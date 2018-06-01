Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel (11612 Views)

Hi Nairalanders , I need some mature responses .



Anytime I and my wife have a quarrel or a verbal altercation she tends to remove her ring for a few days.



Please what could this mean or how do I address this. It really gets me thinking. 4 Likes

Sorry, but she's way too childish. Is she unaware that marriage has its ups and downs and that ring is a symbol of your union which both parties made vows with? People who respect the institution 'marriage' don't remove rings at slight provocation. 96 Likes 2 Shares

obidevine:

You need to have some serious conversation with your wife and make her understand some important things about marriage You need to have some serious conversation with your wife and make her understand some important things about marriage 11 Likes

It seems you married a child. 81 Likes 1 Share

She is using it to threaten you mentally, so she can successfully control you physically





***Lets hope it hasnt graduated from mere threat on her part





She is removing Ring for Now, Tomorrow she might remove PANT 115 Likes 5 Shares

It's a sign of her volitile mind regarding your marriage and as a result she can be vulnerable and likely to do crazy and regrettable things during such moments.





She seem to be a rash and hot tempered individual. Treat her with caution, before she does something real stupid. It's a sign of her volitile mind regarding your marriage and as a result she can be vulnerable and likely to do crazy and regrettable things during such moments.She seem to be a rash and hot tempered individual. Treat her with caution, before she does something real stupid. 18 Likes 1 Share

You're right about her being hot tempered , but I love her so much. You're right about her being hot tempered , but I love her so much. 6 Likes

This one will probably cheat on you when she's in a bad mood...just a matter of time, she's getting there. 38 Likes 1 Share

Perhaps her fingers swell after quarrels with you... Just saying 17 Likes 3 Shares

Hmm.



Not a good sign, I guess.



My fear is that she may ditch you if there is a major friction. 4 Likes

I don't think she loves you same way.... I don't think she loves you same way.... 17 Likes 1 Share

He is right ba? Kontinu!

She is removing ring now, I hope she doesn't remove you too



But why are you both always having verbal altercations?

You people have a hard time talking over issues like civil humans?

I think you should start from there. He is right ba? Kontinu!She is removing ring now, I hope she doesn't remove you tooBut why are you both always having verbal altercations?You people have a hard time talking over issues like civil humans?I think you should start from there. 16 Likes 1 Share

It's a plus for you loving her. You ought to. But you must know or learn how to unleash the other side of love -- the manly side of love by being firm and resolute in bringing her back to sanity when she acts irresponsibly. Let there be consequences when she persistently steps out of line and follow through with a corresponding disciplinary measures. This could be by withdrawal from things she enjoys doing with you.



Women can't help but love and respect a man who can demonstrate the both sides of love. You can't afford to be soft with her dark side all the time, bro. It's a plus for you loving her. You ought to. But you must know or learn how to unleash the other side of love -- the manly side of love by being firm and resolute in bringing her back to sanity when she acts irresponsibly. Let there be consequences when she persistently steps out of line and follow through with a corresponding disciplinary measures. This could be by withdrawal from things she enjoys doing with you.Women can't help but love and respect a man who can demonstrate the both sides of love. You can't afford to be soft with her dark side all the time, bro. 29 Likes

Don't get too paranoid... She does it cos it gets to you. In fact, stop wearing yours entirely and watch how she complains. Then you can talk about the rule of never taking it off. 76 Likes 1 Share

My marriage is just 2 years old . 3 Likes





Sorry for laughing



We are like that and there's no way to unleash our anger than do that



We don't mean it but how else can we get angry?



Why does she do this?

Do you abuse her in anyway?

Verbal

Emotionally

Mentally

Physically?



I can't say we are alike but I tend to walk away too

Yes

Very bad but there are things I can't just deal with Sorry for laughingWe are like that and there's no way to unleash our anger than do thatWe don't mean it but how else can we get angry?Why does she do this?Do you abuse her in anyway?VerbalEmotionallyMentallyPhysically?I can't say we are alike but I tend to walk away tooYesVery bad but there are things I can't just deal with 4 Likes 1 Share

I don't abuse her physically, never have and never will I don't abuse her physically, never have and never will 7 Likes

But you do verbally?

But you do verbally?

2 years? You guys can outgrow this phase quickly if you can set up systems and structures to deal with it.



How about a new house rule of no more verbal altercations? Such issues should be communicated in writing?



Provide leadership by example for your woman and lead her to her best possible version.



Leave nothing to chance cos your woman has the exclusive right to make the rest of your life on earth hell or paradise. 4 Likes 1 Share

Verbally? Not really Verbally? Not really

Oh yh

But you use the words like thunder will fire you

You are mad

Etc

Abi? Oh yhBut you use the words like thunder will fire youYou are madEtcAbi? 2 Likes

No I don't No I don't

I concur. I concur. 3 Likes

hahahahahahahaha. Na wa for you. hahahahahahahaha. Na wa for you.

She could also be removing her paint without you knowing. 2 Likes 1 Share

Wait till she finally removes it, then, peace finally comes. 2 Likes

Na this kind one dem dey call akara bomb....

He go soon blow for ya head 2 Likes

*** Lets hope it aint graduated from mere threat on her part ...Let's...ain't... ...Let's...ain't... 3 Likes

Ghrnghen she want you to feel pained

she don tire..Ask her to leave 1 Like 1 Share