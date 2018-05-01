₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,140 members, 4,271,776 topics. Date: Friday, 01 June 2018 at 06:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic (24576 Views)
Man Brutalizes His Wife Who Just Gave Birth. See How She Looks. Photos / Father Brutalizes His Son For Misplacing House Keys. Photos / Man Brutalizes His Daughter For Going To A Neighbor's House To Watch T.V (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by Angelanest: 8:12pm On May 31
This is really heartless... A father has been reportedly arrested for allegedly brutalizing his daughter in Ibadan, Oyo state. It was reported that the man brutally beat his daughter for failing to understand studies while being taught and thereby injured her in the process. The injured girl was discovered by a well meaning citizen who spotted several injuries on her body and raised an alarm.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/05/father-brutalizes-his-daughter-injures-her-for-not-understanding-studies-graphic-photos.html
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by Donald95(m): 8:16pm On May 31
No be so nah. This is not the strategy that was used on Ben Carson.
Bring out money and take her to a good school with good teachers ,you won't. Abeg stop trashing the poor kid.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by greatnaija01: 8:16pm On May 31
He seems not to understand LOVE and CHILD ABUSE...... so he needs to be brutalized too
4 Likes
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by godfatherx: 8:22pm On May 31
My dear African parents, beating doesn't remould a child.
I don't beat mine, (they don't know this though), 10 & 6, but just tell them you'll report them to their dad, the reset to default immediately.
Beating a child like this is child abuse and in saner clime, the child would be taken away from the father.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by Donald95(m): 8:27pm On May 31
But wait o. How will this girl cope up when she grow, This A.ss is too flat
1 Like
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by femolacqua(m): 8:39pm On May 31
This is an eye sore.
3 Likes
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by Blackfire(m): 9:27pm On May 31
Frustration and anger can make you do the unthinkable....
2 Likes
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by JixNation: 10:12pm On May 31
I hate oppression, I hate seeing someone being oppressed.
3 Likes
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by NwaAmaikpe: 10:12pm On May 31
That is a father who wants the best for his daughter,
A father who knows that education is the only key to a successful life.
God bless fathers.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by valdes00(m): 10:12pm On May 31
This days, Many people in Nigeria are angry....
Any small thing, they will be quick to transfer aggression...
**
Some NL members will say - Lets blame buhari
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by veacea: 10:13pm On May 31
Haaaaaa
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by Dutchey(m): 10:13pm On May 31
its indeed heartless
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by fisfat(m): 10:13pm On May 31
Who is this #aditu ??
1 Like
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by majorbravo: 10:13pm On May 31
When an Ill-educated Man decides to educate his daughter.
3 Likes
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by dodelight(m): 10:13pm On May 31
This is bizarre.
I wish such a heartless father and others like that could read this, it was sent to me tonight by a fellow children/teens worker:
*Silent Tears in the Classroom*
Anytime it's school time I *get sad*.
Yes I mean sad not because I don't like school but because *I feel I don't belong there*.
My teachers say everyone is better than me because they get better grades in tests and exams.
*My teachers* always compare me with others but how can I dare tell them that am different from them.
*My teachers* always say I don't do well even though they teach me well but how can I tell them that the *teaching method* they use *doesn't favour me* even though it favours the majority.
How can I tell my teachers that *I just need motivation* not *condemnation*.
I wish I can be bold to tell my teachers that I have to be *understood not be compared*.
My maths teacher says i am *good for nothing* because I am not good in calculations.
My science teacher says *I am useless* because I always get low grades.
My English teachers say *I have no future* because I can't express myself fluently *in the white man's language*.
They seem to have forgotten that I am the one that *led the school soccer team to win that trophy*.
I am the same student that *always play those drums* to the admiration of all.
Sometimes when I ask *why they don't consider what I do as important* they tell me *WAEC doesn't ask those things in examinations*.
*Tears* always fill me but I can't pour them because no one understands me.
*My parents* can't even understand me because *my teachers* make them believe *I'm good for nothing*.
I thought my parents will tell them that *I repair all the electrical appliances in the house without any training*.
*Who will hear me now* because I and many who are like me are being destroyed
*Who will help tell them* that even though we might not be able to get the certificate, *we have *great talents?*.
Who will help tell teachers that they should not force their dreams on us but guide us to nurture our *God given talents*?
*Who will hear our cry?*
I am one of the voices of the *many silent voices in the class*.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by Jessica555: 10:13pm On May 31
Abeg dis one no be only for studies o
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:14pm On May 31
Am sure the man didn't pass through school ooo....
Venting his anger on an innocent girl
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by mightyhazell: 10:14pm On May 31
your own daughter!
my daughter had a painful chin boil sometime last month,... i didt(cudt) sleep for days till she gat berra and became herself again.
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by Jessica555: 10:14pm On May 31
I don't believe it
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by Kellibae(f): 10:14pm On May 31
Yoruba people thinks that manhandling a child is training her, very wrong.
This is not how to teach a child
I bet u this child will never learn what u beat her for because she will start getting nervous thereby losing focus.
7 Likes
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by Celcius: 10:14pm On May 31
Donald95:You are a bloody fool
7 Likes
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by Rtopzy(f): 10:14pm On May 31
.
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by alexhl(m): 10:15pm On May 31
Heartlessness, that's why I love my dad... All he wanted for me was to know how to read and write
Meanwhile... Check out Tonto Dikeh No Bra before she goes to bed
http://www.nairaland.com/4535679/-no-bra-almost
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by Newpride(m): 10:15pm On May 31
Local and wicked father .....
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by enimooko: 10:15pm On May 31
why choose this night for end time things
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by etinanguy(m): 10:15pm On May 31
Same weapon there used in this........
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by kingzjay(m): 10:16pm On May 31
....and you call this one 'a father'. He's worst that Fulani herdsmen!
Uwa afid...
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by mightyhazell: 10:16pm On May 31
Donald95:na only asss u dey think?
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by Flexy2vybes(m): 10:16pm On May 31
Hmm
|Re: Father Brutalizes His Daughter In Oyo For Not Understanding Studies.Graphic Pic by Julietcutie(f): 10:16pm On May 31
wicked man... I spot a paedophile above
Hoodlums Set Olusosun Dumpsite On Fire After Police Stormed Hideout For Arrest / Man Strangles Wife To Death, Throws Body Into Lagoon / Fulani Herdsmen Invade Enugu Communities, Many Feared Dead
Viewing this topic: Mojir(f), breezeng, cococandy(f), mirakz(m), talibanazuka(m), proxillin(m), saintol, Imaoima, Nigeriaismine, sobmos(m), Jummie1(f), RICKYMARIO(m), Dayocold001, certifiedking(m) and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 131