme to draw the attention of security agencies to the inflammatory statements made by the said groups vowing to wage a jihad and mobilize their members to invade Benue and resist implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law passed by the state.
The Benue State Governor has enormous respect for the leadership of Jama’atul Nasir Islam and all other Nigerian Muslims and would not have launched an attack on the religion. We reject and condemn this negative branding of the Governor by JNI.
Since assumption of office, Governor Ortom has embraced and encouraged all religious groups in the state especially the Muslim community as evident in the cordial relationship between the present administration and leadership of the Islamic faith. It is therefore strange that the headquarters of Jama’atul Nasir Islam has chosen to assault the Governor’s reputation on a matter which has verifiable evidence unconnected with him.
Governor Ortom has demonstrated statesmanship and focus in handling the secuirty challenge in the state and he appreciates the contributions of all stakeholders particularly religious leaders both Christian and Muslim towards the return of peace to the affected parts of Benue State.
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/05/herdsmen-killings-benue-fires-back-at.html
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by CaptJeffry: 11:33pm On May 30
"The Sultan, who doubles as President General of the JNI with its headquarters in Kaduna, warned against taking Nigerian Muslims for granted by denigrating the Islamic community."
This Sultan is more idiotic than I had thought. He may as well be sponsoring those terr0rists, who knows.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by SalamRushdie: 11:35pm On May 30
CaptJeffry:
They are all sponsoring them either by their actions or inactions .
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by handsomeclouds(m): 11:39pm On May 30
This group is with a leader
This group has a patron
This group is making such statement
Worst still, members of this group are killing people by the second
Yet no one has been arrested!
2 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by plessis: 11:48pm On May 30
Islam is a religion of terrorism and paedophilia.
This is a well-known fact.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by micchi(m): 11:50pm On May 30
Let the sultans Hausa Fulanis feeling powerful because of British evil selfish support one thing is for sure if it is God's will that we Easterners shall be free they can only delay it but cannot continues forever
2 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by HtwoOw: 12:50am
Biafra will never come if that's your hope
and i just wish a day will come that you people will stop blaming amalgamation
Your elders traded crude oil with Oyinbo for Biscuit and Whiskey , Totally your fault
Your elders initiated the first coup in Nigeria , totally your fault
stop blaming Oyinbo UK for what james Ibori, Alamesiayega , Tompolo and NDDC CEO stole from you and your generation , it's irritating
micchi:
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by ikennaf1(m): 1:43am
HtwoOw:
Your education is a total waste of time, strength and money.
4 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by eagleeye2: 4:07am
handsomeclouds:Because that group is no Igbo. in fact that group owns Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by BreakupNigeria: 6:43am
CaptJeffry:That's an open secret. If you know, you know. Everything that will keep the Christians and in extension the Igbos down is what they make national policies. Whatever the terrorist group called miyetti Allah wants is what the federal government under Buhari does just like the witch cried at night and the baby died in the morning. Breaking up the diabolic and killing field called Nigeria is a task that must be done!!
2 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by abokibuhari: 6:45am
Sultan is a cow
1 Like
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by handsomeclouds(m): 6:52am
eagleeye2:Nothing is forever
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by HiddenShadow: 7:40am
HtwoOw:
Afonjas are the most irredeemable fools in Nigeria.
No wonder their ancestor was thrown out of heaven and landed with his head.
1 Like
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by nairavsdollars(f): 8:25am
Who the heck is the Sultan?
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by nabegibeg: 8:25am
7Ebisco:
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:25am
Jihad War looming....
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by yeyeboi(m): 8:26am
Ok
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by Opinionated: 8:26am
Sad about the killing
NSCIA Led by Sultan Backs Buhari over IPOB, Disappointed over CAN’s position on Sukuk
Everybody needs to cool down.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by Bari22(m): 8:27am
.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by abumeinben(m): 8:27am
Sad!
I'd been waiting for this sultan to make a statement about these killings... I just realized I wasted my waiting time.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:27am
Ortom my man giving it to them Hot.
