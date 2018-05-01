Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Herdsmen Killings: Benue Fires Back At Sultan Over Jihad Statement (1972 Views)

The Sultan, who doubles as President General of the JNI with its headquarters in Kaduna, warned against taking Nigerian Muslims for granted by denigrating the Islamic community.



Reacting, however, the state government in a statement by Tever Akase, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, insisted that JNI should rather blame Miyetti Allah over the alleged Jihad statement.



His statement below:



Another instance where the same group declared jihad on the country can be obtained in the following link: .



Governor Ortom who referred to such statements including the ones quoted above from the Fulani Nationality Movement, reiterated his call for the arrest of the leadership of the groups to prevent further killings in the state.



Governor Ortom used the programme to draw the attention of security agencies to the inflammatory statements made by the said groups vowing to wage a jihad and mobilize their members to invade Benue and resist implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law passed by the state.



The Benue State Governor has enormous respect for the leadership of Jama’atul Nasir Islam and all other Nigerian Muslims and would not have launched an attack on the religion. We reject and condemn this negative branding of the Governor by JNI.



Since assumption of office, Governor Ortom has embraced and encouraged all religious groups in the state especially the Muslim community as evident in the cordial relationship between the present administration and leadership of the Islamic faith. It is therefore strange that the headquarters of Jama’atul Nasir Islam has chosen to assault the Governor’s reputation on a matter which has verifiable evidence unconnected with him.



Governor Ortom has demonstrated statesmanship and focus in handling the secuirty challenge in the state and he appreciates the contributions of all stakeholders particularly religious leaders both Christian and Muslim towards the return of peace to the affected parts of Benue State.



This Sultan is more idiotic than I had thought. He may as well be sponsoring those terr0rists, who knows. This Sultan is more idiotic than I had thought. He may as well be sponsoring those terr0rists, who knows. 13 Likes 1 Share

CaptJeffry:

They are all sponsoring them either by their actions or inactions . They are all sponsoring them either by their actions or inactions . 14 Likes 1 Share

This group is with a leader



This group has a patron



This group is making such statement



Worst still, members of this group are killing people by the second



Yet no one has been arrested! 2 Likes

Islam is a religion of terrorism and paedophilia.





This is a well-known fact. 7 Likes 1 Share

Let the sultans Hausa Fulanis feeling powerful because of British evil selfish support one thing is for sure if it is God's will that we Easterners shall be free they can only delay it but cannot continues forever 2 Likes





and i just wish a day will come that you people will stop blaming amalgamation



Your elders traded crude oil with Oyinbo for Biscuit and Whiskey , Totally your fault



Your elders initiated the first coup in Nigeria , totally your fault



stop blaming Oyinbo UK for what james Ibori, Alamesiayega , Tompolo and NDDC CEO stole from you and your generation , it's irritating



Your education is a total waste of time, strength and money. Your education is a total waste of time, strength and money. 4 Likes

Sultan is a cow 1 Like

Afonjas are the most irredeemable fools in Nigeria.



No wonder their ancestor was thrown out of heaven and landed with his head. Afonjas are the most irredeemable fools in Nigeria.No wonder their ancestor was thrown out of heaven and landed with his head. 1 Like

Who the heck is the Sultan?

Jihad War looming....

Ok





Everybody needs to cool down. Sad about the killingEverybody needs to cool down.

.

Sad!



I'd been waiting for this sultan to make a statement about these killings... I just realized I wasted my waiting time.

Ortom my man giving it to them Hot.





Ortomatic 2019

It is well with Nigeria.



Btw: enjoy your CHAIN-GE!

They are supporting them by their continued quietness. But Gov Ortom saying he will vote for Buhari got me stunned. Is he afraid or just lilly livered?





Una good morning o



