|Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by obidevine(m): 5:23pm On May 31
Hi Nairalanders , I need some mature responses .
Anytime I and my wife have a quarrel or a verbal altercation she tends to remove her ring for a few days.
Please what could this mean or how do I address this. It really gets me thinking.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by kimbraa(f): 5:30pm On May 31
Sorry, but she's way too childish. Is she unaware that marriage has its ups and downs and that ring is a symbol of your union which both parties made vows with? People who respect the institution 'marriage' don't remove rings at slight provocation.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by Mariangeles: 5:35pm On May 31
obidevine:You need to have some serious conversation with your wife and make her understand some important things about marriage
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by marvelli(f): 5:58pm On May 31
It seems you married a child.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by oshe11: 6:05pm On May 31
She is using it to threaten you mentally, so she can successfully control you physically
***Lets hope it hasnt graduated from mere threat on her part
She is removing Ring for Now, Tomorrow she might remove PANT
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by postmann: 6:19pm On May 31
obidevine:
It's a sign of her volitile mind regarding your marriage and as a result she can be vulnerable and likely to do crazy and regrettable things during such moments.
She seem to be a rash and hot tempered individual. Treat her with caution, before she does something real stupid.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by obidevine(m): 6:31pm On May 31
postmann:
You're right about her being hot tempered , but I love her so much.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by crackhaus: 6:32pm On May 31
This one will probably cheat on you when she's in a bad mood...just a matter of time, she's getting there.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 6:53pm On May 31
Perhaps her fingers swell after quarrels with you... Just saying
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by uboma(m): 7:09pm On May 31
Hmm.
Not a good sign, I guess.
My fear is that she may ditch you if there is a major friction.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by uboma(m): 7:10pm On May 31
obidevine:
I don't think she loves you same way....
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by pocohantas(f): 7:18pm On May 31
obidevine:
He is right ba? Kontinu!
She is removing ring now, I hope she doesn't remove you too
But why are you both always having verbal altercations?
You people have a hard time talking over issues like civil humans?
I think you should start from there.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by postmann: 7:19pm On May 31
obidevine:
It's a plus for you loving her. You ought to. But you must know or learn how to unleash the other side of love -- the manly side of love by being firm and resolute in bringing her back to sanity when she acts irresponsibly. Let there be consequences when she persistently steps out of line and follow through with a corresponding disciplinary measures. This could be by withdrawal from things she enjoys doing with you.
Women can't help but love and respect a man who can demonstrate the both sides of love. You can't afford to be soft with her dark side all the time, bro.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by sisisioge: 7:20pm On May 31
Don't get too paranoid... She does it cos it gets to you. In fact, stop wearing yours entirely and watch how she complains. Then you can talk about the rule of never taking it off.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by obidevine(m): 7:28pm On May 31
My marriage is just 2 years old .
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by Dyt(f): 7:41pm On May 31
Sorry for laughing
We are like that and there's no way to unleash our anger than do that
We don't mean it but how else can we get angry?
Why does she do this?
Do you abuse her in anyway?
Verbal
Emotionally
Mentally
Physically?
I can't say we are alike but I tend to walk away too
Yes
Very bad but there are things I can't just deal with
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by obidevine(m): 8:11pm On May 31
Dyt:
I don't abuse her physically, never have and never will
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by Dyt(f): 8:35pm On May 31
obidevine:
But you do verbally?
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by Chubhie: 8:41pm On May 31
2 years? You guys can outgrow this phase quickly if you can set up systems and structures to deal with it.
How about a new house rule of no more verbal altercations? Such issues should be communicated in writing?
Provide leadership by example for your woman and lead her to her best possible version.
Leave nothing to chance cos your woman has the exclusive right to make the rest of your life on earth hell or paradise.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by obidevine(m): 8:46pm On May 31
Dyt:
Verbally? Not really
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by Dyt(f): 8:47pm On May 31
obidevine:
Oh yh
But you use the words like thunder will fire you
You are mad
Etc
Abi?
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by obidevine(m): 9:40pm On May 31
Dyt:
No I don't
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by Anas09: 10:18pm On May 31
sisisioge:I concur.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by Anas09: 10:20pm On May 31
Dyt:hahahahahahahaha. Na wa for you.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by Benwems(m): 10:30pm On May 31
She could also be removing her paint without you knowing.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by Boyooosa(m): 10:30pm On May 31
Wait till she finally removes it, then, peace finally comes.
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by valdes00(m): 10:30pm On May 31
Na this kind one dem dey call akara bomb....
He go soon blow for ya head
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by GrammarNazi1(m): 10:30pm On May 31
oshe11:...Let's...ain't...
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by DIYhackers: 10:30pm On May 31
Ghrnghen she want you to feel pained
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by Godpolymath: 10:31pm On May 31
she don tire..Ask her to leave
|Re: Help !! My Wife Removes Her Ring Anytime We Have A Quarrel by allanphash7(m): 10:31pm On May 31
What is the essence of the ring sef