Ortomatic 2019
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by Viergeachar: 8:28am
G
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by dhabrite(m): 8:28am
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by Firefire(m): 8:28am
It is well with Nigeria.
Btw: enjoy your CHAIN-GE!
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by sunnyside16(m): 8:29am
They are supporting them by their continued quietness. But Gov Ortom saying he will vote for Buhari got me stunned. Is he afraid or just lilly livered?
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by bettyxx2744: 8:30am
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by 042tech: 8:30am
Make i open my office first
Una good morning o
Tired of wired connections to your audio device
PM for solutions. Cheap price Call or whatsapp 07068190311
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by AutoSpaNg: 8:31am
iecdjn
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement by OhiOfIhima: 8:31am
plessis:
Can u quotes your fact?
Moreso, the one Citizen of Christian Community in the Universal has Cleared the air yesterday so who you be to argue wit...
My Man, Park well.
(0) (Reply)
Donald Duke President, Femi Pedro Vice President / What Has Your Governor Done For Your State? / Who Was Actually Behind The Plot?
Viewing this topic: lockupnop, smokeyupu(m), Moyenii(f), tical(m), daddyp76(m), Saheed9, Neatboy(m), Osaronicole, yeyeboi(m), chrisbemk4u(m), general234(m), abdulwastecx(m), scana042, Justifiedjosh, ngcars(m), systematica(m), quiverfull(m), SIGE(m), Kftonkus25, cleod, Godsaves18(m), mitche15, FlamesD, justuschi50, cruz97(m), santopelele(m), GrammarNazi1(m), martjay(m), archangel1(m), sloye5(m), Geomasino, Blueeyedboi(m), kyce(m), israelmao(m), Sobolev, joenor(m), michoade, egwuenuchris(m), Stephandeswardt, Maazoom, rotlan(m), chimauk(m), dedudu, Yorisb, Nightwolf1, Firefire(m), luvola(m), IJOBA2, Siggysangel, futprintz(m), Berliner1, sunnyside16(m), abaegbelu, papaejima1, brodalokie, toksbaba2000, dhabrite(m), oyenugabdulah, DeLaRue, deluckiest(m), opuambe(m), RexTramadol1(m), kelexray(m), Odionwere, Benuromi, Johnayoola(m), Afroking29, kennieG(m), 4FACEADELEKE(m), mozek24, Bobwitwicky(m), primedream(m), Optional20, MrSon(m), elopee3000(m), gbolly1151(m), JBL316, lekkan(m), bolakale30(m), simp, demio007, amebovillage(m), LewsTherin, Epoxyworld, Opinionated, sabi99(m), Timbi, KillaBeauty(f), Ogonimilitant(m), abdulkabirO(m), Elsalvator38, kennygee(f), Seyibayo, showeah, frailbuzz(f), igwe44(m), Ayo7, davereal(m), johnmarcel(m), fahren(m), bamidek(m), bettyxx2744, cpsowelle, KingH, nuelsylves(m), Adelaja2, Lakeside79(m), Eazeee(m), lawsbanks, Nnemuka, OKWUSIGO(m), keletex2000(m), Ayor93(m), Famousqueen(f), webmaster001, afanda(m), majordiran(m), Waga02, SacredMustang, Lanrelorry, Suzie1(f), GEEBITE, phemmiebabs(m), tenderlaw(m), mrdashing10(m), dam1l0la, abioz(m), Viergeachar, SemiuAjibola, AutoSpaNg, NATIONALPASTOR, 042tech, excelsiorfarm(m), Wallade(m), YesNo(m), daddyiel(m), zhuche(m), bomee(m), kennosklint(m), Ayolachris, OhiOfIhima, Horlardorjah(m), Royal789(m), DerscomTQJ, godsboy4eva, lirusehn, peaceway(m), elMacho(m), miteolu(m), trinity001, Pivot, brownsoldier(m), akins177(m), iamloski(m), PaChukwudi44, handsomeclouds(m) and 267 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6