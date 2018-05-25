₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by bloomstar: 5:52pm
Cashews have a buttery, sweet, and salty taste, an unmistakable shape, and they are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. They grow on cashew nut trees.
Many of us eat cashews after they have been roasted and salted, which turns them into a delicious snack.
Nutrition Facts
Cashews, Raw, 1 ounce
Amount
Calories 155 calories
Carbohydrates 9.2 g
Protein 5.1 g
Vitamin E 0.3 mg
Vitamin K 9.5 mcg
Vitamin B6 0.1 mg
Calcium 10.4 mg
Sodium 3.4 mg
What Are the Health Benefits of Cashew nuts?
Although cashews are one of the lowest-fiber nuts, they are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. These include vitamins E, K, and B6, along with minerals like copper, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, iron, and selenium, all of which are important for maintaining good bodily function.
Heart Health
Research shows that eating more nuts, such as cashews, can lower your risk for cardiovascular disease. This may occur by reducing blood pressure and “bad” cholesterol levels. Nuts are naturally cholesterol-free and contain good amounts of heart-healthy fats, fiber, and protein. They also contain arginine, which protects the inner lining of artery walls.
Other vitamins and minerals in nuts, like potassium, vitamins E and B6, and folic acid, also help to fight heart disease.
Blood Health
The copper and iron in cashews work together to help the body form and utilize red blood cells. This in turn keeps blood vessels, nerves, the immune system, and bones healthy and functioning properly.
Eye Health
We’ve all heard that carrots are good for your eyes, but it might come as a surprise that cashews are too! They contain high levels of lutein and zeaxanthin, which act as antioxidants when consumed regularly. These compounds protect the eyes from light damage (which can turn into blindness in the elderly), and can even help decrease the instance of cataracts.
Weight Loss
According to research, two servings of nuts a day is helpful in fighting against cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. Replacing animal fats and proteins with the mono-and polyunsaturated fats found in cashews is an excellent way to manage your weight and reduce the build-up of fat and cholesterol in the heart.
What About the Fat?
Cashews contain a lot of vitamins and nutrients, but they also contain a lot of fat. The good news is that these fats are mostly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated.
When substituted for saturated fats and eaten in moderation, mono- and polyunsaturated fats can help improve heart disease as well as reduce the risk for stroke and prevent weight gain.
Polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats also contribute vitamin E to the diet. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that is great for promoting positive cell growth and overall health in the human body.
The Takeaway
Consumption of cashews has been linked to cancer prevention, heart health, and weight maintenance. Cashews make a great replacement for animal fats and proteins, and their delicious flavor makes them a satisfying snack.
Without a doubt, cashews are a versatile and healthy food, unique among other nuts and packed with the vitamins and nutrients essential to good health. The next time you can, grab a handful of cashews and enjoy the benefits of this amazing nut!
source: http://generalhealthinfo.com/2018/05/25/important-health-benefits-of-cashew-nuts/
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by mxpinky(f): 6:57pm
very informative
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by Saff(f): 8:08pm
I eat these everyday love it
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by Heywhizzy(m): 8:08pm
I don't see any benefits if your main chick 'catch you nut' into your side chick
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by AprokoGirl: 8:09pm
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by senatorshegsy5(m): 8:09pm
WE DO HEAR
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by brainpower(m): 8:10pm
Every plant and seed now cures cancer, high blood pressure and diabetes.
They all fight blood sugar.
Which fruit doesn't even cure or regulate these things self?
That's how everywhere you go all you hear is " so so bitters cures staph, gonorrhea, syphilis etc"
They would have included HIV if not that they will be arrested for carrying fake news.
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by phoenix45(m): 8:12pm
nice info.
smh this was our chemical for tatoo during secondary school days. I still carry the mark.
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by Owaincouncil: 8:13pm
Saff:Where are you living bro.
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by phoenix45(m): 8:13pm
nice info.
smh this was our chemical for tatoo during secondary school days. I still carry the mark.
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by escoly(m): 8:13pm
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by oluwaVaz(m): 8:14pm
I only eat cashew nuts whenever am travelling....
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by Drnice2: 8:16pm
(Cashew Nuts)- Formula for child's brain development. Makes you/him/her attractive and also, prevent/cure kidney infections/diseases. Thank me later!
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by AreaFada2: 8:16pm
Saff:
It seems cashews also help to have good legs too.
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by Saff(f): 8:18pm
Owaincouncil:Bro? Don’t address me in that way please.
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by alfonso36(m): 8:21pm
i sell cashew in tonnes, kogi cashew call me if you want to do business 07032115893
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by noble2faith(m): 8:23pm
Saff:
Don't mind him! He can't say dat he was aware of your gender. Na style he wan use to.............. (He go complete d rest)
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by lowkey28(m): 8:23pm
|Re: Important Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts You Should Know by Thatwasepic(m): 8:31pm
.
Viewing this topic: Jacko1970, Jaypower2(m), bloomstar, Skupeleye, Ageco(m), karniff, bharkarh(m), simo4real(m), Manhood85(m), SeyiJayden(m), Momot(f), Adukey(f), Nigeriaismine, johnwalex3(m), Emilokoiyawon, Donyswit, barbie1018, youngalex(m), Dija002(f), leoniel(m), Ichokwu, Thatwasepic(m), mercyp001(f), chubinwa, VIPERVENOM(m), olamind15(m), ayikondu(m), kayDooo(m), iamord(m), Xisnin(m), idonhammer, itseintel, doyinisaac(m), pathardy(m) and 97 guest(s)
