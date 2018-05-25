



Many of us eat cashews after they have been roasted and salted, which turns them into a delicious snack.



Nutrition Facts



Cashews, Raw, 1 ounce

Amount

Calories 155 calories

Carbohydrates 9.2 g

Protein 5.1 g

Vitamin E 0.3 mg

Vitamin K 9.5 mcg

Vitamin B6 0.1 mg

Calcium 10.4 mg

Sodium 3.4 mg



What Are the Health Benefits of Cashew nuts?



Although cashews are one of the lowest-fiber nuts, they are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. These include vitamins E, K, and B6, along with minerals like copper, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, iron, and selenium, all of which are important for maintaining good bodily function.



Heart Health



Research shows that eating more nuts, such as cashews, can lower your risk for cardiovascular disease. This may occur by reducing blood pressure and “bad” cholesterol levels. Nuts are naturally cholesterol-free and contain good amounts of heart-healthy fats, fiber, and protein. They also contain arginine, which protects the inner lining of artery walls.



Other vitamins and minerals in nuts, like potassium, vitamins E and B6, and folic acid, also help to fight heart disease.



Blood Health



The copper and iron in cashews work together to help the body form and utilize red blood cells. This in turn keeps blood vessels, nerves, the immune system, and bones healthy and functioning properly.



Eye Health



We’ve all heard that carrots are good for your eyes, but it might come as a surprise that cashews are too! They contain high levels of lutein and zeaxanthin, which act as antioxidants when consumed regularly. These compounds protect the eyes from light damage (which can turn into blindness in the elderly), and can even help decrease the instance of cataracts.



Weight Loss



According to research, two servings of nuts a day is helpful in fighting against cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. Replacing animal fats and proteins with the mono-and polyunsaturated fats found in cashews is an excellent way to manage your weight and reduce the build-up of fat and cholesterol in the heart.



What About the Fat?



Cashews contain a lot of vitamins and nutrients, but they also contain a lot of fat. The good news is that these fats are mostly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated.



When substituted for saturated fats and eaten in moderation, mono- and polyunsaturated fats can help improve heart disease as well as reduce the risk for stroke and prevent weight gain.



Polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats also contribute vitamin E to the diet. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that is great for promoting positive cell growth and overall health in the human body.



The Takeaway

Consumption of cashews has been linked to cancer prevention, heart health, and weight maintenance. Cashews make a great replacement for animal fats and proteins, and their delicious flavor makes them a satisfying snack.



Without a doubt, cashews are a versatile and healthy food, unique among other nuts and packed with the vitamins and nutrients essential to good health. The next time you can, grab a handful of cashews and enjoy the benefits of this amazing nut!



