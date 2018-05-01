This is bizarre.

*Silent Tears in the Classroom*



Anytime it's school time I *get sad*.

Yes I mean sad not because I don't like school but because *I feel I don't belong there*.



My teachers say everyone is better than me because they get better grades in tests and exams.



*My teachers* always compare me with others but how can I dare tell them that am different from them.



*My teachers* always say I don't do well even though they teach me well but how can I tell them that the *teaching method* they use *doesn't favour me* even though it favours the majority.



How can I tell my teachers that *I just need motivation* not *condemnation*.



I wish I can be bold to tell my teachers that I have to be *understood not be compared*.



My maths teacher says i am *good for nothing* because I am not good in calculations.



My science teacher says *I am useless* because I always get low grades.



My English teachers say *I have no future* because I can't express myself fluently *in the white man's language*.



They seem to have forgotten that I am the one that *led the school soccer team to win that trophy*.



I am the same student that *always play those drums* to the admiration of all.



Sometimes when I ask *why they don't consider what I do as important* they tell me *WAEC doesn't ask those things in examinations*.



*Tears* always fill me but I can't pour them because no one understands me.



*My parents* can't even understand me because *my teachers* make them believe *I'm good for nothing*.



I thought my parents will tell them that *I repair all the electrical appliances in the house without any training*.



*Who will hear me now* because I and many who are like me are being destroyed



*Who will help tell them* that even though we might not be able to get the certificate, *we have *great talents?*.



Who will help tell teachers that they should not force their dreams on us but guide us to nurture our *God given talents*?



*Who will hear our cry?*



I am one of the voices of the *many silent voices in the class*.